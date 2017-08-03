Aetna (AET) Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Aetna, Inc. (NYSE:AET)

Q2 2017 Earnings Call

August 03, 2017 8:30 am ET

Executives

Joseph Krocheski - Aetna, Inc.

Mark T. Bertolini - Aetna, Inc.

Shawn M. Guertin - Aetna, Inc.

Karen S. Lynch - Aetna, Inc.

Analysts

A.J. Rice - UBS Securities LLC

Kevin Mark Fischbeck - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Justin Lake - Wolfe Research LLC

David Howard Windley - Jefferies LLC

Ralph Giacobbe - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc. (Broker)

Gary P. Taylor - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Lance Arthur Wilkes - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. LLC

Christine Arnold - Cowen & Co. LLC

Matthew Borsch - BMO Capital Markets

Scott Fidel - Credit Suisse Securities (NYSE:USA) LLC

Peter Heinz Costa - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Chris Rigg - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Operator

Good morning my name is Manny, and I will be your conference facilitator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Aetna Second Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call.

Joseph Krocheski - Aetna, Inc.

Good morning and thank you for joining Aetna's second quarter 2017 earnings call and webcast. This is Joe Krocheski, Vice President of Investor Relations for Aetna and with me this morning are Aetna's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Mark Bertolini, and Chief Financial Officer, Shawn Guertin. Following the prepared remarks we will answer your questions. Karen Lynch, Aetna's President will join us for the Q&A session.

As a reminder, during this call we will make forward-looking statements. Risk factors that may impact those statements and could cause actual future results to differ materially from currently-projected results are described in this morning's press release and the reports we file with the SEC. We have also provided reconciliations with certain non-GAAP measures in our press release and guidance summary. These reconciliations are available on the Investor Information section of Aetna.com.

As you know our ability to respond to certain inquiries from investors and analysts in non-public forums is limited. So we invite you to ask all questions of a material nature on this call.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Mark Bertolini. Mark?

Mark T. Bertolini - Aetna, Inc.

Good morning. Thank you, Joe and thank you all for joining us today. This morning Aetna reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $3.42 per share, a 55% increase over the second quarter of 2016. This strong second quarter performance represents a continuation of the positive results we delivered during the first quarter. Specifically, operating results in our Government business remain robust with Government premiums representing more than half of the total Health Care premiums. Medical cost trends remain moderate and we experienced favorable development of prior period healthcare cost estimates across all of our core products in the quarter.

Our total Health Care medical benefit ratio improved 240 basis points compared to the same period last year. We achieved an adjusted pre-tax margin above the high end of our target range and we grew adjusted earnings by 46%. Based on our strong first half results, today we increased our full year 2017 adjusted EPS projection to a range of $9.45 to $9.55 per share, up from our previous projection of $8.80 to $9.00. At the midpoint this represents 15% growth versus 2016 above our target long-term growth range.

In a few moments, Shawn will provide a more detailed review of our second quarter results and updated 2017 guidance. But first I would like to highlight the traction gained by our strategic initiatives and key operational accomplishments in the quarter. At our May investor update meeting we outlined our strategy to achieve mid to high single digit top line growth and low double digit adjusted EPS growth over time. Specifically, we discussed our opportunity to drive above-industry growth in Medicare Advantage based on our strong Star Ratings and geographic expansion. The potential to participate in the ongoing shift to manage Medicaid by targeting an active RFP pipeline with our integrated community care model to profitably grow our Medicaid revenue and our ability to continue to achieve stable results in our Large Group commercial products while maintaining a strong adjusted pre-tax margin profile and generating cash flow for reinvestment to drive future growth.

Underlying these growth objectives is the overarching mission of building a healthier world by focusing not just on improving clinical care but influencing the social determinates of health. Our goal is to strengthen all aspects of the care delivery model through analytically driven personalization, community-based services and aligned provider incentives. As we discussed on our first quarter call, harnessing these opportunities and driving future growth will require prudent investments. In the absence of major horizontal acquisition opportunities, we look to instead build the capabilities that will support our growth going forward.

Our strong performance through the first half of 2017 has provided us the flexibility to continue to make these investments and still deliver strong financial results. This increased investment is incorporated in our updated 2017 projections, which Shawn will discuss in more detail shortly.

I will now spend a few minutes discussing how we are executing against some key operational objectives, beginning with Medicare, which remains a critical component of our enterprise growth trajectory. Our Medicare business performed very well in the quarter, generating strong premium growth and profitability metrics. Our individual Medicare Advantage products continue to be the primary driver of growth with 14% year-to-date membership growth, nearly a third of which is the result of our geographic expansion in 2017. This strong growth is consistent with our targeted percentage growth of low- to mid-teens that we shared with you in May. Year-to-date, including Medicare Supplement, we have grown to serve 130,000 additional Medicare members reflecting another strong annual enrollment period complimented by solid second quarter follow-on growth.

