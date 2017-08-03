Baytex Energy: All Signs Point To A Bottom

Oil inventory trends for the remainder of 2017 suggest a bottom is in for the year. H2 demand is projected to be 1.8 mmbpd greater than H1.

An analysis of Baytex cannot be separated from the broader oil market given the company's extreme correlation and leverage to the price of oil.

As part recent coverage on Baytex Energy (BTE), I suggested going long Baytex on July 6th, at around CAD$3.00 per share. The stock has performed fairly well since then, up around 18%. Despite the rally, the risk-reward ratio for Baytex is still extremely favorable, and a variety of factors suggest that a bottom is likely in for the year. I will look at some of the recent sources of Baytex's strength, and then analyze how developments in the broader oil market will support Baytex shares going forward.

Several tailwinds have been behind the recent rally

Baytex has benefited from a slew of tailwinds recently. The company just reported strong Q2 2017 results on an operational and production front. The company produced 72,812 boe/d, in excess of its 68,000-70,000 boe/d 2017 guidance. Importantly, Baytex tightened its capex, opex, and production guidance in bullish directions.

Production guidance was tightened from 68,000-70,000 boe/d to 69,000-70,000 boe/d, whereas it reduced its capital budget expectation by 5% (to $310M-$330M from $325M-$350M), and opex guidance by 4% (to $10.75/boe from $11.25/boe). Results at Eagle Ford were also impressive, with 35 wells brought online. Initial 30 day production rates of Eagle Ford wells brought on during the quarter were 1,500 boe/d on average, and 11 pads on Baytex's Longhorn acreage in the Eagle Ford produced an impressive 2,150 boe/d, with 30 frac stages per well and 1,900 pounds per foot of proppant. This is twice the frac intensity of previous wells in the region.

Of course, Baytex has also benefited from the recent rally in oil prices, and likely recent news that Republicans have abandoned their Border Adjustment Tax proposal. It is important to remember that when the Border Adjustment tax was suggested in January, it caused Canadian energy names to sell-off way in-advance of WTI prices (Baytex plunged 25% in January alone, while WTI was essentially flat). Canadian energy names never recovered the valuation lost from this news, and a potential BAT tax was seen as a major disincentive for major U.S. funds to invest in Canadian names.

The basic idea was that by effectively taxing U.S. refineries for purchasing imported Canadian crude, it would lead to a reduction in Canadian oil exports and a widening of Canadian crude differentials. This tax would in reality have a limited effect on Canadian imports since U.S. refineries average 28% heavy oil feed-stock, and the U.S. needs to import most of it. Regardless, the fact the tax is now gone is a major headwind for Baytex removed.

Finally, four extremely bullish oil inventory reports in a row led to a rally in oil prices, which in turn lifted Baytex shares. Amid all this, Baytex formed a classic inverse head-and-shoulders bottoming pattern:

Is this it for downside?

Baytex is only a good investment if oil performs well. Over the past year, the correlation between WTI and Baytex has generally been strong. 1 represents a perfect positive correlation:

Fortunately, the outlook for crude in the second half of 2017 is significantly better than the first. Oil demand in the first half of 2017 was abnormally weak due to the demonetization policy in India which lead to a cash shortage and reduction in petroleum demand, and an unusually strong refinery maintenance season in China.

In the second half of 2017, the EIA sees crude oil demand being 1.85 million bpd more than in H1, according to their latest short-term energy outlook. This means global supply would need to spike by 1.85 million bpd to keep the market in balance, which is extremely unlikely. OPEC's latest Monthly Oil Market Report suggests that OPEC will need to produce 33.34 million bpd of crude in Q3 2017, and 32.78 million barrels of crude in Q4 to balance the market. OPEC produced 32.6 million barrels in June and this includes heavily recovered Libyan and Nigerian oil production.

Currently, U.S. crude inventories sit at at 96 million barrels above the 5-year average, and the EIA sees this continuing to tighten as U.S. inventories continue to fall. The following chart plots oil prices against current inventories minus the 5-year average. It is clear from this that a bottom is likely in for oil, with current inventory levels of 96 million barrels above the 5-year average supporting a price range between $40 and $60 per barrel:

Source: Adam Mancini, EIA.

This is good news for Baytex, and as a result, I will continue to hold my long position throughout the rest of the year, likely adding on any pullback down toward the $3 range.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BTE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.