AAC Holdings' (AAC) CEO Michael Cartwright on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

AAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAC)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 3, 2017 09:00 AM ET

Executives

Andrew McWilliams - Chief Accounting Officer

Michael Cartwright - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Kirk Manz - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Ryan Daniels - William Blair

John Ransom - Raymond James

Operator

Good morning and welcome to the AAC Holdings’ Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today’s presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Andrew McWilliams, Chief Accounting Officer. Please go ahead.

Andrew McWilliams

Good morning. I'm Andrew McWilliams, Chief Accounting Officer of AAC Holdings, and I'd like to welcome you to our second quarter 2017 conference call. To the extent any non-GAAP financial measure is discussed in today's call, you'll find a reconciliation of that measure to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated according to GAAP on our website by following the Investor Relations link to press releases in viewing this morning's news release.

This conference call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements among others, regarding AAC's expected annual financial performance for 2017 and beyond. For this purpose, any statements made during this call that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements.

Without limiting the foregoing, the words believes, anticipates, plans, expects and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. You are hereby cautioned that these statements may be affected by the important factors, among others, set forth in AAC's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in the company's second quarter 2017 earnings release and consequently, actual operations and results may differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. The company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

At this time, I'll now turn the conference over to our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Michael Cartwright for opening remarks.

Michael Cartwright

Thank you, Andrew. Good morning. In addition to Andrew, I'm here today with our Chief Financial Officer, Kirk Manz, and other members of our executive management team. Kirk and I each have some remarks about the second quarter. After that, we'll open the line for your questions.

Q2 was a great quarter for us, both our margins and collections improved in Q2, our two primary objectives for the first half of the year. Over the past several months, I've spent a significant amount of time in the field at all of our treatment centers and I can tell we’re making material operational improvements, which are resulting in stronger financial performance. There are few areas that I'm especially excited about that I want to share with you.

We intend to publish our clinical outcome study in the coming months, which we believe will differentiate us from most of our competitors and will help give us a clear competitive advantage in our in-network negotiations with our players. Our billing and collections team had a record quarter with over 67 million in collections and we're off to a great start in July with a record collections month.

We are rolling out a new electronic medical record system to all of our sites that is driving operational efficiencies both from a clinical and revenue cycle standpoint. We are transitioning our lab business to become in-network. We have entered into a lab contract with our largest payer in Louisiana and we expect to complete a national lab contract with one of the largest payers in the United States in the coming weeks.

Our lab is also establishing itself as an industry leader in opioid detection capabilities, which we feel will help differentiate us both with payers and other treatment providers as a preferred diagnostic partner. We're expanding our current detection capabilities from 16 to 56 synthetic designer opioids in the coming months, which we believe will be the most in the industry.

Our consolidation efforts in southeast Florida and southern California are now complete. We expect to achieve operational synergies and a much improved client experience as a result of these consolidations. And finally, I'm happy to report that our Laguna operations, which got off to a slow start until we received accreditation has grown significantly in Q2 with revenue more than doubling from the first quarter.

Now on to some of the operating stats for the quarter. At the end of the second quarter, we had 1,110 residential bands and 242 sober living beds. Please consult Q, which we expect to file shortly for the up-to-date bed counts at all of our facilities. Effective residential bed capacity was 957 at the end of the second quarter and the effective residential bed utilization for Q2 was 80%.

Residential client admissions were 3,008 in the second quarter, up 4% from the prior year period. We are continuing to increase our business development team. As we've described before, it takes time for these reps to be fully productive in the field. We would expect to see benefits from the expanded BD team during the balance of the year with emphasis on the fourth quarter.

Our total census for the second quarter was 961. Average daily residential census was 805 in the second quarter, a 2% decrease from the prior year period while sober living census increased 77% to 156 in the second quarter.

