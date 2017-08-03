PICO Holdings: 40% Upside And Highly Catalyzed

If the stock price does not rise, the repurchase will be highly accretive and could easily push intrinsic value into the high $20 or low $30 range.

A share repurchase of this size will probably catalyze the stock price to move closer to its intrinsic value.

PICO will deploy $10+ per share in capital returns over the next 12-18 months, most likely in the form of a share repurchase or tender.

PICO holdings (NASDAQ:PICO) will return $10 or more per share to shareholders over the next 12 to 18 months through share repurchases, special dividends, or share tenders. The remaining net assets at current market prices are about $20 per share. Management has promised to sell the remaining assets and distribute the proceeds to shareholders after meeting all expenses. These distributions have a net present value of about $13 per share for a total value of about $23 per share, or about $530 million. At the current share price of $16.50, this represents approximately a 40% upside.

The arithmetic of a share repurchase/tender is compelling. For example, if $230 million ($10 per share) is deployed in a repurchase at the current $16.50 share price, the company's intrinsic value would decline from $530 million down to $300 million, while the repurchase of 13.9 million shares would reduce the share count to 9.1 million (down from 23 million initially). After the repurchase, the value per share would become $300 million / 9.1 million shares, or about $33 per share, and the upside from $16.50 would become 100% instead of 40%.

The same calculation using a higher repurchase price would also increase the value per share, albeit by a smaller amount. For example, if the repurchase price is $19 the intrinsic value per share would rise to $27.44, and if the repurchase took place at the intrinsic value of $23 it would not increase the value per share at all. So using these 3 examples and starting from an initial price of $16.50 shareholders will see one of the following:

repurchase price $16.50 $19.00 $23.00 initial price return 0.0% 15.2% 39.4% intrinsic value after completing repurchase $32.97 $27.44 $23.00 return to intrinsic value 99.8% 66.3% 39.4%

Thus a share repurchase is sure to accomplish one of two things. Either it will cause the market to wake up and reprice the shares close to their intrinsic value or the share price will stay low and the repurchase will be highly accretive to intrinsic value.

PICO is under new management since December of 2016 as a result of successful shareholder activism by Central Square and River Road, both of which are 13-d filers. Previous management made a series of money losing investments which drove the book value per share down from $27.92 at year-end 2007 to $18.80 today. The stock price plummeted from a high of over $45 a share in 2008 to a low of just over $8 per share in 2016. Despite these troubles, PICO had easily identifiable net assets which at current market values are worth about $30 a share.

Activists pounced and by December of 2016 replaced the board with two directors recommended by Central Square and two others who run hedge funds and are large shareholders. The new board replaced the prior CEO with former CFO Max Webb and the company announced its intention to monetize assets and return the proceeds to shareholders, see the slide at the end from their recent annual meeting for confirmation of this.

PICO’s assets at year-end 2016 comprised water credits in Nevada and Arizona and a 57% stake in publicly traded homebuilder UCP. If you live in a water short area in Arizona, California, or Nevada you may already know what a water credit is, but if not I’ll explain more in a minute. The company promptly sold $25 million of Arizona water credits and then sold UCP to another public builder, CCS, for $120 million.

The UCP transaction will likely close in August of 2017, so at that time the company will have monetized $145 million ($6.30 per share) of its assets, all of which will be distributed to shareholders soon. PICO still owns $75 million of water rights in Arizona which can be sold over the near term, for another $3.26 per share, bringing the total to $9.56 per share. The company also has about $13 million in excess cash.

PICO’s other assets are water credits at Fish Springs Ranch and the Carson Lyon interchange, both of which are near Reno, Nevada. These assets are long term in nature and will probably be sold over a period of 6 to 10 years. A water credit must by law be obtained by anyone who wants to build anything that might use water. For example, if a homebuilder wants to build homes, he or she must first obtain a water credit before the project can break ground.

PICO’s experience at the Fish Springs Ranch is instructive. The project began more than 20 years ago when someone noticed that there was an underground reservoir at the ranch, which is 40 miles north of Reno, and a decade long project began where water engineers demonstrated to the satisfaction of the state of Nevada that the water was indeed there, all necessary permits were obtained, and a pipeline was built capable of transporting water from the ranch to the city’s water system.

