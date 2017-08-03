Allergan Plc (AGN) Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Allergan Plc (NYSE:AGN)

Q2 2017 Earnings Call

August 03, 2017 8:30 am ET

Executives

Daphne Karydas - Allergan Plc

Brenton L. Saunders - Allergan Plc

William J. Meury - Allergan Plc

C. David Nicholson, Ph.D. - Allergan Plc

Maria Teresa Hilado - Allergan Plc

A. Robert D. Bailey - Allergan Plc

Analysts

Liav Abraham - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

David R. Risinger - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Marc Goodman - UBS Securities LLC

Gregg Gilbert - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Jami Rubin - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Chris Schott - JPMorgan Securities LLC

David Maris - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Ken Cacciatore - Cowen & Co. LLC

Aharon Gal - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. LLC

Umer Raffat - Evercore Group LLC

David A. Amsellem - Piper Jaffray & Co.

Vamil K. Divan - Credit Suisse Securities (NYSE:USA) LLC (Broker)

Operator

Good morning. My name is Hope, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Allergan second quarter earnings call.

Daphne Karydas - Allergan Plc

With us on today's call are Brent Saunders, our Chairman and CEO, who will provide highlights from our second quarter results; Bill Meury, our Chief Commercial Officer, who will provide an overview of our commercial performance in the quarter; David Nicholson, our Chief R&D Officer, who will provide an update on our pipeline; and Tessa Hilado, our Chief Financial Officer, who will then discuss the Allergan second quarter financial results and our guidance in more detail. Also on the call and available during the Q&A are Rob Stewart, our Chief Operating Officer, and Bob Bailey, our Chief Legal Officer.

With that, I will turn the call over to Brent.

Brenton L. Saunders - Allergan Plc

Thank you, Daphne, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us on our second quarter earnings call.

Turning to slide 5. 2017 is a pivotal year for us at Allergan. Pivotal because of the many commercial, integration, operational and R&D milestones that we must execute flawlessly to maintain our strong momentum and build a dynamic future for Allergan. And, at the midpoint of 2017, it is clear that we are delivering on our pivotal year with a focus on operational excellence and execution. With our strong first-half performance and solid outlook for the remainder of the year, we are raising our full-year guidance for both sales and non-GAAP performance net income per share. We are delivering strong revenue growth, despite the impact from generic entries on a couple of our products, with eight of our top products posting double-digit growth this quarter.

We continue to demonstrate our best-in-class integration capabilities, with exceptional execution on the integrations of both LifeCell and ZELTIQ. We are optimizing our operations and managing expenses across all of our functions, and our R&D team is making significant process on every front, especially in advancing our 6 Star R&D programs. With the initiation of Phase 3 studies for CVC for NASH, five out of our 6 Star programs are now in Phase 3.

This progress comes while we continue to sharpen our focus behind programs that have the highest potential to address unmet patient needs. Our team led a transformation that has created an Allergan with a balanced portfolio of products with strong, durable growth, a large and fast-growing cash pay business, an open science pipeline focused on innovation in our key therapeutic areas, a faster growing international business, a strong balance sheet, and a dividend to return cash directly to our shareholders. Our strategy to build and strengthen our long-term growth drivers is on track.

Turning to our results for this quarter on slide 6. Revenue growth this quarter was strong, up 9%, with continued great performance from many of our top products. And Regenerative Medicine products and CoolSculpting have gained momentum under our ownership. That speaks to the synergistic benefits of operating them as part of Allergan and our top-notch integration capabilities. Performance net income per share was up 20%, driven by higher revenues, strong gross margins, a lower share count, partially offset by lower operating margins, and an anticipated higher tax rate. Gross margin was above 87%, primarily due to our reimbursement in the quarter for costs previously expensed in cost of sales, as well as buyout of certain royalty streams from partners. Strong revenue growth and tight management of operational spend drove solid operating margins despite a negative transactional FX impact to G&A, which Tessa will discuss in her remarks.

We continue to drive the pipeline forward, with eight pharma and device approvals so far this year and have made good progress on enrollment in our 6 Star clinical Phase 3 programs. And we demonstrated our commitment to a balanced approach to capital deployment with an additional $1.5 billion reduction in our debt this quarter, including $1.2 billion ahead of its fourth quarter maturity.

In closing, we had a very strong quarter due to our team's focus on execution. We are well-positioned for the remainder of the year and setting the stage for 2018 and beyond. Now let me turn the call over to Bill.

William J. Meury - Allergan Plc

Thanks, Brent, and good morning, everyone.

