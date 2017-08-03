Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 8/2/17: LE, APO, IFF, OPK

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. Our free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's three-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group. Only stocks that achieve those ratings on the tables below are highlighted in our article headlines, and have our articles linked to their Seeking Alpha company profiles.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise and to educate investors that - though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence - it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are now increasing, as more companies open their trading windows to executives after June-quarter financials are released. Form 4 filing volumes will continue increasing throughout August, beginning another wave of investment intelligence from insiders to assist new investment selection and portfolio rebalancing.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

Opko Health (NYSEMKT:OPK);

Lands End (NASDAQ:LE);

Intl Flavors (NYSE:IFF), and;

Apollo Global (NYSE:APO).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

None in the top 10 yesterday.

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN);

Emergent Capital (OTCQB:EMGC);

Buffalo Wild Wings (NASDAQ:BWLD);

ZAYO (NYSE:ZAYO);

Wayfair (NYSE:W);

Texas Instruments (NYSE:TXN);

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO);

Mastercard (NYSE:MA);

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG);

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT), and;

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Tyler Tech (NYSE:TYL);

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH);

Biotime (NYSEMKT:BTX);

Brinks (NYSE:BCO), and;

Abbvie (NYSE:ABBV).

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans

Type Dollar Value 1 Winder Investment Pte BO Intl Flavors IFF B $13,107,751 2 Tiger Global Mgt BO Apollo Global APO B $3,046,838 3 Lampert Edward S BO Lands End LE B $1,312,337 4 Mitchell Antony CEO,DIR Emergent Capital EMGC JB* $1,000,000 5 Marcato Capital Mgt DIR Buffalo Wild Wings BWLD B $998,363 6 Schuler Jack W BO Yield10 Bioscience YTEN JB* $741,568 7 Robinson Charles Clifton DIR Hilltop HTH B $499,320 8 Broadwood Part DIR,BO Biotime BTX JB*,B $420,000 9 Frost Phillip Md CEO,CB,BO Opko Health OPK B $291,046 10 Rapp Edward J DIR Abbvie ABBV B $281,782

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans

Type Dollar Value 1 Gordon Christopher R DIR Acadia Healthcare ACHC JS* $126,736,912 2 Feld Peter A DIR Brinks BCO S $14,505,814 3 Mastercard Fdn BO Mastercard MA S $11,288,300 4 Leinweber Larry D DIR Tyler Tech TYL AS $6,185,585 5 Brown Michael J CEO,PR,DIR Euronet Worldwide EEFT AS $5,789,400 6 Velasco German Larrea Mota CB,DIR Southern Copper SCCO S $5,324,400 7 Caruso Daniel CEO,DIR ZAYO ZAYO AS $4,999,830 8 Crutcher Brian T COO Texas Instruments TXN S $4,054,500 9 Conine Steven F,DIR,BO Wayfair W AS $3,775,854 10 Pichai Sundar CEO,DIR Alphabet GOOG AS $3,721,850

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :

B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Did you miss our Previous Daily Round Up?