Our total episode length of stay was 28 days, which was consistent with 28 days in Q2 of 2016. We had 15,463 outpatient visits in Q2, up 18% from the prior year period. Outpatient business growth has been driven by our outpatient business in Las Vegas in Arlington Texas, which is benefiting from the growth of our sober living census.

On June 14, 2017, we're proud to say we entered into our first labor contract that ended the labor strike at Sunrise House. We view the agreement as a very positive development as we expect an increase in organized labor client referrals to more than offset the increased labor cost.

At Oxford, we have added 24 more detox beds in April, which help drive 15% organic revenue growth in Q2. We've also recently completed construction on 48 sober living beds at Oxford, which are coming on line in this quarter.

Our leased hospital detox unit in New Orleans has taken a little longer than expected to procure license very similar to what we experienced in Laguna. That being said, we hope to obtain our license in the coming months.

And finally, given our current available beds, we've slowed construction of our 150 bed residential treatment center in Ringwood New Jersey and targeted development to be completed by the end of 2018. I'm very pleased with the progress we've made in the first half of the year.

The cost cutting measures we put in place in Q1 had material benefits in Q2. Our focus on better collections and clinical quality also showed material improvements in the quarter. And if we are not with the accounting charge taken on the debt refinancing, we would have delivered over $3 million in net income for the quarter.

At this time, let me turn the call over to Kirk Manz to talk more about our financial highlights.

Kirk Manz

Thanks, Michael. As we look across our results for the quarter, I would like to highlight a few trends and provide some color. Client admissions were up year-over-year but down from the first quarter as we focused on driving profitable admissions and census. You could see this benefit throughout all our revenue metrics this quarter as we achieved materially better financial results with fewer admissions compared to the prior quarter. Total census was up year-over-year and sequentially due to the continued growth in sober living census. Residential average daily revenue which you will recall excludes diagnostic services was $843. This increase in ADR is the result of several factors which include; one, the benefit of increased pricing set earlier this year; two, strong census growth in reimbursements at our Laguna facility which grew from 5% of our total residential revenue to 11% in the quarter; three, an increase in the percentage of active network clients; and four, an increase in the billed higher levels of care.

Average revenue per outpatient visit which excludes diagnostic services increased to $403 due to the increased rates and increase of billed PHP based in a higher added network mix. Client related diagnostic services revenue was down materially from the prior year to 10% of client related revenue due to previously anticipated lower reimbursements for drug screen. Revenue per admission is a metric that we focused on this year and we saw that increase to over $25,000 in the quarter due to the increased ADR and length of stay increasing from 27 days in Q1 to 28 days in Q2.

We did a good job of controlling our operating expenses during the quarter as you can tell from salaries, wages and benefits declining to 44% of total revenues compared with 51% a year ago. We did see an increase in our provision for doubtful accounts to 12%. The increase in the provision for doubtful account is a result of increases in the aging of our accounts receivable. Days sales outstanding (DSOs) have been a major focus for us. We talked about this impact on the DSOs being primarily driven by payers requiring extensive documentation on laboratory claims and we discussed some technical reasons related to billing that caused a five day increase in Q1. For the second quarter, we were able to reduce DSOs to 113 days, down 3 days from Q1. Collections improved by 11% in the second quarter, and our trailing 12 month deposit ratios to our net revenue was 100%.

Cash flow provided by operations were up to $4 million for the quarter due to lower operating expenses and improved collections. Adjusted EBITDA was $14.5 million or 18.5% of revenues which included an add back for the $5.4 million loss on extinguishment of debt associated with our new term loan. That's better than what we were anticipating. That being said, we don't see a need at this time to increase our full year EBITDA guidance. Absent the $0.23 pretax restructuring charge, we would have reported $0.15 of EPS in the quarter which is substantially above the $0.04 reported last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.26 which was above our expectations for the quarter. The tax rate for the quarter was 24% compared with 40% in the prior year and we're projecting an annual effective tax rate of 16% to 18% for 2017.

