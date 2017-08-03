Insys Therapeutics' (INSY) CEO John Kapoor on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Insys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSY)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 03, 2017, 08:30 AM ET

Executives

Lisa Wilson - IR

Saeed Motahari - CEO

Darryl Baker - CFO

Analysts

Ashley Ryu - RBC Capital Markets

Jason Butler - JMP Security

Ken Trbovich - Janney

David Steinberg - Jefferies

Operator

Lisa Wilson

Thank you, Catherine. Welcome to the Insys Therapeutics' second quarter 2017 earnings call. This is Lisa Wilson, Investor Relations for Insys.

With me on today's call are Insys's President and Chief Executive Officer, Saeed Motahari and Chief Financial Officer, Darryl Baker. This morning the company issued a press release detailing financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2017. This can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of the Insys's website at insysrx.com and you can also access the webcast of this call from there.

Before we get started, I would like to remind everyone that all statements made on today's conference call that express a belief, expectation, projection, forecast anticipation or intend regarding future events and the company's future performance are considered forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements are based on information available to Insys's management as of today and involve risks and uncertainties including those noted in this morning's press release and the Insys's filings with the SEC. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Insys specifically disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law.

A telephone replay of the call will be available shortly after completion for one week. You'll find the dial-in information in today's press release. The archived webcast will be available for one year on the company's website insysrx.com.

For the benefit of those who may be listening to the replay or archive webcast, this call was held recorded-on August 3, 2017.

And with that, I will turn the call over to Insys' President and Chief Executive Officer Saeed Motahari.

Saeed Motahari

Thank you, Lisa. Good morning, everyone. And thank you for joining our call today. I'm pleased to report that we are making progress on our business objectives. And I'm encouraged by the opportunities we have in front of us.

We recently announced that the company's Chief Financial Officer, Darryl Baker plan to retire and that Andrew Long has been appointed as his successor. I would like to thank Darryl for his many years of service to the company and turn the call over to him to review you a second quarter financial results. Darryl?

Darryl Baker

Thank you, Saeed. We reported net revenue of $42.6 million for the second quarter of 2017, a decrease compared to $69.2 million in the prior year quarter. As expected, Subsys prescription remain soft during the quarter as we continue to be impacted by the decline in the overall TIRF market.

Gross margin was 91% for the second quarter of both 2017 and 2016. Sales and marketing expenses totaled $13.3 million in Q2 of 2017, compared to $19.7 million in Q2 of 2016. As a percentage of revenue, sales and marketing expense increased to 31% compared to 28% in the prior year quarter.

R&D expense was $14.1 million during Q2 of 2017, compared to $22.9 million in the second quarter of 2016. The decrease reflects the timing of expenditures on new product development projects.

General and administrative expense increased to $17.1 million for the second quarter of 2017, compared to $13.9 million in the second quarter of 2016. Charges related to litigation awarding government settlements were $4.5 billion for the second quarter of 2017 and represent an estimated potential settlement with the State of Illinois.

Net loss for the second quarter of 2017 was $8.2 million or a loss of $0.11 per basic and diluted share compared to net income of $6 million or $0.08 per basic and diluted share during the second quarter of 2016.

Non-GAAP adjusted net income per diluted share was $0.0 3 compared to non-GAAP adjusted net income of $0.13 per diluted share during the second quarters of 2017 and 2016 respectively.

And with that, I'm going to turn the call back to Saeed. Saeed?

Saeed Motahari

Thanks, Darryl. On our last call I laid out four priorities that we believe are imperative for us to reach our long-term objectives. And today, I would like to share with you the progress we have made against each of these.

As a reminder, these priorities are resolving the DOJ and other investigation, stabilizing the performance of Subsys, successfully launching Syndros, which is now underway and finally advancing our pipelines of product candidates across two broad platforms, sublingual spray and cannabinoid.

Starting with the status of ongoing government investigation. We have seen and we'll continue to cooperate with DOJ and relevant authorities. The timing related to this resolution is a matter of - outside of our control.

Our focus is to continue to show our commitment and comply with the laws and regulations that govern our products and business practices and highlight the steps that we have taken to enhance our compliance processes and procedures and making compliance a seamless part of our culture. We continue to engage in discussions with DOJ and resolving these investigations remains a top priority for us.

