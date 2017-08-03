Linn Energy's (LNGG) CEO Mark Ellis on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Linn Energy Inc (OTCQB:LNGG) Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call August 3, 2017 11:00 AM ET

Thank you for joining our second quarter 2017 earnings conference call. In a moment, I will introduce Mark Ellis, our President and Chief Executive Officer, but first I need to provide you with disclosure regarding forward-looking statements that will be made during this call. The statements describing our beliefs, goals, plans, strategies, expectations, projections, forecasts and assumptions are forward-looking statements. Please note that the Company's actual results may differ from those anticipated by such forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons, many of which are beyond our control.

Additional information concerning certain risk factors relating to our business, prospects and results are available in the Company's filings with the SEC, including LINN's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2017, which we plan to file later today, and any other public filings and press releases. Additionally, to the extent we discuss non-GAAP measures such as adjusted EBITDAX during the call, please see our earnings press release for the calculation of these measures and the GAAP reconciliations. Additional information can be found on LINN Energy's website at www.linnenergy.com in the Investor section.

Thanks Tom, and good morning. Joining us today from LINN are David Rottino, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Arden Walker, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, and Darren Schluter, Vice President and Controller. Now we had another outstanding quarter as we outperformed our mid-point guidance for volumes, costs and financial targets along with executing on several major strategic and value-adding initiatives. This is highlighted by our signing of a contribution agreement to form Roan Resources LLC, a premier pure play company in the Merge/SCOOP/STACK. Roan will have substantial acreage and the inventory to provide production and reserve growth for many years to come. LINN's contributed acreage remains dedicated to our Chisholm Trail Cryogenic facility that is currently under construction.

So far this year, we successfully closed on more than $1 billion of asset sales and have been able to extinguish all our outstanding debt as of August 1st. We are in the final stages of negotiating a new credit facility and expect to have a new borrowing base of $500 million. It has been an active quarter for our organization and we are excited to share the details of our progress. On the operating front, our high quality assets continued to perform well during the second quarter as both production and adjusted EBITDAX exceeded our adjusted guidance. Production averaged approximately 710 million cubic feet equivalent per day, lease operating expenses were approximately $71 million, net income was approximately $220 million, and adjusted EBITDAX was approximately $112 million. Another outstanding quarter for Linn.

On June 27th, LINN and Citizen Energy II, LLC announced an agreement to contribute certain upstream assets to form a new company named Roan Resources LLC which will be a growth-focused Merge/SCOOP/STACK pure play in the Anadarko Basin. In exchange for the contributed assets, LINN will receive half of the equity interest in this new company. With a total resource potential of more than 2 billion barrels of oil equivalent, more than 1,500 net drilling locations, no outstanding debt at closing and an anticipated revolving credit facility of between $100 million to $300 million, Roan is well positioned for success. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2017 and Roan continues to actively recruit an executive management team. Let me assure you that we have had significant interest in this opportunity. This new management team will have the benefit of a concentrated asset position, collective knowledge from our two companies and a development plan with size and scale to drive efficiencies and industry leading performance. Once formed, the leadership of Roan will provide guidance for the new entity.

In addition to our traditional activity in the Sycamore and Woodford zones, LINN recently completed its first horizontal test of the Hunton formation with positive results, adding a third prospective bench to our Merge area. The Campbell Farms 2H well had a peak IP-30 rate of more than 850 barrels of oil equivalent per day, 64% of which was liquids from a lateral length of 4,186 feet. This success in the Hunton formation has the potential to add between 4 to 8 future locations per drilling unit in specific areas of the Roan AMI. The Company currently operates 2 horizontal drilling rigs in the Merge targeting the Sycamore and Woodford. LINN's two rigs are active on two drilling pads with four wells each. Completion operations on the two pads is expected to commence early in the fourth quarter with all the wells estimated to be online by year's end.

Now outside of the acreage contributed in the Roan transaction, the Company has a significant acreage position of approximately 105,000 net acres in the NW STACK with positive offset horizontal results in the Osage and Meramec. Recent IP-30 rates have exceeded more than 1,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day and industry activity continues to increase in the area. LINN is evaluating adding a rig in the Northwest STACK to test horizontal potential in early 2018 along with evaluating several other potential productive horizons in the area. We are excited about what the industry is seeing in this area and are well positioned to capitalize on this emerging play.

Moving to the midstream business, Chisholm Trail is strategically located in the heart of the prolific liquids-rich Merge/SCOOP/STACK play and has approximately 30 miles of existing gas gathering pipeline and approximately 60 million cubic feet equivalent a day of current refrigeration capacity. Expansions are underway to add 35 miles of low pressure gathering and increase compression. We recently entered into a contract to construct a highly efficient, state-of-the-art cryogenic gas processing facility with a total capacity of 250 million cubic feet equivalent per day. Construction is underway and it is expected to be commissioned during the second quarter of 2018. Blue Mountain Midstream, which owns Chisholm Trail, is actively pursuing third party dedications to accelerate throughput growth for this facility.

We have a substantial acreage position of more than 500,000 net acres that is largely held-by-production with recent offset horizontal activity in several key areas including North Louisiana, East Texas, Washakie and Arkoma. We recently drilled two operated horizontal wells in North Louisiana for our first test of the Lower Red and our third test of the Upper Red. The recently completed Lower Red test continues to clean up with a choked back 24-hr IP rate of 12.6 million cubic feet equivalent per day and the completion of the Upper Red is expected to commence in the next 30 days. We plan to drill three more horizontal test wells in the second half of 2017; one additional in North Louisiana and two in East Texas.

