Tesla: Order Rates Not Meaningful?

Yesterday afternoon, I provided my initial comments regarding Tesla's (TSLA) earnings report, which basically didn't do anything to change the long-term story. One of the keys to Tesla moving forward is trust in management, and CEO Elon Musk and Co. again fumbled the ball when it came to being honest and clear when it comes to vehicle orders. The following statement from the earnings letter got a lot of attention:

In July, our weekly net order rate for these vehicles was about 15% higher than our Q2 average weekly order rate.

While that does seem positive, we have to take some items into account. First, is this all because of new markets being tapped, like the late Q2 launch into South Korea and the new Dubai store that opened in July? Also, is it wise to compare a roughly 4-5 week period against a full 13 week quarter? Finally, did Musk and other executives think about the impact on the S/X considering Elon's early July comments that seemed to take down the Model 3 forecast for this year. Perhaps that resulted in a shift to S sales from three reservation holders. The worst part of this whole thing is what management said to an analyst who asked about order rates for the longer period on the conference call:

David Tamberrino - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC Hey. Thank you. Thanks for updating with the net reservation number. Actually, I want to follow along those lines on your order rates. You've given us additional color based off of 2Q trends and average weekly orders. Can you share a little bit more maybe what the 1Q and 2Q order rate trends look like for the Model S and the X? Deepak Ahuja - Tesla, Inc. Not relevant. Jonathan McNeill - Tesla, Inc. I don't think that those numbers would be helpful for producing things in the future. And like once you get into the granularity, people read things into numbers that really don't have a lot of relevance. There's for sure seasonality in vehicle orders. Fewer people order cars in the dead of winter than order them in spring or summer. So just like other retailers really.

OK, so if order rates are not meaningful, why put so much emphasis on them? In fact, Tesla did actually give a number in the investor letter, talking about net X orders being up 20% sequentially. But if seasonality is again an issue, why are we comparing July to a period that included April, a not so great weather month, along with the Easter holiday period this year? But there's more to this, and it goes back to the Q1 conference call:

David Tamberrino - Goldman Sachs & Co. Understood that's on the production side. My question was just on what the order rates and demand was looking like from what you're seeing on your customer base? Historically you've given or provided very helpful color on what the year-over-year or quarter-over-quarter order growth rate has been on the Model S and Model X, and I think, it's a meaningful metric for what demand looks like for those vehicles and for your products. But OK, understood. Elon Reeve Musk - Tesla Motors, Inc. I don't think it's meaningful.

So in the end, are order rates truly meaningful? It's funny that Tesla provided the "15% statement" in its third paragraph of the investor letter, putting so much emphasis on it, yet they continue to say on the conference call that order rates are not meaningful. Plus, the company compared a short period during the summer where vehicle sales are greater to a longer term period that contains some likely weaker sales, in addition to the late quarter and July expansion markets.

Trust in management is a key when it comes to investing in any stock. Elon Musk and his pals have not been the best when it comes to this aspect, and this latest order rate fiasco is just one example. While I understand that the stock is up today, a lot of these gains are based on hope, and that's been the history of Tesla. A lot of investors zoned in on the 25% gross margin target for the Model 3, for example, but Tesla still hasn't gotten to the 30% margin target for the S that it was supposed to be at almost two years ago so what gives you confidence that it can do so with the Model 3? I hope that moving forward, management understands that if you are going to make a big deal about something in your investor letters and press releases, you can't come back on the call when pressed for details and say that the information is meaningless.