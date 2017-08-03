Windstream Holdings (WIN) Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Windstream Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIN)

Q2 2017 Earnings Call

August 03, 2017 8:30 am ET

Executives

Christie Grumbos - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

Anthony W. Thomas - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

Robert E. Gunderman - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

Analysts

Simon Flannery - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Batya Levi - UBS Securities LLC

Philip A. Cusick - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Whitney Fletcher - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Frank Garreth Louthan - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Gregory Williams - Cowen & Co. LLC

David Barden - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Windstream Q2 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session and instructions will follow at that time. As a reminder, this conference call maybe recorded.

I would now like to introduce your host for today's conference, Christie Grumbos, Treasurer of Windstream. Please go ahead.

Christie Grumbos - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

Thank you, Charlotte. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining Windstream's second quarter 2017 earnings conference call. Joining me on the call today are Tony Thomas, our CEO; and Bob Gunderman, our CFO.

To accompany today's call, we have posted the presentation slide, earnings release and supplemental schedule on our Investor Relations website. During the quarter, Windstream reorganized portions of our business and more effectively allied several engineering teams focused on specific initiatives to enhance our broadband capabilities and network expansion within our business units.

We have allocated labor cost to more appropriately reflect these operational costs incurred by respective business units. This change aligns the actual cost of the business with the associated business units.

We have provided an updated supplement in the investor presentation that shows these allocations. This change does not have any impact on our consolidated financial information.

Today's discussion includes statements about expected future events and financial results that are forward-looking and subject to risks and uncertainties. A discussion of factors that may affect future results is contained in Windstream's filings with the SEC, which are available on our website.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Tony Thomas.

Anthony W. Thomas - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

Thanks, Christie. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today.

Starting on slide 4. Windstream's focused operational strategy and targeted network investments continue to drive improvements in the business. Windstream delivered solid second quarter results generating sequential growth in adjusted OIBDAR, which was more than $500 million in the quarter.

We grew ILEC consumer ARPU for the 10th consecutive quarter, expanded Enterprise contribution margins and we completed Project Excel. Our synergy plans remain on schedule, and we expect synergies to accelerate in the second half of the year. And we advanced our core technology assets with the closing of the acquisition of Broadview last week.

We believe our operating results as well as our strategy differentiate us from many of our wireline telecom peers. Our unique network assets and cloud-based applications have us well-positioned for the future.

Additionally, we continue to improve our cost structure and have significant opportunities to further drive down costs through reductions in network connection expense, upcoming synergies from the EarthLink and Broadview transactions and initiatives to advance our organizational effectiveness.

Turning to slide 5. For the past several quarters, the capital markets have pressured the ILEC telecom services sector. While we've continued to execute on our strategic plan, our dividend yield has risen to over 15%. We believe it is in the long-term best interest of our shareholders to change our capital allocation strategy.

Our Board of Directors has decided to eliminate our equity dividend effective immediately and initiate a $90 million share repurchase program effective through the first quarter of 2019.

Our equity is undervalued, especially given our improved strategic direction with enhanced product capabilities, management talent additions and anticipated acquisition synergies of $180 million.

The elimination of the dividend, along with the $90 million buyback program and the delivering that will also occur will create value for all our stakeholders. This is the right path for our company.

Turning to slide 6. The key winning in the communications marketplace is differentiation from our competitors. And we will continue to focus on that differentiation through the customer experience and the use of disruptive technology. We have a strong set of assets in both our network and our technology applications that position Windstream to grow market share.

Now that we've completed Project Excel, we are focused on bringing faster broadband speeds to more customers as quickly as possible. In addition, our expanded long-haul fiber network, metro fiber and fixed wireless deployments enable us to compete for Enterprise and Wholesale business more effectively than ever before.

