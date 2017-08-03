Granite REIT's (GRP.U) CEO Mike Forsayeth on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Granite REIT (NYSE:GRP.U)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 3, 2017 08:30 ET

Executives

Mike Forsayeth - Chief Executive Officer

Ilias Konstantopoulos - Chief Financial Officer

John De Aragon - Chief Operating Officer

Lorne Kumer - EVP & Co-Head of Global Real Estate

Analysts

Neil Downey - RBC Capital Markets

Mike Markidis - Desjardins

Sam Damiani - TD Securities

Troy Maclean - BMO Capital Markets

Pammi Bir - Scotia Capital

Mark Rothschild - Canaccord Genuity

Mike Forsayeth

Thanks, Jennifer. Good morning everyone. Joining me here today is John De Aragon, our Chief Operating Officer; Lorne Kumer, our EVP and Co-Head of Global Real Estate; and Ilias Konstantopoulos, our CFO who will be taking you through some of the details for our financial results in a couple of moments.

Though a little noisy from an operating perspective, our results for the quarter were certainly in-line with our expectations. But there are two significant non-operating items impacting this quarter's results. First, the cost related to the proxy contest and second, a higher unit base compensation expense resulting from the fair value increase due to the over 12% rise in our unit price in the quarter, as well as increased amortization due to the higher awards relative to a year ago. Together, these items adversely impacted our FFO and AFFO by approximately CAD0.15. Ilias will provide you with additional details on the financial results of the quarter shortly.

My comments will be brief as it relates to what's been going on this past quarter. As it's no secret, we are pretty consumed with the events leading up to the AGM. It was a costly exercise, a huge distraction and certainly, Granite lost the momentum, but that's behind us now and both Management and the new Board are getting back to business working class [ph] to grow, diversify and move Granite forward in the best interest of all of its unit holders.

The Board and Management are strategically aligned on what type and quality of product we'd like to buy, the investment returns and to ensure we buy the right stuff. Yes, the Board has expressed their desire for an accelerated pace of growth.

Remember, for the most part of Granite, six new board members out of [ph] eight, and since the AGM, there has been a fairer bit of board orientation times spent with a little more work to be done, but these guys are all pretty quick studies. You'll also notice that the Board has taken additional steps to further reduce their fees by approximately 20%.

Despite the distractions, Granite has been very active in its pursuit of acquisitions in its core markets in North America and in Western Europe, and although we have nothing to report to this yet, we have a few irons in the fire and it as hinted out earlier, Management has not lost sight of its commitment to deploy the balance sheet and achieve our growth and diversification objectives.

With respect to the 2017 key priorities relating to our existing portfolio, I have some positive developments to report. We're still in negotiations for a long term lease for 70% of our Novi and Michigan property which Magna vacated at the end of the first quarter. This is a complex property and while we remain hopeful, nothing is signed just yet. We executed two leases and imminently expect to have a third lease signed for the remaining vacant 165,000 square feet of our development property in Poland. This will bring our development yield approaching 9% for this project.

In connection with our old back property in Germany, the tenant vacated the premise at the end of July and we're continuing to work with the municipality to get the appropriate zoning for the redevelopment of this site. All of the leases that had expiries in 2017 are now resolved and we are starting to work on the 2018 expiries, recognizing that the majority do not have to give us notice until later this year.

As a side note, some of you may have read The Globe this past weekend and Siemens is looking to close its wind turbine related operations in Tillsonburg on Ontario. That plant they leased from Granite. By no means is this a significant property, but it's topical, so I thought I'd give a little color on the impact to Granite. The building is approximately 250,000 square feet, the annual rent a little over CAD600,000 and we are in very preliminary discussions with the tenant and to-date have not received any formal notification that they're actually exiting. But with the 12-month notice period and early termination penalties, I can assure you Granite is well protected.

As I said at the outset, my comments would be brief. Operationally, it was a steady quarter with some progress made, dealing with what little vacancy we have and deploying the balance sheet for growth remains the management's key priority and we're focused on it. With that, I'll turn it over to Ilias to go over the financial highlights for the quarter.

Ilias Konstantopoulos

Thank you, Mike, and good morning. Generally, results for the quarter and for the six months year-to-date came in as expected when adjusted for the items Mike referenced namely the proxy contest expenses incurred in connection with the ADM [ph] and the fair value remeasurements on unit-based compensation included in our G&A.

