I Am Selling Half Of My Caterpillar Holding

The price of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) stock has doubled since early 2016. To be sure, that pin action reflects improving fundamentals for the company---rise in demand and a meaningful cost reduction program. Further, I believe that the company will continue to grow its profits over the next couple of years. But I believe those improvements are adequately reflected in its current stock price. To be clear, I own the stock. I intend to maintain a position in the stock. But I believe the stock has reached a sufficiently generous valuation to prompt taking some money off the table.

First, let me provide a little background on my approach to equity valuations. I use a valuation model that creates a ‘valuation envelope’ for each stock I follow. That ‘envelope’ is something akin to Bollinger Bands except its computation doesn’t involve price movement but rather fundamental elements. It is anchored on the smoothed ten year earnings growth of the company and the envelope’s ‘width’ (its boundaries) is a function of the company’s financial strength, its historic absolute and relative P/E’s and the stock’s beta.

The lower boundary of that ‘envelope’ (plus or minus 10%) is the Buy zone for the stock. The upper boundary (plus or minus 5%) is the Sell zone. When a stock enters that Sell zone, my discipline is to Sell Half of the stock position. That forces me to take money off the table and build my portfolio’s cash position as a source of funds when stocks mean revert. (sell high, buy low). As calculated by my model, CAT has moved into its Sell Half zone.

Second, a few stats. Caterpillar’s stock price is now at the same level that it was in 2011 when the company earned $7.81 per share and analysts believed that profits were going higher. On the other hand, my estimates for CAT profits are $5.00/ share in 2018 and $6.00 in 2019; and those estimates assume that there is no economic slowdown/recession in that time period. The only way, I can get CAT’s stock value above current levels to get earnings in the $9-10 a share. Frankly, my crystal ball can’t see much past the 2019 time frame. But to get to higher valuations, the assumption has to be that there will be no economic slowdown/recession beyond 2019.

I believe that assumption is, at the very least, problematic because (1) in historic terms, the current economic expansion is already long in the tooth and (2) to the degree that the economy has recovered, it has been at a historically subpar secular growth rate which I believe is a direct function of the excessive growth in the federal budget and deficit as well as the most extraordinarily irresponsible monetary policy in my memory.

Neither of those are going to change for the better anytime soon. Indeed, to the extent that monetary policy may normalize (i.e. interest rates up, Fed balance sheet unwound), it would, in my opinion, be a big negative for stock prices.

Of course, I know we all want the Trump/GOP fiscal program to be successful. But to get that accomplished has proven difficult. In addition, whatever is enacted, it would, in my opinion, be a negative for the economy if it is not near revenue neutral. While that would undoubtedly be a plus for the long term secular growth rate of the economy, I don’t believe it will be sufficient for forestall a normal cyclical economic downturn. The point here is that for CAT to reach levels of profitability anytime soon that in the past have resulted current prices is questionable.

Here are some more datapoints that reflect the extent of Caterpillar’s generous valuation based on current numbers (data courtesy of Zack’s).

CAT Industry S&P HIST EPS GROWTH (3-5 y) -18.3% -9.3% 7.1% NET MARGIN 0.3% 1.0% 9.8% RETURN ON EQUITY 14.3% 8.1% 15.9% DEBT/EQUITY 62.9% 28.3% 41.7% PRICE/EARNINGS 21.8 21.9 18.8 PRICE/SALES 1.55 0.8 2.51 PRICE/BOOK 4.77 1.71 3.26 PRICE/CASH FLOW 8.5 10.9 13.5 PEG RATIO 2.3 2.2 2

Third, while I am not a technician, I do think that a picture can be worth a 1000 words. CAT stock has unsuccessfully tried four times to rise above current levels. At this time, I don’t foresee a strong enough economic performance from Caterpillar going forward to push prices above this resistance level.

Chart from Investools

Finally, I own CAT stock. I believe that the company will prove able to provide above average earnings and dividend growth in the long term (operative words). However, I also believe that much of that is reflected in current prices and that, at best, the stock is dead money for the next three to five years. My price discipline tells me to sell a portion of this holding to raise cash at market highs. On Thursday, I will sell one half of my position.