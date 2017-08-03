Orbital ATK's (OA) CEO Dave Thompson on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Orbital ATK, Inc. (NYSE:OA)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 3, 2017 09:00 AM ET

Executives

Barron Beneski - SVP, IR

Dave Thompson - President and CEO

Garrett Pierce - CFO

Blake Larson - COO

Analysts

Sam Pearlstein - Wells Fargo

Howard Rubel - Jefferies

Michael Ciarmoli - SunTrust

Joseph DiNardi - Stifel.

Operator

Mr. Barron Beneski, Vice President of Investor Relations, you may begin your conference.

Barron Beneski

Okay. Thank you Ella, and thank all of you who have joined us this morning as we provide financial results for the second quarter of 2017. Please note that this morning's press release, the live audio feed for this call, and backup presentation slides are all available on the investors section of our website, which is orbitalatk.com. An archive of the slides and a replay of the call will be available later today.

Joining me on today’s call are Dave Thompson, Orbital ATK's President and Chief Executive Officer; Garrett Pierce, the Company's Chief Financial Officer; and Blake Larson, our Chief Operating Officer. We will begin the call with opening remarks from Dave, Garrett, and Blake, and then we will be ready to take your questions.

Before we get underway, please note the safe harbor paragraph that is included on Chart 3 of our investor presentation and at the end of today's press release. This paragraph emphasizes the major uncertainties and risks in the forward-looking statements we will make this morning. Please keep these factors in mind as we discuss future strategic initiatives, operational outlook, and financial guidance during today's call.

And with that, I'll turn it over to Dave Thompson.

Dave Thompson

Thanks Barry, and good morning everyone. Orbital ATK achieved substantial revenue growth, strong profit margins, solid operational progress and continued good new business results in the second quarter of the year. Major highlights from the quarter are summarized on Chart 4.

Starting with our financial results, the company reported quarterly revenue of $1,115 million. This was about 3% higher than in the same period last year and reflected

especially strong top line growth in two of our three business segments. Our overall adjusted operating margin was a strong 12.5%. This was about 200 basis points lower than the margin in the second quarter of 2016. But this was entirely due to the absence of substantial cumulative contract profit adjustments from later quarters that added to last year's margin as Garrett will explain shortly.

Adjusted EPS was above plan at $1.56 on stronger margins and somewhat lower tax rate. Free cash flow was a negative $52 million, primarily as the result of a temporary production slowdown in our small caliber ammunition operation and also with some differences in timing of milestone payments, but with no adverse impact on our full year cash outlook.

Finally as Garrett will also discuss, we are increasing our revenue outlook and raising our EPS guidance for 2017 to reflect solid first-half performance and continued strong new business wins.

Turning to operational performance each of Orbital ATK’s business segments achieved good progress on a wide range of R&D and production programs in the second quarter. Some examples included producing and launching four missile defense interceptor and target vehicles, delivering record levels of aerospace composite structures, manufacturing high volumes of tactical missiles, warheads and other armament products, completing our seventh space station cargo mission, and deploying the second group of 10 next generation Iridium communication satellites.

In addition, our small caliber division management team and workforce really did a remarkable job of recovering from and resuming ammunition production after a mid-April accident at the Lake City, Missouri facility temporarily interrupted our operations there. Blake will cover these and other operational accomplishments a little later in the call.

Finally the company's new business bookings in the second quarter were strong totalling over $1.6 billion. This boosted first half new orders and options to nearly $3.7 billion, and resulted in a firm backlog of about $9.5 billion, and total backlog of about $15.4 billion, the latter figure marking a new record high for the company. While the second quarter’s firm book-to -bill ratio was 83%, firm book-to-bill for the first six months of the year was a still robust 117%.

Now I'd like to turn the call over to Garrett, who will discuss our financial results in greater detail and cover some other related matters. He will then pass the phone to Blake to review recent operational activities, and then I'll return to provide some additional comments on new business, and after that we'll open up things up for your questions. Garrett?

Garrett Pierce

Thank you, Dave and good morning. Today we reported preliminary unaudited GAAP results and adjusted non-GAAP measures in our earnings release, press release. The non-GAAP financial results that we are discussing today are intended to provide our investors and our analysts with a helpful understanding of the financial performance and the earnings power of Orbital ATK.

Reconciliations of our preliminary adjusted financial results to comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the appendix in our earnings release in today's presentation slides.

Let me begin with a reminder from our first quarter earnings call about EPS distribution in the second quarter of 2016, which benefited from approximately $0.36 or $28 million of cumulative catch-up adjustments that would normally have been recognized in the third and fourth quarter, but were reported in the second quarter because the books were still open as we worked our way through last year's restatement; specifically $0.26 or $19 million of the $0.36 would have been recognized in the third quarter, and the balance $0.10 or $9 million in the fourth quarter. I have more comments later on how we see the year unfolding from a financial perspective.

