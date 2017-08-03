Accenture Acquires Brand Learning For Business Training

Accenture's acquisition make strategic sense, as it leverages Brand Learning to help clients with their necessary focus on growing top line revenues.

Brand Learning helps clients improve their sales and marketing operations, with a focus on the CPG industry.

Quick Take

Consulting giant Accenture (ACN) announced that it has acquired corporate training consultant Brand Learning for an undisclosed amount.

Brand Learning provides a range of corporate training services for clients in over 60 countries primarily focused on marketing, sales, digital and HR capabilities.

Accenture hopes to leverage Brand Learning to assist CPG clients in their renewed focus on driving topline revenue growth through improved sales and marketing efforts in the digital age.

Target Company

UK-based Brand Learning was founded in 2000 to help business organizations strengthen their performance in sales, marketing, executive leadership, digital and HR functions.

Management is headed by co-founder Mhairi McEwan, who was previously VP Marketing Europe at PepsiCo (PEP) and European marketing manager for Unilever (UL).

Below is a brief overview video about Brand Learning:

(Source: Brand Learning)

Brand Learning has approximately 120 employees and also has offices in New York and Singapore, so its footprint is in Europe, North America and Asia.

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Neither company disclosed the price or terms of the deal and Accenture did not update financial guidance or file a Form 6-K, so the acquisition was likely not material to its financial condition.

Accenture will integrate Brand Learning into its Consumer Products Group as it seeks to provide clients with enhanced capabilities, especially in the marketing and sales functional spaces, which are undergoing significant change in process due to the shift from analog to digital throughout the enterprise.

As Laura Gurski, Accenture’s Sr. MD of Customer & Channels stated in the deal announcement,

More than 90 percent of CMOs say marketing will undergo fundamental change in the next five years, driven by analytics, digital and mobile technologies. With increasing digital innovation and personalized customer engagement, the marketing and sales functions are now seen as the key driver of top-line growth. Accenture’s acquisition of Brand Learning, with its impressive track record in building client capabilities in marketing and sales strategy and organization change will further enable us to help clients deliver more integrated customer experiences across the organization – to drive and manage that business growth.

Additionally, the acquisition will also work with Accenture Interactive, Accenture’s digital design and engagement initiative.

So, the deal for Brand Learning promises to bolster Accenture’s ability to help clients drive organizational change that can drive topline revenue growth, namely that of sales and marketing functions.

Topline revenue among many large corporations has stagnated in the years since the financial crisis, as companies have focused more on cost savings and financial engineering to increase profitability.

Revenue growth has been difficult due to a fundamental softness in consumer demand worldwide, but companies are now beginning to reach the limits of their restructuring and share buyback strategies and will need to grow topline revenues to continue providing shareholders with the returns they demand.

As a result, I view Accenture’s acquisition as a smart move that it can leverage to help his clients refocus their efforts on revenue growth in the digital age.