Our SDNow, our software-defined network services, through major third-party data centers allows us to offer on-demand wave services across a multi-vendor network with automated provisioning. On the application side, we are laser focused on SD-WAN and Broadview's OfficeSuite. SD-WAN is a game-changing technology that can augment or replace MPLS. It leverages any access method, including broadband, to make it more cost-effective. OfficeSuite is proprietary award-winning UCaaS solution that is over-the-top technology. This application-centric view means we can now offer OfficeSuite across all of Windstream.

Leveraging our recent investments in our networks and in our applications and services is a crucial principle of our plan to improve revenue trends while also significantly reducing our interconnection costs.

Turning into slide 7. We recently launched our proprietary SD-WAN Concierge offering, which is a unique customizable high-touch service across our entire footprint. A combination with OfficeSuite, which we began selling company-wide on August 1st, this access-agnostic solution will dramatically improve our competitive positioning in our Enterprise and SMB segments. The expansion of OfficeSuite and SD-WAN Concierge is a strategic imperative for our company. These two technologies together are the solution of the future.

Turning to slide 8. Our new SD-WAN Concierge solution offers customers many proprietary benefits, including a dedicated concierge service, a proprietary robust portal, flexible connectivity and dynamic routing of traffic to minimize downtime and prioritize mission-critical applications. Our SD-WAN products have proved appealing to companies representing industry verticals, such as retail, hospitality and healthcare.

Before I turn over the call to Bob, I want to take a minute to welcome two new members of our management team who will continue to drive the efforts to promote and sell our SD-WAN and OfficeSuite solutions. First let me welcome Layne Levine, who is leading our Enterprise Unit. Layne joins us from GTT having spent the last five years as GTT's Chief Revenue Officer. Layne's sales and operational experience with high-end enterprise customers will be a strong asset for our Enterprise Group.

Also want to welcome Brian Crotty from Broadview where he was the Chief Operating Officer. Brian will be the president of our mid-market and small business division. Brian helped reposition Broadview as a cloud-based provider. His knowledge of OfficeSuite will be a crucial part on the ongoing integration of Broadview and will help us drive growth across our SMB footprint in the future. I'm excited about the experience, expertise and energy that both Layne and Brian will bring to their respective teams.

There is a tectonic shift occurring in the communications today as more applications move to the cloud. New access methods emerge and customers adopt software-defined networking services to improve network resiliency and prioritize the flow of data. Windstream is in the pole position to capitalize on this opportunity and deliver value for our shareholders.

Now I'll turn the call over to Bob.

Robert E. Gunderman - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

Thank you, Tony, and good morning, everyone. Slide 9 shows our second quarter results. And we are pleased to report sequential adjusted OIBDAR growth in the quarter. During the quarter, Windstream generated service revenues of approximately $1.5 billion and adjusted OIBDAR of over $500 million. This represents a consolidated margin of 33.5%.

The ILEC Consumer and SMB segment delivered solid results. For the quarter, service revenue was $387 million, down slightly sequentially. Contribution margin was $212 million or 55%. Consumer ARPU increased for the 10th quarter in a row, up over 1% sequentially and 6.4% year-over-year. And consumer broadband units decreased by approximately 22,000 and the seasonally slow second quarter. This loss is up modestly year-over-year as competitive pressures from cable continue.

Wholesale business units generated revenue of $176 million and contribution margin of $116 million, or 66% for the quarter, up 70 basis points sequentially. The segment continues to experience revenue pressure from the declines in legacy services, which we are offsetting in part with growth products such as Ethernet and Wave sales as well as with sales into new customer verticals.

In the Enterprise business units, service revenue was $564 million and contribution margin was $103 million, or approximately 18%, an increase of 90 basis points sequentially. Due to the financial reporting change we made in the quarter on certain labor charges, we now expect to reach a 22% Enterprise contribution margin in 2018 rather than our previous 20% target.

Our focus on reducing network access costs and migrating (09:53) more of our sales to on-net is driving tangible margin improvements as a majority of these costs reside in our Enterprise unit. Our access cost reduction initiatives will continue with accelerated expense reduction expected in the second half of this year and into 2018.

Additionally, we continue to have a strong pipeline in our SD-WAN product offering, which we expect to monetize in the coming quarters.

