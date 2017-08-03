August 4 Natural Gas Weekly: Storage Forecast And Update On Supply/Demand Balance

This report covers the week ending August 4, 2017. Daily data for July 29 to August 3 is estimated. Daily data for August 4 is forecast.

Total Supply/Demand Balance

We estimate that aggregate demand for American natural gas totaled just under 500 bcf this week (down 1.0% w-o-w, but up 2.0% y-o-y). The deviation from the norm stayed positive, but declined to +17.30 from previous week (see the chart below).

Source: Bluegold Research

* Norm defined as simple average over the last nine years

We estimate that national natural gas consumption has been falling for two straight weeks, a trend which is likely to continue for another week. Currently, we expect daily average rates to reach 60.8 bcf by August 11 and we then anticipate consumption to recover – especially, in annual terms (click here to read more about our latest consumption and aggregate demand forecast). Natural gas exports, which rose 34% y-o-y for the week ending August 4, remained the biggest contributor to the annual growth in aggregate demand. According to our calculations, based on Marine Traffic data, at least three LNG vessels with a total dry gas capacity of 13.8 bcf departed from Sabine Pass over the past seven days.

We estimate that dry gas production has been expanding in annual terms for nine consecutive weeks now. We expect this trend of positive annual growth to continue partly due to base effect and partly due to genuine recovery in output. Steadily rising production is the result of increased output in the Northeast region driven by new infrastructure projects. Currently, we project that dry gas production will grow by 1.4% y-o-y in August, by 2.5% y-o-y in September and by 4.6% y-o-y in October.

Total supply of natural gas (production + imports) averaged around 80.8 bcf per day for the week ending August 4 (up 0.4% w-o-w and up 0.9% y-o-y). Overall, total supply/demand balance should be positive and is estimated to reach just under 67 bcf this week. The volume is some 6 bcf larger than a week ago, but almost 29 bcf below five-year average for this time of the year (see the chart below).

Source: Bluegold Research

* Note that total SD Balance does not equal storage flows.

In absolute terms, and with all other things being equal, this kind of volume is bullish for natural gas prices since it is below last year’s level as well as below historical norm. However, traders seem to be preoccupied by changes in the short-term weather forecast and are also too worried about rising production.

Storage

This Thursday, the EIA reported an injection of 20 bcf. We expected an injection of 22 bcf (higher than the consensus of 21 bcf). Total storage now stands at 3,010 bcf, which is 87 bcf (or 2.98%) above the five-year average for this time of the year. To see our storage forecasting track record, please click here.

Currently, we expect EIA to report an injection of 34 bcf next week (final estimate will be released next Tuesday). Our latest projection is 3 bcf lower than the comparable figure in the ICE’s latest report for EII-US EIA Financial Weekly Index, implying a small potential for a “bullish surprise.” Overall, at this point in time, we expect flows to storage to average 40 bcf over the next three reports. Natural gas inventories deviation from five-year average should decline from +2.98% today to +1.59% on August 18. We should mention, however, the market is driven by two conflicting trends: narrowing annual deficit and widening five-year average deficit. We will keep monitoring the situation closely. If you wish to receive daily updates on key natural gas variables - production, consumption, exports and imports - consider signing up for our exclusive content.

See the evolution of storage forecasts in the chart below. Notice that we have consistently revising up our near-term storage estimates since July 21. The total for three reports went up from 82 bcf on July 21 to 119 bcf on August 3. Recent price action, it seems, has mirrored those bearish revisions.

At the same time, today’s low prices for natural gas are making it more likely that we will enter next winter with below average amount of natural gas in storage. On Thursday morning, our end-of-injection season storage index stood at 3,586 bcf. A very long-term storage forecasting model (with CFSv2 as a major input) returns just 510 bcf in storage by the end of March, 2018.

Source: Bluegold Research