Turning to slide 8, our performance this quarter reflects strong execution. In Medical Aesthetics, we're making significant investments to maximize our leadership position, sustain our long-term growth, and expand the market. The long-term prospects for this business are excellent. In Eye Care, we're maintaining our leadership position despite competitive headwinds. In CNS we're building a flagship product with VRAYLAR while maximizing value with NAMZARIC. In GI, we're building IBS leadership with LINZESS and VIBERZI. And our international business is growing steadily, anchored by Medical Aesthetics and Eye Care. These are our priorities in a snapshot.

Turning to slide 9. We drove strong growth across multiple areas of our business. Revenue was up 9% over last quarter, including the addition of LifeCell and CoolSculpting. Sales for eight out of our top product lines increased at double-digit rates in the second quarter, and growth across the product portfolio is being driven primarily by volume. The Medical Aesthetics growth was led by BOTOX Cosmetic, up 13%, and our JUVÉDERM collection of fillers, up 18% excluding FX. In Eye Care, RESTASIS continues to show durability with stable demand, offset by year-over-year trade buying patterns this quarter, which did not impact RESTASIS in the first quarter. We expect buying patterns to moderate for the remainder of the year, and for RESTASIS to be at expectations for the full year. And collectively our new products including VRAYLAR, NAMZARIC, KYBELLA, VIBERZI, XEN, and RHOFADE contributed $108 million to net revenue growth compared to last year.

Growth was partially offset in the quarter by continued sales erosion from NAMENDA XR, loss of exclusivity from ASACOL HD and MINASTRIN, and lower ACZONE sales that were negatively impacted by formulary coverage gaps and increased generic pressure in the category.

Turning to slide 10, Medical Aesthetics is our largest and fastest growing business, as you know, and it's built on three pillars: Facial Aesthetics, Plastics and Regenerative Medicine, and Body Contouring. We're seeing strong momentum across our broad and deep portfolio.

The Regenerative Medicine products and CoolSculpting are strong, and are at or above expectations. In Facial Aesthetics we had strong performance from our lead products. As I mentioned, BOTOX Cosmetic up 13% and our JUVÉDERM collection of fillers, where we have launched several new products, including VOLBELLA, VOLLURE, and VOLITE, was up 18%, and surpassed a 50% U.S. market share, marking an all-time high. In Plastics and Regenerative Medicine, sales for ALLODERM, our market-leading acellular dermal matrix for tissue support and breast reconstruction, were very strong. And the launch of INSPIRA implants continues to exceed expectations.

And in Body Contouring we're off to a strong start. Sales for the quarter were up 40% pro forma excluding FX. Three takeaways here: First, the business is starting to accelerate following an increase in sales force effort and advertising. Second, system placements are at an all-time high. And consumable demand is very strong. It's early, but the growth prospects for this business and the market are excellent.

With KYBELLA we have a large group of trialists, but a smaller group of adopters. We're focused on education, training, and complementary co-positioning of KYBELLA and CoolMini. The fat reduction market is still in the early innings, and it's a market we're committed to for the long term. Remember, it took the facial injectable market five to seven years to develop. We're leveraging our existing commercial infrastructure to support KYBELLA. Success in Body Contouring business will take time and result from market development and potentially new future indications for other parts of the body, including jowls, where we're focused right now, as well as arms and knees.

Turning to slide 11, we continue to see Medical Aesthetics as one of the fastest growth areas of our business and one of the best markets in all of healthcare. Attitudes towards aesthetics are changing, and new demographics, including millennials and males, are expanding rapidly. There are approximately 30 million people in the United States alone who are considering an aesthetic procedure in the next one to two years. We've captured just a fraction of this potential market, as you can see on the slide: approximately 5% in Facial Aesthetics, 10% in Plastics and Regenerative Medicine, and 5% in Body Contouring. The main point here is that the long-term growth prospects for the market and our business are excellent, and this has and will continue to be a focus for Allergan.

Turning to Eye Care on slide 12. In dry eye, RESTASIS continues to demonstrate durability, with stable demand and market share. Unit market share for RESTASIS is solid at approximately 80%, and the outlook for the second half is in line with expectations. RESTASIS MultiDose, which was launched several months ago, is at approximately 10% of the total line and should exit the year around 15% or higher. We expect we can continue to grow share throughout 2018. In retina, OZURDEX has been a leading growth driver across our global portfolio, up 15% ex FX in the second quarter. The growth was balanced between U.S. and international markets, with new patients coming primarily from anti-VEGF failures. And in glaucoma, we're maintaining a strong position with this highly profitable product portfolio while continuing to deliver new treatments to the market. The XEN Gel Stent is getting very positive reviews in the initial launch period.