Enterprise is experiencing some revenue pressures due primarily to lower growth sales. This reinforces our view that our SD-WAN and OfficeSuite solutions will be key drivers of improved revenue trends in the coming quarters.

In the CLEC consumer and SMB segment, service revenue was $189 million, and contribution margin was $72 million or 37%. Our Enterprise and Synergy achievement plans remain on track. The closing of our Broadview acquisition last week sets the stage for us to obtain additional synergies while marketing a strong, proprietary, unified communications product offering.

Turning to slide 10. Now that Project Excel is complete, we are focused on transitioning more customers to faster speeds in our ILEC territory. The percentage of our broadband customers with premium speed is of 25 meg or greater increased to 18% in the quarter. This is up from 11% at the beginning of the year.

Another key differentiator for Windstream versus our peer group is the opportunity to meaningfully change our cost structure. We incur a high amount of interconnection costs to access other carriers' networks to serve customers outside of our ILEC territory.

On an annual basis, this amounts to $1.6 billion in operating expenses based on second quarter annualized results. Notably, approximately 40% of these expenses are network access expenses, which consists of both middle-mile and co-location related costs. These access expenses represent a meaningful portion of our overall cost structure and we believe we have a significant opportunity to push these costs lower over the coming years.

We have a multi-pronged approach to lower these costs. We are leveraging recent network investments to move significantly more traffic on to our own network. Ongoing network grooming efforts is to make our network more efficient and cost effective and increasing leverage of access-agnostic technology such as SD-WAN and UCaaS platforms.

This multiyear initiative will enable us to lower interconnection costs by approximately 10% annually for the next five years. Lowering interconnection cost allows us to materially expand our overall contribution margins in the years to come.

In addition, we're instituting some workforce changes alongside other cost initiatives to better serve our customers and operate more efficiently. The changes will yield savings of approximately $25 million in 2017 and $55 million annually thereafter, the results of our legacy IT systems integrations and improved operational processes.

It is important to note that these reductions are in addition to our synergy assumptions related to the EarthLink and Broadview transactions.

As shown on slide 11, our balance sheet remains solid with no significant maturities until 2020.

Turning to slide 12. We've updated our guidance to include the Broadview acquisition effective as of July 28. We expect service revenue trends similar to full year of 2016. And we're tightening our adjusted OIBDAR guidance for the year as we now expect adjusted OIBDAR between $2.02 billion and $2.04 billion. Adjusted CapEx will remain at $790 million to $840 million.

Now I'll turn the call back over to Tony for a few closing comments.

Anthony W. Thomas - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

Thanks, Bob. As seen in our quarterly results, Windstream is on a different trajectory than the rest our peer group. We are confident that we have the right strategy and right team in place going forward. Our focus on SD-WAN, OfficeSuite and our programmable network will be key drivers of our long-term success. Our expense-reduction efforts, including synergy achievements, IT and system integration savings and interconnection expense reductions are material and we are focused on continue to drive cost out of this business.

In the meantime, given our strong belief that our equity is undervalued in the market, we believe eliminating the dividend and implementing a meaningful share repurchase program is the best way to create long-term value for our shareholders.

Our long-term success will come from providing a best-in-class customer experience through our network and the applications that ride over that network and our people. This core principle combined with our new capital allocation strategy will drive long-term value creation for all of our stakeholders.

We'll now take your questions. Charlotte, if you could please review the instructions and open the call to questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Certainly. Our first question comes from the line of Simon Flannery from Morgan Stanley. Your line is now open.

Simon Flannery - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Great. Thanks a lot. Good morning, Tony. Can you talk us through a little bit more about the dividend decision, why now, and what were the parameters? Was there any change in the outlook of the business that caused this, or was it really driven by the stock price? And you talked about take -- opportunistic deleveraging, you talked about buybacks. How should we think about prioritizing with the cash flow that is freed up by the dividend? What are you going to go through in terms of how you deploy this, is this $90 million definitely going to get spent, or is that also going to be opportunistic? Thanks.

