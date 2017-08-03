Hi-Crush Partners LP's (HCLP) CEO Robert Rasmus on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Hi-Crush Partners LP. (NYSE:HCLP)

Q2 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

August 03, 2017, 08:30 AM ET

Duane Scardino

Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. With me are Bob Rasmus, Chief Executive Officer of Hi-Crush; and Laura Fulton, Chief Financial Officer. Before we provide our prepared remarks, I would like to remind all participants that our comments today will include forward-looking statements which are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements. Additionally, we may refer to non-GAAP measures of EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, distributable cash flow and contribution margin during the call. Please refer to our public filings for definitions of our non-GAAP measures and the reconciliations of these measures to net income as well as a discussion of risks and uncertainties.

With that, I would now like to turn the call over to our CEO, Bob Rasmus. Bob?

Robert Rasmus

Thanks, Duane, and thanks to everyone for joining us on the call this morning. There is a lot going on in the sand industry and at Hi-Crush, so like last quarter we may spend more time than usual on our prepared remarks.

Our second quarter played out just as we expected regarding the guidance we gave you in May. I am very proud of our teams hard work and results reflected in our quarterly performance, which Laura will review in more detail later in our call.

Last quarter, we spend quite a bit of time discussing nameplate capacity, available capacity and effective capacity in an effort to put supply at sand in perspective. This quarter we will review the logistics associated with moving this massive volumes of sand efficiently. We will also give our outlook for the third quarter at the end of the prepared remarks.

But first, I have to highlight the big announcement in our release we issued last night, the completion of construction of our Kermit in-basin sand facility and first delivery to customers earlier this week. This is a huge milestone for us and the industry and marks the first delivery of in-basin sand in the Permian.

At the time of the acquisition in February, we had announced our expectations to complete construction of the industry’s first in-basin facility by late third or early fourth quarter 2017. In mid-July, we successfully completed construction of Kermit’s wet plant with the purpose built plant to add line [ph] for the last few weeks, we have been fine-tuning the plant to ensure maximum efficiencies once fully operational and we have been building a stockpile of inventory.

Last week we completed construction of the dry plant at Kermit and on Monday we started loading trucks with sand sold to customers. This is more than two months ahead of our previously announced schedule, and a truly remarkable example of execution by our team.

Our operations and construction team is simply the best in the industry. Their ability to bring this plant from design to completion in such an impressive timeframe while navigating the basin specific considerations in upholding the same level of quality our customers expect from Hi-Crush is clear evidence of that claim.

When you add up our greenfield production facilities, capacity expansions and unit train terminal build outs, this is the 12 major frac sand construction project Hi-Crush has completed in the last six years. However, our latest project, a greenfield production facility in Texas, brought unique challenges that previous projects did not.

I am pleased to say that we planned and adapted quickly to overcome these challenges. Many of these had been well documented by ourselves and our competitors, such as wildlife habitat considerations, water availability and road access. While these may be known yet still under appreciated factors, we sense it’s not broadly understood how critical expertise and relationships are to bringing efficient, reliable, and a high quality new capacity online.

We believe the relationships we have built over the past six plus years with our major plant contractors and equipment suppliers, many of which also partnered with us in several of our terminal construction projects, combined with the experience of employees and project management skills made the difference in bringing our plant to market two months ahead of schedule, while remaining under budget.

We also completed our hiring for Kermit, while labor in the Permian basin is highly competitive; being the first mover has been a key advantage in identifying and hiring top talent. Our human resources team deserves quite a bit of praise for their efforts and results.

Their task was certainly not an easy one for they think they may be willing to share some of the credit since we found that the number of qualified applicants increased as the silos went up and the plant neared completion.

We think it’s fair to say that an operational plant is a more effective tool to attract quality candidates than simply a permit. Now that the plant is online and ramping up quickly, the team in place is even more excited to be leading the way in the Permian.

As we said in our earnings release yesterday, in addition to the contracts we have in place for the capacity of the Kermit facility, we have successfully completed negotiations with new customers, the end users for sand and are selling sand today.

As of July 31, we are the first and only company to sell in-basin sand in the Permian. In addition to the contracts and commitments we have in place, there is considerable interest and demand from other end users. There is a backlog of demand for supply of our sand and this is why customers are suggesting prepayments and other mechanisms to lock up the supply.

Numerous customers are interested in expanding our relationship beyond fine mesh sand supply in the Permian alone. Many customers are interested in contracting dedicated PropStream crews along with in-basin capacity to avoid costly inefficiencies and fugitive dust emissions associated with pneumatic truck delivery.

With other customers, the interest is in how to contract existing northern white supply along with new Kermit supply to better meet more diverse needs, most notably for coarser grade material.

While the growing majority of Permian demand is finer mesh sand, the E&P customers we are in discussions with still have demand for coarser material. Since in-basin Permian reserves will produce primarily 100 mesh, we have been selective in our approach to contracting the valuable 40:70 that our Northern White mines supply cost effectively to the Permian through our owned and operated in-basin terminals.