In June we submitted bids to CMS that would facilitate the expansion of Aetna's reach from 56% of the Medicare population in 2017 to approximately 60% in 2018. As we discussed previously, our goal is to accelerate our geographic expansion in 2019 and beyond to serve more of this growing population.

Continuing on with our Government business. Medicaid delivered another solid quarter, including stable revenue and underwriting results compared to the prior-year period, despite the exit from Missouri during the quarter. Aetna served approximately 2.1 million Medicaid members at the quarter end, a decrease of approximately 250,000 compared to the year-ago quarter. This membership reduction resulted from the previously-noted exit of the Missouri Medicaid program and was in line with our expectations for the period.

In May, we discussed the importance of growing our Medicaid revenue as part of our diversified growth strategy. However, we also highlighted that we would be selective in choosing where to participate. Specifically, we would only participate in state programs where we can achieve enough membership to support the level of service our Medicaid members deserve and we can earn a reasonable return for our shareholders. As a result of receiving an insufficient level of membership to achieve a long-term viable presence in our recently-launched Nevada Medicaid contract, we gave a termination notice to the state and our contract will end on August 31. While disappointed in this particular outcome, we remain confident in Aetna's ability to continue to grow in Medicaid.

Shifting to our Group Commercial business, our Large Group Commercial Insured products performed well in the second quarter, achieving underwriting margins that exceeded our previous expectations as medical cost trends for Large Group Commercial Insured products remained moderate. Our commercial fee based businesses also performed well during the quarter continuing the momentum from the first quarter. While our government sponsored programs have become a more meaningful driver of our overall portfolio, our Large Group Commercial products continued to deliver steady growth, adjusted pre-tax margins and cash flow and we remain confident in the sustainability of these results.

Lastly, we made good progress in the quarter towards our long-term vision of positioning Aetna as the health partner of choice for people looking to achieve their personal health ambitions. During the quarter, we advanced the development of our machine learning and analytics engine. We rolled out our new brand campaign, highlighting our consumer-centric focus. We made additional advancements in our consumer-facing tools to provide an even more engaging consumer experience. We furthered our provider engagement strategy by signing a joint venture with Sutter Health, marking the fourth JV in the past 15 months and our bswift platform signed its largest planned sponsor to date serving as a proof point of the strong capabilities of our platform and the ability to move upstream and serve the needs of larger plans.

It has been a very productive quarter on many fronts. The entire Aetna organization is energized by our mission to help our members achieve their health ambitions and the strong financial performance their hard work has delivered year-to-date.

In summary we are very pleased with our strong first half results. I want to thank all of our employees for their efforts in serving our members and delivering another strong quarter for Aetna and our shareholders. With positive momentum from the first half of 2017, I am confident we have the right vision to lead in a changing healthcare marketplace, that the investments we are making will position Aetna to succeed as the health partner of choice for the people we serve and we can achieve our updated 2017 adjusted EPS projection of $9.45 to $9.55 and drive long-term sustainable growth.

I will now turn the call over to Shawn, who will provide additional insight into our second quarter results and our updated 2017 outlook. Shawn?

Shawn M. Guertin - Aetna, Inc.

Thank you, Mark and good morning, everyone. Earlier today we reported second quarter 2017 adjusted earnings of $1.1 billion and adjusted earnings per share of $3.42, year-over-year growth of 46% and 55% respectively. Our second quarter results reflect strong core business fundamentals driven by disciplined pricing, moderate medical cost trend and capital deployment. I'll begin with some comments on overall performance.

Our medical membership of 22.1 million is roughly in line with our expectations for the period. Adjusted revenue was $15.5 billion, a year-over-year decrease driven by lower membership in our ACA-compliant individual and Small Group products and the 2017 suspension of the health insurer fee. These dynamics were partially offset by higher premium yields in our Commercial and

Government businesses and membership growth in our Medicare products. From an adjusted pre-tax margin perspective, our businesses are performing exceptionally well. Our adjusted pre-tax margin was 11.7%, a very strong result and above the high end of our target range.

Our second quarter total health medical benefit ratio was 80%. An improvement of 240 basis points compared to the same period last year. Our second quarter results benefited from continued moderate medical cost treads, favorable prior-period reserve development and our updated estimate of ACA-related risk adjustment payables for 2016. Our adjusted expense ratio was 16.5%, a 60 basis point improvement over the second quarter of 2016, driven primarily by the suspension of the health insurer fee in 2017 and execution of our expense management initiatives, partially offset by targeted investment spending on growth initiatives.

From a balance sheet perspective, we remain confident in the adequacy of our reserves, we experienced favorable prior-period reserve development in the quarter across all of our core products primarily attributable to first quarter 2017 dates of service. And, our days claims payable were 54 days the end of the quarter, a sequential increase of approximately one day.