On the strategic repositioning front, today we announced our intent to sell our interest in the Altamont Bluebell field and our mature waterfloods in Oklahoma. Management and our Board continue to work with Jefferies as our lead advisor on strategic alternatives and to date we believe we have added significant value to our shareholders. We are committed to exploring strategic alternatives to continue creating shareholder value. The results we have realized this year could not have been achieved without our talented workforce and many business partners.

During the second quarter of 2017, LINN's total oil, natural gas and NGL revenues were approximately $243 million compared to $196 million in the second quarter of 2016. The higher revenues were driven by increased commodity prices partially offset by lower production volumes including the sale of Jonah that closed on May 31st. Total expenses for the second quarter were $364 million lower than the second quarter last year driven primarily by a gain recorded on the Jonah asset sale, reduced depletion expenses as a result of fresh start accounting and a reduction in G&A expenses. The lower G&A expenses were driven primarily by reduced payroll costs and non-recurring fees for transition services related to the separation of Berry. We reported net income of approximately $220 million for the second quarter of 2017 compared to approximately $208 million for second quarter of 2016.

Moving on to the balance sheet, we ended the second quarter with $183 million of total debt and a cash balance of $17 million. This is a significant reduction of $651 million from our first quarter debt balance of $834 million. The biggest driver for this reduction is the closing of our previously announced Jonah and Salt Creek transactions for combined proceeds of approximately $636 million. In July, we closed our two California assets sales for combined proceeds of approximately $351 million. With the cash received from these transactions, we have now completely paid off our existing credit facility and have cash on our balance sheet.

In addition, in third quarter, we expect to close on the majority of our South Texas asset packages. Our South Texas assets are being sold in four separate transactions. Three of the transactions have signed Purchase and Sale Agreements and are expected to close during the third quarter for a combined contract price of $55 million and estimated proceeds after normal closing adjustments and transaction costs of approximately $50 million. We have retained a small undeveloped Eagle Ford acreage position in south Texas that we intend to sell later this year. On our Delaware acreage, we have signed Purchase and Sale Agreements in two separate transactions for combined contract prices of $25 million. One transaction for $4 million closed in the second quarter and the remaining sale for $21 million closed during the third quarter. We continue to market two additional packages in Ward and Pecos counties.

The Delaware acreage packages are separate and incremental to our conventional Permian basin assets outlined in our emergence deck presentation. The south Texas and Permian acreage transactions are expected to further add cash to the balance sheet. In total, we expect to receive approximately $1.1 billion in proceeds from asset sales by the end of the third quarter of 2017. We continue to make progress on the sale of our Permian conventional and Williston asset sale packages. In addition, we have selected advisors to market our Altamont Bluebell assets in Utah and our water flood properties in Oklahoma. We are currently gathering information on these assets and plan to begin the marketing process in mid-September.

Next, a quick update on our credit facility. The Company is in the final stages of negotiating a new $500 million credit facility which will give us more flexibility moving forward. We would like to thank all of the banks that have been supportive of the Company through this process and look forward to sharing further details on our new facility when it is has been finalized. As previously announced, the Board has authorized a $200 million share repurchase program subject to approval of the new credit facility. During the second quarter, we repurchased approximately 7,500 shares and have continued to repurchase shares during the month of July. As of July 31st, we had repurchased a total of 841,000 shares for approximately $27 million at an average price of $32.41 per share and we continue to believe buying back shares is an attractive investment option.

Looking ahead, we have provided updated guidance for the third and fourth quarters as well as full-year 2017. This forward looking guidance gives consideration to both closed and pending transactions including the Jonah and Salt Creek fields in Wyoming, South Belridge and Brea fields in California, the South Texas assets, the Delaware Basin acreage and the assets contributed to Roan Resources. We recognize there are a lot of changes in our asset portfolio and so we have included on our website a supplemental deck that provides a bridge of capital spending, EBITDAX and capital structure to help investors better model the company on a pro forma basis for transactions that have closed or have a signed purchase and sale agreement. Year to date the assets have performed well, we are pleased with the results of the announced asset sale transactions and our balance sheet allows us a lot of flexibility moving forward.

On the hedging front, as previously disclosed in our first quarter conference call, we added 1,500 barrels per day of 2018 oil swaps back in April. We will continue to monitor the market and add hedges as we feel appropriate while factoring in the impact of pending asset sales. Finally, we have received many questions about an up-listing of LNGG shares to the NYSE or NASDAQ exchange. We are currently reviewing the requirements and considering our options for 2018.

Thanks, David. Thank you all for joining us today. We appreciate your interest in LINN Energy. This concludes our prepared remarks for today. Thank you.

Yes thanks everyone for participating on the call today. Listen just wanted to tell you we've made significant progress over the last five months and we're obviously accomplished an awful lot in non-core asset sales and formation of Roan and we continue to expose capital and coming up in the coming months on some other growth initiatives that we have throughout the company. But we don't spend a whole lot of time talking about our base asset position and I wanted to say one thing that our men and women that work those assets have done an outstanding job as evidenced by our performance in the first and second quarter. So there's a tremendous amount of effort going on in regards to managing our base assets and I just wanted to compliment the organization on doing an outstanding job. Thank you so much for participating on the call and this concludes our call. Thanks.

Thank you ladies and gentlemen this does conclude today's conference call. You may now disconnect and have a wonderful day.