Similarly, and talking with our pressure pumping customers, many of them also value the Northern White for its more diverse grade splits, but also the flexibility to reach their customers that operate basins other than the Permian. The contracts, commitments and strong demand we see for our Kermit facility, combined with the contracts, commitments and strong demand for Northern White sand and our PropStream last mile logistics services provide strong visibility to Hi-Crush cash flow generation ability.

With the Kermit operations now online, we will ramp up the plant over the next several weeks and expect to exit the third quarter at full utilization. Kermit opening likely six months ahead of any competitors is a meaningful advantage for Hi-Crush and our customers. Kermit will provide a full quarter of cash flow contribution in the fourth quarter when it is running at full capacity, providing a clear runway into 2018.

As a first mover, we can state from experience that opportunity in the basin is significant, but execution for all players is not given. The challenges to new plant construction we have previously emphasized during our first quarter call remain in place, and in some cases are even more pronounced.

From what we have seen recently, we believe some potential sand suppliers are realizing that building and eventually operating a large scale of sand facility to serve the oil and gas industry isn’t all that easy. Consequently, we believe they may struggle to achieve their announced goals of bringing capacity online.

That said, some additional supply will get billed because, quite simply, it is needed by the industry. I’ll touch on the demand side of the equation that supports that view later during our call, but I’d like to discuss the logistics side in more detail than we have previously, particularly the complexity that in-basin sand production adds.

When thinking about the further development of in-basin supply, it’s important to appreciate just how significant the trucking and logistics needs could be to coordinate that production efficiently.

The basin is vast in both its geographic footprint and resource potential, but like other basins activity is most concentrated in a few core areas. Additionally, many of the proposed in-basin sand plants are located in a relatively concentrated area in West Texas. Given its location, in-basin sand is transported via truck to well sites. From a high level, a single truck is capable of transporting 20 to 25 tons of sand depending upon the type of vehicle and other factors like weight restrictions and certain roads. So for our 3 million tons per year in-basin facility alone, assuming 25 tons per truck for easier math, the plant will require 120,000 loads of sand annually.

Taking the approximate average length of a standard hauling truck, the convoy of trucks required per unit to Kermit, if lined up bumper to bumper would stretch nearly 1500 miles or the same distance between Boston and Miami, or from Houston to Los Angeles.

Now of course, these deliveries are spread throughout the year, but the numbers really start to put the logistics demands from a single in-basin planted into perspective, the 120,000 truck loads annually or around 330 per day originating at our facility equates to one every four or five minutes seven days a week 365 days a year.

Now take those truck loads and think about the people side, the actual truck drivers. 120,000 truck loads a year using for example on average of two and a half turns per day meaning that a truck will deliver sand to the well site five times every two days, translates to the equivalent of 130 truck drivers assigned to our facility 365 days a year, 24 hours a day. Assuming they take vacation or sleep regularly, and you are probably double that number to our plant. This is where being a first mover has additional advantages.

We are already lining up the relationships with the trucking companies that have the scale and expertise to ensure we have the resources needed to service our customers as their needs pick up in the region. And by being first in the region, we’re in a position to be selective in who we choose to develop these important relationships with, focusing on the best trucking operators capable of reliable delivery of our product.

The number of trucks and drivers involved in just our operation clearly emphasizes the need for efficient and direct access to roads and infrastructure to avoid and limit potential bottlenecks. What may not be as clear in my example about our plant, is that even more critical than road access is the flexible network needed to support large-scale operations and multiple customers.

Revisiting my assumption about the trucks, it’s unrealistic to assume those trucks show up like clockwork and you’re actually filling 330 every single day. Completions get pushed, wells go down and trucks come in bunches. This is what creates very limited flexibility when you’re a single mind with only a few customers.

If silos are full of these in-basin mines, because trucks don’t show up one day, production is nowhere to go and must be stopped. As we discussed at length in our last quarterly call, nameplate and effective capacity are very different things in the frac sand industry and the inability to make up this type of loss production is one major reason for the difference.

In contrast, we’ve intentionally organized our operations to maximize sale opportunities without sacrificing efficiency. By matching the capabilities of the Kermit plant, with our soon to be three owned Permian terminals, in Pecos, Odessa and Big Spring, we can meet the needs of our customers in all parts of the basin with all grades of sand with the greatest flexibility of any sand supplier.

This combined footprint is within 75 miles of 95% of the profit consumption in the Permian, coupled with the greater per truck loading and demurrage elimination associated with PropStream, we have the potential to drive meaningful supply chain value enhancements in the industry even before considering the environmental and health benefits associated with containerized delivery relative to alternative delivery mechanisms.

Turning to the latest in frac fundamentals, and the current look at our supply demand, frac sand demand remains robust. The factors behind this higher level of activity are widely known and discussed, mainly including rolling prop in intensity and generally strong completion activity. These factors continue with profit loadings on a per well basis continued to find new upper bounds.

We estimate that the average well today uses approximately 5500 tons of frac sand with one analyst recently estimating an average of 7000 tons per well. The profit intensity has continued to increase as leading operators continue testing more sand per well and those EMPs that have historically trailed behind are catching up.