Turning to Subsys, while the second quarter finished relatively strong, we have noticed recent softness in July versus June, which we are addressing with several initiatives that I would like to share with you. These initiatives are improving managed care access, increasing patient adherence and educating physicians and patients and how to effectively discuss and manage breakthrough cancer pain.

I am encouraged by the recent success that we have had to increase manage - access to Subsys. As of this month, Subsys will be included in the commercial formulary of one of the largest PBM that until now had excluded the product.

Beginning in 2018, Subsys would be placed as the preferred TIRF product under commercial formularies of two top PBMs, as well as one of the top national commercial insurance companies.

Furthermore, Subsys will be added to the formularies of the two top medical party accounts. We are also having positive conversation with other peers and are hopeful of the opportunity to be included in additional formularies in 2018.

We are encouraged by these recent wins and their potential positive impact in 2018 and view them as expression of confidence by the payers to our commitment to improve patient care.

With regard to improving patient adherence, during the second quarter we launched a new program to educate patients who have been prescribed Subsys and are currently with on the factors that can increase patient adherence rate, such as proper administration of Subsys. We expect to complete the rollout by the fourth quarter of this year.

Finally, we continue to educate clinician and patients on breakthrough cancer pain. We are encouraged by the fact that 46% of the new Subsys patients are now initiated by oncologists and this percentage of business continue to increase.

Turning to Syndros. On Monday of this week, we successfully launched Syndros, our oral dronabinol product for the treatment of chemotherapy induced nausea and vomiting in patients who have not adequately responded to conventional antiemetic treatment and AIDS-related anorexia.

We believe Syndros will be an important treatment option offering prescribing a meaningfully differentiated product as it is the only oral solution product available that offers convenient, flexible dosing, as well as high bioavailability and good absorptions.

In our initial phase of launch, our sales force is targeting the concentrated universe of appropriate healthcare providers who currently prescribe dronabinol to educate them on a distinct benefit of Syndros.

Syndros is now available to most of the major wholesalers for the retail pharmacy ordering and through this specialty pharmacy network to ensure that the patients get access to the product when prescribed.

Our efforts will payers to ensure managed care access for Syndros have also started and we are encouraged by the initial response. We have good access to commercialize that launch and expect access for both commercial and Medicare Part D labs to accelerate in 2018.

Consistent with other recent T2 launches, we anticipate a slow outpace for Syndros, but we remain confident that it will be a major contributor to our top line over the next five years.

We plan to continue to invest in this product as we work to expand our label claims to include indications, such as anorexia among cancer patients and agitation in Alzheimer's.

This is a nice segue to our fourth priority, which is to advance our strong pipeline of opportunities. Our most advanced candidate is buprenorphine sublingual spray for the treatment of moderate to severe acute pain. We remain on track to file an NDA in the second half of this year.

Our cannabidiol, or CBD program, also offers promising opportunities to address unmet needs. We are focusing our efforts on refractory pediatric epilepsy where we have an IND open already and we expect to commence a clinical trial in the fourth quarter of 2017.

By early 2018, we expect to go into the clinic for Prader-Willi syndromes. We continue to believe our CBD investigational product will be helpful in improving patient lives and will represent a core component of our future profile.

Shifting to the spray platform, we also remain on track to complete our Naloxone studies this year. Recall that this program was granted fast-track designation for the treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose. Expect to file the NDA in 2018.

Next up is buprenorphine naloxone sublingual spray for the treatment of opioid dependence, which is currently in the clinic for the proof-of-concept study scheduled to be completed in 2017.

I am particularly excited about our epinephrine spray candidate which would allow neither free administration of these widely prescribed lifesaving drugs with rapid onset to those suffering an acute allergic reaction.

We believe this could be a large opportunity and we are eager to begin evaluating epinephrine spray in humans this fall. We also continue to believe our opportunities for label expansion for Subsys to include the treatment of moderate to severe pain in the monitor settings.

Finally, our ability to successfully achieve and execute often these opportunities is contingent on having a strong team. As you may have seen in Q2 and into Q3 we have strengthened the Insys team so that we can build up on our core capabilities and to evaluate and diversify the talent throughout the organization.

