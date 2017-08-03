PAM Transport: Catalysts Aligning

PAM Transportation Services (PTSI) is a closely held company that investors should consider for their portfolio. Reasons for this include value based metrics, a 500,000 share buyback program, and stronger forward looking freight economy. The stock is at the right price for a significant upward move.

PAM Transportation Services looks like a diamond in the rough. This small company has some great numbers and looks ready to make investors significant returns. PTSI has a strong forward looking price to earnings ratio (PE) of approximately 14.25. This is historically much lower than the 5 year average of 25.08 and the 5 year industry average of 18.41.

The price to sales ratio (P/S) is also at a strong point of 0.26. PTSI has typically commanded a much higher P/S in the 0.5 to 1.0 range. This gives PTSI yet another strong metric that shows upward pressure on the stock price.

Another strong indicator of potential stock appreciation is insider and company stock buyback programs. PTSI has both and recently approved a 500,000 share buyback program as of May 2, 2017. The Directors and executives of PTSI are all stockholders in the company and are incentivized with company stock and options instead of salary alone.

PAM recently announced their Q2 results ended June 30, 2017. The results were poor with earnings per share of only $0.25 per share compared to $0.61 for the same quarter ended June 30, 2016. There are multiple reasons for this decrease. PAM's primary customers are in the auto parts industry and auto parts have been very weak lately. The major auto parts retailers have suffered significant decreases in revenue and may continue to do so. To combat this trend, PAM has already shifted trucks into other sectors which resulted in over 8% revenue growth during 2016. Rate concessions to competitively enter these non-automotive sectors hurt their quarterly earnings and will continue to do so until they can be rebid. Some customers in the second quarter have already started to agree to rate increases according to Daniel H. Cushman, President of the Company. Truck capacity is also starting to tighten which will put further pressure on customers to agree to higher bid prices.

Bob Costello, the chief economist at American Trucking Associations, believes the softness may soon be over. He stated, "Since the end of the third quarter, we have seen signs that we may be reaching the end of the poor inventory cycle that has driven a lot of weakness in the freight economy, so we may see turnover rates rebound in the months to come." Turnover can harm many trucking companies but I believe PAM will not be affected and will most likely benefit from it. This is due to their relationship with truck driving schools and programs in place to help new drivers enter the field. They are also expanding their use of owner-operators and have increased contracts with owners by over 20% compared to June 30, 2016.

Everything is not an obvious positive for PAM investors since there are always risks with any company. Investors in PAM are at the mercy of a very small group of individuals. Like I mentioned at the beginning of the article, PAM is a closely held company and only a few individuals run the show. Family members are involved in multiple consultation agreements and hold most of the voting rights. They mention in the Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockholders, "We expect to continue transactions with subsidiaries of CenTra and other companies owned or controlled by our directors, Mr. Manuel Moroun and Mr. Matthew Moroun, in 2017 that are similar to those described above." So investors need to have a great deal of trust and faith in the abilities of the Board and management of PAM. Even though at the end of the Notice it reads, "YOUR VOTE IS IMPORTANT" it really isn't since the Moroun family controls what happens at PAM. Fortunately, they have their money in the company also and that gives the strongest signal of them all for future stock appreciation.

I believe investors with patience enough to buy and hold PTSI for a one year period of time will be handsomely rewarded with a significant return. The trucking industry is getting stronger, contract revenue is going up, and PTSI is expanding into new markets. Additionally, the stock buyback program will reduce outstanding shares and further increase the earnings per share. These forces should all drive up the stock price within the next 12 months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.