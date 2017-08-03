This Company Has Strong Cash Flow And Growth Potential

3M (NYSE:MMM) has paid a dividend for 100 consecutive years and in the first quarter 2017, 3M’s dividend increase marked the 59th consecutive year of dividend increase. In fact, the dividend has doubled over the last five years. The Company is shareholder friendly, but top line growth has been non-existent over the last several years. Even with the lack of revenue growth, 3M has a sustainable dividend and can continue to increase the dividend payout.

3M is an international conglomerate that has the following business segments: Health Care, Safety & Graphics, Industrial, Electronics & Energy, and Consumer. Revenue in 2016 was $30 billion and the market cap is approximately $124 billion.

Beginning in 2012, 3M began to start the long, multi-year undertaking to become a focused, growing and capital prudent company. Shortly after, the three pillars of portfolio management (focus on growth and accretive acquisitions), investing in innovation, and business transformation were established. We have yet to see revenue growth from the pillars, as revenue grew less than one percent between 2012 and 2016. 3M really has turned into a bond with the strong and consistent dividend with some capital appreciated.

Per the Company presentation, organic revenue is estimated to grow between 2% to 5% between 2016 and 2020. This might seem light compared to other popular technology names, but the growth rate would be among the highest within its peer group. Perhaps the revenue growth expectation may not excite you, but GPM and OPM have expanded significantly during that period leading to earnings per share growth.

The efficiency that is driven out of 3M is just amazing, with gross margins of 50% and operating margins coming close to 25% is really... breathtaking. On top of this, 3M is guiding for net income conversion of approximately 100%, leading to significant free cash flow. This is perfect for continuation of the shareholder value. We should continue to expect friendly dividends, share repurchase, prudent capital investments and stock appreciation.

I know I jumped the shark earlier stating that the organic revenue growth expectations were good compared to the peer group, but when we explore the table below, we can see the performance of 3M compared to three of its competitors, including GE (NYSE:GE), Honeywell (NYSE:HON) and Siemens AG (OTCPK:SIEGY).



3M fared well against its competition. Overall, revenue growth in this group leaves something to be desired. But, through portfolio management and recent restructuring, 3M improved its operating leverage leading to solid EPS growth. Operating profit margin improved 100bps between 2015 and 2016. This is rather impressive given the international presence and the strong US dollar.

Remember when I goofed and said 3M is sort of like a bond? Well, to play off that, if we explore some credit metrics, we can see that 3M has more than enough capacity to continue to pay and increase a dividend. Interest coverage is strong at 58.5x at year-end 2016. This shows that there is sufficient cash flow to cover interest expense. Similarly, leverage or debt-to-EBITDA is low at 1.34x. Recent historic leverage measurements have been low at 0.8x at 2014 and 1.29x at 2015.

This is a metric that demonstrates that management is prudent with their capital structure and is an important ratio used by lenders and credit rating agencies to determine lending risk (the lower the risk, the lower the cost of capital). Debt-to-equity is moderate at 55%; however, it is low compared to its competitors. 3M’s balance sheet is not laden with debt and is strong, which allows flexibility with its uses of free cash flow. Also, the strength of the balance sheet is like a shield against a macro economic downturn.

We explored the financial performance and credit metrics of MMM, now let us look at the valuation. Over the last month, 3M has been trading between $200 and $212 per share. The table outlines some valuation metrics of 3M and its competitors.



The P/E ratio for 3M is in line with GE and Siemens, but is trading at a premium to HON. The previous section reviewed the financial performance of these competitors and MMM had better performance. However, this is not indicated in the P/E ratio, but the Forward P/E tells more of a story. The forward P/E is higher for 3M than the other competitors, which I think is due to the financial strength of the Company. As we learned earlier, 3M had a strong earnings growth and dividend growth, along with solid credit metrics that trumped the competitors.

The current financial metrics and the opportunity for margin expansion have led 3M to have a higher valuation than its peers. It is noted that the separation within the P/E ratio is not significant and leads me to believe it is undervalued. The company turnaround implemented in 2012 has helped margins, but revenue has not experienced the same performance. Really, 3M is really due for revenue growth. It has been 5 years since the program was implemented to improve growth and it is about time it happens. I think the lack of revenue growth is holding back the stock, which might present a good buying opportunity.

The average analyst earnings per share are $8.95 and $9.58 for FY17 and FY18, respectively. If we take the forward P/E of 21x, the estimated share price for 2017 is approximately $188 and $201 for 2018 and would be fairly valued. If we use the current P/E ratio of 25x, which is in line with the industry average and slightly higher than the S&P 500 of 21x, we arrive at share prices of $224 in 2017 and $240M in 2018.

Now these values demonstrate price appreciation, which in my opinion is warranted given the expected top and bottom line growth and strong shareholder distributions in the form of stock buybacks and dividends. I think if revenue growth would pop, so would the stock.

Previously, we saw that more than enough free cash flow has been generated to cover interest expense and 3M has low leverage. The table below outlines free cash flow. It is noted that 2017 is an estimate based on the net income estimated to be generated plus tax, interest and depreciation from 2016 to determine the EBITDA. Dividends have been estimated to grow 5% from 2016 and is in line with recent historical growth rates.



3M generates sufficient free cash flow to pay their current dividend and there is room to increase it. With the abundance of cash flow, the Company can also pay the estimated $1.3 billion to $1.5 billion in capital expenditures and $972 million in short-term borrowings and the current portion of long-term debt. This is a pretty good spot to be in. The balance sheet was strong and so is cash flow generation. If we can get revenue growth, watch out.

3M is a large company in the midst of a turnaround to become a faster-growing, more efficient operator. Turning a ship of this size takes time and we see results in margin expansion and earnings grow. We are still waiting for revenue growth, which management anticipates being between 3% and 5% through 2020.

Management has grabbed the proverbial low-hanging fruit and has generated strong free cash flow. 3M has strong credit metrics, and interest and debt coverage. The free cash conversion is solid lending support to dividend growth. Management has improved operating leverage and are shareholder friendly. If revenue can grow, there is potential for more dividend growth and stock appreciation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.