Next week, in fact our new CFO Andrew Long will come on Board as a part of the planned transition around Darryl retirement. We look forward to introducing him to the investment community in due course.

In summary, we are well on our way to meeting our operational goals for this year. The Syndros launch takes our commercial platform from one to two products and will continue to focus on the stabilizing Subsys sales. We remain on track to file an NDA for Buprenorphine this year.

In 2017 we will also initiate new studies for Syndros, growth, one new indication for cannabidiol and one new indication for anaphylaxis in epinephrine. These programs will spend both our sublanguage spray and cannabidiol platform as we position ourselves for future growth.

I look forward to updating you on our progress this fall. Thank you. And with that operator, please go ahead and open the line for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from Randall Stanicky with RBC Capital Markets. Your line is open.

Ashley Ryu

Hi, good morning. This is Ashley Ryu on Randall. Just a quick one on Subsys. So last quarter the bar was set for sequential revenue growth Subsys and we did in fact see - see that come through this quarter. But I'm also seeing around an 11% decline in scripts on IMS.

So a few questions, if IMS no longer accurately reflecting all the scripts or how do you kind of reconcile the difference between the two. I know there's a price increase, but it does seem to quite capture the delta.

And I was wondering if maybe it was partly due to pent up demand given you know, some weakness last quarter, you had mentioned some de-levering in the wholesale channel or if there was anything unusual that contributed to the quarter's results?

Saeed Motahari

Sure. I'm going to start and then Darryl he can add as you deem appropriate. First of all IMS I think is a good proxy. There is generally a little bit of gap between the IMS data and the REMS data. IMS generally are - at least from our data under estimated demand by about 5% to 6%. So that's one factor.

And the second factor, in terms of showing a higher sales versus last year, as you heard us last time there was a significant reduction in inventory levels appropriate with the decline in demand in the first quarter and that kind of adjusted itself a little bit in the second quarter.

Nevertheless, the demand was obviously as you mentioned lower versus first quarter, but we saw some improvement in the mix, as well as the gross to net. Darryl, if you'd like to add.

Darryl Baker

Yes. And I'll add a little bit of color there. Ashley, we did see some improvement, pretty significant in our gross to net. In the quarter it improved to 27% in Q2 and you know, so when you combine the factors of price increase, the gross to net factor.

And I will also add you know our days on hand in the channel which you know we like to try to keep within a range, we actually saw our days on hand in the channel decline as of June 30 of 2017 versus where it was at March 30. So the de-levering of the channel that occurred during Q1 it remained consistent through Q2.

Ashley Ryu

Got it. And just a quick follow up. So can we expect to see continued sequential improvement as we look out into the balance of the year? Or what gives you confidence that you have this ability that Subsys in the TIRF category overall will stabilize and perhaps even grow?

Darryl Baker

No, you know, as I mentioned to you, I would say that Subsys has stabilized yet and as you may have noticed we have seen a decline in July versus June of this year, which is - which we are hoping its temporarily, but the decline was somewhat more significant than we had anticipated.

We have a number of explanation for that, at least from our perspective. But I would like to see a rebound before we actually feel that - that we can call it stabilizing, the Subsys is actually occurred.

So I am not sure, I would come to that conclusion that we are going to see growth in the third quarter, but particularly third quarter seasonally has been the weakest quarter. So I'll leave it at that.

Ashley Ryu

Got it. Thank you so much.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Jason Butler with JMP Security. Your line is open.

Jason Butler

Hi. Thanks for taking the questions. First just to follow up on the gross to net. Do you anticipate any impact on the gross to net in 2018? Given the recent managed care wins?

Saeed Motahari

Yes. I mean, obviously we have been contracting very aggressively with the managed care plan to do that. So the growth in that will probably be impacted, on the other hand we firmly believe that that would be offset by obviously incremental top-line upside.

Jason Butler

Okay, great. And then can you talk about the kinds of patients that you plan to enroll into the pediatric epilepsy trial for CBD. What specific kinds of epilepsy you're looking to target?

Saeed Motahari

Yeah, I think you know, we have - we spent a lot of time essentially looking at our strategy for CBD and the two indications that our priority for us are essentially CAE, childhood absence epilepsy, as well as infantile spasm. Those are the two.