I'd like to discuss our recent financing activities. The major restructuring work completed during the quarter and in the weeks following was related to simplifying and improving our capital structure. Prior to the new term loan, we were approaching our covenants on the credit facility which was driven by approximately $40 million of invested capital in de novo and expansion beds over the past 18 months. As a result, we had limited access to additional capital to complete the remaining de novo projects in zero capital access for acquisitions. To facilitate continued growth, we replaced our bank funded term loan A, Deerfield convertible debt and Deerfield subordinated debt with completed term loan B offering and revolver that was done in conjunction with Credit Suisse. As part of a term loan B offering, we were rated B3 by Moody's and B minus by S&P. As of today, we have current outstanding debt of $226 million with the leverage ratio of 4x as per the definition of our current credit agreement which has been simplified dramatically. We now have a senior leverage covenant of 5.25x which steps down to 4.75 on March 31, 2019 and then to 4.25 on March 31, 2020. In fact, there is substantially more room than the old facility which was scheduled to step down to 4x at the end of this year.

At quarter end, we had $10.8 million of cash in the bank and we currently have access to $25.5 million of our $40 million revolver and we also have additional borrowing ability under our term loan B subject to certain leverage requirements that we are able to tap for acquisition financing. In Q2, we spent $8 million on capital expenditures which was primarily related to construction projects at Oxford, Ringwood, Arlington and Fort Lauderdale. We would expect that CapEx spend to be approximately $6 million to $8 million for the remainder of the year.

In terms of guidance for 2017, we are reaffirming our prior guidance of approximately $295 million to $305 million of revenue, adjusted EBITDA in the range of $52 million to $54 million and adjusted earnings per diluted common share in the range of $0.50 to $0.58. That being said, our revenue buckets have changed somewhat with more revenue being driven from our facilities and less revenue generated from diagnostic services. Please refer to our earnings release for more details.

I will now turn the call over to the operator for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

We will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] The first question comes from Ryan Daniels of William Blair. Please go ahead.

Ryan Daniels

Yes guys, thanks for taking the questions. Michael, first one for you on the lab, you mentioned you're moving a network for your lab services, is that just for the provision of lab services to third parties? Are you doing that for all of your facilities as well such as that business will be effectively 100% in network at some point?

Michael Cartwright

Over the next two years, I see that being 100% in network across the board. I think it will take some time. We are being strategic about it. We're just starting that process in Louisiana. We just are working on a contract right now nationwide with one of the larger carriers. But I do think over the next 24 months, our goal is to work with the insurance payers be in network, de-risk this business I think there's been a lot of noise in the system out there about the lab space. The compliance testing and testing is not going away. In 2012, there were out of 205 million insurance claims, there was approximately 200,000 people with opioid issues and now that's up to 1.4 million in commercial insurance claims. So it’s not going away in testing for patience, it’s not going away. I think the insurance companies agree with that. I think what happened between the pain management clinics and the subsidy space the dramatic growth in the issue of the disease of addiction across America over the last few years has forced the insurance companies to look at how to contain cost. And I think one of those was with the laboratory and what we've done is make sure that we have the best lap possible, great scientists looking at new analytes looking at new ways to analyze different opioids and other issues, and have that conversation with the insurance companies and going network with them. It's working out really well but I do think it'll take about 24 months, Ryan, getting back to your original question before entirely a network.

Ryan Daniels

Okay. And what kind of pricing concessions do you envision? You know from the out of network rate that you're actually collecting versus in network when you do this?

Andrew McWilliams

This is Andrew. As we've had those discussions with network payers, we're saying a pretty broad range of the contracts we are doing but anywhere from it can be a little maybe a 20% reduction to as much as a 50% reduction just fitting on the payer that you’re talking about. But as Michael mentioned, we are being strategic about that and we have the ability to kind of pick and choose the contracts and have those discussions with the payers. To talk about the product that we're offering and while we believe it's a superior clinical product as well, focus specifically on addiction. We have phenomenal turnaround times and we have some of the best technology and scientist in the business.