Turning to our launch products in CNS on slide 13. Demand for VRAYLAR remains strong and above expectations. It continues to be the fastest growing atypical antipsychotic on the market, and we see a long runway for VRAYLAR. We expect future growth will be driven by expanding coverage and access. Long term, we're looking to market expansion, with potential new indications such as negative symptoms, bipolar depression, and schizophrenia maintenance. With NAMZARIC the launch trajectory remains solid, and we're on track to exit the year at approximately 25% to 30% of the NAMENDA franchise. We have formulary coverage through 2018, and we'll continue to drive utilization of NAMZARIC during that period.

Turning to GI on slide 14. We continue our strong presence in IBS, of course, with LINZESS and VIBERZI. LINZESS is back on its growth trajectory, up 12% in the quarter, with strong prescription demand of approximately 19%, offset primarily by year-over-year trade buying patterns. Growth catalysts for this business are the 72-microgram launch, promotional leadership, and widespread formulary coverage. With VIBERZI, prescription levels have stabilized since the FDA label update, which is a good sign. Utilization in primary care is relatively strong, but we have work to do in gastroenterology. Our promotional levels and formulary coverage are where we need them to be. We expect demand for VIBERZI to pick up in the second half of the year.

Turning to slide 15. We saw another strong quarter from our international business, with sales up 16% excluding FX. In our international markets, we had operational growth in all regions, with Asia-Pacific and Middle East/Africa up 20%, Latin America/Canada up 16%, and Europe 10%. China continues to be one of the fastest-growing markets, up 61%, with others like Sweden, Spain, Brazil, and Canada also showing strong growth. We continue to have a very positive outlook for our international business. Medical Aesthetics, BOTOX Therapeutic, and Eye Care anchor our business internationally.

We'll continue to focus on execution. We're halfway through the year, and our balanced portfolio of high-quality products positions us very well, both in the United States and internationally. With that, I'll turn the call over to David.

C. David Nicholson, Ph.D. - Allergan Plc

Thanks, Bill. Good morning, everyone.

In the first half of the year, we continue to make important progress in delivering Allergan's pipeline to patients. This includes our 6 Star programs. As Brent mentioned, so far this year, we have received eight major pharma and device approvals, including RHOFADE for rosacea, LINZESS 72 micrograms for IBS-C and CIC, and TrueTear for tear production. These approvals mark a strong start in advancing our pipeline in the first half of 2017.

Turning to slide 17, and looking at our 6 Star programs, development of these first or best-in-class compounds remains on track.

In CNS we continue to progress our CGRP programs. Recruitment is going well in our Phase 3 studies for ubrogepant in acute migraine. Top line results from the acute treatment studies are expected in the first half of 2018. Following discussions with the FDA, we are finalizing our Phase 3 program, which includes the addition of a two-month safety study. All necessary studies were started by the end of 2017, and we continue to expect launch in 2020.

Our Phase 2b study with atogepant for migraine prophylaxis in the U.S. is on track. We expect top line results from this program in the first half of 2018. If successful, these will be the first oral CGRPs approved and available for the treatment of migraine. In our atogepant migraine prophylactic program, approximately 600 patients have been randomized. There has been a low incidence of transaminase elevations, non-symptomatic, and no elevations greater than tenfold. The liver safety board has reviewed unblinded data from this program twice and has advised continuation. Compared to published data from Merck's telcagepant studies, which revealed the liver enzyme elevations associated with this compound, our atogepant studies have randomized a comparable or indeed greater number of patients without identifying safety concerns.

In our ubrogepant Phase 3 program, approximately 2,000 patients have been randomized to date. Results have shown a low incidence of transaminase elevations, none were symptomatic, and no elevations were greater than tenfold. The liver safety board has reviewed these unblinded data and has advised continuation. To summarize, recruitment is progressing well for both our oral CGRP antagonists, and there has been no safety signals identified in either program.

Turning to rapastinel, our Phase 3 program is on track, and we continue to expect to have top line results from the short-term studies in 2019. As a reminder, rapastinel could be game-changing in the treatment of MDD, with a rapid onset of action and activity in patients who are insufficiently treated with other therapeutic options. As we all know, MDD is a condition where patients desperately need innovation.

In Women's Health, following the quality Phase 3 results for ESMYA, which we announced in the first quarter of 2016, we continue with our plans to achieve approval for the treatment of abnormal uterine fibroid bleeding in 2018.

In Eye Care, we expect to announce top line results for our abicipar AMD Phase 3 studies in the second half of 2018.

In GI, we have initiated our Phase 3 program for cenicriviroc, or CVC. Our first-in-class, once-daily oral immunomodulator for NASH. We plan to announce the top line two-year data from the Phase 2 CENTAUR study in the second half of this year.

