Adient - It's All About The Margins

Adient (NASDAQ:ADNT) reported its F3Q17 results on July 27; while adjusted EPS was a bit better than expected, the shares declined on lower-than-expected sales in the quarter. While nobody likes to see sales decline, in this case I believe focusing on the top line can cause investors to miss a compelling longer-term opportunity.



Adient, which is the market share leader in automotive seating, was spun out of Johnson Controls (JCI) toward the end of 2016 and has been publicly traded for less than a year. Johnson Controls once had a significant automotive business but slowly divested everything it had except for auto batteries. Since it publicly announced it no longer wanted to participate in the auto industry a few years ago, JCI underinvested in its auto businesses (electronics, interiors, and seating) choosing instead to put its capital in its continuing operations. As a result, when Adient become independent last year, it did so with a gap in its backlog and a somewhat bloated cost structure related to JCI’s disinterest.

The story, then, through 2018 is one of margin expansion with little to no improvement expected in the top line. Management projected about 200 bps of operating margin improvement opportunity when it spun out, and has been making steady progress each quarter since.





Source: Company reports

Management has targeted two key areas to reach its margin goals: SG&A (200 bps opportunity) and metals business restructuring (100-200 bps opportunity). The latter reflects JCI's acquisitions of metal seat component suppliers that were never fully integrated; Adient inherited the businesses and is now taking the time to combine them into one coherent (and more profitable) operation.

These opportunities are partially offset by a 50-bps drag to support the Company's many and varied Chinese JVs as well as 50-150 bps of costs related to future growth initiatives.

If you are a student of the auto industry, this may sound familiar. Indeed, Visteon (VC) faced a very similar situation a few years ago after it acquired JCI's automotive electronics business and sold its stake in Halla Visteon Climate Control (HVCC, now known as Hanon Systems). It also had a multi-year gap in the backlog and baked-in inefficiencies in its cost structure. Adent's CFO, Jeff Stafeil, was the CFO at Visteon at the time and helped get Visteon to the much stronger position it enjoys today. I believe Adient is poised to follow a similar path over the next few years.

But Aren't Industry Sales Tanking?

July sales in the U.S. were certainly disappointing, even after factoring in the calendar shift that left July 2017 with one fewer selling day than July 2016 (I estimate a negative impact of perhaps 350 bps to sales). The seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) came in at about 16.8 million, which was at the lower end of expectations; I had penciled in about 17.0 million. It is easy for U.S. investors to get myopic and think only in terms of U.S. SAAR, but we need to remember the U.S. represents only roughly one-fifth of the global auto market. IHS projects global vehicle production to increase this year by 1.8% even as North American production falls by an estimated 1.6%. July sales outside of North America have been stronger, like in Germany, France, and other European markets. While China auto sales have not yet been reported, June results were encouraging.

Adient relies on the Americas for about 34% of combined consolidated and non-consolidated revenues. The majority of its sales, however, are from Europe and Asia.

Source: Company reports

Of course, 1.8% production growth is not especially exciting. That is why it is important to look at suppliers poised to add content, which can partially (perhaps entirely) offset any volume weakness. Adient is one of those suppliers as OEs continue to refine vehicle interiors and consumers demand more interior features and bigger vehicles in general. The shift from sedans toward CUVs and MPVs means larger and/or more complex seats, which translates to more content for seating suppliers like Adient and Lear (LEA).

A Brief Comment on Adient's Structure

Adient, as mentioned previously, was spun out of JCI in 2016. Compared to some of its peers, it has an outsized amount of equity income on its income statement. This is where it reports its numerous unconsolidated joint ventures (JVs), including its 30% stake in Yangfeng (YFAI), which had been previously spun out of JCI and is also still recovering from JCI's inattention.

As a result of the Company's sizable equity income, I believe conventional valuation methods miss the true value of its operations. An EV/EBITDA multiple applied to EBITDA excluding equity income fails to include a large portion of Adient's income. And since the equity income reaches the income statement fully taxed, just adding it back into EBITDA is also inaccurate, in my opinion. I prefer a hybrid method apply an EV/EBITDA multiple to adjusted EBITDA and a P/E multiple applied to equity income. Using a reasonable EV/EBITDA multiple of 5.0x and a P/E multiple of 8.6x, I believe the shares can get into the mid-$80s range based on FY18 estimates.