This higher usage on the well equivalent basis is supporting growth and our demand for sand even before considering the higher base of wells being completed today. We continue to monitor the volatility in commodity prices and its potential impact on drilling and completion activity going into next year.

However, we believe the continued growth and profit intensity along with the natural lag between drilling and completions and the growing backlog of drilled but uncompleted wells in areas, particularly the Permian adds important resiliency and demand for sand over the near-term.

Until now, U.S. demand for frac sand has been predominately sourced by Northern White sand reserves located in areas throughout Wisconsin and Illinois. Supply sources are continuing to evolve alongside industry.

Over the coming several quarters, we expect in-basin facility to be a growing source of supply to serve the increasing demand in the Permian. There has certainly been no shortage of discussion around in-basin supply, but we wanted to take this opportunity to share some of our latest thoughts.

One question we receive often is whether the growing use of in-basin supply will lead to significant displacement or elimination of Northern White usage either in the Permian or for the shale industry overall. The response here is quite simple, no.

On our last quarterly call, we noted our expectation of more than 100 [ph] does not exist only in the Permian. Remember that 2014 the total industry demand was approximately 65 million tons and was met in part by regional sand. Northern White was completely sold out back then.

Today, Northern White sand remains essential to meet the demand of the Permian and other shale basins. Within the Permian basin, specifically, a portion of the demand for sand will be met by in-basin production as it is intermittently added to the supply mix over the next two to three years. The talked about new supply may not all come to fruition, even if it doesn’t get felt, it certainly won’t come online at the same time.

Northern White sand will continue to meet the needs of a strong base of demand, particularly for coarser grades not sufficiently supplied by in-basin facilities as well as from operators who continue to demand Northern White sand for its premium characteristics or other operators specific considerations and completion strategies.

Now I’d like to turn call over to Laura Fulton who will discuss our logistics strategy and a review of our second quarter performance, and then I’ll return to give our preliminary expectations for the third quarter and some closing remarks. Laura?

Laura Fulton

Thanks Bob. Many of you have heard me say before that producing the sand is not enough, you have to be able to move it. Capacity is just one piece of the equation. Operators like Hi-Crush who are capable of efficiently delivering highly valued product along with full-scale logistic capabilities remind to [Indiscernible] will be best suited to win through cycles and over the long-term.

Over the last several years, frac sand logistics [Indiscernible] nice to have to a must have. The ability to move and transport frac sand where, when and how the customer demands it is critically important to effectively compete in today’s market.

Logistics has several components and we believe each must be integrated into a broader suite of sand delivery services. This has been the approach by which we’ve developed our logistics network into a leading system in the industry and a key advantage for Hi-Crush today.

Beginning at the mine for Northern White facilities, logistic starts with direct and efficient access to Class I railroads. This is similar to having access to a major highway, as sands navigate its delivery life from the Midwest to demand centers throughout the U.S. including Texas, the Bakkan, the Northeast and the Rockies.

All four have Hi-Crush’s Northern White mine have direct on-site access to Class I railroads including the new Pacific and Canadian National. We had strong relationships with our Class I rail providers, something that we consider essential to ensuring efficient delivery of sand.

We believe logistical issues and delays experienced by others in the industry accentuate the dynamic that we expect to only increase in prevalence as market activity continues to increase, both in terms of demand as well as avenues and methods to transport sand.

Importantly, direct access to Class I railroads eliminates the need to truck to rail, or shipped via short [ph] lines which improve the efficiency and timeliness of our deliveries. Additionally, each of our purpose built sand facilities is capable of loading and dispatching unit trains. This is similar to riding the express lane on the same major highway. Unit train delivery generally increases the velocity of our railcar fleet, which in turn minimizes the number of railcars needed to support our production.

In addition, unit train shipments improved the predictability of when shipment will arrive at their destination, especially important in this tighter logistics market. This quarter, we shipped 68% of our railcars via unit trains at from 45% in the first quarter. There are 122 unit trains originating from our mines in the second quarter, up significantly from the 52 we shipped in the first quarter 2017, and representing three unit trains every two days.

When our shipments arrived in-basin the sand is transferred to a terminal or transload [ph] facility but the product is stored and staged for delivery to the well side. A portion of originating sand facilities may be capable of delivering unit trains but far fewer terminals and transloads are capable of receiving unit trains. We ship our sand to over 50 different location and deliver the vast majority of our sand or 77% through our owned and operated terminals, and 63% through our unit train capable terminals. These facilities allow us to capture the efficiency benefit deeper into logistics value chain.

Because we own and operate our terminals, we control our delivery in-basin and our assured of landing spots of the terminal increasing our ability to have inventory to meet our customers just in time need for sand.

The difference in scale and priority of service not to mention cost savings of owing and operating the terminal network through which the majority of sand passes is truly a differentiator in the industry, while others may say they have a vast terminal network here those are owned and operated and those competitors don't enjoy our same advantage.

By owning and operating our logistics network we control the flow of sand from origin to final destination. Our terminals are only serving our customers and therefore they are the priority.