We also continue with our preparations to initiate our Phase 3 program for relamorelin, our ghrelin agonist for diabetic gastroparesis.

As we advance these key programs, as well as others, we're also continuing to regularly review and prioritize our pipeline and resources. As I have outlined, we have made significant progress in delivering and advancing our pipeline in the first half of this year. We are well on our way to achieving our goals for the year. Our continued work to identify the best science, matched with our solid results in advancing innovation, continues to validate our open science approach. I thank our Allergan global R&D team for their continued commitment to advancing our programs and for their work for the patients we serve.

And now I will turn the call over to Tessa.

Maria Teresa Hilado - Allergan Plc

Thank you, David. And good morning, everyone. First I'd like to apologize up-front for my voice, since I'm recovering from a bad cold. In the event my voice starts to fail, I'll request Daphne to take over my prepared remarks.

Turning to our overall results for the second quarter of 2017 on slide 19. In Q2 we delivered another solid quarter of year-over-year performance. Non-GAAP continuing operations net revenues were $4.01 billion, a 9% increase versus prior year, primarily driven by the addition of LifeCell and ZELTIQ, as well as the continued strong growth in key brands and product launches.

The growth was partially offset by ASACOL HD and MINASTRIN LOEs, continued erosion in NAMENDA XR, and the declines in RESTASIS and ACZONE. Non-GAAP gross margin for the second quarter was strong at 87.3%, partly due to the positive impact from royalty buyouts and the reimbursement of $15 million for cost previously expensed through cost of sales. These items offset lower gross margin from LifeCell and ZELTIQ. Despite the better-than-expected gross margins in the quarter, we continue to anticipate a negative impact to gross margins in the second half of the year due to product mix, including the Regenerative Medicine products and CoolSculpting.

Non-GAAP operating margin was 47.1% in the second quarter of 2017, a sequential improvement from the first quarter but a decline of 330 basis points versus prior-year period, primarily as a result of, one, higher R&D expenses to continue to support advancement of the pipeline; two, increased sales and marketing investments to continue to support new launches, and the addition of LifeCell and ZELTIQ, partially offset by disciplined cost management in our General Medicines segment; and, three, higher G&A spend, which despite tight management was negatively impacted by an unfavorable transactional FX headwind in the quarter. Excluding this impact, G&A expenses increased approximately 2% versus prior year.

Non-GAAP net interest expense in the quarter was significantly lower versus last year, as our debt balance has been substantially reduced due to the net paydown of approximately $9.4 billion since the second quarter of 2016, lowering our interest expense, in addition to the positive impact from the Teva dividend of $34 million this quarter. Performance net income per share of $4.02 reflects growth of 20% versus prior year, driven by revenue growth, lower interest expense, and share count reduction, partially offset by a higher tax rate and lower operating margins. Our non-GAAP tax rate was 13.1% in the quarter, in line with expectations.

Cash flow from operations for the second quarter was strong at approximately $1.6 billion. As you will see in our quarterly filings, we're also taking non-acquisition related severance and restructuring charges of approximately $66 million for anticipated cost management initiatives. We are taking action to manage the cost base of the business, to maintain our margin profile going forward given anticipated LOE headwinds for NAMENDA XR and ESTRACE in 2018. This will enable continued investment behind our long-term growth drivers, including product launches and our pipeline. We do not anticipate a material impact from these cost-saving activities for the remainder of the year. Our GAAP financial metrics and reconciliation from GAAP to non-GAAP metrics can be found in our earnings release issued this morning and posted on our website.

Turning now to our Q2 performance by segment results on slide 20. U.S. Specialized Therapeutics revenue were $1.72 billion for the quarter, continuing strong double-digit growth of 15.2% versus the prior-year period. In our U.S. General Medicines business, second quarter revenues were $1.43 billion, a decline of 1.5% versus prior-year period. International's second quarter revenues were $859 million versus $757 million in the prior-year period. Excluding the approximate 3% negative impact of foreign exchange, international revenues in the second quarter grew 16.2% versus prior year.

Looking at segment contribution margin, U.S. Specialized Therapeutics is the highest margin segment, mainly attributed to strong gross margins. The decline of 370 basis points versus last year was primarily due to the addition of LifeCell and ZELTIQ, and to a lesser degree an increase in promotional spending on key brands, and the new product launches of RHOFADE and XEN Gel Stent. U.S. General Medicine contribution margin improved 350 basis points this quarter versus prior year, due primarily to royalty buyouts and lower promotional and selling expenses. International contribution continued to improve from 53.4%, to 54.3% as revenues continued to grow double digit, coupled with a favorable product mix benefit.