Turning to cash flow and capital. Our year-to-date Health Care and Group insurance cash flows were approximately 1.1 times net earnings. During the quarter, we distributed $166 million through our quarterly shareholder dividend. Year-to-date we have returned a total of approximately $3.6 billion to shareholders through share repurchases and our quarterly shareholder dividend. In short, we are pleased with our second quarter results and the continued successful execution of our strategy to become a more consumer-focused company.

I will now discuss the key drivers of our second quarter results in greater detail. Beginning with our Government business, we delivered another solid quarter, continuing our positive momentum from the first quarter of 2017. From a membership perspective, we grew by 23,000 Medicare members in the quarter including growth of 10,000 in individual Medicare Advantage. Medicaid membership declined by approximately 250,000 members in the quarter, related to our exit of the Missouri Medicaid contract. This membership decline was in line with our previous projection for the period. We grew our second quarter 2017 Government premiums, which represent over half of our total Health Care premiums, to $7 billion, an increase of nearly 6% compared to the prior-year period.

Medicare premiums grew 8% in the quarter, driving by growth in individual MA premiums of nearly 15%. Medicaid premiums were stable year-over-year despite the exit of our Missouri Medicaid contract during the quarter. Our Government medical benefit ratio was 81.3%, a continuation of the strong results we achieved in this business during the first quarter as strong underwriting results largely offset the impact of the 2017 suspension of the health insurer fee.

Shifting to our Commercial business, which also had a very strong second quarter from an operating margin perspective. Insured Commercial membership in the quarter was most influenced by our continued repositioning in Small Group ACA related products which drove reduced Small Group Insured membership. From a year-over-year perspective, total Commercial premiums were lower, largely the result of our reduced ACA-compliant individual and Small Group exposure, and the suspension of the health insurer fee, partially offset by higher premium yields. However, our Large Group Commercial premiums were modestly higher as compared to the second quarter of 2016 despite the impact of the suspension of the health insurer fee.

Our Commercial medical benefit ratio was 78.6% for the quarter, a very good result and a 480 basis point improvement over the second quarter of 2016 despite the negative influence of the suspension of the health insurer fee. To better understand the year-over-year comparison, let me discuss the drivers of our underwriting results by major market segment. Looking more specifically at our Large Group Commercial products, continuing the momentum from the first quarter, we delivered another strong quarter of underwriting results. Our second quarter results reflect continued pricing discipline and moderate medical cost trends. Based on our first half 2017 results, we now project that our 2017 non-ACA core Commercial medical cost trends will be approximately 6% which is an improvement over our previous projection of 6% to 7%.

We also had a strong quarter of underwriting results in our Small Group Commercial products, as we continue to have success in repositioning these products to improve their profitability. Our second quarter Small Group Commercial results were also influenced by our updated estimate of ACA-related risk adjustment payables for 2016 based on CMS data received in the quarter.

Moving to our individual Commercial products, our second quarter results were impacted by our updated estimate of risk-adjustment payables and reinsurance associated with ACA-related individual Commercial products based on CMS data received in the quarter. Specifically, we now project a payable of $375 million for 2016, associated with our individual Commercial products. Lower than our previous estimates but still a significant payable. In total, our updated estimate of 2016 ACA-related risk adjustment payables and reinsurance for both our individual and Small Group Commercial products reduced our second quarter total Commercial medical benefit ratio by approximately 310 basis points.

Shifting to our fee-based group Commercial business. We grew Commercial ASC membership by 24,000 members in the second quarter. We now serve nearly 430,000 additional commercial ASC members as compared to the same period last year. From a profitability perspective, our group Commercial fee-based business had another solid quarter exceeding our previous expectations.

Moving on to the balance sheet. Our financial position, capital structure and liquidity all continued to be very strong. At June 30, we had a debt to total capitalization ratio of approximately 37.3%. Looking at cash and investments at the parent, we started the quarter with approximately $100 million. Net subsidiary dividends to the parent were $607 million. We repaid $250 million in debt in the quarter. We paid a shareholder dividend of $166 million, and after other sources and uses, we ended the quarter with approximately $200 million of cash at the parent. Our basic share count was approximately 332.1 million at June 30.

As a result of our first half 2017 performance we are increasing our 2017 adjusted earnings per share guidance to a range of $9.45 to $9.55 per share. The midpoint of this range represents a $0.60 increase relative to our previous projection of $8.80 to $9.00. Our increased adjusted EPS outlook reflects our favorable second quarter results, including the effect of core business outperformance, favorable prior year's reserve development and the other items related to 2016 dates of service discussed today.

Also incorporated in our increased outlook is continued investment spending to accelerate a number of our growth initiatives. Specifically, we now plan to make additional investments in 2017 to position Aetna for faster Medicare geographic expansion in 2019 as well as solidifying our Medicare Advantage administrative infrastructure to support our expected future growth. Included in our updated projections are also additional investments related to our brand campaign and targeted technology-related investments.