Anthony W. Thomas - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

Certainly, Simon. Good morning. The board did a thorough examination and review of the options associated with the capital allocation policy. And this is not about our 2017 projections. Bob covered that this morning. We feel very confident about the track we're on. This is our belief that our equity is undervalued, especially given our improved strategic direction. And I covered a few of the things which has us so excited about where we're headed in terms of our new product capabilities that are industry-leading in SD-WAN, OfficeSuite. The addition of two strong leaders to Windstream, Layne Levine and Brian Crotty, the continued advancements we're making in our programmable network, the continued synergies that we expect in the back half of the year.

So this is really the belief that at this point the equity is undervalued and it has been and the right direction for Windstream, the best path forward, is the elimination of dividend, along with the $90 million buyback program. As you alluded to, we'll also be delevering that loss we occurred (16:58), so it benefits all of our stakeholders.

Yeah, as you look forward in terms of opportunistic deleveraging, yeah, that's really been Windstream's execution path for some time. We always look to be opportunistic in the market to drive interest cash savings as well as be mindful of upcoming maturities.

In terms of the prioritization of cash, we do believe that $90 million buyback program is that answer today. We always look forward for opportunities to create the most value for our shareholders. We've always had a balanced approach in terms of targeted capital investments, paying down debt and returning cash to shareholders and just stays (17:39) true to that principle.

Simon Flannery - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

So, the $90 million you'd like to spend that, but you're not necessarily committing to do the whole thing?

Anthony W. Thomas - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

I think our plan today, Simon, is to execute the $90 million share repurchase program through the first quarter of 2019.

Simon Flannery - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Great, thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Batya Levi from UBS. The line is now open.

Batya Levi - UBS Securities LLC

Great. Thank you. Just follow-up on that question with the new capital allocation policy. Do you also change your overall view on the capital intensity of the business and maybe see an opportunity to spend more to drive profitable growth?

And second question, you mentioned that you expect to lower interconnection charges. Can you talk about how much that could be and what does that assume for revenues associated with those circuits and maybe the CapEx required to maintain the business? Thank you.

Anthony W. Thomas - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

Yeah, certainly. I'll take the first question, and let Bob weigh in on the interconnection side. In terms of the CapEx investments, as we said today, Windstream has made significant progress in terms of expanding its capabilities. And I'll start on the ILEC consumer SMB broadband capabilities. We just wrapped up Project Excel this last quarter, a meaningful program to expand broadband speeds across our footprint. And right now, our focus is just getting customers on to those faster speeds. We have these tremendous capabilities kind of latent in (19:11) our network right now and the team has made progress. They will make more progress in the back half of the year.

When it comes to Enterprise and Wholesale, we made significant capital investments in terms of modernizing our network, and we'll continue to make these investments. I think the capital intensity we have today based on today's technologies, our balance is appropriate to drive the growth that we want in time into this business. So at this point, I think the capital intensity we've historically had of 13% to 15% range remains appropriate.

Robert E. Gunderman - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

And, Batya, this is Bob. In terms of interconnection and the opportunity there, as a reminder, that is our largest expense of $1.6 billion. It's roughly breaks down, about 40% of that being our network access expenses and the balance being primarily just tied to the last-mile customer access and some usage across around those customer relationships as well.

As you've seen, we've had really a lot of success already driving some significant cost out of the business in these areas. We expect that to continue really for the next several years. Our view is that we can take out approximately 10% of those expenses on an annual basis. And so if you compound that out, that starts to (20:24) be a pretty meaningful amount of cash cost coming out of business.

What you're seeing those benefits be realized certainly to this point, our Enterprise business, our Enterprise contribution margins have benefited greatly from that and also our CLEC SMB customer base. Even in this quarter, you saw a nice little bump in our wholesale contribution margins, which enjoyed some benefits from interconnection costs savings.

So it's really starting to be a bigger part of our sequential growth and as we ramp up into the rest of 2017, you'll see that benefit continue on and really into multiple years.