So now let's take a look at the company’s consolidated operating results for the second quarter 2017. As shown on Page 5 of the presentation charts, second quarter 2017 consolidated revenues were $1,150 million, up $31 million or about 3% as compared to the second quarter of last year. The growth resulted from revenue increases in flight and space systems segments, partially offset by lower defense system segment revenues and higher corporate eliminations.

Adjusted operating income was $139 million in the second quarter down 12% compared to the same period last year. This decline was largely due to the movement of favorable cumulative profit adjustments into Q2 2016 that pertain to Q3 and Q4 of 2016 as I detailed in my opening remarks. Comparatively contract profit adjustments in the second quarter of 2016 were approximately $56 million or 37% of EBIT versus $33 million or 24% of EBIT in the second quarter of 2017. our adjusted earnings per share for the second quarter 2017 was $1.56 per diluted share as compared to $1.67 we reported in the comparable quarter in 2016, which again benefited by the $0.36 from the profit adjustments moving into the quarter that I already described.

I would also note that the tax rate for the second quarter of 2017 was lower than we were forecasting for the full year of 2017 due primarily to increased benefits from the research and development tax credit.

Turning to segment results, Page 5 also summarizes the second quarter 2017 revenues, adjusted operating income and operating margin in our flight, defense and space system segments. It also shows the corporate level elimination of intersegment revenues and related operating income adjustments. Segment GAAP results are also covered on Pages 4 to 6 in our press release.

Here I will note that the flight systems and space systems segments revenues increased 14% and 8% respectively as strong new orders booked in 2016 and in early 2017 are now driving top line revenue growth. The primary drivers were commercial and military aircraft, structure programs in flight systems, government satellite programs in space systems. The defense systems group revenues decreased about 7% as expected largely due to lower activity on small caliber ammunition contracts because of the temporary Lake City factory interruption that occurred during the quarter. The margin decline at the operating group level is primarily due to unfavorable comparisons with the elevated level of cumulative catch-up adjustments in the second quarter of 2016 that we discussed this morning.

I will note that on a sequential quarter-over-quarter basis in 2017, margins were up by 170 basis points to 12.5% in the second quarter versus 10.8% in the first quarter with improvements in all three business segments.

Now turning to cash and capital deployment. Our second quarter 2017 cash flow from operations was a negative $4 million, capital expenditures were $52 million and adjustments from merger and other non-reoccurring costs were $4 million resulting in an adjusted free cash flow of negative $52 million in the second quarter.

Free cash flow in the second quarter and indeed for the first half of the year was impacted by the fact that our schedule of major operational milestone and other contract provisions that trigger cash payments are heavily weighted to the second half of the year as was the case in 2016.

In addition, repurchasing about $16 million of common stock in the last month of the quarter. Since the inception of the program, we have repurchased about $220 million of common stock as of the end of July 2017.

With this in mind, Chart 6 shows our capital deployment and investment plans for the year. At this time we anticipate returning up to $225 million to shareholders in repurchases and dividends, or roughly 80% of targeted free cash flow for the year. We also plan to invest approximately $360 million in R&D and capital equipment, including about $135 million in support of the three prominent growth initiatives that we previously highlighted and now are underway. Finally we expect to reduce debt by $40 million and to make a $25 million cash contribution to the company's pension program this year.

We are updating our annual financial guidance, which is summarized on Chart 7 with increases to our full-year revenue, earnings outlook and reaffirming our operating margin and free cash flow expectations. We have increased revenue guidance by $50 million on the low end and $25 million on the high-end, which equates to consolidated revenue growth in the $150 million to [$200 million] range or 3.5% to 4.5% with our flight and defense system segments accounting for most of the growth, and the space systems segment being about flat year-over-year.

Overall the margins are projected to be similar to last years with strong corporate contributions from the FAS/CAS income adjustment, offset somewhat by lower segment margins particularly in the flight systems, which is experiencing a change in contract mix, fewer [fuel] catch adjustments and higher research and development spending.

We are now forecasting adjusted EPS to be in the range of $.5.95 to $6.25 with a GAAP tax rate of about 28% and an average share count around 57.5 million shares. Free cash flow is targeted to be in the range of $250 million to $300 million.

Other guidance items include interest expense of approximately $65 million, $100 million in FAS/CAS net pension income, which is recognized at the corporate line.

As we previewed in the first quarter call, we see the second half of the year being stronger than the first in terms of revenue, earnings and cash flow as we ramp up on several new programs in the coming months, and begin to execute some of the shorter cycle work that we recently booked and resume full production at Lake City’s small caliber ammunition plant to make up for the production decline that we experienced in the second quarter.

As previously guided, this year's free cash flow will be recognized in the second half, particularly in the fourth quarter simply based on the timing of milestone achievements and related cash flow collections, very similar to what we experienced in 2016.

Thank you. And now I'll turn it over to Blake.

Blake Larson

Okay, thanks Garrett, and thanks for all of you to call in. Operationally Orbital ATK had a very strong quarter across all three operating groups with program execution and operational results leading to the achievement of a number of key milestones in the second quarter of 2017.

