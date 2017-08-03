The Original Dividend Achievers Top 10 Beats The S&P 500

As you may know, I've been tracking the Top 10 and Top 15 of the Nasdaq US Dividend Achievers Select Index (VIG) from the index ETF inception date of May of 2006. The Dividend Achievers Index insists on 10 years of dividend growth history, while it also applies proprietary dividend health screens. The success of the index and the top holdings (along with other research) led me to collapse our VIG ETF holdings to purchase the top 15 holdings of the index in March of 2015. You can see the rationale for that switch in this article here, "Buying Dividend Growth Stocks Without Looking." I manage the retirement accounts for myself and my wife.

Back in May of 2006 the top 10 holdings of the index were Chevron (CVX), Exxon Mobil (XOM), Procter & Gamble (PG), Coca-Cola (KO), IBM (IBM), General Electric (GE), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Wal-Mart (WMT), PepsiCo (PEP) and American International Group (AIG). What a difference a decade makes. That's a pretty ugly list in some respects. We have two companies that could be considered financials with AIG and GE, which had its extensive financial division that ran into serious challenges in the financial recession of 2008 and beyond. We have two mega cap oil producers that have been greatly affected by the recent energy recession. Essentially four out of the 10 companies have been directly hit by the last two major stock market sector downturns, financial and energy.

We also have IBM, which is greatly out of favour, and Wal-Mart, which has been struggling in the face of online competition and perhaps the challenges of being able to grow sales and revenues when the company is already so large and pervasive in many markets. All around, while there are some wonderful companies and Dividend Aristocrats on the team, it's not a pretty list in 2017.

Here's how the Achievers Top 10 performed through the recession from May of 2006 to the end of 2010, courtesy of portfoliovisualizer.com. The portfolio is rebalanced on an annual basis. As always, past performance does not guarantee future returns.

Portfolio 1 is the Achievers Top 10, Portfolio 2 is the index VIG, and also charted is the S&P 500 index. We see that the Top 10 delivered a lesser drawdown in the recession, enabling it to outperform both the total Achievers Index and the S&P 500. The meaningful dividend growth history and the dividend health screens found enough financial and business strength to make it through the recession with flying colours, even with the challenges faced by GE and AIG. Many of the other rock solid Dividend Aristocrats were able to pick up the slack. Here are the returns of the individual holdings for the period.

Companies such as Johnson & Johnson and Wal-Mart and Procter & Gamble and were absolute rocks for the period. It's no surprise that many dividend growth investors insist on a large core of Dividend Aristocrats. We also see that the energy names performed quite well for the period, with both energy companies beating the performance of the total Achievers Index.

From May of 2006 to end of 2010, through the recession, here is the performance of the top 8 companies when we remove the financials, AIG and GE that ran into troubles. I removed $20,000 that would have gone to the financials in a 100k equal weight portfolio, starting with $80,000. We see that the 8 companies' performance was enough to compensate for the losses in AIG and GE. The ending portfolio value is near $120,000. The 8 companies destroy the S&P 500 by way of total returns and lesser volatility.

So what happens when we run the clock and let the Top 10 Dividend Achievers do their thing to present day? Here's the returns from May of 2006 to end of last completed calendar year, the end of 2016.

Surprisingly, we see that the Top 10 was still in the lead at the end of 2016, even though it held the troubled financials and two of the energy names entered the new low oil price paradigm that has created an "energy recession." Once again, there is a rock solid core of Dividend Aristocrats picking up the slack. And here's a shocker: Here are the returns of the individual holdings for the period of recovery out of the recession, from February of 2009 to end of 2016.

It appears that an investor might have been wise to ignore the fear, and instead keep investing and rebalancing monies to GE and AIG. The worst performers became the best performers. I believe this is what Warren Buffett calls value investing, and it usually means that there has to be extraordinary fear and dislike of a company or company and the sector from which it operates. Warren often likes to run into the burning barn with his wallet out.

The study of Achievers and Aristocrats has greatly shaped my own view of investing. I have trusted the metrics of the Dividend Achievers Index to hopefully find enough great companies and financial strength. I do not feel the need to analyze and second guess and react to short term events and fear. To each his or her own, but I like the mantra of Buy. Hold. Add. For me, no evaluation is required. For our US holdings, I have purchased 15 top dividend Achievers, and have added three picks by way of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), BlackRock (BLK) and Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B). My research of the Achievers over the years has shown that holding only 10 companies can deliver too much short-term volatility, while holding 15 or 20 names (obviously) smooths out the volatility and decreases the concentration risk. That said, the top 10 has a wonderful history of of delivering, over time, some wonderful risk-adjusted returns.

I will continue to hold, and add without evaluation. Only a drastic reduction of a dividend or elimination of a dividend would make me consider removing a holding. In fact, two of my holdings, WMT and Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), have already been removed from the index, but I continue to hold and add to those companies. The dividend health screens can certainly be a little jumpy at times. I will rebalance some stock proceeds to bonds when my asset allocation gets out of balance.

From my observations and studies, patience and consistency are the most important characteristics for a successful "investor." In my opinion, doing nothing, or next to nothing is the most important characteristic or behaviour. Successful large cap investors appear to buy enough great companies and add to those companies on a regular schedule. Too much guess work and reacting and switching will lead to a dark place. I am not smart enough to know the future of the companies that I hold. I know that there is a strong probability that enough of the companies will do well enough to hopefully compensate for the companies that run into earnings and revenue challenges. I will trust that divining rod of a meaningful dividend growth history.

Buy. Hold. Add. Rebalance to risk tolerance level.

Always invest within your risk tolerance level. Always understand your tax consequences.

Happy Investing.

Dale

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, NKE, BCE, TU, ENB, TRP, CVS, WBA, MSFT, MMM, CL, JNJ, QCOM, MDT, BRK.B, ABT, PEP, TXN, WMT, UTX, LOW, BNS, TD, RY, BLK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Dale Roberts is an Investment Funds Advisor at Tangerine Investment Funds Limited a subsidiary of Tangerine Bank, wholly owned by Scotia Bank; he is not licensed to provide professional advice on stocks. The opinions expressed herein are Dale Roberts' personal opinions relating to his experience as an investor and are not those of Tangerine Bank or its subsidiaries and/or affiliates. This article is for information purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or an offer or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities. Past performance is not a guarantee and may not be repeated. Investment strategies are not suitable for everyone and you should always conduct your own research or speak to a financial advisor.