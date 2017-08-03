Nobilis Health's (HLTH) CEO Harry Fleming on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Nobilis Health Corp. (NYSEMKT:HLTH)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 03, 2017, 09:00 AM ET

Executives

Marissa Arreola - President, Concertis

Harry Fleming - CEO

Ken Efird - President

David Young - CFO

Analysts

Bob Gibson - PI Financial

Dana Hambly - Stephens

Operator

I would now like to turn the call over to Marissa Arreola, President of Concertis. The floor is yours.

Marissa Arreola

Thank you, operator, and good morning ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to our 2017 second quarter financial results conference call. On the call today are Harry Fleming, Chief Executive Officer; David Young, Chief Financial Officer; and Ken Efird, President. Following the formal portion of the call, we will be pleased to take your questions.

For your information, this call is being recorded and a replay will be made available shortly after the call. Instructions for obtaining the replay will be posted on our website at www.nobilishealth.com.

Some of the statements that we make today may be considered forward-looking, including statements regarding future acquisitions, the expected performance of our business and our long-term growth and innovation. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. For more information, please refer to the risk factors discussed in our Form 10-K for the fiscal year 2016 filed with the SEC on March 14th 2017.

Any forward-looking statements that we make are based on assumptions as of today, and we undertake no obligation to update them. During this call, we will present both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures is included in the press release that we filed earlier today.

I will now turn the call over to Harry.

Harry Fleming

Thank you, Marissa, and thank you everybody for joining us on the call today. I will begin by recapping our second quarter financial results.

For the second quarter of 2017, we recorded total revenue of $80 million, a year-over-year increase of $18.1 million or 29.2%. This is now the 21st straight quarter with double digit year-over-year growth.

Adjusted EBITDA increased by 18.1% year-over-year to $10.1 million from $8.5 million in the second quarter of 2016. For the first six months of 2017, we have recorded adjusted EBITDA of $12.1 million representing a year-over-year increase of 36.2% from $8.9 million in 2016.

These year-over-year improvements in the bottom line are direct results of management’s continuing mission to implement effective foundational costs continuing strategies that will increased profitability and suitability as aggressive growth strategy for the years to come.

In the first quarter, we set the tone for the level of operational efficiency we are expecting to achieve throughout 2017 and going forward. The second quarter represented an important step in evaluating the reliability and effectiveness of the cost containment measures we have been implementing throughout the year so the quarter-over-quarter results are an important gauge in measuring our progress.

That being said, quarter-over-quarter we saw improved performance across almost every operating metric including supplies for case, salaries and benefits for case and total operating expense for case.

In addition to progress made on the bottom line in Q2, we also managed to increase revenue per case by 12.8% quarter-over-quarter which can be attributed to an increase focused on performing higher activity procedures, the growth of vein division and increasing contributions from our ancillary division.

Overall we attribute these improvements to the changes in additions made to our management team over the last six months, as well as our continue commitment to increasing and diversifying revenue streams.

The operational changes powered by the addition of new executives to our management team is already apparent. I believe adding experienced executives from a variety of national healthcare systems to our team is – we'll continue to be a critical factors support Nobilis aggressive growth strategy while increasing our bottom line.

We are creating a culture of operational discipline within the organization and I think our progress in achieving this can be seen in the operating results of our first two quarters of 2017.

At this point, I will now hand over the call to David to take us through a more detailed analysis of our performance in Q2. David?

David Young

I'll begin by covering the major line items for our second quarter 2017 financials. Second quarter revenues of $80 million were 29.2% higher than the second quarter of 2016 driven by medical segment revenues which comprised 96.4% of total revenue and were up 39.5%. As in the past several quarters, contracted marketing revenues declined year-over-year to $1.6 million in the second quarter of 2017 from $4.7 million in the prior corresponding period.

This decline is part of an effort to perform more of our marketing cases at Nobilis own facilities where we receive more favorable per case economics. Although case volume for the second quarter decreased by 5.5% year-over-year to 4597 cases, revenue per case increased 36.7% to $17,394 per case.