By retaining control we are able to mitigate many of the risks posed by third-party reliance and other priority driven issues. Our strategy of building and owning our own terminal asset is evident in our latest project. We’re excited to develop our new Pecos dedicated rail parking terminal in the Delaware Basin and we remain on track to commence shipment to Pecos in October of this year.

Combined with our new Kermit facility and existing terminals in Odessa and Big Spring, Pecos will supplement around our in-basin capabilities in the Permian allowing us to meet our customers supply needs in this highly active region, which leads me to the final piece of logistics value chain, the last mile.

Less than a year ago we made a strategic investment in PropX and utilizing this purpose-built equipment introduced PropStream, our last mile integrated delivery solution. In less than a year PropStream has become a proven and growing provider of last mile services to the industry to the lease [ph] of PropX equipment.

We exited the second of 2017 with one PropStream crew deployed in the Northeast and four in the Permian. This past months our fifth Permian crew started working for our customer and we are hiring a sixth crew.

We continue to expect to be operating nine crews or more by the end of the year. And keep in mind that when we talk about PropStream crews, it includes the full PropX system of two PropBeast conveyors and usually a 100 containers plus the people to operate the system. So PropStream isn’t just a reliable supply of sand.

We have the experienced and trained personnel to deliver full-service from mine to well site, a value proposition no one else in the Proppant industry can offer. When you combined our PropX systems with those sold to service companies and other PropX had 17 systems under lease at the end of the second quarter, growing quickly to 21 as of today. This is tremendous adoption of the technology in less than a year.

Our PropStream service offering allows us to consolidate and simply our customer’s Proppant sourcing and transportation needs all the way to the well site. PropStream provides our customers with significant efficiencies to structurally reduce cost by leveraging our supply chain capabilities.

We previously stated that on average each PropStream crew at full utilization can generate $1.5 million or more of EBITDA annually. In addition to the cash flow we earned from PropStream sand services provided direct-to-customers. We also earn a percentage of income from PropX to our joint venture ownership interest.

Turning now to our Kermit facility, value to logistics is offered to customers in a slightly different way than for Northern White sand. The main source of logistics value for in-basin mines is driven by the location of the mine itself.

As we’ve discussed in the past the proximity of an in-basin mine to a typical well site forms a significant component of the advantage relative to other sand sources including Northern While. The closer the mine is to the well, the lower the transportation costs.

We’ve emphasize the strategic location of Kermit sitting squarely within 75 miles in nearly all Delaware and Midland completions activity. This is because we believe that any trucking distance to deliver sand to the well over 75 miles is really testing the limits on how competitive a supplier can be.

Coupled with our strong terminal presence in the area as Bob said, the Kermit plant allows for us to service 95% in Delaware and Midland completion activity within a 75 mile radius.

Within a shorter 50 mile radius our footprint reaches 80% of the year-to-date Proppant consumption activity. This flexible footprint in the Permian is expected to drive significant transportation savings allowing us to lower the landed cost for customers.

Turning now to financial and operating results for the quarter, we sold 2.1 million tons of frac sand during the quarter representing approximately 53% sequential growth over the first quarter total of 1.4 million tons and in line with the guidance provided during our first quarter earnings call.

Utilization at our Augusta facility were significantly improved during the quarter as we did not encounter the same seasonal inventory issues that impacted activity during the first quarter, and of course we started at the Whitehall plant.

Concurrently operating off for Wisconsin plants for the first time in history of the partnership enabled us to achieve an all-time record high for quarterly volumes surpassing our previous quarterly record in the fourth quarter 2014 of nearly 1.5 billion tons by 43%.

We experienced growth in monthly volumes throughout the period due to the demand for fine mesh sand, we continue to periodically reject coarse-mesh sand during the quarter and while well operate at full utilization of the other three plants had some room to grow.

We project the utilization quarter-over-quarter to improve and are expecting with some volume to more Kermit plant included to sell between 2.4 million and 2.6 million tons in the third quarter.

Average sales price for the second quarter of 2017 were $64 per ton, up from $60 per tone in the first quarter of 2017. Prices were up anywhere from 4% to 15% depending upon the region and the mesh-grade.

The increase in average prices for the quarter benefited from the full period impact of higher pricing implemented mostly in the mid-to-late part of the first quarter, and pricing continue to improve throughout the second quarter just not at the same rate as we saw in the first quarter.

We anticipate positive pricing trends to continue particularly for fine mesh sands as demand continues to outstrip supply. Also keep in mind that we do have one large contract expiring at the end of this month for fix pricing FOB mine sales at prices that were above market in the third quarter 2016 at the time the contract was signed, but are presently below-market.

We are in discussion to re-contract the price is more reflective of current market conditions. We sold approximately 64% of our volumes in-basin down slightly from 69% in-basin sales in the first quarter, but up from 49% than the prior year period reflecting our customer mix.

In the second quarter we sold 10% of our volumes directly at the well site through PropStream and we continue to add to our customer base. Revenues for the second quarter of 2017 totaled $135, an increase in more than 60% sequentially compared to approximately $83 million in the first quarter of 2017.

