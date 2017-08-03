Why Snap Is Not Worth More Than $7.4 Per Share

I'm actually amazed that so many market commentators and analysts point to the fact that the lockup period for Snap (SNAP) shares will expire shortly and that is a reason for the stock to plunge further. Don't get me wrong, it's a good reason and shares will go further south. However that's not the reason the stock has fallen so much to date.

I am actually shocked that no one over the past several months ever mentions the valuation of the company. They keep talking about user engagement and competition form Facebook's (FB) Instagram, but they overlook what they are paying for this company. No one mentions that this stock was a bubble to begin with - that's what amazes me. Please consider Snap: A Bubble Is Born.

How SNAP compares to Twitter

While SNAP and Twitter (TWTR) are two different companies, nevertheless TWTR is the nearest company I can find to compare to SNAP, in order to try to get a sense of what SNAP might be worth.

And the reason why I am taking TWTR as an example is because it also has growth issues. Like SNAP, TWTR has had a difficult time increasing user engagement over the past several years. While profits also matter, user engagement is the yeast that will lead to profits. And for the most part, both companies are not exactly valued based on profit metrics - user engagement is party used to value them.

Let me start by showing you one of may favorite indicators for fast growth companies that do not make money.

Please note that at some point TWTR was trading at a price/sales ratio as high as 28, and today this ratio is just shy of 5. Does anyone know the figure SNAP traded at its IPO? The answer is almost 60. And I do not even know what the figure was when the stock traded at around $25 a share.

The next issue is revenue.

TWTR is doing almost 3X more in revenue per quarter than TWTR. Granted SNAP's revenue is forecasted to grow faster than TWTR over the next several years (for now at least), however please note you are paying "an arm and a leg" for this growth. And let's also not forget the company is not making money, and is not forecasted to make money anytime soon.

But if you ask me, Snap's future growth forecasts are in jeopardy. To begin with we all know FB is going after SNAP with a vengeance. And as far as the latest statistics are concerned, FB's Instagram is doing much better than SNAP.

TechCrunch reported Instagram now has 250 million daily users, compared to just 166 million for SNAP. In addition, SNAP's user growth has stalled to just 5% on a M/M basis, compared to 17.2% before Instagram stories was introduced.

Another reason might be that SNAP's App is not downloaded as much anymore.

A while back Nomura Instinet analyst Anthony DiClemente (via theFly) said that for April and May, SensorTower said Snap worldwide downloads were lower by 22% Y/Y. And the surprise was that iOS downloads were down 40% (same story via Barron's).

So while many analysts are still very bullish on SNAP, I think growth projections will be going down in the future, and I doubt SNAP will ever grow the way many people think.

Also, has anyone looked at how much money SNAP is losing?

source

Leaving R&D aside (about $805 million), and leaving G&A aside (a whopping $1.17 billion), how exactly does any company spend $220 million for marketing, with revenue for the quarter of $150 million? Does that make any sense?

Folks, if SNAP's numbers continue along these lines, I doubt this company will remain in business for long. I'm sorry, but I see no value in any company that produces over $2 billion in loses in a single quarter with revenue of only $150. And I don care how fast revenues grow.

So my question is, why is SNAP's market cap so much higher than TWTR's?

The answer is it shouldn't, it should be a lot lower.

So how much is SNAP worth?

Well if want my opinion, my answer is zero. However folks, I feel generous today, so my price target for SNAP will be comparable to what TWTR trades for, on a price/sales basis.

Analysts think SNAP will do 1.86 billion in revenue for 2018. If we multiply that by 4.6 (TWTR's Price/Sales ratio, chart above), then SNAP's market should be about $8.5 billion.

SNAP has three class of shares that total 1,179 billion in total. So if we divide that by $8.5 billion, the magic number is $7.4 per share.

Please note I am not taking into consideration the massive quarterly loses the company has, nor the fact that about 85% of the voting rights rest with two individuals (which merit a huge discount from the market cap I calculated above). But like I said, I feel generous today.