As shown on Chart 8, these included the following important events. In the flight systems group, we successfully supported the test of the U.S. Ground-based Midcourse Defense system with flights of both an Orbital ATK Boost Vehicle interceptor rocket and an intercontinental ballistic missile target vehicle. The company-produced propulsion systems also supported two Minuteman test flights and the launch of the European Space Agency’s Maxus rocket. In the second quarter, the company achieved a new record for production of composite aircraft parts, including the 150,000th part for the Airbus A350 program.

The company also successfully tested the launch abort motor for the Orion spacecraft, completed casting of the final booster segment for NASA’s first space launch system vehicle, and completed integration and test of the Antares rocket for the upcoming OA-8 cargo logistics mission to the International Space Station.

In the Defense Systems Group we produced approximately 220 million rounds of small, medium and large-caliber ammunition, as well as about 4,400 tactical missile motors, more than 3,200 precision artillery kits, and 8,000 warheads and fuzes in the second quarter. The company also marked the delivery of its 500th Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile to the U.S. Navy, successfully test fired the attitude control motor of the Orion spacecraft’s launch abort system, and demonstrated an unmanned aerial systems capability with a high success ratio.

In the Space Systems Group, we conducted the OA-7 cargo delivery mission to the International Space Station for NASA, along with the associated science experiments and micro-satellite deployments from the Cygnus spacecraft. The next Cygnus vehicle, the OA-8 spacecraft is complete and ready to launch.

Other second quarter highlights feature the successful launch of the second group of 10 Iridium NEXT satellites that the company assembled, integrated and tested and handed-over to the Government, a customer, two national security satellites following the completion of in-orbit testing. The company also delivered over 430 spacecraft components and launched several suborbital research rocket and scientific balloon missions for NASA.

Overall, Orbital ATK played major roles in two recent highly successful interceptor tests for the Missile Defense Agency. The first mission conducted on May 31 involved an ICBM target designed and built by Orbital ATK to demonstrate the capabilities of the Ground-based interceptor, also manufactured by the company, to destroy a long-range target. The second and most recent mission in early July included a successful intercept involving our air launched IRBM target against the THAAD system. In these and other ways we are proud to support the United States Missile Defense Shield in protecting and defending the country.

Recent operational execution has been outstanding through the company not only as highlighted by the missile defense test, but also by completion of another cargo logistics mission to the space station, the testing of an astronaut safety system for NASA, and the continuation of our small caliber ammunition team tremendous work to resume production following an unfortunate industrial accident that temporarily curtailed production activities.

As forecasted, we are now in a position to scale up production activity in the second half of the year to meet annual demand volumes for both government and commercial customers by year-end.

Now switching to new product innovation. With over $135 million internal R&D investment this year, along with several times that amount in customer funding, our teams have also been executing very well on more than 20 product development programs in innovative new technology research activities. Including the three major growth initiatives we shared with you last year, as well as a number of new technologies in areas ranging from advanced propulsion to counter-UAS systems.

In these and other areas, we continue to maintain a strong balance of entrepreneurial agility and innovation, combined with the industrial discipline and scale to efficiently deliver differentiating capabilities to meet customer needs. These include close partnering with suppliers, team-mates and customers in a collaborative fashion. To provide you with a sense of the diversity and scale of our operations, Chart 9 is a brief summary of the company's major operational accomplishments since the merger was completed 2.5 years ago.

As this shows, our flight systems group conducted its prime contractor or supported its propulsion and structure supplier with 81 Space and Missile Launches in the last 30 months. Our space systems team built 28 satellites and carried out over 60 sub-orbital research flights during that time. Our defense systems units delivered more than 350 advanced tactical missiles, produced nearly 200,000 other missile sub-systems, and manufactured more than 100 million rounds of ammunition.

Finally, our merchant supplier business has delivered about 500 aircraft and over 100 satellite ship-sets of structures, components and subsystems to various customers. We are very proud of what the team has accomplished during this time and are excited about the future. As always, we remain committed to operational excellence and continuous improvement for our customers who count on us for their important missions.

Across all of our businesses, we continuously strive to further improve key operational metrics such as safety, product quality, on-time delivery, supply-chain efficiency and working capital efficiency.

Dave, with that I'll turn it back to you for the new business report and final comments.

Dave Thompson

Thanks Blake. I’ll now provide some details about the second quarter new business volume and our outlook for the remainder of 2017.

As shown on Chart 10, Orbital ATK’s Defense Systems Group was our strongest contributor to new business in the second quarter with about $950 million In orders and option exercises or about 59% of the company's total second quarter volume. Major new defense business awards included contracts for tactical missile warheads and ammunition pieces, as well as orders for small caliber ammunition from both commercial and military customers.

In the first six months of the year, Defense booked a six-month record of $2,200 million in new business or about 60% of the company’s $3,675 million in total first half orders and options. In fact, Defense won nearly the same business volume in the first half of 2017 as it received in all of 2016.

Flight systems received $545 million in new contract awards and option exercises in the second quarter, or about 33% of the company’s total volume. Major contributors to Flight’s new business wins included contracts for space and strategic rocket propulsion systems, and for military aircraft structures. For the first half of the year, Flight booked $1,120 million in new business or about 30% of the company’s total.