The decline in case volume is largely attributed to loss of the physician group in our Dallas market offset by improvements in the Scottsdale market. As Harry mentioned, this increase in revenue per case is primarily the result of growth in our ancillary services line particularly lab revenue, as well as the addition of our vein division.

Further, an improvement in our mix of higher acuity procedures has also had a material impact on increasing revenue per case. Our gross margin for the second quarter of 2017 was 17.6% versus 12.4% for the prior corresponding period. Our corporate cost for Q2 were $6.7 million, a decline of $890,000 over Q2 of 2016, on lower general and administrative costs offset by increases in salaries and benefits.

Interest expense was $1.4 million in the second quarter of 2017 up from 687,000 in the prior corresponding period. Operating income for the second quarter of 2017 was $7.4 million versus 55,000 in Q2 of last year.

Net income for the second quarter of 2017 was $1.6 million versus $4.8 million in the prior corresponding period. Higher income tax, interest expense and increased profitability from our minority owned facilities impacted the results.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2017 was $10.1 million, an increase of $1.5 million or 18.1% over the second quarter of 2016. Taxes for the period were $2.2 million versus a tax benefit of 331,000 in Q2 of 2016. Our tax rate for the year is approximately 40%.

For the first six months of 2017, we recorded total revenue of $148.3 million versus $113.1 million in the prior corresponding period, an increase of $35 million or 31% driven by the increase in the medical segment.

Case volume for the first six months of 2017 increased by 2.2% to 9028 cases while revenue per case increased by 28.3% year-over-year. Excluding ancillaries, our revenue per case in the second quarter of 2017 increased by 18.6% year-over-year to $14,497 per case and year-to-date increased by 10.1% to $13,647 per case.

For the six months ended June 30, 2017 our gross margin was 12.3% versus 6% for the prior corresponding period. Our corporate cost for the first six months of 2017 were $14 million, a decline of $2.4 million over the prior corresponding period on lower overall corporate general and administrative and legal offset by an increase in salaries and benefits.

Interest expense for the first six months of 2017 was $2.6 million as compared to $1.4 million for the prior corresponding period.

Net loss for the first six months of 2017 was 813,000 as compared with a loss of 159,000 in the prior corresponding period. Similar to our quarter results, year-over-year net income is being impacted by increased interest expense, taxes, and the increase in profitability from our minority owned facilities.

Year-to-date adjusted EBITDA totaled $12.1 million as compared with $8.9 million in the prior corresponding period, an increase of $3.2 million or 36.2%. On the balance sheet, total cash at the end of the quarter was $29.2 million compared with $24.6 million at the end of 2016.

Accounts receivable as of June 30 totaled $110.4 million versus 125 as of December 31, 2016. Accounts receivables finished with a 90 day DSO of 124 days up from 113 in Q2 2016 and down 11 days sequentially from Q1. Overall AR is down approximately $14.5 million from the end of 2016 and our collections metrics are in line with prior year indicating that we are on pace to fully collect our 1231 receivables.

Accounts payable decreased from $22.2 million in 2016 year-end to $14.3 million as of June 30, 2017. During the same period, accrued expenses increased to $33.4 million from $30.1 million respectively.

Total bank debt was approximately $66.9 million versus $65.5 million at the end of 2016. Net cash provided by operating activities rose $10.9 million for the full year of 2017 or 146.2% to $18.3 million for the full year. This was primarily the result of year-over-year improvements made within the operating division. Year-to-date CapEx was $3.2 million and the balance of our revolver remains at $18 million with an additional $12 million still available.

So at this point, now that we move through the major line items of the financials. I'll provide additional details on our view of the Q2 results and update you on the progress of our cost savings programs.

As Harry mentioned previously, our Q2 results show a positive, continued trend of effective cost management across the company in all the critical metrics. In particular, note that facility operating expenses as a percent of revenue improved by over five percentage points for the quarter when compared to prior year and over 11 percentage points sequentially versus Q1.

