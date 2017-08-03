BMC Stock Holdings' (BMCH) CEO Peter Alexander on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMCH)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 3, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Carey Phelps – Investor Relations

Peter Alexander – President and Chief Executive Officer

Jim Major – Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Analysts

Nick Coppola – Thompson Research

Bob Wetenhall – RBC Capital Markets

Matthew Bouley – Barclays

Keith Hughes – SunTrust Robinson Humphrey

Blake Hirschman – Stephens Inc.

Matt McCall – Seaport Global

Good morning and thank you for standing by. You are joining BMC’s Second Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call. This call is being recorded today, Thursday, August 3, 2017.

Carey Phelps, Director of Investor Relations for BMC, will now provide the company’s opening remarks.

Carey Phelps

Thank you, Christine. Good morning and welcome. With me this morning are Peter Alexander, our Chief Executive Officer and Jim Major, our Chief Financial Officer. In a moment, they will discuss our operating results for the second quarter of 2017. If you have not yet had a chance to review our press release, please visit the Investor Relations section of our website at ir.buildwithbmc.com, to find both the press release and our latest investor presentation.

Also, I would like to remind you that some of our comments today may include forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to the risks and uncertainties as described in the company's annual and quarterly filings with the SEC. Our actual results may differ in a material way from those described during the call. In addition, all forward-looking statements are made as of today and the company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements based on new circumstances or revised expectation.

In our press release issued earlier this morning, we provided non-GAAP financial information related to adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted share. We included this adjusted financial data for informational purposes only, as we believe it is useful for investors. Please refer to the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures section of the press release for additional information on the adjusted financial data.

At this point, I will turn the call over to Peter.

Peter Alexander

Thanks, Carey. Good morning and thank you for joining us this morning. During the second quarter, our team continued to execute our growth strategies including; number one, working to drive increases in our higher margin products and customer categories. Number two, using technology to advance, the ways in which we serve our customers. And number three, integrating our recent tuck-in acquisitions, while pursuing additional opportunities to further enhance our margin profile. We did all of this with the overriding objective to expand our profitability and deliver increased shareholder value.

Specifically for the second quarter, we grew net sales by 11.1%. We gained significant traction in our Ready-Frame whole house framing solution delivering $45 million dollars in Ready-Frame sales. We expanded in our structural components product category by 14%. We recorded nearly $60 million and adjusted EBITDA. We continued the roll out of our e-commerce platform, which is an important component of our plan to capture more professional or modeling dollars in the coming years. We achieved another $2.8 million in savings from cost synergies. In total, we have passed our original projection when our merger closed of $30 million to $40 million of annualized saving from synergies. In fact, we now expect to receive between $48 million and $52 million of run rate cost savings from synergies by the end of this year.

As we anticipated, the significant volatility in lumber prices over the past several months at the gross margin comparison as compared to the prior year. Despite this short term impact on our results, we expect the gross margin on our lumber and lumber sheet good category will return to historical norms once this period of volatility subsides. This should drive higher sales and gross profit dollars over the longer term making it net positive for our business.

We remain confident in BMC's competitive position in our market and in our trusted partner status with our customers. Our wide breath of value-added offerings continues to set us apart. Our customers ranging from most of the nation's largest homebuilders to some of the country's most respected custom and regional builders. Recognized BMC for providing time saving and dollar saving options including innovative ways for builders to navigate the extremely tight labor market they face today.

To them, we’re more than just the lumber distribution company, whether we're providing pre-hung doors, custom millwork, pre-assembled, roof trusses or whole house framing packages that are pre-cut, pre-labeled and guaranteed to the 16th of an inch in our manufacturing facilities we are value-added solutions provider. One of our fastest growing solutions Ready-Frame continues to gain significant traction across our footprint, delivering almost $80 million in sales during the first six months of the year.

We are now testing or actively supplying 10 of the top 15 U.S. homebuilders with Ready-Frame in at least one of their markets. Feedback from these customers has been overwhelmingly positive and we are confident that we will continue to see strength in sales from this customer segment.