Batya Levi - UBS Securities LLC

And should we assume that maybe you're at the high end of that capital intensity target to achieve lower interconnection cost?

Robert E. Gunderman - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

You know the CapEx intensity that we are allocating, if you will, towards these efforts, it's been within the range of our historical trends, and we don't see needing a higher CapEx intensity to go achieve these operating expense savings within interconnection. Much of this is within our control, within our own grooming efforts across existing network facilities and optimizing the way we serve our customers today. And so, yes, there is some CapEx to support building out new network and turning down lease network, but that's all kind of built into balance of our recent CapEx intensity levels.

Batya Levi - UBS Securities LLC

Okay, great. And maybe one more if I could on the revenue side. With the guide maintaining, including Broadview there, maybe coming in a little bit lower what you originally expected. Can you talk about the areas that are potentially trending a bit lower than what you thought in the beginning of the year?

Robert E. Gunderman - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

Sure, Batya. This is Bob. In terms of revenue trends, our consumer business has been relatively steady. Certainly, we think differentiated relative to our peer group. We' continue to see progress there within our ARPUs. We saw, again, sequential growth and the year-over-year growth in ARPU trends, and that's really been supporting to stabilize revenue trends. We did have some customer losses in the quarter. The competitive dynamics were certainly contributing to that. We're seeing some improved trends now in third quarter around customer net losses on consumers. So we've reacted to that with some better promotions. And so I do think we have the ability to maintain good trends there.

And in terms of Enterprise, we have seen some softness recently around our sales within Enterprise. Obviously, it sort of strengthens our view that SD-WAN and UCaaS and, I mean, application based model going forward is a much better opportunity for us longer term. Obviously, the bigger story, frankly, on our model for Enterprise has been the growth in contribution margin, which has been consistent. You saw that happen yet again this quarter sequentially, both on an absolute margin dollars basis and then a margin percentage improvement.

For [23:21) reasons I talked about our interconnection and other cost savings. But longer term, we do expect enterprise revenue trends to improve. And certainly with Layne coming on and joining our team has tremendous experience on selling the types of services in the way that we are targeting going forward. And so we're excited about our opportunities there.

Batya Levi - UBS Securities LLC

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Phil Cusick from JPMorgan. Your line is now open.

Philip A. Cusick - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Thanks, guys. So first, can we talk about the pacing of the incremental cost-cutting in the business, the $25 million this year. Is that against the 2Q cost comp? And should we be looking for an additional $30 million next year?

Robert E. Gunderman - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

Phil, this is Bob. That's accurate. We just really took the actions on the incremental $25 million, and so those will be back half of 2017 impacting and then, and it's also correct to say that the annualized impact of $55 million you will start to realize the remainder of that into next year. And so in addition to that I will tell you that our synergy opportunities, in particular, for EarthLink, will really start to begin to ramp now as we make our way into third quarter and fourth quarter.

We will have a significant impact in year for Broadview, but as we get to the end of the year that will start to become a bigger contributor as well. And just as a reminder, across really all of our synergies, we still expect almost -- up to $180 million of synergies across both of those transactions. And so a pretty material cost opportunity that in addition to some of the IT optimization and process reengineering efforts that have allowed us to drive out on an annualized basis $55 million of additional cost. So, again, we're optimistic about being able to continue to drive efficiencies in the business.

Philip A. Cusick - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Can you remind us what the timing of those synergies are? How much in 2017 from here, how much in 2018?

Robert E. Gunderman - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

Yes, Phil, so a reminder there, on EarthLink, we expect to exit 2017 on an annualized run rate for operating expense savings of $60 million and CapEx of around $25 million, so all in $85 million exit run rate on the EarthLink side. And then we will ramp into that into 2018 on a ratable basis and by 2019 we will hit about $125 million of OpEx savings and then the balance of the $25 million for the full $150 million of EarthLink.

