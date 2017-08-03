Shared Services Canada Ends Its Exclusive Relationship With BlackBerry

Shared Services Canada, the agency that manages the government IT infrastructure, has been on a major upgrade of its IT services over the last couple of years. Unfortunately, much of this upgrade has been at the expense of BlackBerry (BBRY).

Apparently, SSC has decided to end its exclusive relationship with BlackBerry and allow 43 federal departments new smartphone options, including Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) Android and iOS devices.

How many BlackBerry smartphones are at risk? I don't know exactly, but listed as part of SSC's 2015-2016 accomplishments, they activated 15,977 cell phones onto the Blackberry Enterprise Server. That's a bunch of BlackBerry smartphones, and if they were legacy BB OS7 phones, then that's a good chunk of Service Access Fees down the tube.

BlackBerry insists that any implications that Ottawa’s move marks the end of an era "couldn’t be further from the truth," spokeswoman Sarah McKinney said in an email late Monday after The Globe and Mail first reported the change. (emphasis added)

Source: financialpost.com

I could be wrong here, but BlackBerry's hometown government, ending an exclusive relationship with the smartphone brand sure feels like the end of an era to me.

The Most Secure Android Smartphone?

BlackBerry proudly proclaims that their in-house designed, recently released KEYone is the Most Secure Android Smartphone. But is it?

MobileSyrup quizzed Paul Brannen, Samsung Canada’s chief operating officer and executive vice-president of mobile enterprise solutions, via email on the process of gaining authorization, and what might give Samsung devices the edge over the BlackBerry devices currently available.

The review process involved specific certifications for Samsung devices to be approved including Android 6.X and KNOX 2.X, which were assessed for security and risk assessments at Shared Services Canada. Samsung was also required to pass all proof of concept steps for five criteria including: OS and KNOX assessment; Application management and white listing of apps inside the container; Email profile testing to the BES MDM; KME KNOX mobile enrollment fulfillment tool; and Policy/MDM management of all IT policies mapped to various end user profile levels. With Samsung technology approved for Canadian Federal government use, employees now have a safe and secure device right out of the box with defense-grade KNOX container security hardware built right in. (emphasis added)

Source: mobilesyrup.com

So either Shared Services Canada doesn't believe BlackBerry's claim of the "most secure Android smartphone," (for the KEYone or the year-old DTEK line,) or the difference between those and the Samsung smartphones running KNOX 2.x are insignificant.

What of BlackBerry's Software & Services?

What I find problematic for BlackBerry is not only the loss of this exclusive smartphone relationship, but BlackBerry's inability to provide SSC with the secure email services they were once known for. BlackBerry has a long history of secure email services, and was once, for example, the go-to phone for the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA).

Given these requirements, smartphones designed for the general consumer electronics market, such as the popular Apple iPhone and the various Google Android system-powered phones, have failed to significantly diminish BlackBerry’s historical dominance of the smartphone market on Wall Street. Currently, the iPhone and Android are incapable of being fully compliant with broker-dealer regulations, and there are no third-party solutions available to plug all the compliance holes of these phones. The BlackBerry, on the other hand — designed specifically for use in the highly regulated financial services industry — is the only smartphone currently capable of being fully compliant with the broker-dealer regulations. All the various electronic communications that can be transmitted to and from a BlackBerry — including secure business email; personal email; proprietary network instant messages (“proprietary IM”); SMS text messages; and browser-based webmail, instant messages, and correspondence on social network sites — can either be captured and routed to a broker-dealer’s servers for archiving and review or be disabled at the corporate server level.

Source: blackberry.com

But BlackBerry has quietly lost that market as well. Over the course of 2015 and 2016, the Email Transformation Initiative (ETI) of Shared Services Canada, moved 550,000 mailboxes of 43 Government of Canada partner organizations from 63 email services to your.email@canada.ca. Your.email@canada.ca is based on Microsoft (MSFT) Outlook.

Microsoft Outlook. How things have changed.

Once the undisputed leader in secure email, BlackBerry cannot even compete today with email systems like Outlook.

So what's the truth?

BlackBerry has come out with a response to "All the News that Clicks," whatever that means. But read it, it changes nothing. The truth is as I've laid it out here: Blackberry had an exclusive arrangement with Shared Services Canada and lost it. Just a few months ago, BlackBerry brought the KEYone to market.

It was designed in-house, had BlackBerry's "hardened Android" and other security software and BlackBerry touted it as the Most Secure Android Smartphone. Shared Services Canada was apparently unmoved by Blackberry's latest smartphone, and the DTEK line before it, and decided to clear the way for other smartphone OEMs to enter these federal agencies.

And email. BlackBerry was once the provider of secure email. Today BlackBerry claims to be a software and services company, a cybersecurity company, and a provider of secure software. But the secure email that they were once known for is nowhere to be seen.

Investor Takeaway:

If your BlackBerry investment thesis is based on BlackBerry's security story: "putting the smart in the smartphone," then please consider the lack of advantage BlackBerry has with its latest "hardened Android" over Samsung, and its missing email security story.

"Putting the smart in the smartphone"? What does that even mean?

Invest Accordingly.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Longtime BlackBerry bear.