Top Ships: Short Opportunity

Investment Thesis

This latest reverse split 1-for-30 has done nothing to help an already collapsed stock recover. I expect the stock to trade below $1 once again, creating a good short opportunity.

Operational Performance and Share Dilution

The Baltic dry index (a measure of shipping activity) is recovering; the higher overall index reflects an increase in shipping activities. Revenues over a six month period have increased by 63%, but regardless of higher revenues Top Ships (TOPS) still posted a massive $6 million loss. This demonstrates that the company is unable to control its operating and finance costs.

Source: Q2 2017 Earnings Report

Management fees alone incurred by TOPS cost them $3.1 million, with the other major expense being Interest/finance costs of $7.4 million. If they could reduce these two expenses by 50%, the company could easily be profitable.

Management fees are related to the CEO and his family's private firms. Their private company dealing with TOPS in this manner seems like a conflict of interest.

During the six months ended June 30, 2017, management fees to related parties increased by $2.4 million, or 309%, compared to the six months ended June 30, 2016. This increase was mainly due to the fact that on March 27, 2017 we granted to Central Shipping Monaco SAM ("CSM"), a related party affiliated with the family of Mr. Evangelos J. Pistiolis, our President, Chief Executive Officer and Director, a $1.3 million cash performance fee for its dedication and provision of high quality ship management and newbuilding supervision services during 2016. Furthermore pursuant to our management agreement with CSM we paid $0.7 million of sale and purchase commissions to CSM relating to our vessel acquisitions in the period ended June 30, 2017. Finally, this increase was also due to fact that M/T Nord Valiant started operating from August 10, 2016 resulting in an increase in management fees of $0.2 million, and M/T Stenaweco Excellence was operating throughout the six months ended June 30, 2017, which resulted in an increase in management fees of $0.2 million (as opposed to operating for approximately one month for the six months ended June 30, 2016).

Yesterday, the stock closed at $0.24. The reverse split 1-for-30 is effective today ($7.2 = $0.24x30). Following the reverse split, the stock has plunged 65%, from $7.2 to $2.5.

Conclusion

The convertible preferred shares and warrants should cause massive share dilution. I expect the stock will continue to fall.

During the period ended June 30, 2017 the company issued 6,502,660 common shares upon the conversion of 2,815 Series C shares and 243 common shares as a commitment fee pursuant to the Series C shares sale agreement.

and 243 common shares as a commitment fee pursuant to the Series C shares sale agreement. During the period ended June 30 2017 the company issued 1,429 common shares upon the exercise of 274,265 warrants. As of June 30, 2017 the company had 2,399,141 warrants outstanding relating to the follow-on offering of June 6, 2014, which entitle their holders to purchase 17,081,886 of the company's common shares at an exercise price of $0.35, as it may be further adjusted.

I expect the stock to trade below $1 once again due to the ongoing share dilution. The latest reverse split creates a shorting opportunity. Shorting appears a safe bet at this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.