Jason Butler

Okay. Great. Thanks for taking questions.

Saeed Motahari

Absolutely.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Ken Trbovich with Janney.

Your line is open.

Ken Trbovich

Thanks for taking the questions. Just wanted to quickly understand some of those sort of offsets and I know you talked about the seasonal weakness with third quarter. But is there anything in particular about the third quarter because there was a similar weakness last year in the third quarter going in June, July, August.

Is there something in particular that's occurring in the marketplace, either in terms of physicians being away at conferences or mid-year resets on managed care coverage that help to explain some of that third quarter weakness?

Saeed Motahari

I think that is definitely part of it. As you know this is a highly, highly concentrated market. We are talking about you know, roughly 1000 prescribers for most of the class and obviously summer times, you know, one or two three or five of these individuals are on vacation on a weekly basis. You know, you have - you will see the impact.

So that's one reason, I think the formulary reset is another one of representative who is taking time off is another reason. For our particular situation also we obviously had to spend number of days training our representative on Syndros launch and that has an impact and also bringing them for launch meeting.

So I need a couple of more data points to evaluate the third quarter. But as I mentioned to you July has been sort versus June and that is something that we are monitoring very closely.

Ken Trbovich

Sure. It makes sense. And then just could you repeat, I apologize, could you repeat the comment about targeting oncology and sort of the early signs in success you're having there, I guess I just didn't type fast enough.

Saeed Motahari

Sure. I think you know, what I basically mentioned that 46% of all the new patients are being started on Subsys, right now are being initiated by oncologist's, which is really I think a promising sign for us. We definitely wanted to increase our penetration with that target audience.

Oncologist currently account for over 25% of our active riders. And also they constitute about 15% of our total sales. But what is very encouraging initiation of the new patient is being dominated by oncologist.

Ken Trbovich

Sure. And then just on the pipeline, appreciate obviously the number of programs that are underway I guess, the one that we haven't heard much about. I know we probably won't necessarily hear a lot more detail until you have some sort of concept of how well it works.

But the epinephrine program, can you go into a little more detail on what the challenges are like for the epinephrine program relative to you know, maybe what you've already sort of overcome with regard to buprenorphine or naloxone?

Saeed Motahari

I think you know, obviously, start with a formulation and then the stability and proof-of-concept you know, and as I mentioned to you the team has been working very actively on all those fronts and we feel very confident that we could start a proof-of-concept this year, which basically means we have a formulation and we are confident about the stability.

Ken Trbovich

And is it too early to say whether a single sublingual spray would be adequate? Or whether the volume of drug required would require necessitate multiple sprays?

Saeed Motahari

You know, I think that the mechanism of delivery I think it remains to be divulged. But we feel obviously confident that it will get there. We will be able to accomplish it.

Ken Trbovich

Okay. I do appreciate it. Thank you.

Saeed Motahari

Thanks.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And our next question comes from David Amsellem with Piper Jaffray. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

Hey, guys. This is Sameer on for David. I just have a few quick ones here. So can you just discuss payer landscape for Syndros? And specifically talk about the extent to which patients will have to step through Marinol in order to get access? And then, I have another one after that.

Saeed Motahari

Sure. You know, for Syndros and at the very high level. As you know, if you take a look at the PBSs payers and try to - on the commercial side you know, that there is not going to be a lot of restriction at the beginning until they get a chance to take a look at the clinical data and go through the PMT committee. So overall, we feel that right off the bat, we have good access on the commercial side.

On the Medicare Part D side, as you know it is a lot more restriction and it's going to take a lot more time to basically get under formulary. So we feel that we are going to have limited access at any other launch in recent years. Limited access in 2017, but we are confident the access will be improved.

The initial discussions that we have had with the payers and those discussions had been in conjunction with obviously our conversation on Subsys, has been promising and we feel quite confident that we can actually have a very decent access for Subsys in 2019 and beyond.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Got it. And then just to follow up related to Subsys. So given the headwinds facing the overall broader TIRF market and the opioid class, I mean, do you see any - do you foresee any significant reductions in sales force headcount supporting the product.