Revenue for the second quarter was CAD55 million compared to CAD56.4 million in the prior period. Revenue for the six months year-to-date was CAD110.1 million compared to CAD112.8 million in the prior period. The main contributing factors to the net decrease in revenue for the quarter and for the six months year-to-date were first, a reduction in rents for certain properties in Canada and the U.S. that were previously renewed or extended; second, the vacancy at our Novi Michigan property in March 31 and the disposal of income-producing properties in the U.S. and Germany that occurred in the prior year period and; third, contractuals are offset by contractual rent increases from our base portfolio and expansion rent form a recently acquired building expansions in Bowling Green Kentucky and Piedmont South Carolina.

FX had a favorable impact during the second quarter as a result of the weaker Canadian dollar relative to both the Euro and the U.S. dollar whereas it had an unfavorable impact for the six months year-to-date as a result of the stronger Canadian dollar, related to the Euro primarily.

For the second quarter, our reported FFO was CAD31.6 million or CAD0.67 per unit versus CAD39.9 million or CAD0.85 per unit in the prior year period. Adjusting for the CAD5.9 million in proxy contest expenses and CAD1 million for the fair value remeasurement for unit-based compensation expense during the quarter, our FFO would have been approximately CAD0.15 per unit higher or CAD0.82 per unit.

For the six months year-to-date, our reported FFO was CAD71.2 million or CAD1.51 per unit, compared to CAD81.3 million or CAD1.73 per unit in the prior year period. Once again, adjusting for the proxy contest expenses and CAD1.2 million for the fair value remeasurement for unit-based comp for the six months year-to-date, our FFO would have been approximately CAD0.15 per unit higher or CAD1.66 per unit.

Two additional items that had an adverse impact on FFO operationally include higher property operating expenses associated with the vacancy at our property at Novi Michigan and higher income taxes in our foreign operations which together contributed to the slight decline in FFO for both the second quarter and six-month year-to-date period.

Turning to the balance sheet; as of June 30, 2017, the IFRS value for our investment property portfolio was CAD2.76 billion, implying an overall cap rate of 8% with such cap rate remaining unchanged from the prior quarter. Our income-producing portfolio of 92 properties comprised approximately 30.2 million square feet had an occupancy of 98.1% by GLA, had a weighted average lease term of 6.7 years by square footage and was 76% Magna tenanted if measured by revenue, were 70% if measured by GLA.

Approximately, the CAD105 million net increase in fair value of our properties since the beginning of the year was primarily due to CAD70 million of building expansions we acquired for Magna and approximately CAD25 million in net foreign exchange gains, of which CAD52 million stem from FX gains from our European assets offset by CAD27 million of that ex-losses from our U.S. assets.

As the second quarter end, June 30, 2017, our total debt was CAD683 million and was comprised only upon secured debt, had a weighted average turn to maturity of 5.5 years, had a weighted average interest cost of 2.53% and had a corresponding total leverage ratio of 25%. And when you net out our CAD197 million of cash and cash equivalents, our net leverage stood at 18%. Our CAD250 million credit facility was undrawn and our investment portfolio remains entirely unencumbered.

Annualized distributions for 2017 are expected to be CAD2.60 per unit, based on our current monthly distribution amount of CAD21.7 per unit. For the quarter, FFO and AFFO payout ratios adjusting for the proxy contest expenses were 82% and 80% versus 72% and 75% respectively for the prior year period. For the six months year-to-date period, FFO and AFFO payout ratios, once again adjusting for the proxy contest expenses were 80% and 78% relative to 69% and 71% respectively for the prior year period.

With that, I'll turn the call back to Mike.

Mike Forsayeth

Thank you, Ilias. Jennifer, by all means, let's turn it back to you and see if anybody has any questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Thank you, sir. [Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from the line of Neil Downey with RBC Capital Markets. Please proceed with your question.

Neil Downey

Thank you. Good morning, everyone. Just a couple of quick ones. You did mention higher cash taxes, I believe in your European operations and on a six-months basis, cash taxes are at CAD4.5 million, I believe?

Lorne Kumer

Correct.

Neil Downey

Should we think about that as a good annualized run rate; i.e., CAD9 million for the year?

Ilias Konstantopoulos

No. Neil, the one refinement I would make in that run rate attempt is if you look at the withholding taxes in our MD&A, you'll note that those numbers, historically, we incur withholding taxes in Austria and Germany. We historically declared dividends - inter-company dividends - early part of the year. We don't expect at this point to incur any more withholding tax as we sit today and therefore, with that caveat, I would say your CAD4.5 million that you referenced, if you were to assume no withholding tax in the second half of the year, you'd probably end up a little bit closer to the again, I'll ballpark [ph], eight-ish million for the year and that would be a reasonable expectation as we see the world today.

Neil Downey

Thank you. And the second follow up question. Mike, you mentioned the Siemens' lease in Tillsonburg. One thing I don't believe I heard was the contractual maturity date on that lease, or I guess conversely the number of years remaining on the lease?