Beyond the products that we sell, we remain committed to leveraging technology to serve our customers and deliver better experience than they will find elsewhere. Our tools can provide them with valuable insight and intelligence into their business.

Before I turn over the call over to Jim, I would like to note that in addition to the positive trajectory, we expect to see from the continued execution of our growth strategies. We see a favorable backdrop to these longer term growth prospects. There are solid fundamentals supporting the single-family housing market with job growth moving in the right direction, along with favorable demographics and low levels of inventory. As a result, we expect the single-family housing market to continue to grow for the foreseeable future. Further expanding the stage for us to capitalize on these positive market fundamentals.

So at this point let me turn the call over to Jim to review some of the details of our second quarter results.

Jim Major

Okay, thanks Peter and thanks everyone for joining the call this morning. As we noted in our press release net sales increased by 11.1% during the second quarter, adjusting the 5.5% organic growth from increased sales volumes, and estimated 3.2% growth from rising commodity prices and 2.4% from the acquisitions of Code Plus and Texas Plywood, which closed in late March and early April, respectively. Contributing to our net sales growth for the quarter as Peter mention was Ready-Frame, our whole house framing solution.

Its $45 million in net sales for the quarter represents a significant increase over last year and featured strong results from both well established markets as well as certain areas where the offering was more recently introduced. We were very encouraged by the success to-date and for the full-year expected to deliver sales of $150 million to $170 million.

Turning back to our second quarter sales results, from a geographic standpoint, we enjoy top line growth in Houston of nearly 10%, finally lapping the year-over-year market declines that began there in the fourth quarter of 2015. Southern California also recovered nicely as the quarter progressed, following torrential rains earlier in the year. Although activity in Northern California had not yet gotten fully back on track.

During the first few weeks of the third quarter, sales growth per day was fairly consistent with the second quarter. However, we will experience one less selling day in the third quarter of 2017 as compared to Q3 of 2016. So, all else being equal this will negatively impact our year-over-year growth rate by approximately 1.5%. Our gross profit as a percentage of net sales during the second quarter was 23.9% as compared to 24% a year ago. As a result of the spring surge in the lumber and lumber sheet goods market, the short-term lag associated with passing higher lumber costs through to customer pricing impacted this quarter results.

Specifically, gross profit as a percentage of net sales in the lumber and lumber sheet goods product category declined approximately 110 basis points year-over-year. This decline in the commodity gross margin percent meant that we drive little to no incremental gross profit dollars from the inflationary benefit that we realized in our net sales and has negatively impacted our overall gross margin percentage by more than 30 basis points.

In addition, a higher percentage of our sales were derived from the lower margin lumber and lumber sheet goods product categories than in the prior year. These gross margin percentage decreases were partially offset by approximately $2.3 million of merger related synergies recorded within cost of goods sold during the quarter.

During our last earnings call, we noted that commodity gross margin percentages generally rebound at historical level, a few months after the lumber market plateaus and/or begins to recede. At that time, we begin to realize additional gross profit dollars from the higher selling prices relative to the prior year. From late April to the end of June, the lumber market did begin to ease with the dimensional lumber index falling from the peak of $437 on April 24th to $399 on June 30. And for a time it appeared, we would be well positioned to see commodity gross margins improve in the third quarter. However, Canadian wildfire during July has created another wave of volatility in the lumber market with dimensional lumber index surging again to $428 as of July 28. This means that our average cost of sales couldn't continue to increase and it could take longer than previously anticipated to fully push corresponding price increases through to our customers.

We continue to believe that commodity gross margins will recover once we get through this extended period of volatility. But that improved outcome could expand beyond the third quarter. Also from a year-over-year perspective, we wanted to remind everyone that during the third quarter of 2016, we realized approximately $3 million in catch-up purchase rebates from synergies, as enhanced agreement with suppliers were applied retroactively in inventory purchases made in prior quarters and thereby creating an unusual benefit to our Q3 2016 gross margins.

