A 3D Printed Future

MTLS stock has appreciated beyond my BUY range, but as it comes down, I will be looking to make an entry.

3D printing or additive manufacturing (AM) is a rapidly growing industry that is just now beginning to reach its true potential. The revolution began in 1981 when Hideo Kodama of Nagoya Municipal Industrial Research Institute invented two additive methods for fabricating three-dimensional plastic models. It wasn’t until the early 2000s however that the technology became more widely accepted and a path to commercialization was made clear. These days you can find 3D printing in almost every major manufacturing segment and at every level, from fortune 500 companies to your local mechanic. Whether it’s down at Jay Leno’s Garage where they use a 3D printer to make parts and tools, over at Boeing where they print aircraft parts, or in the skull of Chris Cahill, AM is everywhere. Cahill, a New Jersey resident, suffered from a fractured skull part of which became infected and needed to be removed; his doctor used AM to produce a perfectly fitting replacement. 3D printing is no longer the parlor trick it once was, it is now an integral part of manufacturing some of the most technologically advanced products around the world, and, it's saving lives.

In 2010 the AM industry size was estimated at around $1 billion, in 2017, that number has increased to over $6 billion, and this is just the beginning of the potential growth. The technology can be used to more efficiently produce unique products and industry experts are well aware. Lonnie Love, corporate fellow and group leader at Oak Ridge National Laboratory spoke of the commercial viability of AM in the parts and tools market of the auto industry in a recent speech at the Automotive Research's Management Briefing Seminars in Traverse City:

Early results of 3D printed tooling are promising. Printed tools is a billion dollar industry.

The medical field is also a huge potential growth area for AM manufacturing. In a recent study by Global Market Insights into healthcare industry manufacturing trends, it was revealed that the AM industry is expected to see an over 20% CAGR from 2017 to 2024 due to higher demand for patient-specific dental, orthopedic and maxillofacial products in particular.

Source: Global Market Insights

The AM industry is highly competitive as the technology is advancing at an impressive pace. Some of the largest players include 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD), HP, Inc. (NYSE:HPQ), Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS), and Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB). However, like I have said in previous articles, I feel the U.S. equities market is a little overcooked; because of this, I have been reducing my holdings domestically and looking abroad for value. The Global Strategist at J.P. Morgan Fleming agrees with me, saying in a recent interview that Japan and Europe look to be the two most undervalued markets while the U.S. is overvalued in comparison.

Source: Google Images

When looking abroad at the AM industry, a sure winner begins to materialize. Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) is a Belgian headquartered expert in 3D printing with over 25 years of experience that operates in a wide variety of industries including healthcare, automotive, aerospace, art and design, and consumer goods.

Diversified Business Model

Software: Materialise is very proud of what it call its vertical "backbone" that begins with its 3D printing software and ends with manufacturing capabilities. The world-class 3D printing suite that guides customers through the AM process is truly impressive. The company also offers OEM solutions that help improve the link between 3D printing software and computers. Additionally, MTLS provides a variety of medical software that can be used for anything from X-ray planning to virtual planning for CMF surgery.

Medical: Technology at Materialise has been used to create better fitting implants, train future medical professionals, plan advanced clinical procedures, create anatomical models, and aide in patient understanding of treatment. It was also famously used in the reconstruction of the 5,000 year old mummy, Otzi. MTLS offers both an innovation suite of software for engineers and researches, as well as a care suite for healthcare professionals.

Manufacturing: Materialise has high-quality AM services with top of the line machines that can produce products for a wide variety of uses like industrial machines and equipment, automotive vehicles and aircraft, personalized consumer products, customized production tools and tooling, and medical devices and models. It also offers a range of tools and services to assist with manufacturing, including rapid prototyping, co-creation, engineering and design services. Its recent partnership with Safilo (OTCPK:SAFLY), an Italian eyewear manufacturer, is just one example of the growing and diversified customer base at MTLS.

Strong Q1 Performance

Materialise turned in a strong performance in Q1 beating on revenues by $1.09 million, with increasing EBITDA and net profit as well. Each of the company's three business segments saw double-digit revenue increases. These revenue increases did not include deferred revenue from annual software sales and maintenance contracts, which also rose by €1.3 million from year-end 2016.