For Broadview, again, minimal impact for this year, but will realize the $30 million of operating expense synergies on Broadview within two years .And the break out of that, just as a reminder to everyone, is roughly about $20 million of SG&A cost and another $10 million of access synergies. And so we will ramp up into those pretty quickly into 2018 and round it out into 2019.

Philip A. Cusick - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Okay. And then the EarthLink integration has been going on for a while. Any major challenges you're finding or things you have been surprised by?

Anthony W. Thomas - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

Phil, just the opposite. As the EarthLink integration has unfolded, we've been pleasantly surprised by I think the capabilities that EarthLink had developed on SD-WAN that we've now rolled out across the entire company. The integration from an IT and system perspective has gone very smoothly. We've already integrated Broadview this last week, it's the legal systems and HR and finance systems. So we're very confident those integrations are on track. And I think the synergies that both those transactions allow us, enable us to extend the opportunity to create free cash flow, but it will also give us the opportunity to bring these new applications, whether that's SD-WAN and OfficeSuite to as many of our customers as possible. I think the benefits of getting customers on these products as quickly as possible is going to be reducing churn and improving revenue trends, but also in time also enabling, I think, just a completely new type of industry provider. And that's what Windstream is working into.

Philip A. Cusick - JPMorgan Securities LLC

And then last if I can follow-up on that. How should we think about the pace of SD-WAN sales? Seems like this is early in the curve, when do you expect it to really hit full run rate of sales?

Anthony W. Thomas - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

I think we will hit a full run rate of sales, it probably will not be until 2018. But it will be significant. It was significant for us, several significant sales in the second quarter. And I think in the third quarter, you're going to see substantial amount of sales. It will take time for that revenue to accumulate to be meaningful to the overall top line. But on the margin, it's going to be beneficial, I think, beginning as early as 4Q.

When we look at our sales pipeline today, it is weighted heavily towards SD-WAN and OfficeSuite or UCaaS solutions, along with our other product capabilities, whether that's MPLS, Managed Network Securities, leveraging our network capabilities both fiber and fixed wireless. So I think you will start to see meaningful impact of SD-WAN in 2018, but it will really start -- it will be ramping kind of literally from here.

Philip A. Cusick - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Okay. Thanks, Tony.

Anthony W. Thomas - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

You're welcome, Phil.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Matthew Niknam from Deutsche Bank. Your line is now open.

Whitney Fletcher - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Hi, this is Whitney, actually on for Matt. I was just wondering if you've given any update to your free cash flow guidance in 2017. And then also if you can give us a little bit more color on the free cash flow trajectory that you're expecting in 2018 and some with CapEx? Thanks.

Robert E. Gunderman - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

Hi, Whitney, it's Bob. In terms of our free cash flow guidance for 2017, no real change there. We still expect to be in the range of $200 million. If you look at our updated guidance range, it's certainly in support of that. And again, if you look at the back half of this year all the benefits I just talked about on the cost side both through our systems integration cost reduction and also our synergies that really supports an improved OIBDAR and free cash flow trends in the back half of the year.

In addition to that, we still feel very comfortable with our CapEx ranges. And I would say the back half of this year, our working capital should be a significant source such that for the full year will be kind of near flat for use of cash on the working capital. And so all those things together will sort of support our overall free cash flow trends in the aggregate.

Not pointing to any specific guidance on this call for 2018 for free cash flow, but certainly as we kind of highlighted the opportunities that we have around cost optimization of our access cost and sort of full year run rate or the recent head count actions we took around on our IT systems conversions and, of course, the substantial benefits around our run rate synergies that will start to occur. You can see we have a lot of opportunity to improve free cash flow and obviously that's our plan over time to drive significant value to our shareholders.

Whitney Fletcher - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Okay, great. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Frank Louthan from Raymond James. Your line is now open.

Frank Garreth Louthan - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Great, thank you. Can you comment on, I guess, a couple of things. What was sort of the CapEx and OpEx run rate for Excel and what sort of things should we see there? And can you comment on the CAF II impact what you're seeing from an uptake there and how much is that contributing at this point?