Turning to slide 21. We ended the quarter in a strong capital position, with total debt of approximately $30.2 billion and gross-debt-to-adjusted-EBITDA ratio of 4.4 times, and 3.2 times on a net basis. We continued to execute on our commitment to reduce our leverage with an additional $1.5 billion reduction in debt this quarter, which includes $1.2 billion ahead of its fourth quarter maturity. Year to date, we have paid down approximately $2.6 billion in debt, and we expect to continue to repay our contractual maturities, which will further reduce debt by an additional $3.8 billion in 2018. In the second quarter, our cash and marketable securities were impacted primarily by the acquisition of ZELTIQ and continue to include Teva shares of approximately $3.3 billion. Given the Teva lockup has just expired, we have requested Teva to register the shares consistent with our intent to sell the shares in a prudent and responsible manner.

Turning to slide 22. With strong execution in the first two quarters, and confidence in our outlook for the remainder of the year, we are raising our 2017 full-year guidance. Starting with net revenues, we are raising our full-year outlook and now expect 2017 net revenues to be between $15.85 billion to $16.05 billion, a $50 million increase at the bottom and top of our prior guidance net revenue range. This increase reflects our updated expectations for NAMENDA XR generic entry in the first quarter of 2018 versus our prior assumption of early fourth quarter 2017 generic entry.

In addition, given movements in foreign exchange rates, we now anticipate a negligible impact to revenues from FX versus our prior assumption of an approximate $100 million headwind for the full year. This is partially offset by sales levels on other products. Other revenue assumptions remain unchanged, including stable revenues of RESTASIS and no generic competition for ESTRACE for the remainder of the year. We also continue to expect revenues to be the highest in the fourth quarter, mainly driven by seasonality and formulary coverage dynamics across our product portfolio, while third quarter revenues are expected to be at similar levels to the second quarter.

Given the higher-than-expected gross margin in the first half of the year, we now expect our full-year gross margins to be between 86.5% and 87%, versus prior guidance of 86% to 87%. We do, however, expect that gross margins for the second half of the year will be lower than in the first half of the year. We continue to be committed to managing operating expenses as we continue to invest behind the progression of the pipeline and new product launches. Our updated non-GAAP SG&A guidance range of $4.5 billion to $4.6 billion reflects our focus on managing costs, offset by the unfavorable transactional foreign exchange impact to G&A.

With respect to sales and marketing spend for the remainder of the year, we anticipate promotional activities to be higher in the third quarter versus the fourth quarter, given the timing of new launches and expected promotional programs to support key brands. Non-GAAP R&D spend of approximately $1.6 billion remains unchanged, but given the timing of clinical trial activity, we now anticipate R&D spend to be higher in the third quarter compared to the fourth quarter. Our tax rate for the full year remains unchanged at approximately 13%.

We're also updating our non-GAAP net interest expense/other guidance, which now we expect to be approximately $1 billion versus the prior guidance of approximately $1.075 billion, as we now anticipate dividend income from Teva shares in the third quarter, in addition to lower net interest expense from the earlier debt reduction and the euro bond offering. This update reflects Teva's 75% cut in their dividend that they announced this morning. Average 2017 share count forecast remains unchanged at approximately 356 million shares and assumes a Q3 settlement for the ASR. As a result, we now fully expect full-year 2017 non-GAAP performance net income per share to be in the range of $16.05 to $16.45 versus our prior guidance of $15.85 to $16.35, reflecting strong double-digit growth in the range of 19% to 22%.

In summary, we are on track for a very strong 2017, and we are very pleased with our first-half 2017 results. With that, I'll turn the call over to Brent for some closing remarks.

Brenton L. Saunders - Allergan Plc

Thank you, Tessa. In closing, Allergan is executing this pivotal year very well. And we have assembled the right team to continue to execute on our strategy. By driving sales, advancing the pipeline, and managing costs, we are in a strong position to deliver an even stronger 2017 than previously forecast, while setting the stage for 2018 and beyond. I'm very proud of our entire team and what they have accomplished.

With that, we're ready to begin the Q&A. Hope, can we open the line for questions?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Certainly. Your first question comes from the line of Liav Abraham with Citi.

Liav Abraham - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Good morning, guys. Congrats on the quarter. A couple of questions. Firstly, regarding your revenue guidance for the year. I guess given the better-than-expected revenues for the quarter, I would've expected a greater increase in the revenue guidance. Can you perhaps discuss the pushes and pulls on revenues in the second half of the year?

Secondly, on SG&A and R&D cost management, which you mentioned in your press release, are there any numbers that you can put around this? To what extent will this restructuring, I guess, flow to the bottom line versus be reinvested in the business?

