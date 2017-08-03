Mid-Con Energy Partners' (MCEP) CEO Jeff Olmstead on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 3, 2017 9:00 AM ET

Executives

Natalie McCarthy – Investor Relations

Jeff Olmstead – President and Chief Executive Officer

Matt Lewis – Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Operator

I would now like to introduce your host for today's conference, Mr. Jeff Olmstead, CEO. You may begin, sir.

Jeff Olmstead

Thank you, [Demetriz] [ph], and welcome everyone to the second quarter earnings call. Before I get started, I'll introduce Natalie McCarthy, our Financial Investor Relations Analyst, who will go through our intro with forward-looking statement.

Natalie McCarthy

Thanks, Jeff. Thank you everyone for joining us this morning.

Yesterday afternoon, we announced our financial and operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2017. In addition to our earnings release, we filed our 10-Q yesterday after market closed. Before Jeff and Matt Lewis, Chief Financial Officer, review second quarter results, I would like to make you aware of the corresponding presentations that could be found at midconenergypartners.com. If you'd like to follow along, please visit the Investor Relations section of our Web site, go to Events and Presentations, and click on the presentation link found under second quarter 2017 earnings conference call.

Finally, I would like to remind you that today's call will include forward-looking statements related to future and not past events within the meaning of the Federal Securities Laws. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, and include any statement that does not directly relate to our current or historical facts. For further explanation, please refer to our SEC filings.

And now, I'll turn the call back to Jeff.

Jeff Olmstead

Thanks, Natalie, and thanks everyone for your participation is listening in or maybe listening in on the website or after the fact. If you look at the release we announced yesterday you can see that the second quarter was a roller coaster for our team they presented number of challenges, but also presented a few new opportunities. We have some significant weather issues across our core area but especially northeastern Oklahoma. These storms in late April and early May caused substantial damage and significant downtime for a number of wells. They certainly knocked off production offline for a number wells this quarter, but it also resulted in some significant repair costs ahead of LOE.

We also experienced some steeper than expected declines in some of the Permian wells that have been drilled in the last year to year and a half but are not currently underwater for it. Over the testaments to our technical team and our operations team we're able to hold production roughly flat and only ended up now and less than 2% from the previous quarter. We had forecasted the first quarter this year would be our trough quarter but it looks like we missed that by one quarter due to some unforeseen circumstances that challenged us this spring.

Outside of our weather issues we had a great quarter in advancement of water floods. We saw water flood response in several of units in Permian core area that we were earlier than expected and we saw continued response in our northeastern Oklahoma core area. This not only helped to offset some of the loss production due to weather but has also resulted in accelerated CapEx spending plan this year in these areas we've seen a positive response.

If you're following along with the presentations start with me on slide three I'll start with an update and our progress of our primary objectives for 2017. As we discussed at the beginning of the year we highlighted three primary objectives for this year. Continue improving our financial flexibility, and facing our key water floods and have impacted acquisition strategy to offset some of the loss in production with CapEx being focused on longer term water flood projects. Our hope is by focusing on these three objectives that we can position the partnership for future growth.

With regards to financial flexibility we've continue to live within our cash flow this year spending around $9 million and CapEx projects and acquisitions while paying down debt by $1 million at the beginning of the year. Our base also reaffirmed our borrowing base is $140 million during the spring re-determination. During the first two quarters we spent approximately $4.3 million in drilling and completion activity that was mainly focused on our key water flood projects. This resulted in earlier than anticipated water flood response in several of our units and has resulted in an accelerating CapEx plan for the second half of the year here in those units.

From an acquisition standpoint, we closed on several water flood units in Oklahoma City for $4.2 million in June of this year. These [indiscernible] properties were producing approximately 125 barrels of oil equivalent per day net that have approximately 1 million barrels of oil equivalent in net proved reserves. I'll provide greater details in these properties in a few minutes.