Now finally in Space Systems, new business wins added $125 million or 8% to the company's second quarter totals. Several contract awards or add-ons to existing programs in military satellites, space craft components and space technical services were the substantial factors in spaces quarterly orders.

For the first six months of 2017 space received $355 million worth of contract awards representing about 10% of our total new business volume in the first half of the year. I would also note that about 55% of companywide new bookings in the first half of 2017 were for short cycle contracts that is those requiring two years or less to complete from order received to final delivery.

Another 30% of our first half new business bookings were for medium cycle orders those with a duration ranging from two to four years. This continue to substantial shift that we saw early in the year away from the preponderance of longer cycle orders in 2015 and through a good deal of 2016.

As also displayed on chart 10, firm backlog at the end of the second quarter was $9,515,000,000 about 10% higher than it was this time a year ago. Total backlog which includes options and undefinitized orders was $15,370,000,000 up 4% over the last year, and a new record high for the company.

This backlog now provides approximately 98% of our targeted revenue for 2017, about 75% of expected revenue for next year and around 50% of planned revenue in 2019.

Looking ahead to the third and fourth quarters, Orbital ATK currently has about $3 billion in outstanding proposals for customer decisions that are expected by the end of the year or in the early part of 2018. And with favorable congressional action anticipated on the fiscal year 2018 U.S. government budget, the company's prospects are good for continued robust new business volume throughout next year as well.

In summary, as shown on chart 11, Orbital ATK's second quarter was characterized by strong financial performance with revenue operating margins and EPS at or above plans for the period. Together with continued good new business bookings, our first half financial results point to increased revenue and earnings for the full-year as indicated by our updated guidance for the 2017.

The company extended our record for solid operational performance as well with another quarter of a 100% mission success with increasing production rates on various aircraft and armament programs and with good progress on a wide range of new product R&D investments.

And finally, we maintained a balanced approach to capital deployment with share repurchases, dividends, and internal growth investments in the quarter. With that recap, we're now ready to respond to your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And your first question comes from the line of Sam Pearlstein from Wells Fargo.

Sam Pearlstein

Good morning.

Dave Thompson

Good morning, Sam.

Sam Pearlstein

You talked a little bit about this but just there has been quite a bit of activity in the whole missile defense test area. Can you just talk about the targets business now in terms of how big it is maybe or have you seen any change in the pace of business now that has been a increasing use, it would seem like we need to replenish some of those.

Dave Thompson

Yes, Sam. Our missile defense business which is pretty broadly based covering medium, intermediate, and long range targets as well as interceptors for long range defense and subsystems to other prime contractors for interceptors for shorter range purposes is one of the bright spots in our portfolio.

Targets in particular have grown very nicely over the last several years and we expect to see continued growth in both target revenue and in flight rates over the coming years. The missile defense agency is updating its longer term plans now. I think the final result of that will be favorable from the standpoint not only of enhancing the protection of our country but also looking at it from a Orbital ATK's business standpoints.

So, we're pretty bullish about the current situation as well as the future outlook for targets and other missile defense products provided by the company.

Sam Pearlstein

Great. And then, Garrett, can you talk a little bit just we see revenues and earnings both going up across the company, no change in the cash flow. Is that a timing issue, is there anything else that is negative in terms of the cash, how should we think about what it would take to get the cash or to move a little bit?

Garrett Pierce

Sam, there is nothing negative, it's simply timing, quite frankly. And we're very comfortable with the range of $250 million to $300 million. And as important out of the call, it has to do with milestones and collection there of as we saw last year.

So, it doesn't translate from the revenue growth into the cash flows. That cash flows is really milestone based and --.

Dave Thompson

I would also add to that Sam that beginning last year continuing this year and next year are capital investments are elevated and our company funded R&D investment level also is above what might be considered a normalized level in support of as Blake indicated, a couple of dozen major new product development enhancement programs.

We feel like those investments are going to be very good and very important for the company's future even though they do take a little bit out of short term cash flow in this year and last year and next year.

Blake Larson

And then, Blake. Uniquely for this year in this quarter, remember as talked in the last quarter, the cash impact on second quarter from the Lake City, temporary interruption was consistent to what we said. But obviously is further pushing the recovery into the back half of the year.

Sam Pearlstein

And that Lake City, did that affect your -- did that cause any unfavorable adjustments on that program from where you were running before?

Blake Larson

No, they did not.

Sam Pearlstein

Thank you.

Dave Thompson

However as Blake, Sam as Blake indicated, there was a adverse revenue and --

Blake Larson

Cash.

Garrett Pierce

Cash impact in the second quarter both in the range of $40 million of $45 million. We expect those to be recovered in the second half of the year but those did impact the second quarter results.

Blake Larson

But the estimates at completion et cetera is to complete it, right. There was some impact at Q3 and it recovers fully by year-end.

Sam Pearlstein

Thank you.

