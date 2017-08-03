Oil's Summer Fun Becomes An Inventory Fall

True demand increases in Q4, so expect the tailwind to get stronger as we exit summer and enter the fall.

We take a look at historical averages for the remaining eight weeks of the summer demand season and what September to December could bring.

31.2M barrels. That's the amount of total crude and products that have been pulled from US inventories from June 1st to July 21st, roughly halfway through the "higher demand" summer draw season. We'll explain why we put higher demand in quotations a bit later. For now, how does our 31.2M barrel draw compare to the historical averages? Well pretty decently.

The 31.2M barrel draw vs. the historical average of a 19.8M build means that for the first half of the summer season, we've been undersupplied by close to 50M barrels of crude and products combined, or approximately 1M barrels per day.

Just this morning, the July 28th report show that total crude and product inventories increased slightly, which brings our average down to 800K bpd for the summer. What's surprising about the draw in the first half of the summer is that even if the undercurrent evaporates and for the remaining 8 weeks of summer, total crude and oil products do not draw, but merely build by its 6M barrel historical average, we'd have a summer in which crude and product stocks decreased by over 500K bpd higher than the historical 5-year average.

Yet it's highly likely that demand will continue to outpace supply as we move forward. Although not to the extent of the initial few weeks of summer, at least to the extent of over 500K bpd, which was our conservative figure for the true undersupply in the first half of the year, something that we discussed in these series of articles (Parts 1, 2, and 3). Moreover, recent Q2 conference calls indicates that E&P companies are already beginning to throttle-back after their growth plans have proven too aggressive for today's oil prices.

What's we're also saying is that interestingly you haven't seen anything yet. From mid-September and on, that's when real demand kicks in.

On a 5-year historical average (2010-14), crude and product stocks will typically fall by another 39M barrels, more than any other time of year. So contrary to what many believe, the increased demand for the summer season? It's real, but it's just the opening act. Come September, the undercurrent of supply coupled with elevated demand will surely produce an interesting duet.

