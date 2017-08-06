The Nest Egg Portfolio: Is Royal Dutch Shell's Generous Dividend Yield Sustainable?

Introduction

The vast majority of the starting amount of 100,000 EUR has now been deployed in the Nest Egg Portfolio ("NEPO") and the remaining cash will have to be spent very carefully. On the one hand I obviously want to maximize the dividend income (and capital gains) in the portfolio, but on the other hand I obviously also like to keep some fire power ready in case new opportunities pop up.

In case you missed the previous article or want to re-read the basic ground rules, please click here, here and here to read it to make sure you’re fully up to speed.

All share prices mentioned in this article are the closing prices as of Wednesday.

Portfolio update

Is Shell’s dividend sustainable?

Even though building a dividend-focused portfolio doesn’t have to be labor intensive (as it’s obviously focused on the buy and hold principle of investing), you do have to do your homework on a quarterly basis to make sure the companies you have invested in will meet their and your expectations. If a dividend yield sounds or looks too good to be true, it usually is. And you obviously want to avoid being a ‘bag holder’ who was attracted to a 10% yield only to end up with a 80-95% capital loss.

Some would argue the current 7.7% dividend yield of Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B) is "too high" and a dividend cut is imminent. I obviously disagreed as I added the company to the Nest Egg Portfolio as one of the very first investments. Shell has now released its half-year results, and I think this is a good moment to review how RDS performed, and more importantly, to calculate whether or not the dividend is fully covered.

Source: company presentation

Most investors make the mistake to check the income statement to calculate the payout ratio to figure out if the dividend is sustainable. Intuitively, that’s not a bad idea but it might be a better idea to determine the payout ratio based on the cash flow results. After all, a cash dividend will have to be paid in cash (and even though Shell offers the option to take your dividend in stock, I still think a cash-equivalent comparison is fair.

In the first half of 2017, Shell generated an operating cash flow of $20.8B, and approximately $19B after taking the $1.85B in interest expenses into consideration. As the total capex was just $10B, Shell’s total free cash flow in the first semester of this year was approximately $9B.

Source: half-year report

That’s a great result, but keep in mind Shell’s capex in 2017 will be predominantly weighed toward the second half of the year. This was also confirmed in the company’s conference call (the emphasis is mine):

“We've said we would operate with capital investments in the range of a soft floor of $25 billion and a hard ceiling of $30 billion, and that's every year until 2020. And we can confirm that we will be at the lower end of that range this year with $25 billion of capital investment and $23 billion of that is expected to be in cash. In the current economic environment, the lower end of the range and the right level that's affordable and it's consistent with our free cash flow growth to 2020.”

This indicates the H2 capex will be approximately 30% higher, and we should also take this into consideration when determining the company’s ability to pay a dividend. Assuming the full-year operating cash flow (post taxes and post interest expenses) will be $38B, the adjusted free cash flow will be approximately $15B in 2017 (and of course, the majority will be generated in the downstream segment as the upstream segment will need a higher oil price to show meaningful results and returns).

Source: semi-annual report

Right now, Shell has 8.26 billion shares outstanding, and the company issued approximately 81.7 million new shares in the first half of the year to those shareholders who elected to receive their dividend in stock. Keep in mind the total cash outflow related to the dividend will be relatively lower as some shareholders will continue to elect a stock dividend over the cash dividend, but to be absolutely fair, I will "pretend" all 8.26B shares will receive the cash dividend. Using the $0.47 quarterly dividend ($1.88 per year), Shell’s current total dividend commitment is approximately $15.5B.

As this is approximately in line with the free cash flow, I would dare to say the dividend is sustainable but the "pure" payout ratio doesn’t allow additional increases.

Note: the dividend mentioned above is per ADS, which consists of two common shares.

Conclusion: not only is the generous dividend fully covered, Shell also will be able to continue to reduce its net debt with the free cash flow from continuous operations as well as the proceeds from asset sales (and the cash saved by issuing a stock dividend instead of paying everything in cash). The portfolio currently contains 200 shares of Royal Dutch Shell which represents a 5% allocation of the principal amount. That’s already relatively high, but as Shell continues to release very steady results, I decided to write an additional put option. In the portfolio, I’m writing a put option expiring in October of this year at a strike price of 23.5 EUR, for an option premium of 0.54 EUR. Net cash inflow: 51 EUR.

Other Additions

Despite announcing excellent financial results in the first half of the year which allowed Klepierre (OTC:KLPEF) to hike its full-year cash flow guidance to 2.45 EUR per share, the share price has decreased to almost the 52-week low and below the 36 EUR when I first discussed the company. I think this is a great opportunity to add some shares, and I will do so in two steps.

In a first transaction, I'm adding 50 shares at 34.52 EUR for a total investment of 1751 EUR. I’m also writing one put option with a strike price of 34 EUR, expiring in December of this year for an option premium of 1.15 EUR. After deducting the 3 EUR transaction cost, the put option will result in a cash inflow of 112 EUR. Net cash outflow: 1,639 EUR.