Michael Cartwright

And I just want to clarify that. 50% to 20% from last year's rates not 50% to 20% from what we're seeing right now.

Andrew McWilliams

That's correct. Thanks, Michael.

Ryan Daniels

Yes. Did you see more pressure in the quarter? I noticed lab went from 23% to 10%. I know you're thinking of rising pressure but certainly that’s a bit more dramatic than you thought and I know you lowered the lab guidance too.

Michael Cartwright

I think I would shake out exactly what we said Ryan. At the beginning of the year, we said that it would shake out about 15% mid teens is what I think Kirk alluded to, it’s very beginning of the year and I think that's exactly what we're going to see it shake out for the year.

Ryan Daniels

Okay. And then one final one, just on the admission growth in ADC, I mean despite some of the business development investments you're making, I know others take time around but your admissions were down about 6.5% sequentially. I think your outpatient was down little bit more than that sequentially. Can you just talk a little bit more about what's driving some the weakness and your net new clients coming into the business?

Michael Cartwright

Yes. I mean I think our main focus has been on driving net income and getting all of our ducks in a row. We had a huge amount of growth for about a three or four year period and our focus is not really been on growth right now. Our focus has been on tightening everything down and getting solid net income, so our focus has not been on driving that growth. On top of that, Sunrise House shut down for a couple months probably impacted about 200 admissions in network space. I'm not concerned about it Ryan. We've put together a great team in terms of an outside business development team, inside call center and with our marketing assets. I'm very comfortable with where we are tracking when it comes to census and our admissions and what our game plan is for the 2017. We are right on track.

Ryan Daniels

Great. Thanks guys.

Michael Cartwright

Thanks, Ryan.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] The next question comes from John Ransom of Raymond James. Please go ahead.

John Ransom

Hi, good morning. Kirk, I have a lot of questions. Hope you’re ready. Just starting with DSOs, can you remind us what’s your aging policies are? So in other words, at 120 days you take an x reserve, at 360 days you take a lot of reserve and just how that mechanically works?

Andrew McWilliams

This is Andrew. Yes, we do have an aging policy that we apply against the receivables. That’s based on a hindsight analysis that we perform based on historical collections and those percentages. Gets updated from time-to-time and they do vary by facility et cetera. As the aging get older obviously we’re applying more and more conservative reserves all the way up to by the time it reaches a year old 100% reserved and there's step ups. Really start to get increased and that kind of 120 to 180 category in those ranges, and really one have to get to 180, it's a pretty sharp increase thereafter.

John Ransom

So specifically what's the step up at 120?

Andrew McWilliams

I don't have that. No I guess it varies by facility a little bit. So I don't have that percentage right at the top of my head, but like I said it’s…

John Ransom

If I remember, the old guidance was around the 30% reserve at 120, is that sound - that ring a bell that, is that in the ballpark do you think?

Andrew McWilliams

It’s different by facility.

John Ransom

Okay. Yes, I'd like to – we’ll follow-up on that, that’s fine but I think that's an important thing to note. My second question is, it’s kind of remarkable that none of your thoughts about individual sectors stayed consistent but it at all summed up to the same revenue number. Can you just talk I guess Michael, can you just talk and we have to pull out the effect of the New Jersey facility that was shut down for a couple of months but what's the new normal now especially in states where you have sober living in terms of residential like to stay out patient and sober? What's your total and what's a good number for - in those markets kind of a collective revenue per patient on your out of network business?

Michael Cartwright

So, three questions. First off just to make sure I got this right I mean first off you're asking…

John Ransom

Yes, let's take an example. Let's take Dallas where you have sober living, your revenue per admission in a place like that and so revenue per admission will be 20 grand and they'll say 13 days in the facility, they'll spend two weeks in outpatient and then two weeks in sober living, and that's what I'm looking for. It’s kind of what – and is that number changing? Or is it they loving? So that's what I'm looking for.