Operator

And your next question comes from the line of Howard Rubel from Jefferies.

Howard Rubel

Thank you, very much. A couple of things. 1) Can you update us dated on the Antares program and when you might expect the launch and how many more launches this year?

Dave Thompson

Yes, sure. Howard, good morning. As Blake alluded to the Antares rocket as well as the Cygnus spacecraft that will launch on the next cargo missioned to the space station and now essentially built and tested and ready for cargo loading at Wallops Island launch site.

We were in our on schedule to carry those out this month but I think NASA is going to delay that probably until October, in order to provide a full load of cargo. There's one particular item spare part or subsystem for the space station that they like us to carry on this mission and that cargo element is going to pace the launch.

It's running a bit later than previously expected. As a result, I think it now is unlikely that we will carry out two more cargo launches this year. I think we'll do on in the early fourth quarter and another one in the early first quarter of next year instead of the original plan which had called for one this quarter and one in the final quarter of the year.

But the hardware is in good shape and ready to go. And production and integration in test of both the Antares rocket and the Cygnus spacecraft for the upcoming mission have proceeded very smoothly. So, we're looking forward to that launch as soon as all the cargo is ready to go.

Howard Rubel

I appreciate that and that's helpful. So, that would also have somewhat of an impact on cash because there is a -- because you won't be able to receive the real receivables won't be relieved a bit. So, that you must be doing with something else within the range that's reasonable because that's a fair chunk of the variability in the cash guidance.

Dave Thompson

That's right. We expect to be able to offset any cash differel on what would have been that third cargo mission on fourth quarter with other opportunities in throughout the company. So, we're still very confident that cash flow for the full year will be in the original range, although the components that will add up to that cash flow will be a different.

CRS, the CRS program be a little less, other things are doing a bit better than expected.

Howard Rubel

That's very helpful. And then finally, could you sort of update us a bit, David, on the all these development programs in where you've been able to capture customer interest or where you have either ramped higher or ramps where it was a nice effort and it's going to go away?

Dave Thompson

Yes, I'd be happy to, Howard.

Howard Rubel

Thank you.

Dave Thompson

We focused a lot of our attention on three major new growth initiatives that we announced early last year. But keep in mind that those are well perhaps a bit outsized, those are only part of the 20+ product development and technology research initiatives that are underway across the company.

Those three major initiatives, one in each group are all at this point going quite well, I might just take an in turn. In our flight systems segment, the company and the Air Force are now in the second year of what may well be a thought year, jointly funded program to create a new intermediate and large class launch vehicle.

As I mentioned before, our objective, our joint objective is to develop a family of vehicles capable of launching both defense as well as commercial and scientific satellites that are larger heavier than those that can be accommodated by our current Antares rocket and have those new launchers ready for initial flights in 2020 or 2021.

Our investments last year and this year together with those of the Air Force that covered the preliminary phases of design and facility expansion, we're expecting a joint go no go between the Air Force and Orbital ATK late this year or early next year concerning the next phase to actually move into full-scale development and testing of these vehicles in advance of commencing production and launch operations around the end of the decade.

In defense, early last year we initiated a multi-year on deprogram to develop a family of advanced medium caliber ammunition that would build on and extend our recent innovations in a variety of technical areas including precision artillery, electronic fusing and advanced ordinance. Early this year we demonstrated the first product in that family of 30 mm airburst round that works in conjunction with our medium caliber gun systems and that has been met with strong customer interest and several early orders.

In just the past few months we conducted successful test of the proprietary technology for miniature proximity fuses and some of the elements of active guidance that will be built into medium caliber ammo-rounds for the second and third products in that line over the next 18 months. So things are going quite well there and we expect to demonstrate the second of the three products in the final months of this year or very early in 2018.

Finally, in space systems early last year we initiated our commercial satellite servicing program with INTELSAT in Oregon to a five year contract as our anchor customer. Late last year we completed the initial design for the first vehicle we recently finalized the design that are now well into construction of that first mission extension vehicle that Garrett referred to. If things proceed as planned it will be the first of an eventual fleet of up to five of these geosynchronous orbit servicing vehicles this first one being launched late next year and commencing operations about 18 months from now in the early part of 2019.

So all together the company invested about $75 million in R&D and CapEx and supported these initiatives. Last year we expect somewhat higher levels of investment this year and next year and all three at this point are making great progress and have very good prospects to accelerate the company to meet it’s long term growth beginning next year with defense and then being supplemented in 2019 and beyond with flight and space systems initiatives.

Howard Rubel

Thank you very much David.

Dave Thompson

Thanks Howard.

Operator

And your next question comes from the line of Michael Ciarmoli from firm SunTrust Robinson Humphrey.

Michael Ciarmoli

Good morning guys. Thanks for taking the questions here.

Dave Thompson

Good morning Michael.

Michael Ciarmoli

Garrett just maybe housekeeping first, I think I heard the buyback 16 million maybe spent so far since you’ve been able to resume that and I guess that leaves 134 million less for the year. Does the share count actually have potential to dip lower than that 57.5 you guys have out there in the guidance or just that contemplate the buyback?