The increase in revenues primarily resulted from significantly higher sales volumes coupled with the impact of generally higher pricing. Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2017 totaled $26.5 million, up from $1.9 million in the first quarter driven by higher volumes in pricing.

Contribution margin per ton was $16.73, more than double the $8.15 reported in the prior quarter. The improvement in contribution margin per ton reflects higher pricing and greater fixed cost absorption on production costs from the utilization ramp experienced throughout the quarter.

During the second quarter of 2017 our production costs per ton improved by more than 10% as compared to the first quarter of 2017. G&A was a little over our $8 million quarterly guidance figure due to some one-time business development and recruiting cost.

We anticipate that our G&A will be between $8 million and $9 million per quarter going forward as we grow to meet our customer needs. Our strong quarterly performance resulted in significant improvement in our distributable cash flow.

For the second quarter, distributable cash flow totaled $22.9 million, up from $51,000 in the first quarter of 2017 driven by the benefits of higher volumes in pricing. We will remain committed to resuming distributions in the latter half of 2017 as we build upon our distributable cash flow generation across our portfolio and complete funding of the Kermit plant and Pecos terminal construction.

Our balance sheet remains strong with $86 million of liquidity and no borrowings under our revolver. Our CapEx plans remain on-track with the guidance we gave last quarter of a $115 million to $125 million for the year.

In the back half of 2017 the spending will be primarily to finish our construction project and fund the equipment needs for the additional PropStream crews. We’re not ready to give guidance for 2018 CapEx. However, remember that our maintenance CapEx is minimal as most maintenance is expensed.

We generally spend around $10 million to $15 million each year on routine project and would expect to have additional CapEx in 2018 for more equipment for PropStream crews, as well as other extensions of our logistics capabilities.

With that, I’ll turn the call back to Bob for some closing remarks before opening up the line for Q&A.

Robert Rasmus

Thanks, Laura. We came into the second quarter saying that our focus was on execution, execution, execution. We have done exactly that. We executed on our plans to operate all four Wisconsin plants and serve our customers while continuing to increase prices and reduce our costs.

We executed on our plans to complete the construction of the first Permian in-basin mine and bring it online in our case two months ahead of schedule and under budget. We derive clear benefits from being the first mover in the region through our hiring of great employees, the customers we are serving and our focus on continuing to deliver on our promises.

We continue to focus on execution as we finish construction of the Pecos terminal and expand our PropStream crews. We will not take our eye off the ball and get distracted by the noise. Different from others in the industry we are focused on what creates value for our customers having the sand they need and the quantity they need, where they need it reliably. It is all about execution.

As Laura noted before we are looking forward to a strong third quarter. We plan to set another Hi-Crush record for sales volumes at $2.4 million to $2.6 million tons and plan to resume distributions in the latter half of 2017. I am very proud of our team and proud of what we accomplished through the tough times and certainly this last quarter.

We’d now like to open up the line for Q&A. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Praveen Narra with Raymond James. Please proceed with your question.

Praveen Narra

Hi. Good morning, guys and congratulation on a really strong quarter and getting the Kermit facility done ahead of schedule.

Robert Rasmus

Thank you.

Praveen Narra

I guess when we think about where that Kermit facility stands, it sounds like we’re already selling tons out of mine, you’re already have very successful negotiations with customers and different end users. Can you give us a sense in terms of where that stands from a contracting percentage at this point? And then, if you could just kind of what that terms are like or by terms, I mean likes or contract?

Robert Rasmus

Sure. We have contracts and they’ve successfully completed negotiations for 90% of the Kermit capacity, that's the capacity that we had originally targeted and as we’ve discussed prior that 3 million tons per year is our Kermit capacity, the nameplate capacity. And that the prices that we have on these committed volumes are consistent with equal to or above the $35 per ton margins that we talked about when we initially made the acquisition and talked about constructing the plan.

Praveen Narra

That’s fantastic. And I guess couple of ones from me. In terms of the percentage of sales in the quarter, can you give us kind of a breakdown in terms of what that was by mesh size or by coarse fine?

Laura Fulton

I think Praveen, the majority of it was still focused on the finer mesh size, I think it’s around 75% would have been the 40/70 and the 100 mesh and clearly 40/70 is still the strong product that’s in demand. 100-mesh is picking up as more 100-mesh becomes available in the Permian but 40/70 is probably the bulk of that 75%.

Praveen Narra

Okay. Perfect. And then, I guess last one from me. You guys generated a pretty good distributable cash flow per unit around $0.25 this quarter. How should we think about that distribution pace as we go into the back half of 2017?

Laura Fulton

I think as we’ve discussed before, our focus is on resuming the distribution in the latter part of 2017 and starting off in an amount that is meaningful to the unitholders, but also very sustainable and something that we’re allowed to grow overtime. So I think we’ll have some more discussion about that certainly with our board and then maybe give a little bit more view on that at our Analyst and Investor Day.

Praveen Narra

Perfect. Thank you very much, guys. Great quarter.

Robert Rasmus

Thank you.

Laura Fulton

Thank you, Praveen.

Our next question comes from Michael LaMotte with Guggenheim. Please proceed with your question.