And then, lastly, just on your Aesthetics growth, you continue to show very strong growth of this part of your business. To what extent is this sustainable going forward? Is the growth coming from recurring patients or from increased penetration? I'd be interested in your thoughts on the strategic outlook for this division over the medium term. Thank you.

Brenton L. Saunders - Allergan Plc

Yeah, so let me see if we get all these. And, Liav, please – I was scribbling notes quickly. If we missed it or don't get it, please correct us. So with respect to revenue guidance, there were lots of puts and takes throughout the year. I think the net-net is an improvement in revenue, which is the important bottom line, but I don't know if Tessa or Bill want to add some color to it. Bill?

William J. Meury - Allergan Plc

Yeah. I would just say that we actively promote over 20 products, and the large majority of them at this point for the quarter are at or above expectations. But there are three, to be fair, that need some work right now, and that's VIBERZI, KYBELLA, and ACZONE. And so those generally offsetted some of the favorability from FX and XR, and that's how I'd think about it.

Brenton L. Saunders - Allergan Plc

So the second question you asked was related to the SG&A cost management. I think to be fair this is a strategic move that we're making to prepare Allergan for the future to make sure that we have the right capabilities, the right ability to invest in new product launches, to invest in R&D and the like, as we go into 2018. I would expect that given the timing of when we plan to do this, very minimal impact in 2017. And that we will quantify the impact in 2018 as we are in the process of ordinary course of doing our budgets now and preparing and looking at investment opportunities in 2018. And we'll give you an update on that later in terms of what flows through in 21018.

The last question you asked was related to aesthetics. Clearly, medical aesthetics strategically are a high priority for us. It is – and I've said this to you before, Liav – it is without a question in my mind, and obviously I have a biased opinion, the best pharmaceutical business in the world. It's high-quality, it's cash-pay, it's global, and we have a very strong market leadership position everywhere in the world. We've invested significantly in that business over the last few years with new technologies, with R&D, with strengthening our sales forces in not just the United States but around the world. And so we have a high conviction that that growth is sustainable for a very long period. We are just at the initial stages of market development in the U.S. and almost every market in the world. So we have very high conviction around the sustainability. I don't know if Bill would want to add that – ?

William J. Meury - Allergan Plc

Yeah. I think that's right. If penetration rates in the category were 30% or 40% or 50%, you might think that growth rates over time would moderate, but they're not, and we showed that on the slide. You're between let's call it 5% and 10%. The two biggest trends that we think are driving business is, one, there's a millennial movement or a youth movement underway, and there's an emerging male movement, which will take time. Given our leadership position, we're at 70% to 90% of that market, depending which product lines you look at. We're focused on one thing: building the market and expanding it. If we do that, we're going to be very successful.

And to answer your questions, Liav, most of the business we're talking about is balanced between customers that are satisfied with their aesthetic procedure, and then there's a large pool of new patients that are trying aesthetic procedures for the very first time, which is pretty characteristic of a market that's in growth mode.

Brenton L. Saunders - Allergan Plc

Yeah, maybe one last point I would say is the way I think about it in very round numbers. Take a market that many would consider more developed, the United States. Even though the penetration rate is very low, we see roughly 3 million consumers participating in the aesthetic market; we see 30 million considering. So even if we just improved the roughly 10% penetration in the considering population – and yet we still have an opportunity to turn the 30 million considering into 60 million considering. So we haven't even scratched the surface in terms of a market like the United States. You go to China and other places, or Brazil, the opportunity's even greater.

Liav Abraham - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Great, thanks.

Brenton L. Saunders - Allergan Plc

Hope, can we – ?

Liav Abraham - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Thank you.

Brenton L. Saunders - Allergan Plc

Yeah. Thanks, Liav. Hope, next question.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of David Risinger with Morgan Stanley.

David R. Risinger - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Great. Thanks very much, and congrats on the results. I have a couple questions. I guess first, with respect to the cash flow, Tessa, I was hoping that you could talk a little bit about the unusually strong cash flow in the quarter. Obviously that follows unusually weak cash flow in the first quarter. And when you comment – if you could provide some color on how we should think about the outlook for operating cash flow. With the $1.6 billion figure in the second quarter, the first half amounted to $2.4 billion. And I'm just wondering, as you look out to the second half of 2017, whether we should think about the second half operating cash flow being similar to that $2.4 billion in the first half or maybe higher or lower.

And then separately I wanted to ask a little bit about the CDC two-year data and when we should expect the detailed results.

And finally, with respect to rapastinel, that's obviously a compelling product in development for depression, but it's an IV. Just wondering whether you have confidence that you can convert it to an injectable product and where that development stands. Thanks so much.

