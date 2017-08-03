Windstream Holdings, Inc. (WIN), has caught our eye today as one the biggest losers in the market following its just reported second-quarter results. Let me be perfectly clear. The company has been taking steps to reverse course and get the business back on track. This is being done through a number of cost savings initiatives as well as strategic acquisitions. Truth be told, the performance in the quarter was actually better than expected. So why is the stock tanking by 30% (figure 1)? It has eliminated its dividend altogether.

Figure 1. Share Price of Windstream Highlighting High Volume Crash

Source: Google Finance

You must understand that the reason people owned this name, or other high risk telecoms, is for the bountiful dividend. This dividend elimination will save the company significant cash, and it will use these savings to buy back $90 million in stock. This move will help to create shareholder value and boost earnings per share longer-term. The problem? The elimination of the dividend is enough for most investors to throw in the towel. But with shares at a new all-time low, could there be value here, or is this the death of Windstream?

To answer this question let's just look at some basic performance metrics. Total revenues and sales were $1.49 billion (rising 9.6% year-over-year_, while total service revenues were $1.47 billion in the second quarter, an increase of 10% respectively year-over-year as reported. Factoring in expenses, overall operating income was $107 million compared to $155 million in the same period a year ago. With additional expenses and debt factored in the company reported a net loss of $68 million, or a loss of $0.37 per share. Of course, this hurts compared to net income of $1.5 million, or $0.01 per share a year ago. What is important to note is that key acquisitions and new operations drove some of these results.

One such operation was EarthLink. Last year the company did not have these to boost revenues, but in the as reported numbers above, these 2017 operational impacts are included. Thus, we can look at the numbers on an adjusted basis. Adjusted revenues and sales were $1.49 billion and adjusted service revenues were $1.47 billion compared to $1.61 billion and $1.58 billion respectively year-over-year. So this is technically a decline. What we care more about here is segment specific performance. Now the adjusted reconciliations should be taken with a grain of salt, but it shows that on this basis, ILEC consumer and small business, wholesale serve, enterprise service and CLEC consumer and business service revenues were all down versus last year. These fell 2%, 8%, 4% and 19%, respectively, when adjusted and compared to last year. Commenting on the quarter, Tony Thomas, President and CEO stated:

"Windstream delivered solid second quarter results, highlighted by sequential growth in Adjusted OIBDAR. Our unique network assets and cloud-based applications have us well positioned to grow market share. Additionally, we continue to improve our cost structure and have significant opportunities to further drive down costs through reductions in network interconnection costs, upcoming synergies from the EarthLink and Broadview transactions and initiatives to advance our organizational effectiveness."

The past is now in the past. All we can do is look ahead. Management sees a decent outlook ahead performance wise. In fact it updated its previously provided financial guidance to include the just completed acquisition of Broadview Networks last week. The company expects service revenue similar to 2016 trends and adjusted operating income (before depreciation/amortization) to be between $2.02 billion and $2.04 billion. The company expects capital expenditures between $790 million and $840 million.

The question becomes, 'is there value here?' Others ask 'is this the death of Windstream?' We contend that there is indeed value. However, the fallout from this dividend cut is not over. Should shares fall to the $2.00 range, the opportunity to own a name that is rebounding, has made the move to boost value, and no longer needs to worry about the dividend is compelling. Of course, the debt is a major concern, and those who held the name as share prices kept declining have been wiped out. Sadly, we feel as though we are in a position of vultures picking at a carcass, but at that $2.00 mark, there is value.

