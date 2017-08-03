Apple's iPad: Did You See This Coming?

Earlier this week, I published my first look article into what has been an incredible quarter for Apple (AAPL). Today, I want to look a bit closer at the most unlikely bright spot in the company's fiscal 3Q17 performance that not many investors and analysts saw coming: iPads.

Credit: CNet

But I thought iPads were dead!

Back in May 2016, I argued that iPads had become the new iPods. Since at least early 2015, "the iPad (and tablets in general, to be fair) had become a fast-declining product category that most AAPL analysts and investors didn't even seem to care too much about anymore."

To put this in perspective, my projected iPad sales of $18.8 billion for the current fiscal year pale in comparison to fiscal 2012's $32.4 billion. And the overall tablet segment continues to shrink, although the total market contraction slowed down in 1Q17 to -9% YOY vs. 4Q16's all-time record drop of -20%.

The second quarter of the year, however, was unique in that Apple alone and its flagship iPad was responsible for carrying the whole tablet industry's momentum from 1Q17 forward. As the chart below indicates, the much more modest -3% dip in total tablet sales in 2Q17 would have been a much more discouraging -9% if not for Apple's product offering. As IDC presented in its study released this morning, "notable product launches like the new lower priced iPad" was a key factor in the relatively strong performance of the tablet business this quarter, the best YOY performance since 4Q14.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from IDC

As a result, Apple has started to expand its market leadership position over key competitor Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) and incumbents Huawei and Lenovo. The charts below illustrate how Apple's market share has increased to the highest levels since 1Q14. The Cupertino company now controls nearly one third of the segment. Considering that Apple's modestly-priced iPad model ($329) has only recently been released, allowing it for the first time to compete in the mid-tier space, I believe the company's competitive position is likely to further improve in the next few quarters.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from IDC

Looking at Apple's financials, it is not hard to notice how relevant tablet performance has been in fiscal 3Q17 - something I had hinted at right before the earnings release. For a change of pace, iPads (up +2% in fiscal 3Q17) contributed to the company's +7% YOY revenue growth instead of serving as a drag to top-line results. Had this product category performed like it did in fiscal 2Q17 (down -12% YOY), total company sales would have instead grown not much more than +5% and missed the Street's expectations by nearly $200 million. The impact to Services (up +22% in fiscal 3Q17), much harder to quantify, could have been meaningful as well. As I continue to support this segment... should benefit substantially from a pick up in iPad sales and the corresponding increase in number of Apple devices active.

Looking forward

Following the strong print earlier this week, I am revising my iPad estimates for fiscal 4Q17 by quite a bit and projecting another modest but positive growth quarter in tablet sales. I expect Apple's entry into the mid-tier tablet market to be highly beneficial to the segment's momentum, and remain confident about the Services business benefiting from the trend.

On the stock, I will continue to hold AAPL for as long as certain key growth drivers remain intact. Trading today at a richer 17.3x forward earnings but with current projected fiscal 2018 EPS growth of 20% and a rock-solid balance sheet, I continue to find AAPL an attractive proposition despite the +34% YTD stock price run.