Garrett Pierce

It compensates the buyback and we – the buyback that we have done thus far has been in our 10b5, which is structured. We have the ability to step into the market and have the capability and buy under the rules more than the structure. So what I am saying to you is we are forecasting for the year of 150, we have the ability to get there and we will see how things go.

Dave Thompson

Just for the clarification Michael, the 16 million in repurchases that Garrett mentioned occurred just in the month of June, there have been additional repurchases since that time. But the 16 million figure just represents one month worth of repurchases.

Garrett Pierce

And that tying with the filings or statement that we –

Michael Ciarmoli

Right. And then just I know in the past it's come up, free cash flow especially I know you don't want to give guidance for 2018. There was maybe some caution there that free cash flow would be down. How do we look at that now with maybe the impact as you guys were just discussing with the long slippage here, does that actually improve the cash outlook potentially for 2018?

Dave Thompson

It could in a minor way Michael. Let me just maybe provide a little broader perspective. Our three year target that we set back at the time the merger closed in early 2015 which we are on track to lead or slightly beat provides for over that first three years that we are now coming to the point of completion. Our free cash flow net income conversion pretty close to 100% little less but 95% to 100% and I think it's reasonable over the next three years that we will see something in that same range, over the past three years free cash flow, the revenue is likely to end up being just under 7% I think we will do a little better than that over the next three years. But we will provide more specific insight into our outlook for 2018 when we talk in the fall.

Michael Ciarmoli

Got it that’s helpful and then just last one from me. The consumer ammunition agreement you guys announced with the couple of suppliers, does that change the sort of the slope of the growth outlook in the defense segment or even the margin outlook as you guys start to execute on that next year?

Blake Larson

Certainly, one we have culminated the multi-party agreement as we put the press release out about a couple of weeks ago and two yes, that does once we get past February 2018 the economic performance improved significantly on the commercial side and so that would lead to better margins on the commercial side at the ammunition. And we see the market being fairly stable to that time period right now. So, the answer is broadly yes to your question.

Michael Ciarmoli

Thanks guys. I will jump back in queue.

Dave Thompson

Thanks Michael.

Operator

And you next question comes from the line of David Strauss from UBS.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, good morning guys, Matt on for David.

Dave Thompson

Good morning.

Unidentified Analyst

I was wondering if you could give us the update as you have done in the past just the commercial satellite market in terms of how many awards have you seen this year, how many addressable market I think you many venture?

Dave Thompson

Sure, we would be happy to. Well, the story is not great there. So far this year commercial operators have contracted for only three geosynchronous communication satellite that's the market weakest first half or yearly start in over a decade. In contrast through this time last year operators had purchased seven satellites in the first half of 2016 and for the year went on to buy 14 in total and that was not a particularly great year. So the outlook right now, our outlook for this year it’s likely to be even weaker than last year maybe ten orders with two perhaps in our addressable segment.

Now for Orbital ATK fortunately the weakness in the commercial satellite sector has been largely offset by strength in government demand. For example, in 2015 about 60% of our satellite sales were to government programs that I am sorry that then increased to about 75% last year and we see a similar maybe even little greater fraction expected this year and next year. So we are doing very well in our government satellite business and that's making up for what has been and what I think will likely continue for some time to be a pretty weak demand on the commercial side.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thanks. And then I guess just one another on CRS, as you guys sort of transition from CRS1 to CRS 2 how do you think about that just that high level impact revenue margins and cash flow and what's timing of that?

Dave Thompson

Well, from a revenue standpoint there I think will be fairly steady although the contribution from CRS2 will increase and from CRS1 will decrease. The crossover point where revenue from the new contract exceeds revenue from the old contract will be around the end of this year. From a profit standpoint like we did in the early days of the CRS1 contract, we are looking profit on the new contract at a more modest rate hopefully our performance will lead to profit improvements over the coming years. But in the short term well profits on CRS1 are strong and we expect them to continue to be through the completion of that contract, substantial completion late next year CRS2 margins will be more modest at least through 2018, but hopefully we will see some pickups beyond that time.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thanks.

Dave Thompson

Thank you.

Operator

And you next question comes from the line of Robert Spingarn from Credit Suisse.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning this is Joe on for Rob.

Dave Thompson

Good morning.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning. Garrett, there is an employee drop off in flight system margins from the 14% or so that you did this quarter wondering what drives that I would have thought with an Antares launch it would have been a little bit stronger or is it the case that Q3 is weaker and then Q4 is stronger because of the launch. And then on the defense side it looks like the absence of Lake City helped your defense margins this quarter which is not that surprising but if that starts to come back online should that drive second half margins back down closer to Q1 levels which would put you closer to the low end of the margin range for the year or do you think you can hold the 10% that you did in Q2 which would put you closer to the high end of the range for the full year?