Selling, general and administrative expenses grew 12.8% during the quarter and were 17.8% of sales compared to 17.5% of sales for the same period last year. Healthcare and casualty insurance costs increased by approximately $4.3 million, $0.5% of sales as compared to the prior year, primarily due to an unusually low claims experience in the second quarter of 2016. In addition the increase in SG&A expenses also reflected costs associated with additional facilities including four newly opened and two recently acquired locations that were not included in the portfolio during the prior year period. As well as higher diesel cost and other variable costs to serve higher sales volumes.

While the year-over-year comparison in our SG&A percentage is not flattering to the aforementioned items, we do think it’s worth noting that it is the lowest percentage in any of the past four quarters. Also, as compared to the first quarter of 2017, our SG&A increased less than $9 million, while at the same time we serviced more than $125 million in additional sales. As we head into the second half of the year, and given the more challenging environment around gross margins, we are keenly focused on continuing to improve our operating expense leverage as a percentage of sales. While we do not intend to take any actions that may impair our ability to capitalize on continued improvements in the housing markets. We expect to achieve better operating leverage from the recent investments we have made in our business.

Depreciation expense during the quarter grew $1.6 million to $13.5 million including the portion reported within cost of sales. This increase was primarily driven by replacements and addition of delivery fleet equipment and operating equipment. For the full year we expect depreciation expense to total between $53 million and $56 million.

Amortization expense was $4.1 million, compared to $5.3 million in the second quarter of 2016 and is still expected to be between $16 million and $18 million for the full year. Interest expense in the second quarter decreased to $6.5 million, compared to $8.1 million last year. This decrease was primarily due to the inter savings we achieved as part of our debt refinancing last September 2016. Looking forward, we expect full year interest expense will be $25 million and $26 million.

Net income for the second quarter was $17.6 million, including $6.3 million of merger and integration costs. These costs included the recognition of $2.8 million of expense related to certain non-cancellable license and service contracts, related to an ERP system from which we are no longer receiving economic benefit. We currently anticipate incurring another $5 million to $7 million in merger and integration costs during the second half of the year. Adjusted net income increased 6% to $23 million or $0.34 per diluted share, compared to $21.6 million or $0.32 per diluted share a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter was $59.6 million, up from $57.5 million a year ago.

Capital expenditures including capital lease additions during the quarter totaled $24.8 million primarily to fund the purchases of vehicles and equipment to support increased sales volumes and to replace aged assets. For the full year, capital expenditures and capital lease additions, net of any proceeds from the sale of assets are expected to total $65 million to $75 million dollars. During the first half of the year, our operating cash flow declined to $11.2 million as compared to the $39.4 million in the first half of 2016. This decline is primarily related to higher seasonal investments and accounts receivable and inventory, higher sales volumes and commodity inflation.

Despite these increased working capital needs, our days sales outstanding was unchanged at 38 days and our inventory days on hand declined by 1 day to 42 days as compared to the beginning of the year. As a result, our total liquidity at June 30th remained strong at approximately $248.6 million, which included cash and cash equivalents of $7.3 million and $241.3 million of borrowing availability under our asset-backed revolver.

Our debt leverage ratio at the end of June was 2.1 times our trailing 12 month adjusted EBITDA. Our solid balance sheet remains a differentiator in our space and continues to provide significant flexibility to drive profitable growth. We will continue to pursue initiatives to grow our value-added, higher margin product and customer categories, while applying a disciplined process to move forward with our M&A objectives. Overall, I feel very good about the actions we are taking to drive additional shareholder value and remain extremely confident in the long-term benefits of our growth strategy and its ability to drive continued growth in sales and operating margins.

So, with that let me turn the call back over to Peter for some closing remarks.

Peter Alexander

Thanks, Jim. While the commodity cost environment this year has created some short-term challenges to EBITDA margins. Like Jim, I'm absolutely confident that we are taking the right steps to drive that margin higher in the medium to long term and to drive additional shareholder value. Given the combination of a solid balance sheet along with positive fundamental supporting the housing space, we are very well positioned to expand and enhance our higher product offerings to gain market share across our markets and customer categories and to complete strategic acquisitions.

