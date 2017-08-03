Neuralstem Is Doomed

Neuralstem, Inc. (NYSEMKT:CUR) has reached the end of the road. The once promising biotech is unlikely to recover from a series of disappointments on its two major assets, NSI-189 and NSI-566, designed to treat MDD and ALS. The company also suffers from liquidity challenges and future delisting is likely.

NSI-189's Disappointing Results

On July 25, 2017, Neuralstem announced results for the Phase 2 clinical trial of NSI-189 at 40 mg once daily and 40 mg twice daily indicated for MDD. The study compared the drug's performance to placebo and failed to meet its primary endpoint. As in previous trials, NSI-189 did not result in a statistically significant reduction in depression symptoms on the Montgomery-Asberg Depression Rating Scale (MADRS).

The drug performed better on the Symptoms of Depression Questionnaire (SDQ), where it achieved a statistically significant reduction in depression compared to placebo. NSI-189 also did well on the Hamilton Depression Rating Scale. Despite missing the primary endpoint, the trial was not a complete failure. And there is still hope that NSI-189 may show promise in diabetic neuropathy and other indications related to cognitive impairment. Neuralstem seems intent on continuing to develop NSI-189, but liquidity challenges may make this impossible.

Liquidity Challenges

Neuralstem's market cap has been crushed by NSI-189's disappointing clinical results and the lack of progress on NSI-566. The company will struggle to get access to the capital it needs to continue pursuing its programs. For investors, this means value-destructive equity dilution, a possible delisting, and continued losses in the stock price.

On the cash flow statement, Neuralstem posts a net loss of around $7.5 million for the first quarter of 2017 alone. If we extrapolate this to the full year, we can assume annual cash burn of $10-30 million. The first-quarter balance sheet reports cash of only $11.7 million, and this is not a sustainable situation. Dilution will help raise capital, but it will hurt current shareholders and probably won't be able to generate enough cash to single-handedly fund Neuralstem's operations.

On July 27th, Neuralstem announced a public offering of 3 million shares of common stock and warrants for up to 2.25 million shares at $2.00 - only expected to generate around $6 million. The company will probably need much more than this, so future dilution is likely.

Possible Delisting

The NASDAQ Listing Rule 5550(B)(2) requires that listed companies maintain a market cap of $35 million and a price per share above $1.00. Neuralstem - with a market cap of only $17 million and common stock trading below $1.50 - may soon find itself in violation of both requirements.

If current trends continue, Neuralstem may attempt a reverse stock split to keep shares trading above $1.00. This move, along with the equity dilutions, will hurt shareholders and put pressure on the already low market cap. Without any realistic way to boost its market cap, Neuralstem will eventually be delisted - hampering its ability to access public capital and continue developing its assets.

Conclusion

Disappointing results from Neuralstem's two main assets have collapsed the stock price. The company has liquidity challenges and a market cap that may be too small to remain listed on the NASDAQ. Neuralstem is likely to announce a reverse stock split in the coming months and further dilution. Eventually, Neuralstem may be delisted and find itself unable to generate the capital to continue developing its drugs.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.