Michael Cartwright

It's always been. It’s been stabilized. I'm not quite following how you're not seeing that. In terms of - each facility is a little bit different like the Greenhouse is a little bit different than Desert Hope, is a little bit different than Sunrise House. Each day you have a little bit different revenue per day, a little bit different cost for treatment episode but on average the whole reason we did the sober living facility is a lot of the insurance carriers out there did not want to see patients receive PHP and IOP services with inside the walls of a residential center. Historically, in the drug and alcohol treatment space, 28 days to 30 days was kind of your average length of stay and that’s at Hazelden Caron foundation any treatment center across the United States. During that stay though, there's different levels of care. There's detox, residential PHP and intensive outpatient, different ASAM guideline levels of care.

And so historically in the past up until about two years ago, insurance companies were fined when you're treating someone on all levels of care with inside your four walls of the treatment center. In some states, not all, some payers, not all, had requested that someone achieved intensive outpatient level of care they would like to see them treated outside those four walls, not always again sometimes with commercial payers they don't mind them flowing all the way through like they’ve historically done for the last 20 years. But some carriers in some states would require you to have them go to outpatient services. And so if someone's coming across the country to one of our facilities, it made sense that they would receive all levels of care and really still achieve that 28 to 30 days of care. And so we've certainly seen that if not more than that at most of our facilities. Now if you think back my brand promise has always been 90 days of care, continuous care. One of the things that we've seen in our research study, we now got 6,000 people that have gone through our research study. And before that at my last job at Foundation Recovery Network when I ran that company for 10 years, we did research studies in about 15 different research studies over about an eight year period. We found the exact same thing we're finding at American Addiction Centers which is longer lengths of stay lead to better outcomes. So building the sober living operations, patients can not only just stay for their traditional 30 days of treatment but they can also stay longer length of stay and we're starting to see some of them stay in the 60 day range, in the 90 day range. When we see that happen, those patients on average are staying clean in sober one year post treatment, much more so than we see folks staying under 30 days. And so we're going to always be trying to figure out models of care that can engage people. The next big model of care that I'd like to do is case management where we’re following people even longer term after they leave sober living, residential and then we follow them into the community. This disease is very similar to diabetes, it's a long term dizzy. It's not something you go in and get one episode of care and you’re cure, it's one of those things that you have a lifelong disease. I'm 26 year sober now, I still don't pick up and drink you know that. And so it's one of those things that you want to continuously monitor, but it's a little bit different at each facility so to give you one answer, but we're certainly not seeing any instability in it or changes from what we've historically seen.

Andrew McWilliams

Hey, John, at Greenhouse and Desert Hope, the average is roughly around three weeks in the residential and then when they transition over to the sober living is between seven days to 10 days and we are looking to push that sober living length of stay to a much longer time period in the coming quarters as we enhance our sober living programming there.

John Ransom

So I mean that's kind of what I thought. I mean length of stay have shortened. But does that mean a net kind of apples-to-apples reduction in – I mean forget the lab per minute, but just on your day rate or however you think about it, does that result in a net reduction in collected revenue per admit in those facilities? That's what I was trying to figure out.

Michael Cartwright

No. I mean again if you’re looking at the total episode length of stay and it’s the episode of care which is kind of what we've shifted the focus to. I mean really the best way to take a look at that John is to look at the revenue per admission which went up to $25,000 in this particular quarter. So we're actually looking at improvements at the total revenue per client coming in the door.

John Ransom

Okay. Okay. I mean, look, I wasn’t trying to imply otherwise. I was just – there are lot of moving parts and I just wanted to make sure we were kind of focusing in on an apples-to-apples. And again I commend you guys have made a ton of progress and in particular the outcomes data, I think, that's going to be a key for you as the industry checks out some of the bad actors. So, I think you guys are making a ton of progress. One other question – a couple of other questions. Are you guys still committed to 100-day DSO target by the end of the year? I didn't see that in the – I didn't hear that or see that, but I may have missed it.

