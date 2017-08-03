300 Billion Reasons To Buy Apple

Apple (AAPL) delivered both sales and earnings figures above Wall Street expectations last quarter. Even better, management is expecting revenue in the coming quarter to be between $49 billion and $52 billion - this compares favorably versus analysts forecasts for $49.1 billion in revenue before the announcement.
Investors are generally quite pleased with Apple’s most recent earnings report, the stock is trading at historical highs, and analysts are paying close attention to the coming iPhone models and how they can generate new growth opportunities for Apple.
These factors are undeniably important. However, the company’s massive capital distribution program is another powerful return driver that should not be underestimated.
300 Billion Reasons Why
In addition to delivering rock-solid results and guidance above expectations, Apple also announced that management received authorization from the Board of Directors for an increase of $50 billion to the company’s capital return program, and it extended the program timeframe by four quarters.
The company increased its share repurchase authorization to $210 billion from the $175 billion level announced a year ago, and it raised quarterly dividends by 10%, to $0.63 per share.
In the last quarter alone, Apple returned $11.7 billion to investors via dividends and buybacks. According to management, the new capital return program will spend a cumulative total of $300 billion since inception by the end of March 2019.
Apple started returning capital to shareholders in August of 2012. At that time, the stock price was fluctuating widely, and market capitalization was mostly in the range of $350 billion to $550 billion. For investors who purchased Apple at those prices, capital distributions through March 2019 will account for between 85% and 60% of the company’s market value at the time of purchase.
Over the past five years Apple has reduced the amount of shares outstanding by more than 20%, and the stock has gained more than 80% over that period, so share buybacks were done at conveniently low prices, and investors in Apple were materially benefited by those buybacks.AAPL data by YCharts
Depending on how rapidly the company executes its share buyback program in the coming quarters, it doesn’t sound unreasonable to expect capital distributions to be in the neighborhood of 6% versus current market value.
In times of historically low interest rates around the world, this is quite an attractive total yield for shareholders. Especially coming from Apple, which is one of the soundest and financially strongest global corporations around.
Apple Stock Is Attractively Valued
Apple stock has gained over 40% in the last year, so investors may be wondering if share buybacks still make sense at current valuation levels. Importantly, valuation is about comparing the stock price versus fundamental metrics such as earnings and cash flows, and looking at price appreciation alone doesn’t really tell us much about valuation on a forward-looking basis.
The following table compares Apple versus other big tech corporations such as Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL), Microsoft (MSFT), Intel (INTC), and Cisco (CSCO) in terms of valuation ratios.
Looking at price to earnings growth and price to free cash flow, Apple comes as the cheapest stock in the group. Similarly, only Cisco and Intel are marginally cheaper than Apple on a price to earnings basis.
|Price to earnings (NYSE:PE)
|Price to earnings growth (NYSE:PEG)
|Price to free cash flow (OTCPK:PFCF)
|Apple
|17.5
|1.5
|19.4
|Alphabet
|34.3
|1.8
|49.6
|Microsoft
|26.8
|2.7
|28.7
|Intel
|15.8
|1.8
|25.1
|Cisco
|16
|1,6
|21.7
Data source: FinViz.
Besides, valuation ratios need to be interpreted in a broad context that also considers fundamental performance and forward-looking expectations. Apple has recently offered strong sales guidance for the coming quarter, and Wall Street analysts are increasing their price targets and growth forecasts for the company. When earnings expectations are rising, the stock price typically moves in the same direction.
Cash Distributions Generate Superior Returns
Many investors typically focus their attention on dividends over buybacks when it comes to evaluating cash distributions. However, taking a more holistic approach to cash payments by including both dividends and buybacks is a better idea.
If management believes that the stock is undervalued and business prospects look good, repurchasing stock is a more efficient use of capital than dividends. A company that repurchases stock is basically investing in its own shares, so buybacks are the way to go if you believe that the stock offers attractive potential for gains going forward.
Granted, management is not always right about the company’s prospects. However, multiple academic studies have proven that companies that make big cash distributions to investors via dividends and buybacks tend to outperform the market over the long term, and my own backtesting work confirms such concept.
Using data from Portfolio123, we can build a screen that selects the companies with the largest capital distributions (dividends plus buybacks) versus market capitalization, and then we can backtest historical performance for these stocks.
Over the past five years, investing a portfolio comprised of the 30 S&P 500 companies with the biggest capital distributions would have produced an impressive annual return of 22.6%, far surpassing the 12.49% return made by the S&P 500 index in the same period.
To put the numbers in perspective, a $100 investment in companies with big cash payments would be worth $277 after five years, while the same amount of money invested in the S&P 500 would have a current value of $180. This means that companies with big cash payments would have produced 54% more capital than an index-tracking vehicle.
By the way, the full list of top 30 companies with the biggest capital distributions will be available to subscribers in my exclusive research service The Data Driven Investor.
Bottom Line
Companies that distribute big dividends and buybacks tend to outperform the market over the years, and Apple is rewarding investors with massive amounts of cash. In addition, the stock is fairly reasonably priced, and growth expectations are increasing after the most recent earnings report. All things considered, Apple looks well positioned for attractive returns going forward.
Disclosure: I am/we are long APPLE, GOOG, GOOGL.
I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.