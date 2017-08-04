CSX - Buy The Dip

The current decline and economic fundamentals provide us with a great entry to befit from the next rally.

Economic growth is further accelerating even though transportation stocks saw lower growth momentum in the second quarter.

In this article, you will read why the current situation offers a great opportunity to buy one of America's biggest transportation companies: the CSX Corporation (CSX).

Source: CSX Corp.

Transportation is like the blood in the veins of every single economy. A strong economy means a strong transportation industry. There is simply no way around it until the day when everyone can 3D print every single product using home grown commodities.

Transportation stocks are underperforming

That's why the ratio between transportation stocks (IYT) and the Dow Jones Industrial Index (DIA) is a good indicator of risk sentiment in the market. In times of growth acceleration, money is being moved into cyclical industries like transportation. Hence outperforming the Dow Jones.

This ratio has perfectly guided the growth slowing trend of Q3/2014 and the 2016 bottom. It also started accelerating in September of 2016 when growth started to accelerate. The bad news is that the ratio is headed for fresh 2017 lows.

Underperformance despite strong economic growth

It gets even worse considered that leading indicators like the ISM manufacturing index and regional manufacturing surveys are rather strong despite slowing a bit in July. Regional future capital expenditures even rallied to new highs.

By 'getting worse', I mean that we are seeing two different (confusing) pictures. One indicates an imminent slow down, while the other warrants the purchase of a big transportation long position.

One of the things that supports strong transportation stocks is the great performance of CSX in the second quarter of this year. Sales went up 8% while operating income soared 14%. Revenue is on its way to reclaim 2014 levels.

CSX data by YCharts

However (and this might spoil the fun), sales growth has lost momentum in the second quarter according to a slide in CSX's Citi Industrial Conference.

Source: CSX Citi Industrial Conference

The second quarter is measured 'to date' since the presentation was given at the end of the quarter and not after the quarter.

Two things seem to contribute to the growth difference. Industrial and construction activities both declined after strong numbers in the first quarter.

Below, you see total construction spending growth, the leading ISM index and weekly forest production transportation stats.

Source: Author, Association of American Railroads

Two things are visible. The first one is that construction is declining indeed. We are seeing a fat ugly downtrend with a mere 1.6% year-on-year growth in June. It's no surprise that this has impacted CSX Corp. The other thing that strikes is that construction is lagging by about one year when it comes to leading indicator upswings. This would mean that construction should show signs of strength going into the third quarter of this year. One of these indicators could be the rising carloads of forest products as you can see in the second part of the graph. Volume is almost back at 2015 levels when construction was growing at double digits.

That being said, we see that CSX also indicates that the economy might expand further. The company gives a favorable outlook to miners, metals & equipment and intermodal.

Source: CSX Q2/2017 Earnings Presentation

Chemicals are unfavorable to slow crude transportation with offsets the increase of other chemicals.

Buy the dip

At this point, it is time for an indicator that combines both economic sentiment the situation in the shipments industry. Below, you are looking at three lines. The green one is the most important one. This line displays the regional shipments index. The black line shows you the year-on-year performance of the iShares Transportation Average whereas the grey line adds the year-on-year performance of CSX corp.

The one thing that becomes clear is that transportation stocks peaked when shipments peaked. We also see that CSX tends to outperform in times of high sentiment which adds to the alpha generation of this stock.

One thing to measure whether we are going to get interesting entries is by looking how high future y/y returns would be if the stock price were to stay at this very point. This of course is not going to happen, it only shows us how much future growth is priced in. This obviously only works until 12 months from this point.

What we see, is that the third and fourth quarter warrant new entries. This stock could go back to 55 USD per share quite easily by the end of this year if economic growth keeps current levels or even accelerates further.

I hope to see a further decline towards the 46-44 area to start buying the stock. This area should provide strong support for a move higher and an extended uptrend.

Transportation stocks have lost their magic since the first quarter of this year despite higher economic growth. I believe that this is due to lower growth momentum and slightly lower sentiment in the shipments business.

The current decline however is reaching a point where it is interesting to buy again. Mainly because economic momentum does not seem to fade on the short term and core business segments like industrial goods and construction supplies are likely to increase again.

To summarize everything in one sentence: the stock moves and economic fundamentals provide us with an interesting risk/reward ratio that can be traded through an outperforming company and low volatility.