Michael LaMotte

Thanks. Good morning and let me echo my congratulations on a well executed quarters as well. Bob, I'm curious as we think about the terminal side and in all of the press about Northern White being backed down. Is that giving any – giving you any leverage with your railroad partners in terms of trying to keep those lines full?

Robert Rasmus

We always look to use any leverage point we can, but the reality is we're still seeing very strong demand for Northern White within the Permian and other basin. Then we also -- we don't even if all of the announced and contracted Permian supply comes online there's still going to be significant need for 40/70 and other coarser-grades within the Permian. So, we are looking to use it to our advantage and the rails have been accommodating.

Michael LaMotte

Just looking at the numbers, it would seem that the pace of inflation you're actually getting some leverage from what I can tell and cost per ton coming down, I assume that’s – lot of that has to do with the volume, but it suggested they're not getting much pricing on you at this point?

Laura Fulton

I think, it’s a combination of factors. One is the discussions with the railroads to keep freight rates at the same levels, but also with our use [ph] of the unit trains. In my prepared remarks I noted that we went from 52 unit trains in the first quarter to a 122 in the second quarter, a significant increase in the percentage of cars that were shipping the unit trains, and I think that is really helping with our transportation cost as well.

Michael LaMotte

That’s great. Thanks Laura. And Bob, just last one, if you could maybe just from a strategic standpoint tell us how you’re thinking about preserving cash for potential growth CapEx in 2018 and beyond versus distributions?

Robert Rasmus

You know, what we always look at it is obviously free cash flow. We feel we've done the bulk of our in CapEx investing now. As Laura mentioned that we’re not in a position at this moment to give guidance on 2018 CapEx, but our priority for us is to create value and total return for our unitholders and a major portion of that is also to return cash to the unitholders in the form of distributions.

Michael LaMotte

Okay. Thank you.

Our next question comes from Brad Handler with Jefferies. Please proceed with your question.

Brad Handler

Thanks. Good morning.

Laura Fulton

Good morning, Brad.

Brad Handler

I guess, I’ll probably be – have a couple, the same issues. Good morning. With respect to the contracts, great to hear that you are so fully contracted, I know that was your expectation. I guess I'm just curious, Bob, you mentioned tying -- you mentioned an interest in having contracts tied in between Kermit and your other facilities. So, did – is that in fact what happened I think you contracted roughly half upon announcement or shortly after announcement of the facility. Is the other 40% now or the other half roughly, is that tied in with your broader relationship so to speak?

Robert Rasmus

It is tied in with our broader relationships in terms of -- these are new customers. They are the end user of the sand itself, but it’s broader in the sense that it uses a larger segment of our offerings and our logistics capabilities including PropStream. So Kermit itself is also been a vehicle to expand our PropStream service offerings as well. People have been quite appreciative and approving of not only the efficiency gains that PropStream brings but the environmental aspects and solutions that it provides as well.

Brad Handler

Understand. Okay. That’s helpful. I guess I like to come around to an issue which you touched on and obviously we have all touched on it in the conversations, but is it fair to assume from your perspective now that the plant is up and running, that any sand dune lizard issue is not going to be relevant for you going forward? Is it fair to assume that you've gotten over whatever hurdle was required in order to get to this point?

Robert Rasmus

You know I'm going to give you a long answer on that. And that's it's not just the sand dune lizard, it's actually the Dune Sagebrush Lizard or the DSL and the Dune Sagebrush Lizard is not an endangered species or a threatened species. Prior to the acquisition of Kermit and as you know that site was previously a dune buggy park [ph]. We conducted comprehensive due-diligence and all the environmental matters including potential endangered species assessments.

In the diligence which we conducted we also use the certified wildlife biologist and she conducted extensive habitat assessments as well as. In the diligence that they conducted there was very little activity and no evidence of any dune lizard activity in that regard. We've also had discussions with the Texas Comptroller's office as you know the Texas Comptroller's office administers a voluntary conservation plan relating to the Dune Sagebrush Lizard, as well as with other organizations and landowners and other users in the Permian regarding the DSL, because we want to better understand the current status of the DSL and what steps others are taking in regard to the issue, but – and we’re supportive of that dialogue in the collaborative efforts regarding the DSL.

But an answer getting around to firmly answering your question, but I want to give you the criteria and the context associated with that, we believe that the due-diligence we conducted to-date is sufficient to establish that the development of our site were not being negatively impacted by any of the issues surrounding the Dune Sagebrush Lizard.

Brad Handler

No. I appreciate the context and I think it’s helpful that I understand the complexity and the issue as the whole industry will have to relate to it. So thank you. Maybe just one last one from me and if I turn it probably to you, Laura, as we look at 3Q can we think comfortably about contribution margins getting above $20 per ton, you mentioned some additional pricing, there is only there some additional sort of full utilization of plant which should help drive production cost down. I think seasonally its not inconsistent production cost to be at least flat. It just feels like things are aligned pretty well. Again can you comment if we can comfortably get the contribution margins above $20 in 3Q?

