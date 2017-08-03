300 Billion Reasons To Buy Apple

Apple (AAPL) delivered both sales and earnings figures above Wall Street expectations last quarter. Even better, management is expecting revenue in the coming quarter to be between $49 billion and $52 billion - this compares favorably versus analysts forecasts for $49.1 billion in revenue before the announcement.

Investors are generally quite pleased with Apple’s most recent earnings report, the stock is trading at historical highs, and analysts are paying close attention to the coming iPhone models and how they can generate new growth opportunities for Apple.

These factors are undeniably important. However, the company’s massive capital distribution program is another powerful return driver that should not be underestimated.

300 Billion Reasons Why

In addition to delivering rock-solid results and guidance above expectations, Apple also announced that management received authorization from the Board of Directors for an increase of $50 billion to the company’s capital return program, and it extended the program timeframe by four quarters.

The company increased its share repurchase authorization to $210 billion from the $175 billion level announced a year ago, and it raised quarterly dividends by 10%, to $0.63 per share.

In the last quarter alone, Apple returned $11.7 billion to investors via dividends and buybacks. According to management, the new capital return program will spend a cumulative total of $300 billion since inception by the end of March 2019.

Apple started returning capital to shareholders in August of 2012. At that time, the stock price was fluctuating widely, and market capitalization was mostly in the range of $350 billion to $550 billion. For investors who purchased Apple at those prices, capital distributions through March 2019 will account for between 85% and 60% of the company’s market value at the time of purchase.

Over the past five years Apple has reduced the amount of shares outstanding by more than 20%, and the stock has gained more than 80% over that period, so share buybacks were done at conveniently low prices, and investors in Apple were materially benefited by those buybacks.

Depending on how rapidly the company executes its share buyback program in the coming quarters, it doesn’t sound unreasonable to expect capital distributions to be in the neighborhood of 6% versus current market value.

In times of historically low interest rates around the world, this is quite an attractive total yield for shareholders. Especially coming from Apple, which is one of the soundest and financially strongest global corporations around.

Apple Stock Is Attractively Valued

Apple stock has gained over 40% in the last year, so investors may be wondering if share buybacks still make sense at current valuation levels. Importantly, valuation is about comparing the stock price versus fundamental metrics such as earnings and cash flows, and looking at price appreciation alone doesn’t really tell us much about valuation on a forward-looking basis.

The following table compares Apple versus other big tech corporations such as Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL), Microsoft (MSFT), Intel (INTC), and Cisco (CSCO) in terms of valuation ratios.

Looking at price to earnings growth and price to free cash flow, Apple comes as the cheapest stock in the group. Similarly, only Cisco and Intel are marginally cheaper than Apple on a price to earnings basis.

Price to earnings (NYSE:PE) Price to earnings growth (NYSE:PEG) Price to free cash flow (OTCPK:PFCF) Apple 17.5 1.5 19.4 Alphabet 34.3 1.8 49.6 Microsoft 26.8 2.7 28.7 Intel 15.8 1.8 25.1 Cisco 16 1,6 21.7

Data source: FinViz.

Besides, valuation ratios need to be interpreted in a broad context that also considers fundamental performance and forward-looking expectations. Apple has recently offered strong sales guidance for the coming quarter, and Wall Street analysts are increasing their price targets and growth forecasts for the company. When earnings expectations are rising, the stock price typically moves in the same direction.