Michael Cartwright

Operator? Operator?

Operator

Yes, hello.

Michael Cartwright

I don’t hear anything on this call now.

Operator

Okay. One moment please. Please hold while we get the speakers back on the line.

Andrew McWilliams

Operator, are we live?

Operator

Yes, sir. Your line is back into the call.

Kirk Manz

All right, John. If you are still there?

John Ransom

Yeah, can you hear me? Operator, please put me back in the Q&A.

Michael Cartwright

Yeah, we can hear you now.

Andrew McWilliams

We can hear you now.

John Ransom

Okay.

Kirk Manz

We apologize, but we’ve been beset by some technical difficulties here.

John Ransom

Okay. So where I cut off was the 100-day DSO, is that still a target? See, I thought you are just trying to dodge the question, Kirk, that was pretty hurtful. Is that still your expectation by the end of the year?

Kirk Manz

Well, yes, certainly, we think we can get down to 100 days. We'd love to be able to do it by the end of the year. Maybe by the first half of next year. We had great collection improvement in Q2, 11% improvement and so certainly that would be our target.

John Ransom

So, I know in the first quarter you had a glitch in getting the bills out there are – soon that got fixed. But if you pull that effect out, it doesn't look like it's getting much better in terms of what – them actually turning the bills around and paying you, is that fair?

Andrew McWilliams

No, not really. This is Andrew. So, yeah, I mean, first half that’s kind of glitch that we had in the first quarter. That was resolved as said at the time of our last call. Overall we had great collections for the quarter. We had 11% improvement in the collections in the quarter. The one thing with the lab revenue going down pretty dramatically this quarter that had an offsetting impact to our DSOs, it had nothing to do with collections, collections even for the lab actually improved by 25% this quarter, so a great quarter of collections both at all of our facilities and at the lab. But just the ratio of calculation of lab revenue going down by more than the collections went up had an offsetting impacting impact to the DSOs, otherwise the DSOs would have come down a little bit more dramatically, if you kind of hold that lab revenue constant quarter-over-quarter, our DSOs would have been closer to 106 days.

John Ransom

Okay. So again I'm trying to process this in real time, but I’m not that smart. But I thought that the lab DSO were the issue. So I would think that less lab revenue would mean lower DSOs, so I must be missing something as usual?

Andrew McWilliams

Well, again it's in relation to your AR and relation to your collections. So if the revenue came down by more than your collections improved during the quarter, all things being equal, you are going to have an increase in DSOs. If you take your AR and divide it by your revenue, divide it by the number of days.

John Ransom

Okay.

Andrew McWilliams

And net revenue comes down more, then the collections got…

Michael Cartwright

Your two big issues has been we were close to the debt covenants, we certainly have solved that with Credit Suisse relationship that we've just developed.

John Ransom

Yeah.

Michael Cartwright

And the collections that has been a big concern, which we had our best quarter ever. And by the way, July started off as the best month we've ever had. So that trend is continuing.

John Ransom

Right. So I guess this leads me to, I mean, Kirk when do you think in your internal forecast what's your reasonable expectation for you guys at the beginning to positive cash flow from ops?

Kirk Manz

Well, this quarter we had positive cash flow from operations of about $4 million and we see that certainly continue, you know, strong positive cash flows throughout the remainder of the year.

John Ransom

Okay. I got you. And then my last question is again the census numbers, you reduced your sense guidance, but you're still moving forward with – and we’ve talked about this offline, but you are still moving forward with build out New Jersey, which is relatively expensive project. Is there something about having an out-of-network asset there that you think will lead to a growth in [indiscernible] because it looks like right now you couldn't with your current effort, [indiscernible] you couldn't fill those beds, but what's the lighter side on being able to fill those beds when they come on line sometime next year?