Certain risks remain that temper our outlook for the remainder of the year including the ever-present concern that medical cost trends could increase more than we have projected and the potential for higher utilization in our individual Commercial products during the second half of 2017 due to our product exit strategy or other factors. Our updated 2017 projections are influenced by the following additional drivers. We expect our full year 2017 adjusted revenue to be approximately $61 billion, consistent with our previous projection. We now project that our full year total Health Care medical benefit ratio will be in the range of 82.5% to 83%. This improved outlook is driven by continued moderate medical costs and our latest estimates of 2016 ACA-related risk adjustment and reinsurance programs.

We now project that our adjusted expense ratio will be within a range of 17.3% to 17.5% for the full year. This increase is driven primarily by accelerated investments in targeted growth initiatives discussed on today's call. We now project our adjusted pre-tax margin to be approximately 8.5%, consistent with our high single digit target. Based on our year-to-date results, we now project our full year tax rate to be approximately 35%. We now project adjusted earnings will be nearly $3.2 billion and full year excess cash available at the parent to be at least $4 billion. Finally, we expect our 2017 weighted average share count to be in the range of 334 million to 335 million shares, consistent with our previous projections.

In closing, we are encouraged by the strength of our first half performance and our improved 2017 outlook. These strong results support our confidence in Aetna's long-term trajectory and growth prospects.

I will now turn the call back over to Joe. Joe?

Joseph Krocheski - Aetna, Inc.

Thank you, Shawn. The Aetna management team is now ready for your questions. We ask that you limit yourself to one question so that as many individuals as possible have an opportunity to ask their questions. Operator, the first question, please.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. The first question is from A.J. Rice of UBS. Please go ahead.

A.J. Rice - UBS Securities LLC

Hi. Hello, everybody. Maybe just to focus on the Medicare Advantage. Thanks for laying out some of your thinking there. I wonder, you had a couple of buckets. You've got the underlying growth in the individual market. You've got your favorable Star Ratings. And this year is allowing you to grow faster than that underlying growth rate. We can decide whether that happens next year or not. But you've got two other buckets that you guys are highlighting: the group MA business where a lot of those contracts are very close to being done, I would think at this point for January 1 starts, and then you've got your geographic expansion. Is there any way, setting aside the underlying individual market growth and share relative to that, that we can triangulate a little bit what the geographic expansion and the group MA might mean for your growth outlook in MA next year?

Mark T. Bertolini - Aetna, Inc.

A couple of things A.J. First, on the new market growth we have, in this last year, saw a third of our overall growth come from new markets. So that's one way to think about it. And we are expanding from 56% to about 60% as we finalize our participation for 2018 with CMS. The second part on the group is the pipeline is still robust and the pipeline isn't just big jumbo accounts. So there are more accounts to come. And maybe, Karen, you could comment on that.

Karen S. Lynch - Aetna, Inc.

Yeah. So A.J., we're very pleased with some very early wins that we've had on group Medicare Advantage. We had one large win that we spoke of then we've had a number of smaller wins to date. We're actually seeing the result of our strong value proposition in group Medicare. We've seen the Stars performance having a strong benefit. We've seen activity relative to our care management and quality outcomes as a key competitive advantage for us. And also, kind of what we're also seeing is our demonstrated track record of implementations and also we delivered a proprietary retiree exchange. So all that combined has benefited us from a strong group MA. So we're looking forward to seeing positive results in group MA in next year.

A.J. Rice - UBS Securities LLC

Okay. Great. Thanks a lot.

Operator

Thank you. The next question is from Kevin Fischbeck of Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Please go ahead.

Kevin Mark Fischbeck - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Great, thanks. Just wanted to ask a little bit about the guidance. You guys obviously beat by a lot more than what you're raising the guidance for. I understand the investments that you're talking about, but I want to get a little bit more color, when you think about making these investments, what kind of return could we potentially see I guess in 2019 on MA? And then as far as the two risks you highlighted, as far as trend rising or higher utilization on the exchanges, are these new risks or are there elevated potential that these risks play out, or are these just kind of boilerplate answers? I wasn't sure if you were seeing something to say this is a risk I need to highlight today, or whether it's just normal kind of conservatism?

Shawn M. Guertin - Aetna, Inc.

Yeah. In terms of the investments in the guidance, as you mentioned, what we're doing is putting in place a lot of the things that we would need to drive the geographic expansion in 2019, and a number of other things around improving the overall member experience. And so I think these are the kinds of investments that we're going to need to make to be able to deliver on our mid double digit Medicare growth. And so I would expect that is what we're positioning for, for both 2018 and 2019. I'll let Mark talk a little bit about the risks. But I would tell you they're certainly not new risks in concept, but certainly on the individual market there continues to be a lot going on.