We are actively pursuing M&A opportunities that would enhance our current portfolio of value-added products and solutions including in some cases and new geographies for us. With fewer buyers in the market today than several years ago, seller expectations have moderated, providing even further confidence that we will have good news to share on this front over the next 12 months and beyond.

At the same time, we see opportunity to continue growing organically through sales of Ready-Frame and other innovative value-added products and services to drive both top and bottom line performance. As Jim said, we expect Ready-Frame sales to grow to $150 million to $170 million for the full year 2017, which comfortably puts on pace to achieve our previously communicated goal to surpass $300 million in sales by the year 2020.

So, with that, I want to thank all of our teams out in the field that deliver our commitments to our customers every day.

And with that, I will turn the call over to the operator to take us into the Q&A portion of our call and thanks for joining us today.

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Mike Dahl with Barclays. Please proceed with your question.

Matthew Bouley

Good morning. This is Matthew Bouley on for Mike today. Thank you for taking my questions. I wanted to start out on the gross margin side. Just given your commentary around the difficult comp till last year and then obviously the lumber volatility. Just wondering how we should think about gross margins in the third quarter? Then just more broadly how to think about the length of time typically in these periods of volatility until you see gross margins tend to normalize.

Jim Major

Yeah, I think as we tried to describe in our comments, Matthew, generally how things will rebound once the market stabilizes and/or pulls back some. So, as we said we were starting to see those trends kind of in the May and June timeframe and then we had sort of a second leg of volatility that hit us in July. So, generally speaking I think the worst is probably incorporated in the Q2 numbers already. It's just a question of what that timeline is before things start to rebound from there. So, given the volatility in July, I guess, extending out a month or two, even things stabilize right now, you potentially wouldn't start to see that recovery until very late in the third quarter or into the fourth. And so, as I said, the 23.9% certainly fully reflects the negativity if you will of the first leg of volatility. But the second leg may prevent us from getting those improvements in seeing some of the recovery as soon as we previously thought.

A – Peter Alexander

Yeah, Matt, this is Peter. The other comment I want to mention, historically we've always seen these peaks and valleys happen in the past and I agree with Jim’s commentary on why we see recovery, this is a bit of an unusual year and that we had a peak in Q1 and another peak in July. We certainly didn't anticipate wildfires in Canada, we didn't necessarily anticipate all the volatility with the softwood lumber agreement, but we had kind of three peaks this year. So, it is a bit of an unusual year in terms of the market. It's unusual that we’ve had kind of 2, 2.5, 3 peaks on this versus 1. But the volatility will get behind us and historically that's proven out.

Matthew Bouley

Okay, that's clear, understood. Second question, I guess, we could switch to SG&A. Just thinking about these incremental SG&A cost that you incurred during the quarter. Just how should we think about those costs, through the year? I mean, should we continue to see some incremental growth investments, things like that. I mean, certainly the new facilities I assume will continue to be an incremental cost through the year. Just how should we think about modeling SG&A as we look to the second half?

Jim Major

I think Q2 was certainly the most difficult comparative, if you will, from an SG&A standpoint, of any of last year's quarters. We had noted in our call last year that we had some good guys in there around casualty insurance and health insurance. Diesel prices were quite a bit lower in Q2 of last year than are now. Most of them or really all of those things, we've now lapped and so as we go into the third quarter and then have a comparison last year the third quarter SG&A was about 18.2%, as we noted in our comments, this quarter has resulted 17.8%, actually better than the Q3 comp. So, I don't think you'll see some of those difficult year-over-year comparisons going forward like we have this quarter.

Matthew Bouley

All right. Thank you very much.

Our next question comes from the line of Bob Wetenhall with RBC. Please proceed with your question.