Michael Cartwright

Again, geography, you've got 50 million Americans up in that quarter, John. It's 50 minutes from New York City. It’s going to be a premium asset. So both private pay and out-of-network would be a great location for that asset. So I don't see any change of plans in terms of building a quality out-of-network or product pay facility in the northeast, it seems totally logical to us in terms of filling it. We certainly feel like that we are more than on track. This quarter was actually better than what we have anticipated. All the things – I told you a couple of quarters ago, it's time for us to get back focus. That's what we're doing. That's starting to pay out. We – again, we had great admissions, great collections, we're heading down the path where planning on heading down. So I don't anticipate this issue with admissions that you're seeing. I'm just not seeing it on my end. Our facilities are filling up River Oaks, Laguna, the premium assets that we have are pretty full filling an out-of-network or private pay facility in the northeast. I don’t see that as a stretch.

Kirk Manz

John, also part of that is we’ve got a ramping of our business development team, we’ve added several reps over the past couple of months and we're continuing to add reps. We pushed Ringwood back in the year 2018 because we have beds to fill, but we also have a ramping slaes force that by the time we open up Ringwood, we feel like we would be in a good position to be able to fill those beds.

John Ransom

Okay. And then last question for me is, let’s say you end the year with 15% lab revenue. And assume that you achieve your goal of going in that work by some time let’s say by the end of 2018 or something like that. What would that drive lab revenue to total revenue do you think?

Kirk Manz

Yeah, I mean, it’s still early. We feel that kind of that low-teens range for us on the lab is a percentage of total revenue is – the data right now is point that that data may change.

John Ransom

Okay.

Kirk Manz

In the second half of this year, we have roughly about $20 million of lab revenue kind of forecasted. And so, we would expect kind of in that low-teens is where we would hope to see kind of a steady state.

Michael Cartwright

John, we thought you’d be excited at being 10%.

John Ransom

I’m.

Michael Cartwright

Okay.

John Ransom

Maybe I’m coming – I don’t mean to come across like I’m giving you hard time, I’m just – my thing is the business is changing and I’m just trying to understand all the moving pieces. I’m trying to process in a real time, I’m with a 85 IQ. As I juts said earlier, I think you guys…

Michael Cartwright

You are smarter than that. I think it’s changing in a way that the market has been asking us to change it to right.

John Ransom

Yeah.

Michael Cartwright

We are starting to see that the market wants to derisk the lab conversation, wants to derisk the DSO and the debt conversation. We feel like that we’ve achieved that.

John Ransom

Right.

Michael Cartwright

We feel like it’s a phenomenal quarter for our company, right. I’ve been going around the country and spending a lot of time with all of our employees at our facilities. They are doing a phenomenal job with providing clinical services, our BDE team, our inside sales team, our marketing team is doing a great job of building out the brand of American Addiction Centers and collections team is doing a phenomenal job of interfacing with the insurance companies. We feel like that we are working on all cylinders in our entire company and it’s starting to come together really well for us.

John Ransom

Yeah.

Michael Cartwright

And now we will get back on growth trajectory. We hope that the market sees that.

John Ransom

Well, I think it’s good that you are COO, I really do, and you can certainly see the results of that. So, anyway, that’s – sorry to blabber all this guys. That’s all for me.

Michael Cartwright

Thanks, John.

Operator

This concludes our question and answer session. I would now like to turn the conference back to Mr. Cartwright for closing remarks.

Michael Cartwright

Again, thank you very much for joining us today. Again like I said just a second ago, we’ve got a great team, we’re building an incredible brand at American Addiction Centers. We feel like that this disease is a scrooge on the United States. The amount of people dying from this disease every single day is tragic and we want to be part of that solution. So thank you very much investing in us. Thank you for taking the time in hearing our second quarter call. Have a good day.

Operator

The conference is now concluded. Thank you for attending today’s presentation. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.