Mark T. Bertolini - Aetna, Inc.

One more comment on the Medicare Advantage investments. Karen mentioned bswift, which is our new platform. We launched that in 1/1/2017 for the Group business. We're launching it 1/1/2018 for group to individual conversion. And that engine is a really powerful tool for working in the Medicare Advantage market. So our investments are aimed at staying ahead of the competition and offering more capability.

In 2018 we will also offer a portable product across our current network as we get ready to understand how much of that we can do when we get to more markets by 2020. On the fourth quarter, I would say the largest issue here is uncertainty, and uncertainty on two sides. The plans, as you well know, are trying to figure out whether or not the CSR is going be covered and whether or not the legislature will step up to their responsibilities to the American people.

I think on the other side, you have individuals who are sitting there with coverage not knowing whether they'll have it next year. And for those individuals, a run on the bank is more likely the longer the uncertainty continues into the fourth quarter. And I think that is a dangerous precedent that we need to pay attention to.

Shawn M. Guertin - Aetna, Inc.

Yeah, and I just would add just Kevin, I mean, we were a little bit worried about this at the end of last year. We made provision for it and indeed we did see an uptick. And so to Mark's point, there's certainly, in some ways, even heightened characteristics that exist in the market today that could drive that.

Kevin Mark Fischbeck - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Okay, great. Thanks.

Operator

Thank you. The next question is from Justin Lake of Wolfe Research. Please go ahead.

Justin Lake - Wolfe Research LLC

Thanks. Good morning. Given the strength of the business specifically on the margins, Shawn, I know you've historically said this business is experience rated and thus, trying to think about how much of the upside from 2017 you retain versus price back. So maybe you could talk a little bit about the jump-off point for 2017 that we should be thinking about for earnings growth into 2018. And then also just any moving parts that you think are worth spiking out like the return of the health insurance fee for instance and how we should think about that. Thanks.

Shawn M. Guertin - Aetna, Inc.

Yeah. So let me sort of frame potentially a jump-off. If you thought about where our guidance is now at around $9.50 and you think about how we position this, clearly, we had about $0.45 of a good guy that goes back to 2016 related to these ACA updates. We're north of $0.50 probably on PYD, and you know our convention is to start without that. So those would be the two big reset items. Clearly, as we look forward, there will be opportunity to continue to improve the results as a result of reducing our losses on individual that we've talked about. But I do think you did hit on a good point; when you have underwriting results that are this good, certainly in our Group M&A business and in our Large Group Commercial business, there will be experience rating pressure as part of that.

It's a little too soon for me to make a call on how much, but, clearly, that will be one of the pressure points that'll offset some of those things. The health insurer fee, I'm also glad you raised that, because we in essence are reliving 2014 by reintroducing the health insurer fee back into pricing. And, again, while it's our intention to recover 100% of that, that is a lot of expense that we have to sort of push into the pricing equation, and I do think it is one of the risk factors for 2018 as well.

Justin Lake - Wolfe Research LLC

Thanks for all the color.

Operator

Thank you. The next question is from Dave Windley of Jefferies. Please go ahead.

David Howard Windley - Jefferies LLC

Hi. Good morning. A follow-up on that last one. When you talk about kind of pushing the price or pushing the HIF back into pricing, it sounds like, Shawn, you were inferring that you might not get all of that in in, say, the non-Medicare book of business when you try to price that through.

I'd love for you to expand on that, if you would. And then, if you could also – as it relates to your strategy in 2017 of kind of embedding the HIF or deploying the HIF into Medicare benefits, is it possible to size how much of that you need to then protect, for lack of a better word, for margin in 2018?

Shawn M. Guertin - Aetna, Inc.

Yeah. So I want to be clear. It is always our intention to fully recover the health insurer fee. We largely did that in 2014, but it is a significant pricing item that adds to the cost of our products, and that just does inherently give you a little less pricing flexibility when you go into renewing this. So if you harken back to 2014, that was a year where I think commercial, we largely got it in, but it took a lot of work to do that. And that's what our positioning is for 2018.

In terms of benefit design, you're right. Given where we were, from a margin perspective, we, in essence, used the HIF suspension to generally enrich benefits in Medicare. As we look to 2018, I would not assume that all those are going to reverse. We go through the process every year of thinking about all the different levers that we have at our disposable to maintain the most attractive product offering we have that's consistent with our margin targets. And so we've largely done that again this year and feel good about the product that we're going to put on the street for 2018.

David Howard Windley - Jefferies LLC

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is from Ralph Giacobbe of Citigroup. Please go ahead.