Our cost per case on a reported basis improved sequentially versus Q1 and while that versus prior year is down as a percentage of revenues, contributing to the overall margin improvement. Note that these are on an as-reported basis, meaning that these comparisons include the acquisition of Hamilton Vein and the severance of cost associated with the Q2 headcount reduction.

Additionally, during the second quarter, we saw our total corporate expense drop by 11.7% year-over-year, despite the additional investments in key administrative areas such as accounting, finance and IT. In particular, year-over-year declines in G&A and legal expenses constitute a majority of the corporate expense reduction.

Based on these results, we believe that the cost savings program announced on our last earnings call are on track and continue in the progress we made in the first quarter of 2017.

Before handing the call over to Marissa, I want to confirm our full year 2017 guidance, which includes total revenue in the range of $310 million to $325 million with adjusted EBITDA in the range of $40 million to $45 million.

With that, I'll now pass the call over to Marissa, our President of Concertis for a brief update on our bundled payment initiative.

Marissa Arreola

Thank you, David.

I would like to provide an update on Concertis, our vehicle for patient acquisition, utilizing alternative reimbursement technologies. Concertis has executed on it's initiative to negotiate it's performed bundled payment procedures, performing procedures in three markets and in multiple specialties this year.

This product allows us to improve patient and physician satisfaction by offering a single rate for all services, technical and professional for surgical care. Concertis then reimburses all providers in the episode of care for the services, eliminating the traditional process of dropping multiple bills for a single surgical procedure.

Now that Concertis has operationalized it's federal payment initiative, this division of our organization is executing on second phase of it's strategic plan, building a clinically integrated network. A clinically integrated network is a collection of healthcare providers such as physicians, ancillary providers and facilities that come together to improve patient care through acute treatments in ongoing condition maintenance

We commenced this initiative in Q2 2017 and have already processed over 400 referrals. This includes capturing surgical referrals from primary care physicians through employment, joint venture and other alignment products and coordinating patient care with ancillary providers, surgeons, facilities and payors.

Specially Concertis offers primary care physicians the ability to track their patient's progress for referral status through postoperative care with detailed real time updates using our proprietary IT solutions.

In addition to informing primary care physicians about the status of their patients, if the patient leaks out the referral since anywhere across the continuum of care, Concertis follows up with the patients and the referral targets to ensure that the patients are redirected to receive the testing and procedures ordered by their physicians.

This process managed by our inhouse care coordinators provides the same level of Concertis service to our physicians that we provide to our patients. We expect that the results of increasing our referral-based business through our clinically integrated network will be Concertis deploying primary care physicians in Q3 2017 and contributing significant revenue in the fourth quarter of 2017.

We look forward to providing everyone with another update in our next earnings call and for now I'll pass the call over to Ken Efird, to provide an operational overview of our second quarter.

Ken Efird

Thank you, Marissa.

As David reported, we've seen marked improvement of our operational members over the past three months and we anticipate to continue to see improvement throughout 2017. These improvements are a direct result of the induction of the right people, process and technology and at the discipline to conform to plan.

Review of the operating salaries and benefits line, which is an area of our operations team focused heavily on in the second quarter, we see that despite a quarter-over-quarter increase in revenue of $11.7 million, salaries and benefits increased only $96,000 and decreased as a percentage of revenue from 22.4% in Q1 of 2017 to 19.3% in Q2 2017, which is a favorable improvement of 3.2%.

Adjusted per case for Q2 2017, which eliminates the impact of clinical acquisition, shows a 15% improvement per case. This is a direct result of improved staffing metrics in our operator's adoption of our systematic approach.

We also realized continued improvement is our dressing supply cost per case in Q1 to Q2 by 9.2%, which has primarily been the result of introducing a new more centralized procurement process to our facilities. This improvement due to the continued development of our supply chain management efforts and better adoption by our operators and physician utilizers.