And maybe can you talk about the structure of the overall sales organization going forward as you launch Syndros and Syndros eventually launch buprenorphine sublingual spray? Thanks.

Saeed Motahari

As you know, we have made significant reductions to the size of the sales force from 2016. I don't anticipate any additional reduction in the size of the sales force. However, we need to optimize the alignment because as you know when you go from 240 to 1150 which we are right now, we need to make some adjustment and those adjustment needs to be made moving forward to ensure that we have the right work balance, as well as opportunities to see which categories are better understood.

So we are working on that. But at this point we absolutely have no plan of reducing the sales force and believe we have adequate resources to support both Syndros and Subsys moving forward.

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from David Steinberg with Jefferies. Your line is open.

David Steinberg

Yeah, thanks very much. Couple of questions. The first one is you know, the company was very profitable for a number of years. Last couple of quarters you dipped into the red, this year you had tax, this quarter you had a tax benefit, any rough guidance on you know, when you'll go from a consumer - I know you're spending a lot on R&D. Any rough guidance and when you'll go from being a consumer of cash - generating cash?

And secondly, you know the DOJ investigations do take a long time. This one has been going on quite some time. Have you actually made any progress this quarter and there are a lot of changing folks in the unit of the DOJ, who is actually taking a look your dossier? Thanks.

Saeed Motahari

You know, let me - just back to your second question to DOJ. As I mentioned in my earlier comments you know, we had been actively working with them and we are cooperating on all fronts. The timing of the resolution, I don't think that I can comment on or is basically outside of my control.

What I can tell you is that our strategy has been to show them that we have the right - we have taken the right steps to ensure that the mistake that happen will not happen again. We've been able to cooperate on every level and provide them with the information and we continue to do so.

So you know, as I mentioned, it is the number one priority for us. I've been involved directly in those discussions and we look forward to updating you as any new development.

With respect to our overall P&L profile, the reason as you can see have kept that sales and marketing, as well as some part of our G&A very steady. Obviously, our legal cost is still a big part of the operating expenses, but we are committed to funding the programs that we have in R&D.

As you can see we have significantly put a lot of focus around R&D execution and making sure that these programs become hopefully a reality as we start putting them into human clinical trials.

So there the significant focus to ensure that the promises are we making with respect to progress of these programs are become reality and that's why you are seeing significant number of clinical trials starting in the third and fourth quarter of 2017, particularly for CBD, for epinephrine, as well as Syndros. These are all new indications that we're going after.

So I'm not going to really reduce their investment in R&D. We believe this is absolutely imperative for the future success of the company. Our pipeline is exceptionally well positioned and we need to do the right thing, despite the fact that we are seeing significant pressure from the market and obviously Subsys is under pressure. But we believe this is the right thing to do for all parties.

Operator

Thank you. And I am showing no further questions at this time. I'd like to turn the call back to Saeed Motahari for any closing remarks.

Saeed Motahari

Thank you. As I mentioned to you, we laid out the four priorities in the first call that I had with you. And we have been executing to my satisfaction against those four priorities. We still have a lot of challenges ahead of us. We still obviously confronting significant challenge with respect to pressure that see in TIRF market.

But we also feel that there are opportunities as we execute against this strategy that we laid out. I'm particularly encouraged with the success that we had with some of the major PBMs and commercial plans with respect to Subsys, that speaks volume of their perceptions of the new approach that we have taken with respect to managing the business and also the merit of the product by itself.

So with respect to R&D there was number of questions around our CBD strategy. Hopefully we were able to clarify that, that we have a very clear strategy regarding the three indications that we have identified as a priority indications for CBD and Syndros.

The launch is underway. We feel confident by their ability to ultimately make the product a meaningful part of our P&L moving forward. Their initial uptake is going to be slow consistent with their challenges that I'm sure many of you are familiar with the stocking due to product, particularly since this product has need for refrigeration at the beginning.

However, I think our go to market model with respect to leveraging the specialty pharmacy I think is - going to be a meaningful differentiator versus Marinol, which is essentially a complete retail based product. And the initial read that I'm getting from the field is that customers are responding positively to Syndros and we look forward to updating you on our performance.

With that, I want to thank you for participating in this call and look forward to updating you again in our next call. Thank you.

