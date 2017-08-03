Time To Buy Lam Research Corp.

Stock Price History (YTD)- CNN Money

I have been holding off on Lam Research Corp. (NASDAQ:LRCX) for most of this summer and waiting for a price where the downside risk is minimal and the margin of safety would be the highest for a strong return. Looking at the recent sell-off, I believe that it is time to take a closer look at Lam Research Corp. and the strong upside it would provide investors at the price that it is trading at.

Market Discount Justifies Low Downside Risk

Low PEG Provides GARP Opportunity

With a PEG of 0.71, Lam Research is an attractive investment that is severely undervalued as this low PEG indicates that even analysts are underestimating the growth of the company and the company is very cheap for the value their strong earnings will provide to investors. This low PEG should be important for investors to notice because this low PEG showcases that Lam Research has a very minimal downside for what the P/E indicates.

Strong Earnings Compared to Interest Rates

Another indicator that Lam Research Corp. is undervalued is comparing the interest rates of bonds to the earnings yield. This very high earnings yield compared to bond rates indicates that the company is very undervalued as a bond will attract lower returns compared to the stock and there is a stronger upside in the long-run for the company compared to the total return of the bond. Investors should see this and immediately take into consider that the company is outperforming the rest of the financial markets.

Undervalued Compared To Rivals

If we compare Lam Research to its biggest rivals in the space they work in, they are very undervalued compared to all of their rivals with a P/E that 37% lower than the median P/E in the industry. Investors must notice that Lam Research is the most undervalued large-cap equity in the industrial components niche and provides the strongest upside and is more likely to outperform its competitors.

Strong Profitability Justifies Strong Price Growth

Growing profitability in the past year provides investors with justification over why the company is up 45.76% this year alone. Strong return on equity growth indicates that the company has become very profitable off the equity invested and investors are seeing strong returns on their investments. Strong profit margin and return on equity growth are strong indications that the company is likely to produce strong earnings in the future, which is a strong indication of a long-term upside.

Strong Earnings Outlook

According to NASDAQ estimates, Lam Research Corp. is projected to have a long-term earnings compounded growth rate of 17.2% a year for the next five years. This consistent growth is a strong indication that there is a strong upside in the next couple of years if investors choose to keep this equity as a long-term investment.

12-Month Price Target

According to NASDAQ estimates, the word on the street is that analysts have a LT price target set at $185. This high price target provides investors with a 23% margin of safety if they choose to invest at the price that it is trading at right now. Investors should immediately recognize that the lower the price goes, the bigger the upside.

What Investors Should Take Away

Investors must see that Lam Research Corp. has a very strong upside in the future on returns because of its strong fundamentals and robust earnings outlook. The recent sell-off minimizes investor risk for investing in the company right now as the company is right now deeply undervalued at the price its trading at. Lam Research Corp. is dirt cheap for the earnings that they will showcase in the long-term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.