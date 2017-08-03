Bad Things Happen, But Do They Always Create A Buying Opportunity?

Bad things happen. I'm sure that even the best precious metals analysts (I am not writing about myself) cannot predict a sudden event that can destroy the image of a decent company, at least temporarily.

On my Marketplace service (Unorthodox Mining Investing) I'm tracking the portfolio of precious metals producers that extract their gold or silver at the lowest costs in the industry. According to my methodology, the cost of production is defined as:

Direct costs of mining and processing + depreciation + royalties + administrative expenses + exploration expenses + share-based payments; the sum of all these items is then divided by ounces of gold equivalent sold.

If the cost of production, defined above, is below $1,000 per ounce, such a company is on my list.

Now, it is common knowledge that during a bull market in gold the shares of low-cost producers should perform quite well. However, even decent companies encounter problems and if a company has bad luck there is nothing that can spare it. In this article I'm discussing four cases of decent, low-cost producers of precious metals that encountered a sudden problem or a set of problems. In my opinion, these problems sometimes create a nice buying opportunity but sometimes it is a wise idea to stand aside because a potentially nice buying opportunity may be a catastrophic trap. As an old saying goes:

“…there are always two sides to every story…”

Guyana Goldfields

On July 31, 2017 Guyana Goldfields (OTCPK:GUYFF) released its 2Q 2017 report. The data was disappointingly poor:

Gold production went down from 40.9 thousand ounces in 1Q 2017 to 29.7 thousand ounces in 2Q 2017

The company mined 511.6 thousand tons of ore, the lowest quarterly figure since the beginning of 2016

Additionally, the strip ratio stood at 6.1 (for each ton of ore mined Guyana had to remove 6.1 tons of waste) – I have not seen such a high ratio before

Head grades and recovery ratios went down significantly (for example, the head grade went down from 2.74 grams of gold per ton of ore in 2016 to 2.06 g/t in 2Q 2017)

As a result, the cost of production went up from $846 per ounce of gold in 2016 to $1,309 per ounce in 2Q 2017 (an increase of 54.7%) and Guyana is no longer a low-cost producer.

Now look at the price action of Guyana shares. The upper panel of the chart shows the strength of Guyana shares measured against GDXJ, a popular gold mining ETF:

Note, that since the beginning of the current bull market in gold (January 2016) Guyana shares were performing in line with GDXJ. However, on 2Q 2017 results the company’s shares crashed 19% and I'm sure that Guyana investors are desperately scratching their heads in despair. Is it a buying opportunity? In my opinion, it is not because the problems at the Aurora mine do not seem to be contained.

Tahoe Resources

Tahoe (TAHO) is a mid-tier silver / gold producer. Its flagship property, Escobal, is a large silver operation located in Guatemala. According to the company, this year Escobal was to deliver 18 – 21 million ounces of silver (around 39% of total production). However, on July 5 the company took its investors by surprise announcing that the Escobal mining license had been suspended. The reaction was very furious – during a wild trading day Tahoe shares crashed 33.0%. Now, look at the chart below:

Well, it looks like the company’s shares are not popular among precious metals investors. Since the beginning of the current bull market in gold Tahoe was underperforming the broad precious metals stock market (represented by GDXJ). The last, catastrophic message only deepened this gloom.

Is there any chance for revival? Well, shortly speaking, the Escobal issue is too large to ignore. Without Escobal (or with Escobal being suspended for some time) Tahoe is a totally different company than it used to be. I would stay away.

By the way – this year OceanaGold had to write-off all of its assets located in El Salvador. To remind my readers, the government of El Salvador has banned all metal mining in the country. It looks like Guatemala is following El Salvador.

Alio Gold

Alio Gold (ALO) is a very popular miner among Seeking Alpha precious metals analysts (the author of this article included). This year the company changed its name from Timmins Gold to Alio Gold but, apart from that cosmetic change, the company is very different from Timmins. Now Alio, lead by a new CEO, develops its second Mexican gold mine called Ana Paula. To build this mine Alio needs $150.6M. However, at the end of 1Q 2017 the company was holding cash of $39.2M. What's more, the San Francisco mine, the only operating mine, is able to generate around $8M in cash flow from operations (per quarter):

Let me count:

Ana Paula is expected to start its operations in 2019 – let it be the beginning of 2019

Until that time San Francisco should generate cash flow from operations of $56M, roughly (seven quarters times $8M)

Add to that $39.2M (cash held at the end of 1Q 2017) and we have a financing gap of $55.4M (Ana Paula’s capital expenditure of $150.6 million less cash flow of $56M less cash held of $39.2M)

To fill this gap, on June 28, 2017, Alio announced a bought deal offering of 8 million units (a mix of common shares and common share purchase warrants) at C$6.25 per unit for a total consideration of around $45M (quite close to the gap calculated above). Well, I think that investors were not surprised by this offering but the unit price, negotiated and accepted by the management, was too low for them. Hence, a large drop in share prices (21.3%).

Now, it looks like the company’s credibility is lost for some time. Since the bought deal offering the prices of Alio shares did not regain their internal strength:

The red arrow indicates that Alio shares still underperform GDXJ. However, from the long-term perspective Alio is still an interesting pick – since the beginning of this bull market in gold Alio shares have been performing better than GDXJ (look at the up-sloping, blue line on the upper panel of the chart). In my opinion, the company is encountering only temporary problems and the last drop in share prices creates an interesting buying opportunity.

Note: I do not rule out another bought deal offering, a company developing a new mining project is vulnerable to many problems.

OceanaGold

The last case, in my opinion, is also temporary and creates a buying opportunity. Oceana Gold (OTCPK:OCANF) is a mid-tier miner operating three mines (located in New Zealand and the Philippines) and developing its fourth mine in the US. Apart from that, the company is transitioning its open-pit operation (Didipio) in the Philippines into an underground mine. Simply, this year Oceana has a lot of work to do.

What's more, most recently Didipio, together with a number of other miners (mainly producers of nickel), has encountered some environmental problems with governmental bodies. These problems seem to be contained now but Oceana shares are still lagging behind GDXJ (look at the red arrow on the chart below):

It looks that current problems started when the company reported technical issues at the Haile construction site and slightly revised its 2017 production guidance down (middle June 2017). Well, I'm not surprised to see a mining company encountering technical problems at its development project. More, I would be surprised to learn that there are no problems at all. Although I cannot be sure, in my opinion, the company’s management should handle the situation and Oceana shares create a very decent buying opportunity now.

Last but not least – Oceana owns excellent assets. For example, according to my own study, the best mining assets generate cash flow from operations (excluding working capital issues) of around $500 per ounce of gold sold. Here is the list of a few miners meeting this criterion (I'm sure a few miners will be a surprise to the readers):

Note that Oceana (the blue bar), with cash flow of $626 per ounce of gold, is among the best of the best miners.

Summary

In my opinion, of the above discussed four cases, OceanaGold and Alio Gold are the companies encountering temporary problems and the last share prices drops should be considered as buying opportunities.

On the other hand, Tahoe (particularly this company) and Guyana Goldfields’ problems may continue and buying these shares now may turn out to be a catastrophe. Before taking a decision to invest, the investors interested in these two companies should do their own, thorough research.