Laura Fulton

I think that certainly where we’re heading. As you mentioned the production costs will benefit a little bit from increasing the utilization of the plants. We still may not achieve full utilization just because rejecting some amount of coarse-grades sand at the facility. And then when you look at better utilization with the railcars and our fleet to move the sand to the terminal, higher throughput through the terminal. And then certainly the contribution margin from Kermit will help out there.

Our volume estimate for the quarter is conservative, because we’re assuming that they'll be some of the normal things along with the startup of that facility, but we should have good contribution margin being additive from the Kermit plant. And then of course, there is that one contract that we're in the process of renegotiating the improvement in pricing just on those volumes would certainly help. And then last and certainly not least is improved pricing because we do see continued increases in prices as we move to the third quarter.

Brad Handler

All seem to be positives and no -- I guess the point is no obvious negatives to identify for us. Okay.

Laura Fulton

Right.

Brad Handler

Very good. Thank you. I’ll turn it back.

Laura Fulton

Thanks, Brad.

Our next question comes from Marc Bianchi with Cowen. Please proceed with your question.

Marc Bianchi

Hey, thank you. I guess just following up on the guidance there for the third quarter, how much of Kermit is assumed in the 2.4 to 2.6 that you've offered?

Laura Fulton

I think we’ve said in our prepared comments that we’re expecting to ramp up the Kermit facility to where it will be operating at full capacity as we exit the third quarter. But obviously it is a new plant and so we want to make sure that we're doing things responsibly and safely. So we are counting on some amount of volumes, but it will not be operating at full capacity likewise for the even the full month of September. So, I think we’ll just continue to work on the ramp-up there, so that we are in a great position for the fourth quarter to be operating at full capacity.

Marc Bianchi

Okay. And on the Northern White assets, how much of the coarse is sort of being rejected and the way you're thinking about third quarter? Is it something like 10% or 15% or is that too high?

Robert Rasmus

No. I think that -- it’s a little high. We’re producing and selling about 90% of our Northern White capabilities, so about 10% of the coarse at various times gets rejected.

Marc Bianchi

Okay. Thanks for that Bob. We've heard from a couple other sand producers so far this quarter that rail logistics have been an issue, some service issues at some of the class ones have been a reason for some volume shortfall or lack of growth I guess. Have you seen anything like that? And how do you see that progressing in the back of the year?

Robert Rasmus

You know, we had a few issues, but we were in conversations with the rails and advance and we took practical and proactive steps to develop solutions rather than let those resolve itself; so it really didn't affect us and is certainly not affecting us going forward.

Marc Bianchi

Okay. Kermit seems to be doing very well. You're ahead of budget. You’re head of timeline, have lots of contracts at very attractive prices. I believe you have an option for additional capacity out there. What's the thought-process on moving forward with that given what you've been able to accomplish so far?

Robert Rasmus

Of course, we’ve concentrated on completing the Kermit facility, the first and only plant operating in the Permian. And based on conversations we've had with our customers, their strong demand and we will continue to look at the opportunities out there, but we do believe that we have the water and road access needed for additional capacity, so it still in the evaluation stage.

Marc Bianchi

Okay. Just last one on PropStream if I could. Laura, it sounded like you've given us some numbers to work with there on and what the profitability could be 1.5 million per crew and kind of five crews currently. Is it fair to think about those two components is how much benefited second quarter?

Laura Fulton

I think it depend some on the utilization, some of those crews were still in training during the second quarter and so that's just expense as oppose to generating profit. And so, we’ll continue to incur some of that as we go through, but ones those crews really are fully operating and that full utilization that’s what we’re really expecting that additional EBITDA of 1.5 million a year.

Marc Bianchi

Okay. But for a second and in third it would be additive to EBITDA?

Laura Fulton

Definitely.

Marc Bianchi

Okay.

Laura Fulton

Yes. Definitely in the second quarter we had profit coming from PropStream and would expect to expand that in the third quarter.

Marc Bianchi

Okay. Thanks very much. I’ll turn it back.

Laura Fulton

Thanks Marc.

Our next question comes from Brian Zarahn [ph]. Please proceed with your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Given the market is quite focused on oversupply risks not much on the demand. Can you update your thoughts on how much additional Permian capacity are you expecting by the end of 2018?

Robert Rasmus

We think 20 million to 25 million tons max is going to come online by the end of 2018 on a conservative basis. We actually think it's going to be less than that, given that the Permian is primarily 100 mesh product and not a lot of 40/70 as well. And there's also the practical considerations that it's a lot easier to talk about building a plant and applying for a permit than actually building a plant and having the expertise to do that as well as the customer relationships.

We always believe and planning for the worst and hoping for the best, but we don't think that anywhere near the announced capacity is going to come online, but we are preparing is it if perhaps does come online.

Unidentified Analyst

And then, on the contract that’s expiring this month, can you perhaps drive little more color on what type of uplift you are expecting?