Bob Wetenhall

Hey, good morning. Nice to see Ready-Frame continuing at a torrid pace. It’s great to see the synergies coming in. I'm going to ask you guys for a more detailed slower paced explanation of how to think about lumber cost inflation because it’s confusing and I just don't understand that. It's obviously that cost are rising that's driving up your sales figure. It's also a bigger contributor to your revenue pie at 32% versus 30% last year, it sounds like a lower mix. If you take the idea that lumber prices now go forward into the back half of the year at elevated level due to Canadian wildfires and tiers [ph] and the other issues impacting the product. Forget about third quarter, talk to me about what you look like in profitability in six months to a year and how this impacts the trajectory of the business given the fact it’s the core input?

Jim Major

Yeah, I think obviously, Bob, as we talked about that the market is contracted by about 110 basis points. So, when you do the math on that you had this $34 million or so benefit with the top line that was inflationary, but because the cost of sales was rising just as fast, we really didn't deliver any additional gross profit dollars at this point in time. What generally happens on the backside of that increase is as we keep pushing price through, then continue to try to secure and lock in the further gains on the revenue side. When the market starts to fall off, we can then get our average cost down a little further and start to expand our gross margin percentage and get it back to the more historical levels. So, once we get to that –

Bob Wetenhall

Right. But what I’m trying to understand is say the market stays elevated. I'm not asking if there's a recovery to a lower level, let's just say for talking purposes, you have a protracted period at which random length stay elevated. I'm not really talking about the quarter because you did great job explaining what went on in the quarter. But I'm saying if we go into a new period where lumber prices are elevated for say the next 12 months. What’s the P&L impact and what's your action plan for addressing cost inflation? How do we see that in through the P&L on a 12 months to 18 month basis?

A – Peter Alexander

So, I think if the market were to stabilize at say today’s level $428, right. We would ultimately or certainly as history says that we would ultimately be able to return to our historical markup on lumber, which is generally around 20%. So said another way, if lumber at the start of this was $350 and we were marking it up 20%. You were selling it for $420 and $70 of gross profit, it goes to $420 and we given enough time would be able to return our mark up to that 20%, now you’re selling at $502 or $504 and getting $84 of gross profit on that.

So, fundamentally it is accretive for the business to have that higher inflation because you’re ultimately giving more sales in gross margin. If you take the assumption that that our gross margins are kind of at historical level, obviously as we alluded in the call that would have about 30 basis points to our gross margin from today’s level. And the reason it wouldn't be maybe quite as high as otherwise, because you still have a higher mix related to sales in lumber and lumber sheet goods. But you also experienced lower SG&A percentages because that higher sales dollar really doesn’t have any higher or corresponding increase in SG&A cost. So, overall it becomes a net positive for the business.

Bob Wetenhall

So, overall you'll be able to take price over cost and your gross margin which is temporarily suppressed will trend or revert back to a higher kind of mean of 20%, if I understand why you're saying correctly.

A – Peter Alexander

Yeah, the 20% was sort of the mark up, which I guess, corresponds to bottom [ph] and gross margin in the mid-teens.

Bob Wetenhall

Got it. Thanks really. How long does that take to implement the price increases to get the margin recovery back?

A – Peter Alexander

Yeah, it’s usually about 45 to 60 lag.

Bob Wetenhall

Sorry, say that again please.

A – Peter Alexander

It’s usually about 45 to 60 lag.

Bob Wetenhall

Got it. So, it's like a little less than a quarter before the market – before you can make the adjustment. Thank you for that. That was very helpful. Could you also talk a little bit again more slowly about what's going on with healthcare costs? Is this is a transitory non-recurring impact to SG&A in the quarter? Or will there be an elevated level of spend going forward associated with what we saw in second quarter? Maybe while we're at it, if you could just touch on some of the rebates you got in the third quarter of last year that benefited gross margin?