PICO has since waited 10 years for homebuilding to begin in northern Reno, where they are the only remaining source of water credits, so they can sell their water credits. The time for this is nearly upon us, with 9,153 AF (acre-feet) of project demand set to come under contract through January of 2022, see the slide from the company’s annual meeting below.

PICO has 8000 AF at Fish Springs permitted for sale and another 3000 AF available, and they have 4000 AF at Carson Lyon. Pricing is set by the market and can fluctuate, but the company has suggested $35,000 to $37,000 per AF at its investor day in December 2015 (see slide 3 below). Channel checks with the water regulator in the area (the Truckee Meadows Water Authority, or TMWA) and some of the builders confirm that this is indeed the price they expect to pay. The contracts are typically structured with built in price escalators so that a builder will pay a starting price the first year which will increase over time by 3%-5% per year.

PICO owns 100% of the 4000 AF at Carson Lyon, which at $35,000 per acre-foot is $140 million, or $6.09 per share. They own 51% of the Fish Springs ranch, but in addition to this they are entitled to receive their invested capital plus interest equal to 4.5% + LIBOR. This preference capital currently stands at about $185 million.

At 11,000 AF and a $35,000 price the gross proceeds from Fish Springs would be $385 million. PICO is entitled to the first $185 million as preference capital and half of the remaining $200 million. In total that's $285 million, or $12.39 per share. Note that in both cases the actual amount they receive over time will probably be higher because of the escalators and the interest on the preference capital.

The company also owns about $30 million of other assets, notably long-term water rights in Tule Desert. If we put it all together in a table, we get $27.09 of net assets at current market prices after all expenses:

Value Per Share When Other Cash $38 million $1.65 Now Cash proceeds from UCP sale $56 million $2.45 08 2017 CCS stock proceeds from UCP sale $66 million $2.86 08 2017 CCS $26/share Arizona Water Credits $75 million $3.26 2018 Fish Springs Preference Capital $185 million $8.04 2018 to 2021 4.5% + LIBOR Fish Springs 51% JV $100 million $4.35 2022 to 2025 3%-5% escalator Carson Lyon $140 million $6.09 2018 to 2025 3%-5% escalator Tule Desert and other $30 million $1.30 long term Expenses through 2026 ($67 million) ($2.91) Total $623 million $27.09

Now let’s put the same information into a discounted cash flow model using an 8% discount rate and including interest, price escalators and taxes. PICO has guided to a roughly $10 million expense rate (see slide 4 below) but has also guided that expenses would come down meaningfully in coming years (see slide 1). I model this by reducing expenses by $5 million over 5 years. I also add in $1 million per year of incentive compensation for management. PICO has $125 million of federal net operating loss carryforwards (and over $200 million at the state level), so that PICO’s book value plus federal NOL is $24.23. The DCF model is:

Year 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 Total Cash and UCP $6.96 $6.96 Arizona $3.26 $3.26 Preference $2.13 $2.26 $2.39 $2.54 $9.32 Fish Springs JV $1.32 $1.38 $1.43 $1.49 $5.62 Carson Lyon $0.76 $0.79 $0.82 $0.86 $0.89 $0.93 $0.96 $1.00 $7.01 Other $1.30 $1.30 Expenses $0.36 $0.43 $0.39 $0.35 $0.30 $0.26 $0.26 $0.26 $0.26 $2.88 Taxes $0.24 $0.75 $1.24 $2.23 Total $6.60 $5.72 $2.66 $2.87 $3.09 $1.95 $1.80 $1.39 $2.29 $28.37 DCF $6.60 $5.29 $2.28 $2.28 $2.27 $1.33 $1.13 $0.81 $1.24 $23.23

The case can be summed up as:

1. The DCF model value, using an 8% discount rate, of $23.23 offers about a 40% upside to the $16.50 share price.

2. PICO will deploy $10+ per share in capital returns over the next 12-18 months, most likely in the form of a share repurchase or tender.

3. A share repurchase of this size will probably catalyze the stock price to move closer to its intrinsic value

4. If the stock price does not move close to its intrinsic value, the share repurchase will be highly accretive, and could easily push the intrinsic value into the high $20 range.

Please feel free to comment below, I am happy to answer questions.

Slide 1, from page 3 of the 2017 annual meeting

Slide 2, from page 14 of the 2017 annual meeting

slide 3, from page 18 of the 2015 investor day

slide 4, from page 16 of the 2016 annual meeting

Disclosure: I am/we are long PICO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.