Mike Forsayeth

Yes. The contractual term I believe is 2021, but they do have an option to early-terminate, which is why my reference was - and they have they have to give us 12 months' notice and there is an early-termination penalty associated with that on top of the notice.

Neil Downey

Thank you.

Our next question comes from the line of Mike Markidis with Desjardins. Please proceed with your question.

Mike Markidis

Hi, good morning. Mike, can you remind us - you talked about rezoning it all back? What the plans are for that site?

Mike Forsayeth

The plans ultimately are to demolish the building and redevelop into a logistics warehouse facility. It's a great piece of property. How many acres, Lorne, is that? How many acres does it got on it? Yes, it's good-sized property and we're in the process of say, just getting it rezoned for redevelopment.

Mike Markidis

Okay. And is there excess land there? Would you be able to bump up the GLA?

Mike Forsayeth

It's 15 acres right now and it certainly has almost 300,000 square feet currently? And the new one will be closer to 225,000 [ph].

John De Aragon

As Mike said in the [indiscernible] region and it's -- you can't get land there, it's a tough buying [ph] process but for sure to get logistics in that region it's high-demand but really good site for play site or a successful zone [ph].

Mike Markidis

Okay, fair enough. And then last question for me. Mike, you mentioned the positive moves with respect to the reconstitution of the Board and their indication, a bit like a faster-pace of growth. But just curious with their move to reduce the board fees by another 20%. Has there been any preliminary discussions on what can be done on the G&A side, perhaps in terms of a structural review, anything like that?

Mike Forsayeth

We'd certainly talk about that it's part of the board management. As I indicated, even earlier on in our first quarter call, a number of initiatives on the G&A front have been taken in our continuing, but nothing at this stage, it's early days, no structural thing from the board. It's an education process for them as well, but nothing to report on that, Mike.

Mike Markidis

Okay. And just maybe then a housekeeping question. If we strip out all the special items, the noise, would the remaining G&A that you incurred in one each, '17 be a good run rate going for then?

Mike Forsayeth

If you strip it out, I think you're probably looking at a run rate - I'm going to call it CAD24 million or so in that range, plus or minus.

Mike Markidis

Okay. That's great. I'll turn it back. Thank you.

Our next question comes from the line of Sam Damiani with TD Securities. Please proceed with your question.

Sam Damiani

Thank you. Good morning. Just looking to your 2018 lease expires; I believe there's a high concentration in the GTA and as well some places in the AEW portfolio acquired back in 2013, expiring in Germany and the Netherlands. I wonder if you can give some color on expected retention and the lease expense that you might see in extra?

Mike Forsayeth

Lorne can jump in. I think what our expectation is there's a high level of retention. There's a couple that we know - couple of small ones that we know that we've got indications that they're going to be vacated, but one on the GTA. But we're confident that it can be released easily, but we got a high confidence level that the '18s will be renewed. But also as I mentioned earlier in the call, none of them have to actually give us notice until the back half of this year and also on the fourth quarter. That said, we still expect a very high retention rate.

Sam Damiani

And what about rents? The GTA markets certainly tightened since 2013. I recall the rents were reduced 15% or so on the renewal back in 2013 in most cases. So what's your expectation on rents on the renewals next year?

Mike Forsayeth

It's going to be negotiated. We're not looking to see them necessarily decrease certainly at this juncture. As you pointed out, we did see some drop to fair market rent back there in 2013 and there may be opportunities on the upside.

Sam Damiani

Great. Thank you.

Our next question comes from the line of Troy Maclean with BMO Capital Markets. Please proceed with your question.

Troy Maclean

Good morning.

Mike Forsayeth

Good morning, Troy.

Troy Maclean

Just curious. You have a 16-acre land parcel in Poland. That could be developed and you had some success in the quarter leasing up some of the previous project. Just curious if you'd expect to begin construction of that project of a new Poland project in 2017 or early 2018?

Mike Forsayeth

We're looking at it, Troy, absolutely. But the key thing for us first, this was when we first bought this property, it was, 'let's dip our toe in the water in Poland and see what we can learn there.' It was initially probably a little slower lease up than we had expected. That said, we did well on the cost and we're very happy with the development yield we achieved on that, but it is absolutely something we're looking at. Now that we've got that leased up, is the possibility of looking at the other two building sites.

Troy Maclean

And with the 9% yield that you mentioned, would that be your typical development yield in Poland?

Mike Forsayeth

Plus or minus. Yes.

Troy Maclean

Okay. Great. That's it for me. Thank you.

Our next question comes from the line of Howard [ph] with Fair [ph] Investment Research. Please proceed with your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks and good morning, guys. Mike, you touched briefly on the board desire for higher growth and mentioned that there were some irons in the fire. Has the new board personally started examining transactions or kind of left it at the management?

