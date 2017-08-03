Did We Just Miss The Boat On Kellogg?

Kellogg (K) has caught our attention today as shares are spiking 5% on the back of the just reported second quarter earnings which have impressed the Street. Now prior to this spike in buying, shares had been approaching and bumping along a 52 week low, which helped boost the yield to 3.3%. As the stock drops and the yield rises a long standing company like Kellogg which is known for its slow and steady dividend growth, the stock becomes more attractive. We are not long the stock but invest in value, as well as dividend paying machines, the name is compelling under $70, but especially as it was closer to $65 a share. Did we miss the boat here?

The name is one that you want to consider when the yield creeps up, ideally around 3.5% or higher. And that is about where the stock was heading prior to today's buying. And this name really is a dividend growth machine, as it just hiked its quarterly dividend another two cents to $0.54 per share. Can you buy here? To answer this, we need to check in on performance. Let us discuss.

Earnings were a bit better than we expected. The company reported a top and bottom line beat against analysts' estimates. First, sales came in at $3.19 billion. This beat estimates by $30 million. The larger story is that these revenues are down 2.4% from last year. It is important to note however that both net sales and operating profit improved from the sequential quarter. The year-over-year pressure is based on volume softness in the U.S. while sales of the Pringles brand weighed in Europe after pricing issues. However, cost savings and productivity initiatives helped give a boost to gross margin. Gross margin rose to 17.2% which is well above the year-to-date pace of 16.7%.

What about actual earnings? Well these came in at $0.97 on an adjusted basis, beating estimates by $0.05. The good news is that this is up 6.6% from last year. However, the name trades at 30 times earnings so this growth may not justify the share price. The premium valuation assigned to the name stems somewhat from the expected dividend growth. While the per share earnings are up they are attributable in part to big share repurchases. In fact, the company spent $390 million in repurchases this quarter, boosting per share earnings. Volume pressure in the US remains a concern. This is a major risk factor going forward and that keeps me from wanting to dive in right here, even though the dividend is safe. Shares could face continued pressure. Even if we are buying the name for income, sales declines are not what we want as pressure to earnings can jeopardize dividend growth. That said the dividend has been raised every year of course was just hiked again. We have no reason to suspect things will not continue in this regard looking ahead.

If shares dip below $65, we will likely initiate a position. We love dividend growth investing in tax favored accounts. It's the secret to getting wealthy slowly and enjoying a comfortable retirement. While the short-term doesn't always matter, we want to initiate a position at a fair price. The closer we get to $60 the more we see a good company at a fair price. Looking ahead, organic net sales in 2017 will see a drop of 3%. Operating profit looks to grow 7 to 9%, while margins should expand. For the year, earnings should grow 8 to 10%. Again this growth when trading at over 30 trailing. On a forward basis we are still trading at nearly 18 times expected earnings of $4.03, which is still pricey. With the dividend protection, wait for the yield to hit 3.5% then do some buying. Dividend growth, with a chance for share appreciation is ideal. We want to buy good companies at a fair price.