Maria Teresa Hilado - Allergan Plc

Great. So let me address the first question, David. Happy to answer that. So obviously very happy with the strong cash flow generation in the second quarter in our results. It's what we expected. The incremental sort of like cash flow that I think you're referring to that was above expectations really was largely driven by a roughly $535 million refund coming out of the estimated taxes that we paid related to the gain on sale of Teva. And so that's really what drove, largely, the incremental cash flow that you're referring to.

With regards to cash flow for the back half of the year, first recall that fourth quarter seasonally is the highest quarter for us out of the four quarters, and I indicated that in my prepared remarks as well. From an expectation point of view, we expect back-half cash flow to improve relative to the first half, as you pointed out. And it would be about $3 billion to $4 billion in operating cash flow absent any M&A, excluding milestones and restructuring charges. So $3 billion to $4 billion for the two quarters in the back half.

Brenton L. Saunders - Allergan Plc

And so, David, do you want to touch on the rapastinel question for David?

C. David Nicholson, Ph.D. - Allergan Plc

Yeah, could I do the CVC first (41:02) – ?

Brenton L. Saunders - Allergan Plc

All right. Yeah. Whichever one. Yeah.

C. David Nicholson, Ph.D. - Allergan Plc

Yeah. Okay. Sorry, Brent. Yeah.

Brenton L. Saunders - Allergan Plc

No problem.

C. David Nicholson, Ph.D. - Allergan Plc

Okay. Yeah, CVC data and the two-year results, obviously nobody's looking forward to seeing those data more than I am. What we have to do is to lock the database and then we can do that. Once we've cleaned the data, then we have to analyze it and understand it.

The year two data is somewhat more complex than the first year because what we did during the second year was to cross over some of the placebo patients to CVC. So we gain new year one data with that, which we can analyze in comparison to the previous year one data. We also have CVC patients who continue for two years, and we have some placebo patients who crossed over. So all in all, it's a rather complex analysis that we have to do, and we have to make certain that all the data is scrubbed. And as I mentioned in my introductory remarks, we do expect to get all of those data in the second half of this year. And we will be announcing the top line results as soon as possible.

Shall I go on and talk about rapastinel?

Brenton L. Saunders - Allergan Plc

Yeah. Good idea. (42:24)

C. David Nicholson, Ph.D. - Allergan Plc

Okay, thanks. Yeah. And I think Bill wants to make some remarks on rapastinel as well. I'll restrict my comments to the oral rapastinel. We do have a second compound in development which mimics very closely the pharmacology of rapastinel. This is an agent that has high oral bioavailability both in animals and in man, and we will be moving that compound through into Phase 2 in an expeditious manner (42:58).

William J. Meury - Allergan Plc

And as it relates to the formulation, David, the IV, while an oral often can be preferred, if we can replicate in the Phase 3 trials what we saw in the Phase 2 trials, my sense right now is the healthcare system is completely equipped, whether it be through infusion centers or home care centers, to deal with an IV treatment for depression. I think that statement probably may not apply if it was 20 years ago. But regular IV treatments – and this only takes about a minute to do on a weekly basis for people who have, in this case, failed multiple antidepressants and perhaps are suffering from suicidal thoughts and behaviors – it doesn't seem like it's going to be a big obstacle to me. And so the potential for rapastinel, I don't really think, trades on whether we have an oral formulation or not.

Brenton L. Saunders - Allergan Plc

And I would just add a quick follow-up. One, as Bill said, this is a quick infusion, under a minute. Second, I would tell you that there was, I think, several years ago great skepticism that we could train neurologists to do injections, and they do. In my meetings with community psychiatrists, they're very excited. They don't view the injection as an obstacle. In fact, they're used to doing more invasive things like electric shock and other things like that in their offices. They like this treatment. There are other places that could be developed – or delivered in infusion centers that are all over the place.

So I think commercially, that really is just a minor consideration and one that I think we understand how to do. And we know how to train people that don't know how to do invasive procedures to do invasive procedures, whether it be in aesthetics or neurology or the like. So we have just a lot of experience there, David.

David R. Risinger - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Great, thank you -

C. David Nicholson, Ph.D. - Allergan Plc

And in that connection, I would just quickly say we are, of course, running three Phase 3 studies. We've got 600 patients already recruited in those three Phase 3 studies. Recruitment's going really well, and I think that points to the demand for an agent like this.

Brenton L. Saunders - Allergan Plc

Great. Hope, next question.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Marc Goodman with UBS.

