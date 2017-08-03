Apple Reinforces Micron's Market

Micron (MU) has taken a hit since earnings on June 29th, but for no readily apparent reason. All the fundamental factors of a business moving in the right direction are found at Micron.

Earnings? Solid.

Guidance? Well in excess of estimates.

Memory market? Couldn't be stronger.

Management? Top notch.

Yet, Micron finds itself down 11% since laying down its cards. The only reason shares find themselves in this position is due to fear - fear the cycle is ending and fear Micron will head back to the dumps financially. No other factor has indicated shares deserve depressed multiples at a time when profits are at the highest ever in its history.

But what will it take for Micron's shares to get a hold of themselves and head in the logical direction?

I can't be sure of this because I can't see future market movements. However, I continue to see news reinforcing the bullish thesis. The latest is Apple's (AAPL) earnings report; more specifically its conference call.

It's no secret iPhones and associated devices (iPads, Macbooks, Apple Watch, etc.) require memory - and more of it as technology moves forward. It's also no secret the iPhone7 uses SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCL)(OTC:HXSCF) flash and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) RAM while the iPhone 7 Plus uses Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSBF) flash and Samsung RAM. But honestly it really makes no difference the supplier of the iPhone 7 DRAM and NAND nor does it really make a difference who supplies the iPhone 8 memory components.

This is because memory is a market unto itself and demand in one corner strains supply in other corners. This demand affects all players because as anyone who has taken ECON 101 knows supply and demand is the basic principle of market pricing. So while Micron's chips aren't directly in Apple's key products, it still tugs on the market's supply to fill Apple's demand and thus increases memory prices as a whole - especially if the market is tight to begin with, which it is today. So while SK Hynix and Samsung try to fill the demand Apple requires, the supply in the market tightens.

This tight market benefits Micron as it sells memory and memory products to its customers. But, this is data we can ascertain today with yesterday's information. With Micron down close to 10% since reporting the best numbers in company history and an outlook that isn't slowing down, we want to know what the future of the memory market holds.

Enter Apple's guidance.

On the conference call Morgan Stanley asked the important question off the bat:

...gross margin guidance is strong, but it did tick down from your June quarter guidance, and you also narrowed the range to 50 basis points. I wonder if you can just address. What is the driver of the sequential downtick, and what gives you confidence that you have more visibility than you did three months ago?

Maestri, Apple's CFO responded with a surprisingly relevant and telling answer:

Typically we have product transition costs during the September quarter. That's the primary driver. This happens fairly regularly for us. We also have a more difficult memory pricing environment this year than a year ago.

But wait there's more:

In terms of the range that we use for gross margins, we have a fairly good understanding on where we are with our hedging program, and that allows us to mitigate some of the volatility there.

Let's analyze this in pieces. My emphasis from Maestri's first part sums up the entire point - memory pricing has increased Apple's costs. This is forward guidance and so the company believes this will continue for the rest of its quarter and will affect any iPhone being built therein.

Remember, difficult memory environments for a buyer is the inverse situation of the supplier. The suppliers in this case are SK Hynix, Samsung, Micron and Toshiba (TOSBY) and they are seeing a great memory environment because their products can be sold at higher prices while the cost of the memory works downward.

Secondly, my emphasis in the CFO's second part talks about their hedging program. This likely is contract-based pricing, locking Apple into a fixed pricing environment, allowing them to give guidance to within 50 basis points. The reason a company would lock themselves into a buying price is because they expect the price to increase and throw off their cost of goods and thus their guidance. If Apple thought the memory landscape would ease on their end, they would likely want to work off of spot pricing rather than contract pricing (of course with the volume of orders Apple requires some contract pricing is good for financial planning anyway but not if its really working against you).

Apple clearly believes the memory situation isn't going to work in their favor anytime in this iPhone cycle, otherwise they wouldn't have bit the bullet and locked themselves into a lower gross margin. The best move for them was to take the hit on guidance but be positive what it would be for planning purposes. Waiting could have seen further pricing pressure on memory and caused their gross margins to fall further - it simply is not worth the risk of waiting for better pricing and reaching for higher gross margins in today's market.

OK, what does this mean for those of us long Micron? It's clear Apple is planning for an iPhone cycle with continued strong memory pricing. This means demand will continue to outstrip supply and chip prices may continue to be bid upward. We continue to receive news the market isn't letting up and this kind of rhetoric from one of the largest buyers of memory in the world states the situation is continuing into their current quarter. This would mean Micron's next quarter (as opposed to the current quarter which Micron already gave guidance on) is shaping up to be just as strong if not stronger.

This is important because as I've already discussed in my article before this, Micron is setting itself up for next quarter's guidance. Basically, the importance of next quarter's guidance will continue to show the market the cycle is not coming to an end and the strength at Micron will continue further. This in turn should expand the extremely low valuation of the company. With this kind of guidance from Apple it is clear this is still on track.

At this rate Micron will continue to grow revenue, gross margins, and profits while the stock never responds for, what, the next year if that's what the fear is saying? Yes, there is a lot of trepidation about cycles and many are trying to anticipate the top well ahead of the top. But when the strength continues and the market doesn't unfold according to the bearish side, the stock will have such upside it will look like another cycle taking off.