Garrett Pierce

In the slide as I said in my script, there is a mix change there and also we are assuming lower cum catch adjustments in there. I think the flight systems group is robust across the product lines that they have. And so, the profit that we recognized last year had some significant cum catches which we won't see this year. But as we look across the propulsion side and the space side etcetera., they are all strong and so to the major deterioration other than what we forecasted today.

Dave Thompson

And on the defense side that you asked about there will be some moderation margin in the Lake City volume comes in [indiscernible] third and fourth quarter.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay and then your current backlog as it stands today what is the profitability of that backlog look like relative to the margins that you are delivering today? Is there a pricing pressure in that backlog that you need to offset with cost cutting just to hold your current margins or is that work already looking more profitable such that margins can continue to rise year after year as long as you execute?

Dave Thompson

I would say in the aggregate sets that the operating margins in backlog are comparable to or incrementally stronger than operating margins currently being generated. There has been pricing pressure in a couple of product lines, but I think that's been offset or somewhat more than offset by a combination of stronger results in other areas and reduced overhead cost compared to the time. Some of those contracts were bid in one, so in the aggregate the embedded margins are comparable or somewhat better in backlog than current performance.

Unidentified Analyst

That's very helpful thank you Dave and just the final one for you Blake. You mentioned the counter-UAS capability that you demonstrated this quarter. That sounded pretty interesting to me. Can you just give us some more details on that? Is that company funded and or is there a particular program of record that you are going after with that?

Blake Larson

It's primarily in external demonstration supported by the customers in the context of setting up the demonstration so they could get access to multiple technologies to compare. We did that in two different kinds of forms one was more of a hand-held weapon driving technology from an existing weapon we have and another one was combined kinetic and non-kinetic demonstration to handle both kinds of capabilities when you wanted destroy or when you want to differ or drop an UAV. And in either case both of them were very successful. So we look forward to anticipated pull there, we see a fair amount of demand forming although not yet what really was structured down the customer side to fund that kind of capability but we do see that as an opportunity for the future and that area is one of the other 20 plus innovation and new product initiatives beyond the core three that Dave talked about.

Unidentified Analyst

Great. Thank you very much all.

Dave Thompson

Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Gautam Khanna from Cowen & Company.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, this is Bill on for Gautam this morning. Just wanted to follow-up on the free cash flow. Any more color you can give on H2 and what you are expecting those milestone payments to be for Q3 and Q4 and any color problematically would be helpful?

Garrett Pierce

Well in terms of the second half we expect the third quarter to be positive, but the fourth quarter is really where the cash flow will come through. It's in a number of our programs. Certainly CRS is part of that and other major programs that we have. In terms of, is there any risk in that I think as long as we execute our backlog as we have been talking about we should be in that range comfortably 250 to 300 million.

Dave Thompson

And as Garrett indicated Bill, the comparison to 2016 quarterly cash flow is probably instructive here as well. We had, if I remember correctly we had the first and the third quarters of last year were negative. Second and fourth were positive and the fourth was strongly positive. I think what we will see this year would be the same thing with regard to the fourth quarter and the third quarter as Garrett indicated should be positive but not quite as strong as fourth quarter.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay thanks and just on the positive contract adjustments you guys are over running your guide here in the first half. Can you talk about opportunities in Q3 and Q4 and if there is any conservatism baked around that 12% to 15% of EBITD for positive contributions?

Dave Thompson

At this point I wouldn't suggest that there is a lot of upside on that. You are right year-to-date we are running a bit higher than 12% to 15% I think if I did the math right we are about 17% of year-to-date EBIT relating to net cumulative cash adjustments. But certainly the second quarter was a bit higher than that it's about 24%. I would anticipate at this time the fourth quarter maybe a little stronger than the third, but I would not suggest at this stage that we will move substantially out of that 15 range.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thanks and then you guys are obviously exceeding very well in the composite structures. Can you just update us as to where you are with airbus and when we should start seeing that accounts receivable unwind, is that a potential positive contributor to late 2018 free cash flow or any color there would be helpful?

Garrett Pierce

So, we are at a point where we delivered about 220 ships to airbus for the A350 we are period cash positive we’ve crossed over, it’s very small so as the gap between cost continuing down and the price widen to see unwind to speed up but it's also a function of rate of delivery. So long way to answer your question is there is a little bit in 18 but it really gets to be more accelerated when you get to 19 and especially 20 and 21.

Dave Thompson

I was just going to say our team has done a very good job this year. Well, more than this year, last year we increased our monthly production rate by about 30% ended 2016 producing just about eight aircraft ship sets per month since then we boosted the rate to almost nine and are on track to achieve about a ten per month production and delivery rate by the end of this year and more to come after that.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay thanks and just a couple of clean ups. Did you receive any CRS2 orders in the quarter and [indiscernible] your competitors on that program receive any orders and then just want to clarify are you still contemplating two commercial satellite orders for calendar 17 or is that withdrawn?

Dave Thompson

With regard to the CRS part of the question no, we didn't receive any CRS2 orders in the second quarter. I don't know about what others may have received. I haven't heard of any being made. And then, on the commercial satellite side I think two is probably up, two orders is probably optimistic for this year. One would be more I think we have more confidence in.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And anything notable you can offset that whole with because you kept space there obviously?