Ralph Giacobbe - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc. (Broker)

Thanks. Morning. Just wanted to go back to the investment and particularly in M&A and geographic expansion. You talked about 56% going to 60% in 2018. And I think the longer-term goal was closer to 75%. So just hoping you could sort of help us frame what the opportunity is in terms of that penetration number for 2019 given these investments. Thanks.

Mark T. Bertolini - Aetna, Inc.

So two aspects, Ralph. One is we expect to get into the 80%s by 2020 with our market expansion. That is a footprint that when we look at the diminishing marginal returns of adding more markets and being able to support those markets, starts to fray at the edges, so we see something in the low-80%s as the kind of market penetration we'd like to have.

With that then, we get the national portability opportunity, which we will test with our portable product again this year, or in 1/1/2018 as we start off. And, again, this goes all after that 70% of the Medicare population, retired population, that does not select Medicare Advantage every year as a way to further penetrate that book and to get people interested in what we have to offer in that product.

Shawn M. Guertin - Aetna, Inc.

And, Ralph, this is a multi-step process. But two of the bigger steps, obviously, are the work that we have to do to put together a high quality provider network, but then we also need to work through CMS to get all of that approved and on a timely basis. So it is a process that needs a fair amount of lead time to execute on.

Ralph Giacobbe - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc. (Broker)

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. The next question is from Gary Taylor of JPMorgan Chase. Please go ahead.

Gary P. Taylor - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Hi. Good morning. I was wondering if you could run through June enrollment numbers for individual and Small Group, both compliant and noncompliant for numbers there? And then on the Small Group side, it's been a while since we talked about compliant, noncompliant margins and just wanted an update there.

Shawn M. Guertin - Aetna, Inc.

On Individual, we ended the quarter with about 240,000 members. That's about 180,000 that are on Exchange and about 60,000 that are off Exchange. All of those members in essence are ACA compliance. I can try to dig up the Small Group membership here. I don't have it right off the top of my head.

Karen S. Lynch - Aetna, Inc.

So I do, Shawn. Small Group membership, at the end of the quarter, just to give you a sense, in our 2-50 it's a little over 600,000. In our ACA and pre-ACA business, it's roughly about the same. And then our 51-100, it's about 300,000.

Gary P. Taylor - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Okay. And anything notable on Small Group margins? I know the White House pushed off again until 2019 when noncompliant business has to move. Anything notable in terms of margins, or just what Small Group employees are doing? Are they just sitting and waiting at this point? Attrition has slowed?

Karen S. Lynch - Aetna, Inc.

Relative to Small Group, the way I would think about the Small Group employers, and we have had a strategy relative to addressing the complexities of the Small Group market. And I think you know we've been really pushing at a self-insured AFA product, which we have seen very good success in in the quarter.

We probably have the most unique product out there in the Small Group market where we took bswift. We have simplified products, and from an employer and their employees' perspective, they have a seamless, paperless process in which to enroll in. So as you think about it, that gives the Small Group employers simplified products as well as some financial stability for us, and it addresses what I would say the volatility in the ACA.

I would tell you that we continue to reduce our overall exposure in the ACA Small Group. So you'll see continued reduction in our ACA Small Group book.

Shawn M. Guertin - Aetna, Inc.

And Gary, so I would add that the improvement in the overall Small Group margins is one of the elements that has contributed to year-over-year performance as a result of some of the product repositioning that Karen is talking about.

Gary P. Taylor - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. The next question is from Lance Wilkes of Sanford Bernstein. Please go ahead.

Lance Arthur Wilkes - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. LLC

Yeah. Good morning. Just wanted to talk a little bit about Medicaid and ask how we should think about confidence in future growth there? What the pipeline is looking like? And in particular, the types of products that are in that pipeline? And then also, where Medicaid might rank among your M&A priorities?

Karen S. Lynch - Aetna, Inc.

Relative to Medicaid, I would say we see a very robust pipeline. We're actually monitoring RFPs in over 20 states, and if you think about those RFPs, over half of those would represent new footprint expansion opportunities for us. And the remainder would be expansion of programs with current states as well as re-bid opportunities. And what you're seeing for potential opportunities like North Carolina, which is a brand new managed Medicaid state – so that would present a new opportunity for us, and there are a number of other kinds of products like that. We are seeing an increase in LTFS capabilities as well.

So we've been talking to the states. As you know, this is their number one challenge and issue in reducing their overall cost in Medicaid, and I think what we are seeing with our conversations is that our value proposition, our unique care model is resonating quite well with them.

Shawn M. Guertin - Aetna, Inc.

And from an M&A perspective, Lance, we always look across the entire field. We've said in the past that horizontal M&A will probably be much more challenging right now. And Medicaid in particular, I think presents some unique challenges. I think from a capability standpoint, once we have these contracts, especially around care management, we have outstanding capabilities. So a lot of this has to do with are you just buying a portfolio of contracts or are you buying a capability? Or are you more likely to win that next RFP by doing M&A? So we always remain open minded. We look at everything but I do think there are some unique challenges in the Medicaid space.

