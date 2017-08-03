Time For 'Cash Is King'?

How far are we out of the great recession, the biggest bear market since 1930s great depression? Back in 2008-2009 the US housing bubble had a spectacular burst, then we were introduced subprime mortgage crisis, credit crunch... Oil price dropped from 147 to below 40 (source: macrotrends), stock market tumbled and wiped out the previous 10 years' gain. Hundred years old financial institutions like Lehman brothers, Bear Stearns collapsed. Homes foreclosed, jobs lost... all the sudden the music in the ballroom stopped playing, the end of euphoria. Governments all over the world rushed in to rescue, quasi zero percent interest rate, quantitative easing 1, 2, 3... massive buying of debts and securities that flushed the market with liquidity to stabilize the economy. All these, many of us still remembered vividly.

Now, almost 10 years later, we are having one of the longest running bull market, Dow Johns, Standard and Poor, Nasdaq almost doubled the pre-crisis peak, shrugging off bad news if there is any, and continuing brushing the record high. House prices also returned to the previous high level. While all these are happening, many investors are scratching their heads wondering about where exactly is the economic motor for this financial prosperity. We had electronic revolution back in the 70s, internet revolution from the 90s which eventually lead to tech bubble in 2000, and prior to 2008 financial meltdown was the hot house market and reckless lending practice in the driver's seat. But today, looking at all the potential candidates let it be the electric and autonomous vehicle, artificial intelligence, or renewable energy that are simmering, people have high hope for and have yet to see the breakthrough and the magnitude that justify such bold confidence. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), a few years ago was only considered for niche market, and its stock price now is about $350 per share and $53 billion market capitalization, which is larger than auto manufacturing giants General Motor (NYSE:GM) and Ford (NYSE:F). Facebook's (NASDAQ: FB) market value is about half a trillion dollars. Not saying there must be bubbles, instead, the high valuations of many tech companies are really priced into the future.

In economics 101, we learnt that price is determined by supply and demand. We used to imagine that the governments somehow turn on the printing machine and use the money discretionarily that leads to inflation or hyperinflation. In 1923, Germany had inflation rate of 20.9% per day. In 1994, Yugoslavia's inflation was 64.6% per day. Most recently in 2008 Zimbabwe had a daily inflation rate of 98% (source: Cato Institute), which means prices are doubling every day! Drastic scenarios like these are probably not going to happen in the foreseeable future, but inflation is definitely a rip off from the government, a hidden tax on your savings account. When your purchase power drains down in the toilet, most people would rush to inflation hedging investments including stock markets. Whereas, moderate inflation and steady increasing of money supply are generally considered beneficial to the economy.

In real life Governments tamper the money supply by tweaking commercial bank's reserve ratio, adjusting interest rates, and purchasing or selling financial securities. In another word, it's not as simple as printing money. Governments neither have control of the exact money supply, which in large part is determined by the borrowing and lending activities of commercial banks. Let's look at an overly simplified example here, when person A deposit $100 in the bank, the bank lends it to person B who paid this money to person C to mow his lawn. Person C deposit this earned $100 into the bank as well. Now, A and C both have $100 to spend. The money supply in the system became $200. Subsequently, this $200 will be lend to someone else, and carry on, the increase of money supply will be phenomenal.

Interest rate has been low for almost a decade, and federal reserve is holding record trillions of dollars of securities (holding debts and lending out money). Borrowers have been spoiled with easy access to credit, and multiplied money supply bloated all assets: unreachable house prices, ever higher stock market, etc. As I mentioned earlier, uncontrolled money supply poses catastrophic consequences; however, recent US inflation data is contained under 2% (Source:OECD), federal reserve has little pressure to tighten money supply drastically. It's good for consumers and borrowers, but could be indicating the overall the economy is still lack of strength. But eventually normalized money policy and interest rate (much higher than 0%) is expected, and debt holders are certainly going to suffer since debt valuation is inversely correlated to interest rate.

The following chart from Federal Research Economic Data shows record high level of treasury securities the federal reserve is holding, which reflecting the previous quantitative easing measures. If interest rate goes up too quickly, not only the fragile economy suffers, it also inflicts losses to federal reserve's treasury holdings. Since the quantitative easing program was initiated in late 2008, almost 10 years from now, the federal reserve probably going to let these debts mature without reinvest the proceeds. Thus, some debts will be stealthily canceled out from the economy, and money supply multiplier effect unwind without causing panic. At the same time, the fed has already raised interest rate 3 times since December 2016. More rate hikes will follow if the market keeps its robust pace. As the old saying "Don't fight the Fed", I think there will be a strong headwind against the market going higher.

source: FRED

Normally investors don't like uncertainties. Giving today's perilous world, war on terror in the Mideast, Brexit, Europe refugee crisis, shaky Trump administration, China India boarder standoff... Maybe global investors consider US market relatively safer than the rest the world? Many economists believe that governments need to normalize their monetary policies sooner, so that they won't run out of tools in their macroeconomic toolbox when next downturn hits. Meanwhile, it's responsible to assume markets are highly cyclical, and the uptrend won't continue indefinitely.

Doesn't "cash is king" rings the bell now? As the third and fourth quarter earning data rolls in, volatility much likely to return within the next 3 months. The fed has clearly revealed it's intention to raise interest rate if nothing goes wrong. A higher stock market will only reassure a faster pace of this interest rate normalizing process, which suppresses the stock market and hurts the debts. It's wise to keep some cash on hand, step on the side for a little bit, and wait for clearer signs of direction. For people want to hold on to their stocks no matter what happens, just sell covered call options to generate some cash flow. In case the stock gets sold because the option is exercised, just buy them back when the price dips.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.