Turning to slide four, similar to the first quarter of this year the majority of our capital spent is focused on the five key water flood projects in Northeastern Oklahoma and in the Permian. We spent a total $2.1 million in the second quarter on three new producing wells, one new injector and eight re-completions during the quarter. In spite of weather issues experienced in Northeastern Oklahoma and some unexpected declines in the primary wells in the Permian this capital spend has allowed to keep production roughly flat for the first quarter. More importantly we saw water flood response earlier than expected in some of our Permian units. We continue to see that production increasing there and have accelerated our CapEx in these areas in the second half of the year to capitalize on these opportunities.

Looking at slide five our 2017 expected capital budget you can see that in the third quarter we expect to spent $5.9 million which is more than double what we spent in each of the previous two quarters. This will be focused on drilling, new producers and injectors in the water floods that we have seen in the most recent promising results We will also spend some money in the newly acquired [indiscernible] properties to attempt reestablish injection in historical levels and grow production there.

Looking at slide six you'll see a little more detail on the week with acquisition these assets lie under and around the Oklahoma City Airport and have been under water for many years. We estimate that there are a number of short-term opportunities to returning wells to production and equipment upgrades and we also believe there are longer term opportunities by reestablishing injection where injection was discontinued in recent years.

With that I'll turn over to Matt who will walk you through our financial review for the quarter.

Matt Lewis

Thank you, Jeff. First I'd like to start on slide seven to summarizes the partnerships debt and liquidity position at quarter end.

As Jeff previously mentioned, one or more significant update since the last earnings call was the completion of our spring re-determination. At that time our senior lender group approved the reaffirmation of the $140 million bond face. As of June 30, 2017 total liquidity was $19.5 million based on a $0.05 million in cash and $19 million in available borrowings under the revolving credit facility. Total debt outstanding was $121 million which remained a $1 million below year-end 2016 levels even after investing approximately $9 million in total CapEx and our acquisition during the first six months of 2017. Total leverage as calculated for the credit agreement was 3.58 times.

On slide eight we highlight selected operating and financial results for the second quarter of 2017 in comparison for the previous quarter and same period to prior year. Total oil and natural gas sales during the second quarter before the affect of hedges was approximately $13.9 million $43.04 per BOE. Mid-Con Energy paid approximately $1 million or $3.03 per BOE and cash settlements from matured derivatives inclusive of net premiums during the period. Lease operating expenses increased $0.6 million sequentially this was due in part for some nonrecurring equipment repair and replacement expenses that was caused by storm damage in our northeastern Oklahoma core area during the perid.

Second quarter 2017 total G&A of $1.5 million included approximately $100,000 and one-time acquisition related costs yet decreased both sequentially and year-over-year after subtracting non-cash equity-based compensation expense. Cash G&A during the second quarter 2017 declined year-over-year primarily due to lower payroll cost and rent expenses. During the second quarter of 2017, Mid-Con Energy had net loss of 15.2 million which reflected a 17.7 million non-cash impairment approved oil and gas properties. Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP financial measure totaled approximately $5.5 million during the quarter.

On slide nine we updated our full year 2017 production and net lease guidance after taking into account two quarters of actual results we elected to keep the full capital budget of 13 million and are actually looking to accelerate capital spending during third quarter at select Permian water flood projects it was brought positive results from recent injection. In lot of these updates the guidance is midpoint we will refresh chart on slide 10.

Here we wanted to emphasize the cash margin potential of our assets under various realized price scenarios before the affect of hedges. On the left side of the table actually results for the first-half of 2017 reflect total cash operating expenses including interest of $26.70 per BOE and even after subtracting $6.64 per BOE in total CapEx year-to-date the partnership generated a cash surplus of $11.73 per BOE during the first half of 2017. This remained the key investment highlight for the partnership said differently our properties in aggregate yield positive operating cash margins of roughly $26 per BOE and $35 per BOE net of all planned capital expenditures.

With that being said I would like to turn the call back over to Jeff for closing remarks.

Jeff Olmstead

Thanks, Matt. Hopefully the resulted presented and shows you that we continue to execute our business plan positioning for future growth. Financial flexibility advancing our water flood units looking for accretive acquisitions continues to be our focus for 2017. I do want to say a special thanks to our team in the field that battle to rough quarter weather-wise and help keep production after challenging conditions. Our technical team has done great job of indentifying growth opportunities and are now executing on development in areas where we have seen some success. I look forward to the second half of year with optimism for growth and hopefully higher oil prices.