Lance Arthur Wilkes - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. LLC

Great. Thanks.

Operator

Thank you. The next question is from Christine Arnold with Cowen. Please go ahead. Ms. Arnold, your line is live.

Christine Arnold - Cowen & Co. LLC

Sorry. I was muted. You highlighted some of the issues with the HIF and other things in 2018. Could you please kind of highlight the pluses and minuses in addition to the HIF that you're seeing next year and the ever-present opportunity for costs to accelerate? And trends seem to be really moderate this quarter. Where were they particularly muted?

Shawn M. Guertin - Aetna, Inc.

So, yeah, trend has remained very stable. In particular, where I would say that we've seen outperformance versus our expectation has actually been in non-specialty pharma. It's really somewhat across the board but higher generic utilization. Some of that is things we've done with some of our product design at the small end of the market. But some of it also appears to be fee market based. So I would say the only one where I would say fundamentally it's looked different has been pharmacy. Obviously, the improvements that we're seeing against expectations at this point in the year are generally utilization driven. So if we looked at things like outpatient, it's probably a little bit lower in the range that we've previously talked about but still in the range.

So, but non-specialty pharma. Now, I would contrast that by no means should anybody think that's specialty pharma. It's still not a major trend issue because indeed it does continue to be one. I want to be clear that we don't have any intention of providing 2018 guidance today. But as I mentioned, we talked about some of the 2016 updates in prior-year development. The experience rating and the health insurer fee are some of the challenges. Clearly, the opportunities are generally around reducing the individual loss; Medicare growth we talked about and things like that. So I think we've canvassed sort of the big moving pieces at this point but again, as we get closer to 2018 and we finalize our operating plan, we'll be in position to provide actual guidance.

Mark T. Bertolini - Aetna, Inc.

And as we accelerate investments, we expect that we should get some earlier returns than otherwise anticipated.

Christine Arnold - Cowen & Co. LLC

Okay. And then what are you expecting for individual losses and how much could they go down?

Shawn M. Guertin - Aetna, Inc.

Well, if I exclude the prior year true ups, we would still probably be – not probably, we still are projecting north of $200 million, probably closer to $250 million of pre-tax loss this year. This is basically in the same neighborhood that we were at the end of Q1. And so our goal is always to make all of that go away. But as we've talked about with various elements of fixed expense, it takes a degree of work to make that happen and those are the kinds of things that we're working in earnest on right now to try to deliver that.

Christine Arnold - Cowen & Co. LLC

Great. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. The next question is from Matthew Borsch of BMO Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Matthew Borsch - BMO Capital Markets

Yes. Maybe I could ask on 2018, not guidance, but if you can just talk on, one, is the pricing that you're doing on the fully insured side, is that lower if you exclude the health insurer fee, at least just relative to 2017? And then maybe also if you could address, I know you talked about the Group MA business, but what about national accounts? And how you're doing, number one? And number two, what sort of differences versus prior years they're looking for in benefit changes?

Shawn M. Guertin - Aetna, Inc.

Let's do the second one first. I'll let Karen talk about it again. I want to make sure, Matt and for everybody else, a lot of times we talk about national accounts as a proxy for Large Group ASC.

Matthew Borsch - BMO Capital Markets

Yeah.

Shawn M. Guertin - Aetna, Inc.

And there's obviously some other major market segments that are in there that Karen will talk about.

Karen S. Lynch - Aetna, Inc.

So Matthew, so couple things on national accounts. We're still in the season. Even last week, we were still competing for business and doing finalist presentations, so it's a little bit later cycle this year. But just to give you insight into – obviously, the customers are continuing to look for improvement in their overall productivity of their workforce, lower cost. We're seeing benefit buy-downs, those kinds of things, in the fully insured market in the higher end of middle market.

Relative to what we've seen in our national book, unfortunately, we're at the other end of M&A activity, so we did lose some accounts due to M&A, although I will tell you, on the sales side, as we've been investing in kind of our overall value proposition, we have more new sales logos in our national accounts this year than we did last year. But we did see some movement of one of our large accounts to a private exchange.

I would tell you at the – beyond national accounts, I think we have to look at our Large Group business. We are seeing very good performance in our public and labor vertical segment. We have seen strong performance this year. We expect to see strong performance in that segment next year as well, and I think that will carry us forward. And if you also think about kind of ASC membership, we are seeing a very strong reception to our Small Group ASC business. So overall, we're looking positive on ASC membership at this point. But having said that, we're still in the midst of the selling season and I'll have a better view for you in the third quarter of this year.

Shawn M. Guertin - Aetna, Inc.

