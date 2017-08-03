Proto Labs: My 3D Printing Play

In my first article on additive manufacturing (AM) I discussed the necessity for investors to pay attention to this burgeoning industry that really has just now begun to hit its stride. I relayed that I believe it is wise for investors to diversify and buy into multiple AM companies in order to spread risk after I discussed Materialise(NASDAQ:MTLS), the Belgium-based manufacturer. After around an 100% increase in price over the past year I said that I couldn’t recommend an entry into Materialise at this point, but I will be waiting for my opportunity. I also mentioned my other favorite player in AM is a company call Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) and today I want to recommend this stock as a BUY to my readers.

Proto Labs is one of the most impressive AM companies in the world today. They have been rapidly growing since their inception in 1999 and have achieved profitability through their “real parts, really fast” model. The company targets product developers who use three-dimensional computer-aided design, or 3D CAD software, and provides one of the fastest time to market services available in 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding. Their goal is to cut the usual expenses required with their proprietary software that eliminates the need for experts and reduces development time. The company is headquartered in Maple Plain, Minnesota, but they have eight manufacturing locations on three continents, once again enabling a faster time to market for potential clients.

Proto's global diversification and growth is only matched by its diversity in clientele and industries served. It is great to see a company in AM not tied down to any one large customer or industry. If you have the 3D CAD diagram, Proto labs will make your product, and they will do so faster than anyone else in the industry. Proto's isn’t just a 3D printing company though. They also provide CNC machining and injection molding. This enables them to create a wider variety of products and attract more consumers at greatly varying price levels. Unlike other 3D printing companies, Proto has focused on the low to mid volume production level. Instead of trying to hit the home run so to speak Proto is a singles hitter batting over .300. This model has worked incredibly well for them because it takes advantage of what makes AM so great, its ability to produce unique products, quickly and cheaply.

Balance Sheet Health and Another Strong Quarter

Unlike many other AM companies Proto has an exceedingly healthy balance sheet, along with an undeniably impressive track record for growth since their inception in 1999. Recent years have been especially impressive. With solid profit and revenues continually rolling in, it seems PRLB has really found their stride. While many of their peers, including Materialise, have struggled to maintain profitability Proto's first to market concept has kept the customers coming. They aren’t just attracting the small developer either, they have some impressive clients including Lockheed Martin. Lockheed used Proto Labs to develop a military grade UAV for the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. It’s called the Indago, and was developed by Lockheed’s Procerus subsidiary, with prototyping and low-volume production help from Proto Labs. It is a five-pound fold-up quad-copter that is a perfect example of Proto’s ability to create any and every design a customer may need, faster than the rest.

Proto Labs has seen continual total asset growth and has been able to manage debt surprisingly well, far better than their competitors.

In thousands $ June 30 th 2017 December 31 st 2016 Total Assets 454,653 414,241 Total Liabilities 43,849 34,408 Cash and Equivalent 99,196 68,795

Q2 was a much anticipated earnings season for the company and once again they put on a show, beating on EPS by $.01/share and on revenue by $1.08 million. This is another impressive quarter of growth and profitability for a company in an industry saturated with competition. Net income was up 12.1% in the quarter and the company served over 16,174 developers, an increase of 18.8% over the second quarter of 2016. Their ever-increasing number of developers is yet another example of their low volume, first to market strategy paying off.

In thousands $ Six Months Ended Jun 30 th 2017 Six Months Ended Jun 30 th 2016 Revenue 162,207 147,529 Net Income 24,286 21,353 Research and Development 11,907 11,134

The one issue I had with Proto (and it's hard to find many) was their lack of investment into R&D and improving their product, especially their software. However, in 2016 they put my worries to rest when they launched 3D printing in Europe with the acquisition and integration of Alphaform as well as completing successful facility expansions and relocations in North Carolina and Japan. Just recently the company has added to those steps when they announced they are making another €4 million investment in new manufacturing technology and upgrades to their facilities. This is exactly what I want to see and it gives me great hope for the company’s future. In a recently issued statement the company said:

Because customers today across all industries require fast turnaround, especially in product development. Our continuous investment allows us to meet the ever growing needs of our thousands of customers across all industries.

Peer Comparison

It is undeniable Proto has seen heavy price appreciation of late and you will have to pay a premium for what they offer, I believe they are worth it and this is just the beginning of their rise. In comparison with Materialise whose price has jumped around 100% since July of last year, Proto Labs shares look like a bargain given that they had reached highs of over $80/share just last year.

Although Proto Labs has the highest price to sales and second highest price to book value among its competitors, it is the only one that has proven its ability to make a consistent profit. The others are either hampered by high debt, like Materialise, or high costs like 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) and Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS). Proto Labs has the model that fits AM the best. Fastest to market, with a focus on low to mid volume production. They continually drive down costs and have showed impressive and consistent growth over the long term. That is something I am willing to pay a premium for.

Conclusion

I believe Proto Labs is currently the best option for investment in the AM industry. They provide steady profit and growth from a globally diversified portfolio of thousands of customers. Still, when entering an industry like this I will always chose a couple companies to go in with. There are always dangers that some of the larger tech companies could come over and stomp out the smaller Proto labs. At this point, I see that as highly unlikely though. The possibility of an acquisition is there but that would probably mean significant price appreciate and I can live with that. I will still be keeping my eye on a couple other companies in the AM industry, like Materialise NV, but as of now the only one I have been willing to make an entry into is Proto Labs. I am pleased with my recent purchase and I think I will be an owner for a long time to come.