With that we will open up to questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from Jeffrey Regale [ph]. You may proceed.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning. Thanks for taking my questions.

Jeff Olmstead

Sure.

Unidentified Analyst

All right. So my first is around the 4.0 X debt to EBITDA covenant. That number has been trending up more for the few quarters?

Jeff Olmstead

Yes.

Unidentified Analyst

And should oil prices kind of persist where they are? It looks like it's very possible that you could breach that that covenant. So first of all, what will happen when you do -- if you were to breach 4.0 and then what tools do you have at your disposal to help deal with that possible situation?

Jeff Olmstead

Sure. So, if we were to breach a covenant, the first thing that would happen would be a discussion with the banks. I think if you look at the market over the last three or four years, this is my view not the banks view. Banks, many customers have breached their covenant. I mean, some guys have been seven, eight, nine times and from view the banks have been looking so where is the plan to get back underneath that and what tools do you have. I mean, at the worst end yes they can call to fall in advance as a loan.

From history standpoint, it's not what we've seen and if you look at the real cause that brief would almost be the deferred premium puts not necessarily core production of the current EBITDA and so we see it continuing to turned up as we did the beginning of the year, sort of peeking in the fourth quarter and then continue to come down as you can in the first quarter of next year until 2018. So we've got for the production growth that with the water floods and those deferred premium puts got away once you get into the first quarter of next year.

Unidentified Analyst

So is it possible then that they could temporarily relax at 4.0 to say even 5, is that a possible situation?

Jeff Olmstead

It is a possible situation. Again without the banks making that statement I can't say what I expect them to do, but that is one of the possible outcomes.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Got it. And how possible than is would it be the raise preferred equity, it is that kind of down the list?

Jeff Olmstead

No, not an option; most of the preferred equity that we've talk to really wants to see that come in with an acquisition not just to solve the bank issue and so that would be the situation where we would use that.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. That's helpful. So then my other question long-term you know, I think it's one of their prevailing teams that if we are and sort of a lower for longer area in terms of oil price you know, and a $50 oil WTI [indiscernible], what kind of debt levels do you start getting comfortable with. I mean, where did you left ultimately like your outstanding debt?

Jeff Olmstead

With some of the long-term strategy executive, I want the debt back down to two times in the west like we had kind of prior to 2014 that obviously take us a couple of years or some acquisitions to get to you know, in terms of comfort right now whatever the banks tell me they are comfortable, I'm comfortable. From a long-term, where do we feel comfortable? We always try to keep it a two times or less that's sort of we are before the down term hit that's where we would like to get back to.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you. And then, finally just from just a comment just on the equity rise. As a private investor, I was a little disappointed that opportunity was not presented to myself. All I would ask is going forward if you were to get your tone the preferred equity want us again you extended to the public and let us have the option to decide whether or not we would like to participate?

Jeff Olmstead

If there is an evident to do that we could you know, with investment banks right now, not all that interest in upstream MLPs and syndicating offerings that becomes very difficult. There is not really an avenue for me to reach out to private investors to do so, I'm all here to buy out there is got an avenue or got an interest in providing that option to those but it really have to go via long-term go or have to go via private replacement, we didn't have investment that counts that private replacement, it's sort of our like we are to find the investors.

Unidentified Analyst

So is there a way that a investor could have participated in that?

Jeff Olmstead

I'm looking my general counsel and he is sort of shaking his head, no, it was a private placement, so I'm not sure there is an avenue, I will I mean anybody has got substantial, once who approach us because they are interested in putting money and we will talk to them but it - I'm not aware of the avenue where our work could be done.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, so just going forward, if there is an opportunity that would be great for some of those private investors. So those are all my questions. Thanks for taking it and I look forward to Q3.

Jeff Olmstead

Thank you.

Jeff Olmstead

Thank you. Thank you again for those of you in line. For those of you continue to support Mid-Con. Again we are looking forward to the opportunities we have in front of us for the third and fourth quarter and I look forward to sharing these results at the end of the quarter. Thank you all very much. Have a great day.

