Express Scripts: Value And Growth

Know the major risks associated with ESRX and if they are enough to throw ESRX off course.

Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ: ESRX) is poised to reward investors willing to buy. This company has predictable growth and is currently undervalued. Finally, ESRX's position relatively near its 52-week low makes now the right time to buy.

Latest News from ESRX

For the 2018 benefit year, Express Scripts has added 64 drugs to their exclusion list. Combined with the exclusions from last year, this brings the total list up to 159, out of more than 3,791 available drugs. These additional inclusions will affect less than 1% of patients. While not offering certain drugs may not initially sound like the best of news, it actually will end up saving money. This ensures that the medicines included on their NPF (National Preferred Formulary) are effective both clinically and in cost.

Also, a $15 billion dollar lawsuit (current market cap is $35.8B) was just dismissed on August 1st. ESRX shareholders accused Express Scripts of manipulating its share price by withholding its strained relationship with Anthem, Inc., their largest customer. Even though there is no variable in the Beneish Modul related to withholding material information, because of a loose association, I will mention that ESRX's Beneish M-Score of -2.73 does indicate that Express Scripts is not an (accounting) manipulator. All conditions considered, putting this lawsuit behind them is great news for ESRX.

Business and Industry Overview

Express Scripts is a pharmacy benefits manager. They act as a third party administrator of prescription drug programs, offering a multitude of services. In fact, they are the largest PBM in the United States. They generate revenues multiple ways, mostly from the delivery of prescription drugs to client-pharmacies, but also from processing pharmacy claims, compliance programs, and data analysis. Recent acquisitions have strengthened ESRX's economic and competitive moat by increasing their influence with drugmakers which should help Express Scripts compete for new business.

There is currently a positive outlook surrounding PBM's because there are a plethora of branded drugs that are due for their patent protections to expire in the coming years. When this happens, the implosion of generic medications will help drive this subindustry's profitability. The appeal of Obamacare could negatively affect PBMs, but this won't be a problem as long as US Congress struggles for progress.

Strong Fundamental Support for ESRX

Consistent and predictable growth is a staple of a high-quality business. Reviewing Express Scripts past growth rates is a strong indicator that this PBM is fundamentally a first-class company. In the last year, the EBITDA growth rate was 6.30%. Over the past 3 years, EBITDA growth was 6.20%, past 5 years was 19.5% and finally over the past 10 years, average EBITDA growth 25.5%. This predictability has given Express Scripts a predictability score of 4 (out of 5) stars by gurufocus.com

ESRX EBITDA (Annual) data by YCharts

There is further proof of quality when return on capital is studied. ROC speaks to how efficiently a company creates returns on their invested capital. As this specific industry is not property, plant, and equipment intensive. I think ROC is only relevant when it is compared intra-industry. This healthcare sub-industry has a median ROC of 89.82%, while ESRX's is 438.18%. This is better than 81% of its peers.

In addition to the growth, predictability, and quality support previously shown, ESRX is also available at a discount. My preferred measures to assess value are EV/EBITDA, earnings yield, and intrinsic value (earnings based DCF is used for predictable companies). In the case of all three of these, Express Scripts appears to be undervalued.

First, EV/EBITDA is preferred to more popular ratios, such as PE, because of its inclusion of cash and debt. A general rule of thumb is to look for companies that have an EV/EBITDA under 10, however, there is variance amongst industries. ESRX's ratio is 6.61, and while that is only better than 67% of industry peers, when used in conjunction with the other value measures, it does support the hypothesis that this company is undervalued.

When calculating earnings yield (calculated as operating income divided by enterprise value) EV is preferred over share price because it combines what stock and bondholders pay together for a company. Express Scripts Holding has an earnings yield of 10.81%. This rate bodes well as it beats most of their industry competition. The median earnings yield is 6.85% for this industry. Simply put, from an industry standpoint ESRX is more profitable (relative to its stock price) than the other companies.

As our final measure of value, we want to see an intrinsic value that shows ESRX is a value buy. In addition to giving us a concrete value to compare the stock price, calculating the intrinsic value shows us our margin of safety. Margin of Safety is the percent difference between the actual stock price and our calculated intrinsic value. There isn't a standard of how large we need the margin of safety to be, but we want it to be big enough to where our investment decision to buy can still be right even if we overestimated the true value of the company. The earnings-based discounted cash flow intrinsic value for Express Scripts Holding Co. is $123.37 per share. This gives us a very comfortable margin of safety of nearly 50%.

Fundamental and Material Risks

In the same article about the dismissed lawsuit. It is disclosed that "Anthem is unlikely to renew its contract, which expires in 2019." Anyone who does go long ESRX will need to keep an eye on how this situation unfolds.

Additionally, ESRX has financed much of their growth with debt. This debt is significant enough that is has weakened the financial strength of Express Scripts. They currently sit at over $13 Billion in debt. High debt can be a volatility precursor for business due to the additional interest expense. This becomes even further complicated when coupled with the potential loss of their largest customer on the horizon.

For now, even when considering the risks associated with ESRX, I still like this company as a buy. It is hard to create a counter-argument strong enough to undermine the predictability, growth, value, and margin of safety that Express Scripts offers, at least for the next year. As of this writing, they are sitting at 7% above their 52 week low. That is exactly where I'm putting my downside risk level at, if ESRX drops below its low price of $57.80 per share, we will need to re-evaluate our investment decision and possibly get out. Also, keep an eye on any news regarding contract talks with Anthem and reevaluate your investment as necessary. For our potential reward/upside, consider that the average of 18 professional analysts places the price target at $67.08. with a range of $51 - $85. I would place my price target much higher than the average and closer to the higher end of that range.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.