Mike Forsayeth

We have an investment committee. This has been constituted as part of the Board. There's good interaction between Management and the Board on investment opportunities and acquisition opportunities.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, sounds good. With expansion CapEx, there was about CAD70 million spent so far in the year or just over that. Any kind of upcoming needs of more expansion CapEx, or is that basically it for the year?

Mike Forsayeth

It's possible, Howard, but nothing immediately on the horizon. If you remember that CAD70 million really related to the October deal we did with Magna.

Unidentified Analyst

Right. And just on the topic of Magna. There's a couple of property that they seem to be vacating. Is that kind of signaling trend or can you kind of touch on the opportunities and challenges of going outside the Magna tenant base?

Mike Forsayeth

No. I don't see any trend as it relates to the couple - it's actually the one that we know that they're vacating, but there's no trend or anything else underlying that.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, sounds good. And just I was thinking of last one. Here on ACFO for Ilias. Are there any plans for Granite to eventually adapt that, or is it sticking with the AFFO for now?

Ilias Konstantopoulos

There are no plans at this current time. However, I think for the time being, we'll stick with the AFFO.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thanks, guys. I'll pass the line.

Mike Forsayeth

Great. Thanks, Howard.

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from the line of Pammi Bir with Scotia Capital. Please proceed with your question.

Pammi Bir

Thanks. Good morning. Mike, just going back to Tillsonburg, can you maybe just comment on the re-leasing prospects at that property, if it is terminated early?

Mike Forsayeth

The re-leasing process, it's a small property, tertiary-1 [ph], but we actually might likely sell that property. It's not core, it wouldn't be core to us at all. That's the likely outcome for that.

Pammi Bir

Okay. And then just in terms of the 300,000 square foot in non-renewals in the Netherlands, can you just maybe provide some context around the progress on talks for releasing that space and perhaps expected down time there?

Mike Forsayeth

That's the tenant who we've been actively negotiating with and I'll call it in their own world in a bit of a box, so they needed to give us that termination notice, but we'll continue to negotiate with them as we work forward here. It's good real estate. We're not concerned about the down time or the re-leasing of that property at all.

Pammi Bir

Okay. So the indication is perhaps more likely that they renew, but they just had to provide that notice in the [indiscernible].?

Mike Forsayeth

That's right. Yes.

Pammi Bir

Okay. All right. And just maybe going back to your comments on capital allocation. Where do you see a better likelihood putting this balance sheet capacity to work? You've commented on seeing loss of portfolios and corporate transactions in the past. Just curious if there's a better chance of any one of those moving head-first?

Mike Forsayeth

Moving head-first, I think if you'll be looking more at sort of portfolio groups of assets that we've been looking at, still on our key markets. Everything is on the table as we move forward here and as I said, lost a little bit of momentum in the bit, but we're back on track.

Pammi Bir

So when you say back on track, what does that mean in terms of potential allocations or spending for the balance of this year?

Mike Forsayeth

It's going to be as it comes, Pammi. I don't want to comment on the value, but I can tell you that we've seen a lot more product and it's our criteria in this past quarter than we've seen in more recent quarters, which give us some optimism in terms of what we might be able to accomplish in the back half.

Pammi Bir

And are these mostly in Europe, or the U.S.?

Mike Forsayeth

U.S.

Pammi Bir

In the U.S.? Sorry? Okay. And then just last one for me. Just on the savings on the board cost. Can you just quantify that for us on an annualized basis?

Mike Forsayeth

It's about CAD200,000.

Pammi Bir

Okay. Thanks very much.

Mike Forsayeth

Great.

Our next question comes from the line of Mark Rothschild with Canaccord Genuity. Please proceed with your question.

Mark Rothschild

Thanks and good morning. Mike, can you maybe just give some explanation and understanding if there was some legal requirement or need for reimbursing out-of-pocket fees and expenses by [indiscernible]. I'm referring to the CAD2 million net [ph].

Mike Forsayeth

Yes. There's no legal requirement.

Mark Rothschild

I'm just trying to understand what the rationale was there.

Mike Forsayeth

The Board as they looked at it, it took into account a number of factors, looked at precedents and all I can tell you is it looked at them all and thought in the end it was a value to the unit holders to do the reimbursement.

Mark Rothschild

Okay. Thank you very much.

[Operator Instructions] And we're showing no further questions at this time.

Mike Forsayeth

Thank you, Operator. With that, we'll close off the call and in closing, I would like to thank all of our employees and certainly the management team for their continued support and dedication to what was a challenging time. Thank you everyone and bye for now.

