3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: August 4, 2017

Teva joins the latest-stage fray in biosimilar trastuzumab

Yesterday, we considered the news that Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) and Allergan (NYSE:AGN) had submitted their marketing application to the FDA for a biosimilar version of trastuzumab. And I mentioned in that piece that a load of competition has kicked up with the imminent patent expiration of monoclonal antibodies like trastuzumab.

One of those companies is Teva Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TEVA), which is developing a trastuzumab biosimilar branded Herzuma, generic name CT-P6. This agent has previously gained approval in Korea, and TEVA's partner Celltrion submitted a marketing application in Europe last year.

TEVA announced that it has submitted a biologics license application to the FDA for CT-P6, and the FDA accepted it for standard review, placing a decision time frame in the first half of 2018.

Looking forward: TEVA brings an interesting wrinkle to the table here, as it has data for both early-stage and metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer. It's going to be worth watching whether its submission gets approval for a wider range of indications than the AMGN and AGN entries. For now, we have quite the wait.

InVivo puts hold on regenerative medicine development

InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) is one of a handful of regenerative medicine companies developing therapies to help address acute spinal cord injury. Its entry to the fray is called the Neuro-Spinal Scaffold, a device designed to provide structural support for areas of acute spinal injury to help promote the natural healing process.

Unfortunately, NVIV has announced that it'll be putting enrollment into its INSPIRE study on hold. This was due to the death of a patient who was most recently enrolled into the trial, making this the third death in INSPIRE to date. This temporary halt will give the company some time to speak with the FDA to determine if any changes to the study structure need to be undertaken.

NVIV still hopes to complete the enrollment of INSPIRE in the first half of 2018.

Looking forward: Definitely not a good look for a company to have patients die in a trial where you're not attempting a life-saving intervention. However, it has been deemed by the study coordinators that the deaths were unlikely due to the scaffold or the procedure to implant it. So that's a favorable sign, but a small company like NVIV does not have a lot of time to burn as its cash coffers run dry. It'll need to move quickly if it hopes to actually finish enrollment in 1H 2018.

AstraZeneca continues the compensatory hot streak with a breakthrough

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) has been on a tear over the past week in the wake of its MYSTIC trial disappointment. Collaborations and good news have flowed out of the company like water.

Recently, we got a trifecta of beats from AZN in the space of mantle cell lymphoma, a tricky form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The Btk inhibitor ibrutinib has been approved in this space for a few years now, but otherwise there hasn't been a load of movement. AZN is looking to enter this space with its own Btk inhibitor: acalabrutinib. As I mentioned in an article last March, this agent shows encouraging efficacy with an apparently decreased risk of atrial fibrillation and hemorrhage.

Now, we get word from AZN of the following:

Acalabrutinib got FDA breakthrough designation in mantle cell lymphoma Its NDA for acalabrutinib has been accepted by the FDA It received priority review status

This gives the company the opportunity to have a significantly shorter review time, with the possibility of accelerated approval for this agent in mantle cell lymphoma.

Looking forward: It's very interesting to me how fast we got word of the NDA submission following the breakthrough therapy designation. In the relatively recent world in which this status has existed, usually we still look to a mid-term developmental timeline for a breakthrough drug, just not years and years and years. By turning this around so quickly, AZN looks poised to break into the non-Hodgkin lymphoma space, which also places it in close proximity to a bigger disease area: chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