Robert E. Gunderman - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

Hey, Frank, this is Bob. In terms of Project Excel, in the quarter we spent around $26 million of CapEx for Project Excel. That was off about $24 million spend in the first quarter. So around $50 million in 2017. That was in the balance of our expectations. And pleased to report that that project is now complete.

We've now obviously started to see the benefits. You've seen that our consumer take rates within our premium speeds, some nice sequential benefits there in the take rates. And we're on track to meet our goals for the balance of the year from moving customers up into our premium steep profile. So I'm excited about that.

Anthony W. Thomas - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

Yeah, in terms of CAF II, that program we turned up some of our -- our first sites have now come online in terms of expanded capability. It's not yet a meaningful number. That will ramp in the back half of the year, Frank. And I think the combination of Project Excel, CAF II as well as just our regular continued investment, our broadband infrastructure has our consumer business really well positioned.

When you look at our consumer ILEC business and particularly if you look at the top line revenue trends, I think incredibly consistent. I'm proud of what the team has done there. The big opportunity we have is now to take full advantage of the capabilities we're putting into the market in terms of enhanced speeds that included the launch of 1-gig to about a dozen markets and this expanded CAF II where we're bringing services to unserved areas.

So the combination of all that has been very excited about what our ILEC consumer business is capable of doing in the back half of 2017 and 2018. The real opportunity we have in our ILEC business is we think about the SMB side. Our performance there has been underwhelming. Our trends have been worst (32:45) on the consumer side. We know we're capable of more. The broadband investments we're making will help with that, but so will OfficeSuite and SD-WAN. I think the combination of those two products into our ILEC SMB business are going to be very meaningful. In fact, we have some of our first sales of OfficeSuite, Broadview's OfficeSuite product in our ILEC SMB business. I think I expect a lot more of that in the future.

Frank Garreth Louthan - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

So with that, how do you monetize SD-WAN? Is there any sort of revenue, a downtick customer is going to expect from legacy products? And do you need to invest in more sales people to really fully overcome some of that pressure you mentioned?

Robert E. Gunderman - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

Those are great questions, Frank. On the first one, in terms of will customers-- whether there'll be some revenue migration, there will be. When you think about SD-WAN, it is, in many instances, replacing in MPLS. For Windstream though the vast majority of our MPLS revenues have other carriers network cost associated with them. So definitely they're off-net MPLS, they're not on-net MPLS. So they have a lower margin profile.

So when we convert those customers to SD-WAN, we may in fact see a revenue write-down, but we will see an absolute margin expansion. So that's the opportunity that's really unique to Windstream, and that's why when we look at SD-WAN, while it will hinder some of the growth we would like to see in revenue in terms of absolute contribution margins that combined with our on-net capabilities, we're confident with the interconnection costs take, of course, we're going to make significant advancements.

And you're right around how do we move faster here. It's the question we're working on very hard. We're going to free up resources whether that 'salespeople or our account managers to ensure all of our customers get that. So while we'll continue to go through cost optimization efforts that benefit free cash flow, we're also going to be repurposing resources to ensure we have enough resources dedicated from a sales and customer care perspective to get our customers on to those capabilities.

We would have made the resources inside Windstream facing off against our customers. We will leverage automation, back-office efficiencies, process reengineering to push our resources as close to the customer as possible, ensure they're getting the best technology available. And right now, the best technology in industry for SD-WAN and UCaaS comes from Windstream.

Frank Garreth Louthan - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Great. All right that's very helpful, thank you.

Robert E. Gunderman - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

Thank you Frank.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Greg Williams from Cowen & Company. Your line is now open.

Gregory Williams - Cowen & Co. LLC

Great, thanks for taking my questions. I just wanted to go back on the buyback and think about the cadence of that buyback. It sounds like it's your full intention to use the full $90 million. Obviously, the timing of how much you buy will depend on the stock price, but assuming there will be a washout early on of yield-oriented (35:53) investors or what's left of them. Is it safe to say that supporting the stock during that period implies more of a front-end loaded buyback?

