Teva: They Finally Did It

Today, Teva's (TEVA) stock price collapsed by 25%, based on a horrific earnings report and a 75% dividend reduction, however this made the stock more attractive.

When I initially bought my shares at around 35 dollars a share, I was aware of the problems around the Actavis purchase. Teva bought this generic drug company from Allergan plc (AGN) for $33.43 billion in cash and 100 million shares in Teva.

It was already clear from the beginning that Teva overpaid, making the purchase dilutive for shareholders equity and increasing the debt burden. This suggestion was today confirmed by the 6.1 billion dollar write-off.

The earnings report also was nothing to be satisfied about: GAAP loss of 5.97 billion dollar. Obviously the loss was a paper loss on the Actavis purchase, but also the non-gaap income of 1.0 billion dollar was nearly 16% lower than last year, indicating more problems than just a bad acquisition. A small improvement was the revenue, which rose by 12.9% due to the Actavis purchase. Moreover, on a constant-currency revenue would have risen by 17.0%. Explanation by management for the weakening results were mainly based on weaker prices for generic prices and the problems in Venezuela.

The buying thesis: the dividend cut

The dividend cut is an excellent move. Believe it or not, but I am very satisfied about the 75% reduction of the pay-out to a mere 8.5 cents. Finally, the problems around the debt are being taken serious. With total debt standing at 35.1 billion dollar, this can be called quite a drag for the company. In addition, the credit rating is at risk. With an EBITDA of 7.2-7.4 billion dollar, which is revised downwards from 8.0-8.4 billion dollar, a debt/EBITDA ratio of 4.9 is obtained. This is rather high and close to dangerous levels. By cutting the dividend by 75%, from 34 cents to 8.5 cents, the company will annually save around 1 billion dollar.

Even though cash flow is updated downwards from 5.7-6.1 to 4.4-4.6 billion dollar, I regard the dividend cut as a positive action, ensuring security of the current debt-situation. Every dollar that is saved on the dividend reduction can now be used to reduce the debt load, this will help regaining trust that Teva is lacking and will secure the credit status. This will help Teva refinance its debt at favorable interest rates.

In general, I regard dividend cuts as a positive decision. Kinder Morgan (KMI) doubled in price after it reduced its dividend, which might provide a nice example of what is to come. It also makes sense, once earnings are retained within the company, the "value" stays within the stock.

Low Valuation And Discount to Growth

TEVA data by YCharts

Today's drop wiped out one quarter of Teva's market cap, although this seems scary, I increased my position, as I see the dividend cut as a strong positive. In all this carnage, the stock got more attractive. EPS is also reduced in the outlook but still stands at 4.30-4.50 dollars per share. This gives Teva at current prices a pe ratio of 5.3-5.6 and this is very low. Ask yourself, if you wanted to buy Teva stock at 30 dollars, you definitely want to buy it below 25 dollars.

With my own formula I calculate the minimum needed growth for this company. MNG = stock price / (2 x earnings) - 8.5/2 = -1.45 % for Teva. Therefore the stock market implies a negative growth at this current stock price of 24 dollar. According to Reuters, growth is expected of 4.78% and thus higher than the implies growth by the market. This growth is discounted by 30% to provide safety in the calculation and MNG is subtracted from the discounted expected growth to find the value at this stock price of 24 dollar. Then, 4.80% is obtained and to give value to the dividend yield this number is also added: 6.2%. This means that the Teva stock is grossly undervalued at this point. (for a better understanding of my formula, check my linked article). Any number above 0% implies a discount to growth and once this growth is realized, the stock price will head higher.

Conclusion

After today's earnings report and the followed response of the market, Teva shares became more attractive. The reduced dividend will help in regaining trust and lowering the debt load. In addition, because the stock price fell by nearly 25%, its shares became more cheap in terms of the pe-ratio and "minimal needed growth".

I expect the debt/EBITDA to slowly move towards a more reasonable 2x, evading the dangers of default or degrading credit status. Investors should watch the debt/EBITDA ratio for the coming months, to see how the situation post-dividend reduction plays out.

I bought more shares in Teva after today's fall and view Teva as a buy after the dividend cut.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TEVA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.