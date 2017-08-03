Why Are Banks Looking Attractive For Equity Income Investors?

By Hamish Robertson

A couple of years ago the team saw a great opportunity in different banks around the world and most particularly in some of the European banking names. This was because the long years post-crisis of increasing regulation and many different troubles at different banks, whether it was fines, mistakes, or just very low earnings power, really made banks unwanted in investors' eyes.

Bank stocks have actually done very well over the last 12 months in most parts of the world. So now what we are focusing on are some of the banks that may have been left behind because of their own particular troubles. And also, very interestingly at the moment, investors are very skeptical on a lot of Asian banks, so Asian bank valuations are still reasonably low compared to other parts of the world. The flip side is banks in places such as the United States, they have revalued quite successfully. They may be looking a little overvalued

I think it is very important to note that we really focus on quality of operations in banking. Bank analysis is an area where you can get really into the details of the numbers and they are obviously very complicated beasts in terms of the financial statements. But we really try and look for the right management team, the right business strategy, the right product strategy and we have found over time that really focusing on analyzing that side of the banking world is really where you can gain great insight.

Banks in the last few years, especially in Europe, is they have provided very health dividend payouts to investors and they have managed to stick to those promises, which have had very few cuts in the large cap banks in Europe. Also, we are now seeing an increase in dividend payouts in the United States as the Federal Reserve lessens the controls over what banks can and can't do with their excess cash. We are finding this very helpful and I think lots of investors who may have not been in this sector, because of the great recession, the great financial crisis, are now coming back to banks specifically for the dividends.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal and fluctuation of value.

Foreign securities are subject to additional risks including currency fluctuations, political and economic uncertainty, increased volatility, lower liquidity and differing financial and information reporting standards, all of which are magnified in emerging markets.

Disclosure: Please consider the charges, risks, expenses and investment objectives carefully before investing. Please see a prospectus or, if available, a summary prospectus containing this and other information. Read it carefully before you invest or send money.

The views presented are as of the date published. They are for information purposes only and should not be used or construed as an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation for any security or market sector. No forecasts can be guaranteed. The opinions and examples are meant as an illustration of broader themes, are not an indication of trading intent, and are subject to change at any time due to changes in market or economic conditions. There is no guarantee that the information supplied is accurate, complete, or timely, nor are there any warranties with regards to the results obtained from its use. It is not intended to indicate or imply in any manner that any illustration/example mentioned is now or was ever held in any Janus Henderson portfolio, or that current or past results are indicative of future profitability or expectations. As with all investments, there are inherent risks to be considered.