And then the second question is on OIBDAR guidance. It now includes the Broadview acquisition. Can you just tell me how much OIBDAR contribution Broadview would bring with the July 20 close? Thanks.

Anthony W. Thomas - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

Yeah, certainly, Greg. Good morning, it's Tony. I will take the first question and let Bob weigh in on the second one. In terms of the buyback cadence, obviously we're going to stick with the terms opportunistic. We're not going to tip our hand in terms of our approach. We're confident this is the right capital allocation policy for the company. But nothing really incremental to add there besides that we are going to continue to be opportunistic in the markets. Bob?

Robert E. Gunderman - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

And, Greg, in terms of the impact of Broadview on the back half of this year, keep in mind we closed that transaction really just at the end of July. So really August 4, and we will have about $20 million of OIBDAR impact in the back half of this year, and that's part of our updated guidance.

Gregory Williams - Cowen & Co. LLC

Okay. Thank you.

Anthony W. Thomas - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

Thank you, Greg.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of David Barden of Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Your line is now open.

David Barden - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Hey guys. Thanks a lot. So, Tony, I think you were saying that one of the headwinds for enterprise was kind of a slowdown in the growth sales. I think we heard yesterday from Level 3 and essentially both have -- they were actually seeing kind of accelerating funnel and accelerating sales in the first half of the year. So is the growth pressure a deficit in product or is it a competitive issue or what if you could elaborate on that a little bit? And then, again, just kind of to the point where the solution to the growth softness and enterprise is the SD-WAN platform. If we look at kind of an average kind of $9 million quarter-on-quarter revenue decline in enterprise at a 20%, say, margin. At what point looking ahead does SD-WAN become kind of quarter-on-quarter $2 million type of EBITDA positive contributor toward cost and (38:11) speed? Thanks.

Anthony W. Thomas - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

Yeah, certainly, David. I will start with the – in terms of the sales execution, our growth sales have not met our expectations. I will tell you that the sales funnel is wrong and the reality is Windstream is more-- we have a lot more larger opportunities inside of our funnel and those simply take longer to convert into wins. So when you look at our pipeline, our pipeline is frankly the largest it's ever been probably in the history of Windstream. It's just a lot of these very large opportunities that don't close in 60 days. These are 6 months, 9 months opportunities. These are CIOs working with Windstream to develop and deploy complex solutions. So when I look at our funnel, our sales success, that coupled with a strong proven enterprise leader in Layne Levine as well as Brian Crotty coming to make sure our midmarket and SMB customers get the same set of solutions, I'm confident we have the funnel and now we have the right team in place to drive that sales and funnel execution.

In terms of when does SD-WAN contribute in a more meaningful way, I will give an example of a sale that we had that was a couple of hundred thousand dollars monthly recurring SD-WAN deal and it brought along with it about $200,000 of access who will provide the underlying access, primarily broadband, but also Ethernet services. And we also sold managed network security on top of that.

So when you look at the holistic product, we actually are going to provide a complete solution to that customer. So SD-WAN will show up as a $200,000 sale in product sales, but the reality is it brought along another $300,000 of monthly revenue.

So we think about SD-WAN's ability to contribute $2 million kind of quarter-on-quarter, I think that likely begins to cusp from 4Q of 2017 into 1Q of 2018 roughly, and that's just on the SD-WAN. But SD-WAN's impact into the business is going to be much larger than that and it's going to be much more impactful more quickly.

David Barden - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Great. Thanks, Tony.

Anthony W. Thomas - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

You're welcome, David.

Operator

Thank you. This concludes our Q&A session for today. And I would now like to turn the call back over to Tony Thomas for any closing remarks.

Anthony W. Thomas - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

Thank you guys for the questions today. Thank you for joining us this morning. We look forward to talking to you today and in the coming months ahead. Have a great day. Thank you.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in today's conference. This does conclude the program, and you may all disconnect. Everyone, have a great day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.