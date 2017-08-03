Cheesecake Factory Sees The Future Of Dining, In Malls?

We invite you to read a transcript of Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) second quarter conference call with analysts (Seeking Alpha posted it here). It's interesting, entertaining, and baffling, all at the same time.

The CAKE story is fairly well known and straightforward. The company offers big portions of high calorie food at decent prices and opens units around high-traffic areas, mostly enclosed malls and open-air shopping centers. The concept has worked for decades, and up until the second quarter CAKE had posted positive same-store sales every quarter for more than 7 years (see their Q1 2017 earnings report for the 29th and last consecutive increase).

Fast forward to today and things are changing. Increasing penetration of e-commerce, meal kits, restaurant delivery services, etc., is resulting in secular mall traffic declines for the first time ever. High quality "A" malls are seeing small declines or flat traffic, but middle of the road "B" malls could be facing 5%-10% losses.

In addition, a lot of anchor stores like Sears (SHLD), J.C. Penney (JCP), and Macy's (M) are struggling immensely and closing stores at malls of all shapes and sizes. Landlords, however, are not fretting too much because the restaurant industry is dead set on expanding. So a Sears box becomes vacant and a mall REIT like GGP (GGP) or Simon (SPG) can repurpose the space and put three new restaurants in its place.

Taken together, this spells bad news for mall-based dining chains like CAKE, and helps explains why they reported negative 2.4% guest traffic last quarter. So times are changing and company management has plans to differentiate its concept and make sure guests have a good reason to come to Cheesecake Factory and not one of their competitors, right? Well, not quite.

On the conference call, the CAKE management team did commit to certain things, but they are not what you would guess. For instance, they are not planning on running any promotions to highlight the value they perceive they offer guests, even in a currently very high promotional environment sector wide. Not only that, but they are going to continue to build new units and will do so at malls (only "truly" A quality malls). Asked if they are seeing any better terms being offered by landlords for these mall locations, in light of falling customer traffic, and management replies that they aren't seeing better terms now and do not expect to in the future (shareholders would probably prefer they played hard ball, especially when opening new units in existing malls).

In terms of what they are doing differently, well, the company plans to highlight certain menu items on special cards that will sit on the table (after the guest has already decided to eat there) and will focus on social media posts. After all, when you are at the mall trying to decide where to eat, you go right to your Twitter (TWTR) and Facebook (FB) apps.

All in all, CAKE is facing some serious headwinds as a legacy mall-focused restaurant chain. Rather than be proactive, the management team seems content with just doing things just as they have forever, even though there are plenty of hints that customers will be harder to come by on multiple fronts. For shareholders hoping that they can start a new 29-quarter positive same-store sales streak anytime soon, don't bet too much on that happening.