Not only are the strong cash flows a good reason why Klepierre shouldn’t be trading this low, according to the H1 update, the company already has repurchased 9.5M shares as part of a 500M EUR buyback program. With the share price now trading below 35 EUR, I expect Klepierre to complete this buyback program later this quarter. I expect a total of 12-13 million shares to be cancelled, which is approximately 4% of the share count. This will be immediately accretive to the NAV/share and the cash flow/share.

The share price of NN Group (OTCPK:NNGRY) (OTCPK:NNGPF) (a spinoff from ING Groep (ING), a Dutch Banking group), has performed much better than I expected as this position is up approximately 17%. Rather than taking a profit, I think it’s wise to write a call option as this allows me to immediately put the option premium in my pocket. Rather than selling NN Group, writing a call option is more cost effective as the cost to exercise (or in this case, see a call option being exercised) is lower than the normal transaction cost.

I'm writing one call option with a strike price of 34 EUR (so it’s in the money) expiring in August for an option premium of 1.06 EUR. The net cash inflow is 103 EUR, and I will be required to sell my position in NN Group at 34 EUR should the company’s share price be above 34 EUR in two weeks from now (the expiration date is August 18).

I think this is a good move as it saves a ton on transaction expenses while I still get a "bonus" for the time value (the intrinsic value of the option is just 79 cents, but I receive 1.03 EUR after taking the transaction expenses into account). And if NN Group’s share price expires below 34 EUR, I can just keep the option premium.

Incoming dividends

Both Binckbank (OTC:BINCF) and Wereldhave (OTC:WRDEF) paid a dividend since the last edition of the Nest Egg Portfolio. Binck Bank paid a 3 cent interim dividend, while Wereldhave allowed its shareholders to take 77 cents per share to the bank as a quarterly dividend payment. Hibernia REIT (OTCPK:HIBRF) paid a final dividend of 1.45 cents per share.

Shell also will go ex-dividend later this month, for a quarterly dividend of $0.47 per share. Note, the total dividend amount has been rounded to the nearest Euro.

The current portfolio + updates

Updates

Anglo American (OTCPK:AAUKY) (OTCPK:AAUKF) reported on its first semester, and while I was expecting Anglo to reinstate its dividend after the current financial year as the company has slashed its net debt and streamlined its operations, I was positively surprised to learn the company has decided to pay an interim dividend. And quite a decent one on top of that, as Anglo will pay an initial 48 cent dividend, payable on September 22nd. Also, keep in mind there should be no UK withholding tax as Anglo American is a British company which only reports the "net" dividend.

Not only is the Nest Egg Portfolio sitting on a capital gain with Anglo American, the US $96 dividend (approx. 81 EUR) will be very welcome as well. As I explained in one of the previous editions, I’m expecting a similar scenario for OCI N.V. (OTC:OCINF) (OTCQX:OCINY) which will continue to focus on its debt profile in 2017 and 2018, but will very likely restart paying a dividend by 2019. OCI’s capex will drop substantially from next year on, as I explained in this article wherein I compared OCI with CF Industries (CF).

CTT Correios (OTC:CTTPY) has released the financial results of its first semester. The market initially reacted very negatively on the relatively high EBITDA decrease, but common sense returned later in the trading day. After all, the decreasing EBITDA profile was generally expected as mail volumes continued to decrease. That’s the main reason why CTT Correios started to build out its Banco CTT which continues to experience substantial deposit inflows and increasing EBITDA. I now expect Banco CTT to be breaking even (EBITDA) by the end of this year.

BPOST (OTC:BPOSF) (OTCPK:BPOSY) saw its share price increase on the back of an updated tax plan unveiled by the Belgian government. The corporate tax rate will decrease from 33.99% this year to just 25% by 2020. This would increase BPOST’s net income by 13-14% and could have a very positive impact on the future dividends as well!

And finally, Total (TOT) and BT Group (NYSE:BT) also reported financial results. I will provide a more in-depth review shortly with a special focus on the sustainability of the dividend.

I will be looking forward to Ahold Delhaize’s (OTCQX:ADRNY) (OTCQX:AHODF) results. The company will be reporting its H1 results on Wednesday (August 9), and I hope to hear/see some comments about the recently announced acquisition of Whole Foods Market (WFM) by Amazon (AMZN). I would be particularly interested to hear if Ahold is worried about a changing US retail market landscape, and how it wants to protect its business. The European Investor wrote an article about how ‘the Amazon hit seems to be unjustified’.

Conclusion

Business as usual in the Nest Egg Portfolio, but as the result season is in full swing, I will have a very specific focus on "dividend sustainability" in the next few weeks. 75% of the portfolio has now been invested, but it’s always very important to keep your finger on the pulse to make sure you’re up to date on the developments at the companies you invested in.

Buy and hold is a simple strategy, but it does require you to read up on the quarterly achievements of the companies to make sure you keep your portfolio healthy by taking adequate measures when a company no longer meets your investment or dividend criteria.