Laura Fulton

I think if go back to where FOB mine pricing was in the third quarter, we were still -- third quarter of 2016 it was still in the low $20 per ton. Today FOB mine pricing is more in the mid-30s and so that kind of pricing increasing that you would be looking at on that particular contact. Now of course we’re still in the negotiation stage, so we’ll have some more discussions and more color on that when we do our third quarter call.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And then last one for me on returning value to shareholders and that you reaffirm your intention to resume distribution, but given a large sell-off in the frac sand sector what are your thoughts about potentially initiating a unit buyback?

Laura Fulton

I think we have to look carefully at what the best use of cash is and so whether it’s paying down debt, unit buyback, distributing cash to the unitholders or continuing to invest in the growth of the company, which would probably come through the logistics side whether that’s terminals, more PropStream crews, everything is about how do we best serve our customers and how do we provide the most value to our unitholders. So I think those are all options that are on the table, but it will just depend upon the timing.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you.

Laura Fulton

Thanks, Brian.

Our next question comes from Samantha Hoh with Evercore. Please proceed with your question.

Samantha Hoh

Hey guys, thanks for taking my question. You know I’m kind of trying to think about how mix is going to change Kermit ramps up, you know clearly your volume will start to spike and I’m trying to think about how that’s going to impact your average pricing?

Can you maybe kind of walk me through all the different variables and how that directionally will impact pricing?

Laura Fulton

Yes, so part of your question involves some higher level math that quite frankly maybe a little tough here in the early hours of the morning, but you know if you think about it the invascent [ph] pricing will be lower because that is at the mine gate. And so based off of what we are seeing today, on average that might bring our $64 per ton down a little bit. Clearly, it is much more profitable for us because of the production cost that we expect at the Kermit plant.

And when you look at the fine mesh size, that pricing is increasing because of the significant demand there, so I think there’s a lot of different factors that kind of make it tough to really say what the true impact will be on our average pricing. But in general, the trend is that pricing continues to increase on a grade by grade basis, location by location then averages will work out overtime.

The other factor that I should mention, of course, is that PropStream is selling at the well site, and that average price includes coverage of the transportation cost, plus the service that we are providing at the well itself. And so that pricing as our volumes increase through PropStream will actually bring up our average price.

So lots of factors moving in different directions in that regard.

Samantha Hoh

Thanks, Laura. And just to maybe stick with PropStream, can you tell me where the next few crews are being targeted? Is it the size? It’s mostly Permian or are you looking at other basins as well?

Laura Fulton

Primarily it’s the Permian, but then also the Northeast. We do have the one crew that’s operating in the Northeast obviously get a lot better utilization and leverage if you have multiple crews in that area, and of course we have our terminal footprint there that really is a great jumping off point for PropStream. But the next couple of crews as we mentioned in our prepared remarks, and number five that’s operating today and number six that were in the process of hiring for our in the Permian.

Samantha Hoh

Okay, great. And if I could sneak one more and Bob thank you so much for reminding us, that there is other reasons also in the Permian. And I was just wondering, are you any sort of shifts in consumption the grades out there, some of the other basins, I guess where operators may be experimenting with more finer mesh or whatever. And, I mean could we ever get to the point where we are going to be railing 100 mesh from Texas and elsewhere, I guess is what I’m thinking?

Robert Rasmus

Yes, a couple of questions there. One, we haven’t seen that experimentation going to finer mesh and other basins. There already is a fair amount of 100 mesh consumption in the Northeast currently. What we have seen in terms of experimentation as we continue to see increased profit loadings per well in the other basins. The advantage of the in-basin mines and capacity and potential capacity in the Permian is that it’s the logistics cost advantage. If you take that away and you start what I’ll call the reverse commute or the railing to other basins, you will lose all of that advantage.

So you know and it’s clear that again the geographic proximity of our Wisconsin mines to the block [ph] and the DJs the Northeast there is significant advantage over potential railing Permian sand to other basins.

Samantha Hoh

That makes sense. Thank you so much and congratulations.

Robert Rasmus

Thank you.

Our next question comes from Sean Milligan with Coker Palmer. Please proceed with your question.

Sean Milligan

Hey guys sorry, all my questions have really been answered. But if you would expand a little bit in terms of obviously you have the in-basin facilities, Minnesota now at 90%, but can you talk about any kind of contract backlog on the Northern White side and then maybe prepayments or penalties associated with bonds not taken?

Robert Rasmus

Sure when we talk about contracts, we talk about 70% excuse me 75% of our overall contract volume that’s an important metrics, because that’s across all of our facilities, both Northern White and out in-basin Kermit facility. And we’ve added Northern White contracts. We expect to add more Northern White contracts to get up closer to 85% [ph] 90% take-or-pay contracted level.

Sean Milligan

Great. Thank you.

At this time I would like to turn the call back over to Mr. Robert Rasmus for closing comments.

Robert Rasmus

Thank you, Tania. I am very proud of our team and proud of what we have accomplished, especially in this last quarter. We are excited for the future and are hosting an analyst and investor to our new facilities, including the Kermit facility in the Pecos terminal in September. We look forward to seeing many of you there and showing off our newest assets. And thank you for your time today, and for your interest in Hi-Crush.

Thank you, ladies and gentlemen. This concludes today’s teleconference. You may disconnect your lines at this time. And thank you for your participation.