Source: Q1 Slides

In the Q1 2017 conference call, management discussed the positive results and also announced its continued commitment to the growth and development of its products and services. One example of this is its new metal printing process simulation. Fried Vancraen - Founder and CEO:

At this moment, we are announcing the link to metal printing process simulation for Magics 22 that will be launched at formnext 2017. We are convinced that simulation and inspection and especially the interaction between those two are going to be important additional drivers for the success of many metal printers and they will bring the cost down for the introduction of new meaningful applications.

Although EBITDA increased substantially in the quarter, it still wasn't enough for MTLS to reach profitability. Going forward the company needs to find a way to reduce costs and pay down more debt. Its total loans and borrowing increased substantially in Q1 2017 vs. Q1 2016, continuing a trend that will need to be reversed in the coming years.

Source: Q1 Slides

Materialise is a company that needs to look forward and continue expansion so it always includes examples of what its technology can do. In Q1, it included an elegant wheelchair design by Benjamin Hubert as an example of a meaningful application.

Source: Q1 Slides

Consistent Growth with Stiff Competition



Although Materialise has struggled to post a profit for years, it has illustrated consistency in growth. Revenue and total assets have been consistently moving higher for years and profitability is in sight. 2017 guidance was reaffirmed in Q1, and in Q2, expectations are high.

In thousands € Q1 2016 Q1 2017 FY 2014 FY 2015 FY 2016 Revenue 26,667 31,994 81,355 102,035 114,477 Total Assets - - 133,221 144,136 161,920 Adjusted EBITDA 1,135 2,813 3,687 5,752 9,458 Net Profit(Loss) (3,151) (816) 1,872 (2,860) (3,019) Total Loans and Borrowings 33,806 41,408 17,347 21,089 33,806

In recent trading sessions, MTLS has come off its 52-week high of $15.74/share to a much more reasonable level of around $14.00/share. Still, for a company that presents considerable risk and has yet to prove its ability to consistently make a profit, it is hard to give a BUY rating here. MTLS also faces some serious competition in the AM industry.



Classic valuation metrics reveal Materialise is expensive in comparison to its peers. This is mostly due to its impressive price appreciation of almost 100% over the past 12 months. In comparison with companies like Stratasys and Proto Labs, the market has been willing to pay a premium for MTLS. I don't see this price appreciation continuing forever, as evidenced by its struggles over the past couple of days, thus I will be patient in looking for an entrance opportunity into this growing company.

MTLS does have some advantages over its most fierce rivals. Stratasys, for example, is an excellent company that has plenty of growth potential, but also has yet to prove its profitability, operating at a loss. My main issue with Stratasys though is its lack of metal printing capability, which is a huge disadvantage that puts it out of competition in many industries. Also, as I have mentioned I see the U.S. economy facing more challenges going forward in comparison with Europe and think it is only reasonable to move some money overseas. Proto Labs is another common name which has received a lot of love from investors of late as it has achieved profitability. However, what concerns me with Proto is its lack of earnings from software and services. It is primarily a machining and manufacturing play, and that could hurt the company in the long run. Also, as with Stratasys and most of the other competitors in the AM industry, it is a U.S.-based company. Still, Proto Labs is another name I think highly of and I will be keeping an eye on. However, MTLS's key advantages lie in its diverse pipeline of services, both manufacturing and software related, as well as its location.

Conclusion

I have yet to be convinced that Materialise NV is a buy, but it is one of the candidates that cannot be overlooked if you desire a piece of the burgeoning AM industry. I will be anxiously awaiting Q2 earnings which come out on August 8th and am hoping the stock comes down to a more reasonable level by then. In general, when entering a booming industry like AM, I think it is wise to diversify and spread risk into two or three companies instead of putting all of your eggs into one basket. As of now, Materalise and Proto Labs are my favorites, but I will delve deeper into my research on all the major players in the industry before making the leap. MTLS is a solid company that offers brilliant products and services for 21st century manufacturing, if only I had found it earlier I would be happy to hold my position through the ups and downs, but as of today, I can't justify making an entry after such a significant price increase. Nevertheless, the company presents a great opportunity that investors should keep an eye on in the coming months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in PRLB, MTLS over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.