And on your first one, Matt, I'm not sure if I'm going to answer your question correctly because I may not understand it, but in our forward pricing, we are maintaining the same discipline that we always have. We will forward price assuming that trend goes up as we have been the last few years. We will forward price trying to maintain margin and get growth on the top line. It's just a natural outgrowth of the experience rating process so that when you outperform, you can't always retain all of that margin and I expect we'll have some of that pressure in Large Group. It's a little bit too early, again, to sort of make a call on where that's going, but I would say that our forward pricing posture has not changed.

Matthew Borsch - BMO Capital Markets

All right. Thank you both for all that.

Operator

Thank you. The next question is from Scott Fidel of Credit Suisse. Please go ahead.

Scott Fidel - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Thanks. I just had a question, if you can give us an update on how the Group insurance underwriting trends performed in the quarter and how you're thinking about updated earnings for that segment for the year relative to your prior view.

Karen S. Lynch - Aetna, Inc.

So relative to the Group insurance trends, we're in line with our overall expectations relative to long-term disability. We have seen lower terminations, lower reopens, although I would tell you our Life business has been volatile and remain volatile. I would say that what we said last quarter in guiding you down on a year-over-year basis as a result of a large loss in one customer is still in line, so we expect those results to be in line with what we've already previously told you.

Scott Fidel - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Okay. Thanks.

Operator

Thank you. The next question is from Peter Costa of Wells Fargo. Please go ahead.

Peter Heinz Costa - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Thanks. Just looking at the $0.45 or 310 basis points of improvement that you got – the guide for 2016, theoretically, that should have informed how you're reserving for 2017 on those books of business as well, yet you're still talking about losing a similar amount of money in the individual business. So does that mean that the individual has otherwise deteriorated during the quarter? And then second to that question, how much of that $0.45 would you say is attributable to the Small Group business, which is sort of an ongoing business as opposed to the individual ACA business, which you're getting out of?

Shawn M. Guertin - Aetna, Inc.

Yeah. So maybe the second one first. That's probably about $0.12 plus or minus attributable. That is the Small Group. It's in the neighborhood of $65 million pre-tax or thereabouts. Your point on 2016 to 2017 is correct sort of in a literal sense in that it informed us. But really, the change in population is so dramatic from 2016 to 2017, you really can't simply extrapolate that. And so we do have a bit different outlook where every year before this, we've been in a significant payable position. Our current forecasts say we probably won't be in that big a payable position and that's consistent with our outlook. So I would say on the margin it got better but we're more or less in the same spot when you look at all of the moving pieces. But again, the big thing here is you can't really go from a million-member book to a 240,000-member book that's concentrated differently and just extrapolate that.

Peter Heinz Costa - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Got it. Thank you very much. And if I could follow up with just one question on PBM, any changes to your Medicare PBM near network for next year?

Karen S. Lynch - Aetna, Inc.

No.

Mark T. Bertolini - Aetna, Inc.

No

Karen S. Lynch - Aetna, Inc.

No.

Peter Heinz Costa - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Okay. Thanks.

Operator

Thank you. And our final question comes from Chris Rigg of Scotiabank (sic) [Deutsche Bank]. Please go ahead.

Chris Rigg - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Deutsche Bank, but nonetheless, was hoping to ask just one big picture question on Medicare Advantage. Obviously, Aetna's growth aspirations there are not dissimilar to many others in the industry. Do you at all see any reason for concern about industry-wide margins or do you think most participants will remain rational in their margin expectations over the next year or so? Thanks.

Mark T. Bertolini - Aetna, Inc.

Thanks, Chris. We have 11,000 people retiring every day. That's four million people a year. We're only getting 30% of them for Medicare Advantage. So that leaves another 2.8 million people of opportunity that the industry hasn't figured out how to crack and I think that level of focus, a focus on getting into the home, improving the quality of care and life for the individual through social determinates will generate more than enough business for the industry to have an opportunity to make this work.

Shawn M. Guertin - Aetna, Inc.

Yeah and I, often when this question is posed, it's posed as if this is some new phenomena and I think the competition for growth in this space has been certainly present for a number of years. And I would say I have not certainly witnessed anything that makes me think that people are doing anything irresponsible from a margin perspective; on the contrary. So I do think that we can achieve this growth profile and maintain our margins.

Mark T. Bertolini - Aetna, Inc.

The great thing about the product is everybody has to buy it in one way, shape or form from the standpoint of a retiree. So I think that sets a market that continues to grow and provides a lot of opportunity.

Chris Rigg - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Thanks a lot.

Joseph Krocheski - Aetna, Inc.

Thank you, Chris. A transcript of the prepared remarks for this call will be posted shortly on the Investor Information section of Aetna.com where you can also find a copy of our updated guidance summary containing details of our guidance metrics including those that were unchanged or not discussed on this call. If you have any questions about matters discussed this morning, please feel free to call me or my colleagues in the Investor Relations office. Thank you for joining us this morning.