Jim Major

Sure. Yeah, the healthcare comparison we believe is just the Q2 issue. We had – if you looked at those costs over the last six quarters, Q2 was an exceptionally low number in retrospect. So Q2 of this year is much more similar to the past several quarters. So, we don’t see that being an issue from a comparative basis and in future quarters based on current trends. The rebates were something that we called out in the third quarter of last year, given that 2016 was the first year of our combined business post merger. We spent the first half of the 2016 negotiating revised supplier agreements to take advantage of what was effectively a doubling of our purchase volumes with our suppliers.

As those contracts got in place over the course of kind of late second quarter and early third quarter, a lot of those enhanced terms were applied retroactively to the purchases going back to January 1 of 2016. And so that being the case, as those contracts were put in place we were able to recognize additional rebate dollars in the third quarter. That from a timing perspective were bit of a catch-up if you will, that pushed our gross margin up to 24.7% in the third quarter of last year, which was the highest quarter of the year. Therefore, from a percentage, they're difficult comparison going into the third quarter and just wanted to remind everybody of that fact.

Bob Wetenhall

Got it. That’s helpful color. One question for Peter, then I’ll turn it over. You cited robust demand and increased new residential construction activity. As you’re thinking about 2018, what are you most excited is it the fact that you have tailwinds, is it the success of Ready-Frame. Is it execution in the business, the opportunity to realize further incremental synergies? From your perspective as CEO, what's the piece of the business that's the most important driver of continued EBITDA growth as you move into next year?

A – Peter Alexander

Well, you’ve done pre-selling on those, I would subscribe to all four of those when I kind of put them in the categories of controllable versus uncontrollable and I can’t control the marketplace, but I feel good about the single-family starts. Actually I feel reasonably bullish about multi-family of next year as well even though the sign has come off a bit. I think for us internally, everything we’ve been working on for the last six to eight quarters. Even further back initiatives we started like Ready-Frame, I think, gets me probably most excited about the upside opportunity. The competitive mode is pretty significant on something like Ready-Frame. It solves the solution of the job site for the builder that’s a particularly harsh inch point i.e. labor and qualified labor. You’re not just becoming like every other distributor, you’re actually adding value.

I think when you look at the breakout of Ready-Frame sales, although we don't report it by geography, I remain really, really encouraged, kind of piggybacking off the last quarter’s call of new markets where we introduced Ready-Frame last year and they're hitting the ball off the cover. So, it's not just the legacy markets where we may have deployed Ready-Frame, three years or four years or five years ago, it’s actually new markets. I think, the receptivity of the builders has been absolutely off the charts. Its incumbent upon us to deliver on that value-added solution, be able to commensurately charge for that value-add solution. But I think it’s one that clearly differentiates us from others in the marketplace.

Bob Wetenhall

And any thoughts on the efforts to accelerate the implementation of technology into the business, going into next few years, you guys have repeatedly called everything else [ph]?

A – Peter Alexander

Yeah, I think everything is on our game plan, as we’ve talked about before, the e-commerce will continue to roll-out as we convert more and more markets under the single ERP platform. You can have the front-end, without the back-end engine running it. We’re remained very encouraged in the markets ecommerce has been deployed on the growth and the professional remodeler segment. So, we remain bullish on that. And then I think the other one that you didn’t mention, Bob, and I’ll throw it in there is the M&A pipeline. I think that's one that we will continue to see growth. Over the next couple of years, I think we're uniquely positioned on it. I think we're very disciplined and very smart on how we’re attacking it. But I think beyond the organic and the execution and the innovative products, we got the M&A element to speak about as well.

Bob Wetenhall

Good. Congratulations on the momentum. Best of luck next quarter.

A – Peter Alexander

Thanks.

Our next question comes from the line of Nick Coppola with Thompson Research. Please proceed with your question.

Nick Coppola

Hey, good morning.

A – Peter Alexander

Good morning.

Jim Major

Good morning, Nick.

Nick Coppola

So, I wanted to ask a bit about regional trends, I heard in your opening comments about Houston improving and Southern California always good to hear. Any other regional trends for some of your more important markets, maybe other parts of Texas, California or Georgia?