We anticipate further improvement over time with the continued maturation of our system and the application of increased GPU utilization and better tier pricing. Now all of our facilities are required to submit detailed supply requests through a residual office, which will evaluate and ultimately submit the final order to a select list of vendors provided through our GPO relationship.

This has also led to the adoption of a single inventory management tool across all of our facilities, which in turn has allowed us to optimize our GPO relationship. In previous quarters, we were lacking the level of internal organization required to be able to leverage pricing improvements through our GPO.

The ability to identify these savings and many others was made possible only after adopting a rigorous and more importantly, symptomatic approach to tracking facility performance and is close to real time as possible. Recurring monthly operating reviews of each facility in conjunction with weekly and daily reporting and provided a more succinct way to track overall operational performance but has also led to improved accountability on a facility management level.

By tracking, comparing individual productivity KPIs across all of our facilities, our operations team are able to identify instances of inefficient practices among our facilities and then are able to introduce best practices, leveraged from our high-performing facilities, which ultimately lead to quarter-over-quarter reduction of our operating expenses.

Our marketing and sales department continues to drive substantial volume and revenue throughout the system and we're appreciating a 6% improvement in gross margin quarter over quarter as a result of the efficiency that began in Q4 2016.

This will be amplified by our focus on continued marketing strategy development and further evolution of our omnichannel [SCO] marketing efforts. These efforts are being championed by Phil Ayres, our newest addition to the marketing team. Phil has years of experience in online lead generation with a focus on organic volume growth.

During Phil's time with travel of the hotels.com he cultivated a disciplined approach to online channel management that will allow Nobilis to expand its lead acquisition efforts to higher levels of the marketing funnel while retaining a central focus on spent efficiency and lead cost reduction.

He has already embarked on a strategy of reducing lead cost and pay channels and Nobilis is focused on building the marketing team's expertise and email and other low-cost marketing channel like SEO to support the strategy of efficient lead growth.

Our new expertise in this area will allow Nobilis to capture patients more proximal, which mirrors our development as a healthcare system while delivering more cost efficient leads into the marketing department. This addition to our path of success in capturing leads through the bottom of the final to present as a more advanced state in the treatment algorithm.

Our continued investments in marketing talent, strategy and enhanced marketing technologies will continue to pay dividends throughout 2017 and future years.

With that, I'll pass the call back to Harry for closing remarks.

Harry Fleming

Thank you, Ken.

Two quarters into 2017, our progress is quite clear as the management has made significant progress in reshaping large parts of Nobilis' cost infrastructure. In addition to improving our operating efficiency, as I mentioned earlier in the year, second goal for 2017 is to continue diversifying revenues through the addition of new products, services and contracted revenues to Nobilis.

Our ancillary division for example, offers a variety of in-house services to thousands of patient and in Q2 of 2017 contributed over 15% of total revenue and yet we believe there's still significant growth potential in this division.

Looking ahead in 2017 we will expand a continuum of care that Nobilis offers as patients by vertically integrating primary care physician practices into Nobilis' business model, through the alignment of primary care physicians, which includes an array of options from clinical integration to employment this initiative will allow Nobilis to grow it's referral-based business while providing direct exposure to the initial level of patient care and diversifying the services provided throughout the Nobilis healthcare system.

It also offers Nobilis the opportunity to broaden marketing services throughout the continuum of care and manage the healthcare needs of patients, all the while maintaining a focus on patient outcomes and satisfaction.

Nobilis' engagement of primary care physicians at the clinical level will drive contracted revenues and create an entirely new stream of business and revenue and more portly will continue management's ongoing efforts to strengthen the Nobilis revenue platform.

As I mentioned on our Q1 earnings call in May, we are working under a letter of intent for an acquisition. We expect to close this acquisition shortly and move to the next target in our pipeline.

With that, with no further updates from management and I will now hand the call over to the operator, so we can begin the Q&A session.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator instructions] And your first question comes from the line of Bob Gibson with PI Financial. Your line is open.

