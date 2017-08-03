The Credit Cycle, Revisited

By James A. Lyman

In our personal ambitions we are individualists. But in our seeking for economic and political progress as a nation, we all go up or else all go down as one people. —Franklin D. Roosevelt

After the 2008 financial crisis, we observed that the municipal credit cycle has a different shape from corporates and we created a version of the chart below to illustrate this view. The dark blue line shows corporate credit, based on debt-to-EBITDA ratio. The light gray line indicates municipal credit quality (non-state), reflected by budget balance. As you will note, municipal credit typically starts to deteriorate later than corporate credit because property taxes, a significant revenue source for local governments, are typically assessed at least a year before the tax is levied. In other words, the main revenue engine for municipalities is not affected until well into the economic down cycle. The dark gray line has been added, depicting our perception of state budgets’ balance in the last cycle. Notice how its curve falls somewhere between municipal and corporate credit. This reflects states’ reliance on more economically sensitive revenues like income or sales tax. Also, states for the most part have social safety-net costs, which increase in a down cycle. The light blue line reflects our view of how state credit is behaving in the current cycle. This new trend of weaker performance relative to local government and corporate credit versus the last cycle is a new phenomenon, which we discuss in this article.

We are in a new paradigm for state credit, in our opinion. Historically, aggregate state credit quality was generally stronger and more stable than local or municipal credit due to the significant economic resources of a state, its revenue-raising flexibility based on sovereignty and its ability to raise taxes. Additionally, the vast resources of states afford them better market access. Of course, there are idiosyncratic exceptions to this, and California in the mid-1990s is a prime example. The economic downturn exacerbated a volatile revenue structure, causing deficits and strained liquidity. This resulted in the need to use vouchers to pay some bills in lieu of cash. More recent idiosyncratic behavior has been seen in energy-dependent states such as Louisiana, Oklahoma and Alaska. Additionally, Kansas has been coping with deficits caused by an income tax reform that had unintended consequences, resulting in insufficient revenues.

Municipal vs. Corporate: Different Credit Cycle Paths

Hypothetical Credit Cycle Illustration

Source: Neuberger Berman. For Illustrative purposes only.

Where Are We in the Credit Cycle?

It would appear, according to the data, that the national economy is peaking. This statement is supported by recent Fed actions to remove liquidity from the financial system as well as hints of similar moves from other central bankers. Historically, such central bank moves have precipitated an economic slowdown.

However, as has been the case in previous cycles, local government credit has not yet demonstrated any signs of decline. Corporate credit hasn’t, either, and in fact has shown modest improvement, according to aggregate industrial leverage calculations compiled by Barclays Research, Compustat and FactSet. What is different today is that state credit is leading the downturn. As mentioned, the light blue line in the chart represents this new trend in state credit.

What Caused the Behavioral Shift in State Credit?

In our opinion, there are two key drivers in the shift: 1) subdued revenue growth during the recovery portion of the cycle and 2) increased partisan politics. In and of itself, the subdued revenue growth might be manageable, but the broken political process has created a blockade against resolution of the slow revenue growth problem and good governance in many states.

The Revenue Story

The Rockefeller Institute of Government frequently publishes reports on state and local government revenues. In the chart below, reproduced from their last report, you can see that state revenues generally show much greater downside volatility than local revenues. The other noticeable trend is that, since 2011, local revenues have trended upward, while state revenues have been volatile but trendless. The Institute attributes this behavior mostly to state personal income tax collections, something that makes sense given the slow growth in personal income since 2008. Unfortunately, the revenue forecasts for 2018 are weak, which only adds pressure to the political environment around the budget process.

On the other hand, the improvement in real estate values in many locations has been notable. This is generally the driver of local property tax bases and, therefore, the major reason for local governments’ revenue outperformance over states. That said, how long can real estate values grow in a static personal income environment? In the long term, this outperformance may not continue.

Inflation-Adjusted State and Local Tax Revenues (YoY Change)

Source: Rockefeller Institute of Government, U.S. Census Bureau, Quarterly Summary of State & Local Government Tax Revenue and Bureau of Economic Analysis (OTC:GDP). Percentage change of four-quarter moving averages. Data are for four major tax categories: general sales, personal income, corporate income and property, and are adjusted for inflation. No adjustments have been made for legislative changes.

And Now for the Politics

According to the National Association of State Budget Officers, seven states have not enacted their final 2018 budget (as of July 10, 2017). Rhode Island, Connecticut and Wisconsin are still in negotiations, while Massachusetts, Michigan (Michigan’s fiscal year starts October 1, so technically it is not late), Oregon and Pennsylvania are awaiting governors’ signature or veto. Although 43 out of 50 does not sound bad, many states have been through a noisy process to get where we are now. Illinois is probably the noisiest, but was able to pass its first budget in two years (albeit, a bit late) on July 6. However, in our view the Illinois budget does not represent a good long-term plan with structural balance. The dynamic behind these late budgets in many cases is more than a simple disagreement on programs and funding sources. In many instances, there are deep philosophical differences that are difficult to bridge. In some states, political issues that have little to do with finances are hijacking the process, such as term limits in Illinois. Suffice to say, state politics are looking more and more like what is going on in Washington, DC.

One thing that we need to be clear about is that the mere passage of a budget does not stabilize the credit quality of an issuer. Unlike the U.S. government, states are required to balance their budgets each year. However, “balanced” does not necessarily mean that current revenues equal current expenditures. Sometimes budgets are balanced on paper via aggressive revenue projections or by one-shot revenue maneuvers such as accelerating future revenues into the current fiscal year. Also, asset sales may be used to balance a budget. The problem is that, even if cash-flow revenues equal cash-flow expenditures, one-shot revenues create a problem in the following year when the expenditures are in a trend line but the one-time revenues are now not available.

In addition to the annual budget, underfunded pensions are a growing headline and a major credit concern. In theory, a state may have a properly balanced operating budget but not address long-term pension funding. This could lead to long-term credit issues as the off-balance-sheet nature of the pension fund becomes “on-balance-sheet” if the plan becomes insolvent and pensions become a pay-as-you-go obligation from the operating fund.

Reason for Caution

In summary, we are seeing a trend of state credit becoming more volatile than local credit. The combination of slow revenue growth, increased partisanship and the overall polarized political environment on the national stage is weighing on credit quality. As a result, our team has become more cautious on certain states and believes that continued underperformance of the overall state credit sector group can be expected.