A – Peter Alexander

Yeah, third question. I think the only market where we’re continuing to watch just the trajectory recovery is Northern California and there's always something in the construction space that’s a pickup, it was rain earlier in the year. Now it’s a fairly significant concrete shortage, primarily wrapped around the high speed rail between San Francisco and LA and it's absolutely diverting the concrete resources and at rates that are higher than guidance form [ph] slabs and the foundation. So that’s the temporary thing, again but it is a little color point on that. All the other markets feel really good to us. Texas continues to plug along. I'm very encouraged by Houston. Starting to see the recovery come back, it’s an market for us and one we’ve bet on long-term. All the other markets feel reasonably good right now.

Nick Coppola

Okay. And then shifting gears a bit, you’ve got another $2.3 million of merger related synergies and you raised the bottom end of your run expectations. So, what’s going better than expected and what gives you the confidence to raise that that kind of guide?

Jim Major

Yeah, it’s probably [indiscernible] so its $2.8 million in total, $2.3 million of which related to cost of good and balancing the SG&A side. I think as we continue to execute our plan, we've narrowed the range a bit. Obviously, we're getting towards the end of most of those initiatives. We have some additional SG&A items that have materialized here in recent months and that we feel confident on and we expect to be able to get in place by the end of the year. Such that our run rate number by the end of the year should be in that $48 million to $52 million range. So, things continue to progress there. It’s never as fast as perhaps where we might like it to be. But obviously, we’re growing the business and doing a lot of things at the same time. And ultimately finding goods to accept as we continue to get deeper and deeper into the process of bringing these businesses together.

Nick Coppola

Okay. Thanks for taking the questions.

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from the line of Matt McCall with Seaport Global. Please proceed with your question.

Reuben Garner

Good morning. This is Rubin on from Matt. So, I think you guys have a targeted EBITDA margin around 10% out there. Can you talk about may be, I guess, lumber stabilizes at some point, where you see gross margin reaching, I guess, what's the upside to gross margin is? Like I said, assuming, there's no more lumber pressure where you could fit [ph]?

Jim Major

Yeah, I think maybe to clarify. I think we have talked in the past about sort of medium to long term incremental margins being in the sort of the 10% to 15% range and I think when you look past the noise of this quarter with the commodity impacts on gross margins and SG&A comparisons, we certainly still feel good about our ability to drive and 10% to 15% of incremental sales through to EBITDA line here over the medium and long-term. Certainly, that gets you up further into the higher single digits in terms of overall EBITDA margin, as we continue to execute against that objective.

In terms of gross margin overall, obviously, as we talked about we’re at 23.9% this past quarter. That’s with the negative impacts of mix and compression in the lumber and lumber sheet goods category. When you step back and look at last year's gross margin of 24.1% overall, our general trend here without the short-term noise of commodities has been to add anywhere from 20 basis points to 30 basis points to 40 basis points to that number each year and I think that’s the pace that we would expect to get back on here over the next several years as we continue to drive mix in the right direction with structural components in Ready-Frame and the millwork windows and doors. So, certainly that will continue to be a key element of how we get those 10% to 15% incremental margins over the medium and long-term.

Nick Coppola

Okay. Great and then you may have touched on this a little bit, so I apologize if you’ve already answered this but. If I recall correctively, the initial focus on Ready-Frame was kind of on a lot of the smaller builders, can you talk about any progress you’ve had with larger builders? And maybe what you see the opportunities there over the next few years?

A – Peter Alexander

Yeah, fair question. We did call it in my comments we've now touched kind of the top 15 national homebuilders with Ready-Frame and that’s necessarily across the board, national statement but it’s in an individual market or multiple markets. You're correct that we started out with the non-national builders as customers, primarily where we started Ready-Frame in the geographies and really wanted to focus on doing it correctly and doing it perfectly every time. I think that's borne out by quite well and now we’re starting to put a lot of emphasis on running that selection to a broader customer base, including the national homebuilders.