Bob Gibson

Just doing a back of the envelope I'm wondering why you didn't increase your guidance because topline you just going to blow through that number?

David Young

The primary Bob is as we look at it, as you know that Q4 is such a heavily weighted quarter, we will continue to evaluate it as we move through it but I would expect if we're going to do any update, we would do it here in Q3.

Harry Fleming

And Bob, we're currently in acquisition mode and it would be more appropriate to update when we complete an acquisitions. So let us work on the -- finish the one we're working on and then we'll do give appropriate update at that time.

Bob Gibson

Nice growth in the ancillary business, do you think that's going to continue and give me some color on that.

Ken Efird

Yes, we do. When we're looking at our core business and our ability to grow within our existing service lines of physical plants, there is still a great amount of organic growth and runway left.

Operator

[Operator instructions] Your next question comes from line of Dana Hambly with Stephens. Your line is open.

Dana Hambly

Thanks for taking the question. Just following up on the prior question on the fourth quarter, remind me what kind of visibility do you have? I know these aren’t emergent surgeries, when do you know or will you feel comfortable about the fourth quarter coming into to meet your guidance?

Harry Fleming

Great question. So when we look -- it varies all along the spectrum of the specialties, those that are much higher acuity and as you mentioned non-emergent there is a great amount of clinical work and planning that go ahead. So you're looking at a lead time of anywhere from two, three, four weeks on the smaller lower acuity procedures like a colonoscopy and a pain procedure.

Those are often booked a day or two ahead. So when we look at our ability to look forward on our marketing cases it is rather accurate because we're seeing those lead throughout the funnel and with our experience, we can anticipate how many of those will convert going forward.

We have less foresight with those patients that come from physician partners are casual utilizers.

Dana Hambly

David, with - being largely on a network and DSOs above 100 days, I think that's a concern for investors. I just want to get an update now that you've been there for a little while how you feel about the revenue cycle management efforts if there's any changes that has been made or you think need to be made?

Harry Fleming

I actually feel really about it. We bought a couple new leadership members there that come out - one comes out of one big health system the other actually came from one of the big payers. And so they have brought some great discipline to the process. We are continuing to evaluate all of the overall process really from the beginning to the end.

So one of the things I look at is the sequential improvement that we saw from Q1 to Q2 so I'm really pleased to see the 11 day improvement there. The other metrics that we pay a lot of attention to is our overall cash collection year-to-date we are on par with where we were last year. So it is a strong indicator that we’ll collect everything that we had out there.

I understand the higher DSO but we really look at the mix we can see where some of the numbers are higher than we would like them to be. Those are some of the key areas in our focus from a process standpoint. But overall I am extremely pleased with what those folks have done and the progress that we’re making with that team.

Dana Hambly

Last one from me I got a little bit lost and - actually I understand the primary care physician strategy I wonder if you could just kind of sum it down in an elevator pitch for a simpleton like me?

Marissa Arreola

Sure. So the primary care physicians unlike surgeons have the long-term relationship with patients and really control their spirit for a variety of procedure. They not only are primary care physicians - it’s not very extensive to line with them but developing those relationships is just another patient acquisition tool another way to ensure that we have access as many patient referral as possible.

Harry Fleming

And I’ll also add that application of those primary care practices in parallel with our evolution as a system can happen more revenue generating encounters and have a broader scope of services that were abiding for these patients all of which we have the ability to layer on our marketing capabilities.

Dana Hambly

Are you buying the practices are you just aligning with the practice?

Marissa Arreola

All of the above so we’re currently aligned with a number of practices and we expect to be announce practice acquisitions some time in Q3.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And I see no further questions over the phone at this time. I'll turn the call back over to the presenters.

Harry Fleming

Thank everybody for joining our call. We look forward to our next call in November to discuss our Q3 results. Thank you.

Operator

And this concludes today's conference call. You may now disconnect.