Dave Thompson

Yes I think continued strength in government satellite activity particularly military or defense related satellite activity should offset or maybe go beyond offsetting any additional weakness on the commercial side.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you, gentlemen, much appreciated.

Operator

And your next question comes from the line of Myles Walton from Deutsche Bank.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning this is [indiscernible] on for Myles.

Dave Thompson

Good morning.

Unidentified Analyst

So I just wanted to go back to I think it was Blake's comments you said you are spending a little bit more capital on the satellite searching vehicle, but you maintained the spend from the years. So is that just timing or is there some you are shifting some of your spending on the investments?

Blake Larson

I think it might have been Garrett's comment but it's just element of the mission it’s fixed engine vehicles progressing as scheduled and that results in a corporate level elimination.

Garrett Pierce

It is on plan, on schedule and it's expected. I just wanted to highlight the moving parts of it. So that's the answer.

Unidentified Analyst

Alright. It sounds good and then you spoke to free cash flow conversion of 95% to 100%, do you think you can be over the next three years depending I mean if we think about 2018 and the go-no-go decision later either this year or next year I guess that would provide some [indiscernible] if it isn’t no-go?

Dave Thompson

It could. Although the way the new launch vehicle program is currently structured. It should not – if it's a go we don't anticipate it having putting a lot of pressure on 2018. R&D will be up some but I don't think we are just next year that it will make a big difference one way or the other. In future years it could but not in 2018.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you. I think all of the questions have been asked.

Dave Thompson

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

And your next question comes from the line of Joseph DiNardi from Stifel.

Joseph DiNardi

Yes. Thanks. It's Joe DiNardi on for Joseph DiNardi.

Dave Thompson

Well hi there Joe. I thought there was only one.

Joseph DiNardi

Dave can you talk a little bit about the military space side of the business, I know that's been pretty strong for you of late, it seems like there is a lot of interest within the DOD to approve their capabilities there. I’m just wondering if that interest has kind of translated into orders for you yet or is that still to come, I mean when you look at the FY 18 budget request is that type of interest reflected in or is there upside?

Dave Thompson

Well it's a very big question and it's pointed to a very important and rapidly growing part of our business. I can't because a lot of the work we do there is restricted. I can't really comment in a lot of detail on some of the things we are working on. I can't say though that over the past four quarters, five quarters maybe going back to second or third quarter of last year that has been an out-sized contributor to new orders in our space systems sector and at present those orders are, they are still coming in at a good clip and they are translating to a strong revenue growth in that product line. We expect just as I mentioned earlier that U.S. government satellite business which includes not only the defense side, but the scientific side to be probably three times as large as the commercial satellite business in revenue terms this year and that ratio potentially shift even more firmly towards government work next year and the year after depending on the pace of recovery in the commercial market.

So that's where we are deploying the loin share of our people and our industrial resources now and where several of the unadvertised research and development investments that we are making our focus. So things are going very well there. It's definitely one of the brightest box in our whole portfolio for this year and through the end of the decade.

Joseph DiNardi

Okay. Yes. That's very helpful Dave. And then Garrett, when we think about margins into next year it would seem like there is going to be some pressure maybe some meaningful pressure from CRS 2 if the large class launch tramps up there is probably some pressure from that maybe MEV is diluted to some degree. It sounds like defense maybe get better from the commercial ammo contract but can you just talk about some of the moving pieces as we just to set expectations from audit next year what maybe some of the positive offsets could be?

Garrett Pierce

Well you are actually right on the commercial ammo. That's commercially set. We have to execute on it. But we execute on that will help immensely and we are so working very hard on the vision 2022 contract to improve profitability there so that would bode with that very well. I think as we look forward into next year some of these adjustments we are getting, a good part of these adjustments are improvements in operations lowering cost and we plan to do that across the company. We have the ability to run our overhead through a number of plants where we may be doing government work which helps the overall rates. So we are very, very focused on improving efficiency and cost reduction across the board. And I could get into some specific programs but some of the programs I can't get into for competitive reasons but that would be my response.

Joseph DiNardi

Okay. And then Dave maybe just one on commercial satellites, I mean given how weak orders there are and how fragmented that market is, are there opportunities maybe to partner or for JV or other strategic alternative to maybe try and lessen the impact of the cyclicality on your business?

Dave Thompson

I think that's a good observation and we have in the past considered that approach and there is some discussions underway now along those same lines to see whether there might be partnership approaches that might make sense. I don't have anything that's far enough along to go much further than that but this time other than to say that we think along similar lines to what you have indicated and are exploring some possibilities that may come to fruition over the next couple of quarters.

Joseph DiNardi

Great. Thank you very much.

Dave Thompson

Okay. Thank you, Joe.

Dave Thompson

Okay and with that and in the interest of time I think we will bring the call to a close. Thank you for joining us today. We look forward to speaking with you again when we report our third quarter 2017 financial results. This concludes today's call.