Nick Coppola

So, that $300 million [indiscernible] that you guys put out there for 2020. I mean, have you talked about how much of that you think would come from national builder versus the maybe smaller custom builders?

A – Peter Alexander

No, we don't really break it up that way, but we feel pretty good about what we’re going to attract in this year for 2017 vis-a-vis, the goal we set on being north of $300 million by 2020.

Nick Coppola

Okay. Great. Thanks for taking my question guys.

A – Peter Alexander

All right. Thanks.

Our next question comes from the line of Blake Hirschman with Stephens. Please proceed with your question.

Blake Hirschman

Good morning guys. Thanks for taking my question. First one for me last quarter I think you singled out a few markets that held back growth. I believe it was Californian and Houston, so I was just curious if there was any kind of notable soft spots in this quarter that if you excluded those, the organic volume growth would have looked better. And kind of asked another way, I guess, with your southeast exposure and all the range there, was that a drag on the organic growth you saw?

A – Peter Alexander

Yeah, I mean the organic growth in the southeast or kind of east in the Mississippi generally look was slower than what we saw in some other parts of the country. That as you said, it was at least above average, in Georgia and North Carolina. So that probably had some impact on things. But and that’s sort of transitory and we certainly don't like coming to these calls, talking about weather unless there’s something just extraordinary up there.

Blake Hirschman

Got you. And then, another for me, we all know you guys don't have a crystal ball, but just curious as to what you might be hearing from your customer base as far as expectations for the balance of the building season here this year?

Jim Major

I think across the board, I mean, we're pretty – from a expanded layer standpoint, this group is pretty well tied to the end user, the end customer on this one. I would say overall, in all of our monthly operating calls that include the operations and sales guys are billing in front of the customers. I think we remain fairly optimistic over this billing cycle and I think even going into 2018, 2019.

A – Peter Alexander

Yeah, I mean, there is kind of couple of data points out there that maybe showed a little bit of a deceleration in traffic for the, I think, we ticked down slightly on builder sentiment. But from our standpoint that just feels like sort of some of the normal ebbs and flows that we've seen through this recovery and it certainly was in the pipeline to be built, certainly remains pretty strong here for the near term.

Blake Hirschman

Got you. And then last one outside of the lumber prices, are you seeing any meaningful inflation across other products maybe windows, doors, millboard, or anything else. That’s it for me. Thank you.

A – Peter Alexander

We don't do much on millboard, but the others we’re not seeing any significant uptick.

Operator

Keith Hughes

Thank you. You’ve talked for a long time the traditional contribution margin on the business to be between 10% and 15%. Based on some of your earlier comments, are we going to see another modest contribution margin in the third quarter given the lumber inflation before we get back to that, right?

A – Peter Alexander

Yeah, I think given that tough comp on the gross margin percentage, kind of the pressure on gross margin this coming quarter versus that difficult comparison on gross margin last quarter and that to constrain the contribution margin in Q3. And then hopefully beyond that is when we get back on track with that medium and longer term outlook.

Keith Hughes

Okay. That's all. You’re talking about the strong comp in the prior year. I think the 24.7 number you did, up 70 basis points, I think that. I mean, that was a good quarter, wasn't it. What about made that such a good gross margin, third quarter 2016.

Jim Major

Yeah, we did $3 million of rebate catch-up that we spoke about earlier. So, I guess, again sales of roughly $821 million, I guess added about 30 basis points, 40 basis points to the gross margin percentage in Q3 of 2016.

Keith Hughes

All right. Thank you.

Jim Major

Thank you.

Mr. Alexander, there are no further questions at this time. I would now like to turn the floor back over to you for closing comments.

Peter Alexander

All right, thanks very much. Thanks for participating today. I think we've got some for short-term noise on the commodity inflation that continues to be out of our control. I think everything else that is within our control whether its initiative, its Ready-Frame technology deployment, the lean initiatives, I think they’re all in line. I think this creates great shareholder value long-term. And as always, we’ll be available for follow-up call. So, thank you for participating today and we will talk to you in a quarter.