Marc Goodman - UBS Securities LLC

Morning. David, can you talk about CGRP? Just come back to some of the comments that you made. You were focused on above 10 times liver elevation. Talk about what is the actual FDA guidance? So when this product ends up, let's just say, working, and we're happy, and we're at a panel, and we get those questions, and they talk about up – what is the number of events above upper limits of normal for ALTs? Are we seeing bilirubin increases? Are we seeing any cases of Hy's law? Just give us a sense of what are the ground rules for FDA guidance, and maybe then you can come back and talk about what you've seen so far?

Second question is Novartis obviously showed some data for their AMD drug with longer duration. I was curious your thoughts about that and if that changes the opportunity for abicipar at all.

And then, third, just give us a sense of key international launches that you expect over the next year or so, so we can model that appropriately. I think we're all focused on the U.S. so much. Thanks.

C. David Nicholson, Ph.D. - Allergan Plc

Yeah. So I'll take the first two. I think Bill is going to handle the final one. Let me just kick off my remarks about ubrogepant and atogepant by saying we have seen no safety concerns or safety issues with either of these two CGRPs so far in the clinical studies. And we've treated a lot of patients now both with atogepant, more chronically for migraine prophylaxis, and approximately 2,000 patients randomized with ubrogepant in the acute migraine studies. So we're really starting to build a large database. Clearly, because of the history of CGRPs, we have a liver safety monitoring board, and they've reviewed the data twice and simply recommend continuation of the programs.

With telcagepant, what they saw was 13 patients out of just over 500 with very significant elevations of liver enzymes, and a couple of these patients had elevations of more than 30-fold. And it's a Merck program, so you need to talk to Merck. But it's my understanding that that's why they stopped the program with telcagepant, and that was on the back of canceling another CGRP prior to them moving telcagepant forward.

We of course have carefully analyzed the likelihood of ubrogepant and atogepant causing liver toxicity. There are multiple hypotheses of why the original CGRPs had liver toxicity issues, and I'll spare you the details of those on this call, but we believe that neither of our compounds have the likelihood of producing liver tox, and that's following very careful analysis, both by Merck and then subsequently by ourselves in our own laboratories. So we are increasingly confident in the safety of these agents. It is a complex issue, because of course we do have to remember that migrainers (48:56) take many, many compounds, and so do have some polypharmacy. But we're increasingly confident of the safety of our agents.

Brenton L. Saunders - Allergan Plc

And we didn't restrict that in the study.

C. David Nicholson, Ph.D. - Allergan Plc

No, we did not. No, no. That's the point here. Thanks, yeah. Thanks, yeah. So they are on top of standard of care.

Brenton L. Saunders - Allergan Plc

Yeah.

C. David Nicholson, Ph.D. - Allergan Plc

And regarding AMD and the Novartis compound, I always say that I want to restrict my comments to our compounds, and it's up to Novartis to comment on their own. What I would say is that the abicipar program, and the protocol, differs from the protocol performed by, in this case, Novartis. What we're looking at is the ability of abicipar given, well, every eight weeks, but with a main focus on being administered every 12 weeks, to continue to improve visual acuity across the entire treatment population. That's the analysis that we're performing. We think that's the right analysis. And we're looking forward to seeing the results in the second half of 2018.

William J. Meury - Allergan Plc

Marc, I think this market ultimately splits between long-acting agents and short-acting agents, or cheap agents. And when it comes to something that's long-acting, I think abicipar, if we show that 90% of people preserve vision and 30% get an improvement in vision, I don't think there's another long-acting agent out there that's going to have a better profile than that, in an every-four-month, or even longer period. And so I think – I don't see the findings from any of the other companies impacting what our view of the potential of abicipar is. But we have to of course watch it.

On the international front, what I would look at over the next several years in terms of growth drivers – I'll talk about the marketed products first. BOTOX and fillers, internationally those businesses in most regions of the country are up 20% to 30%. And as Brent said, the international market has a long way to go as it relates to aesthetics procedures and probably has even more headroom than the U.S. In Eye Care, our fastest-growing product is OZURDEX across the board. And then in terms of new product launches, XEN, which is the glaucoma surgical procedure that we just introduced, probably the best IOP-lowering procedure on the market. And then I'd watch abicipar, of course, which we just talked about, and BELKYRA, which is approved in over a dozen countries around the world. And that's how I think about the international piece.

Brenton L. Saunders - Allergan Plc

Hope, next question?

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Gregg Gilbert with Deutsche Bank.

Gregg Gilbert - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Thank you. Brent, first, other than feeding your existing franchises, as has been your strategy for several quarters now, and how you've articulated your BD strategy, are there any capabilities or geographies that you're looking to add at Allergan or enhance, sort of cross-company, not necessarily specific to a therapeutic area?

And maybe, Bill, on ESMYA, I know it's a bit early, but do you have to add infrastructure to leverage that opportunity next year? Or can you leverage what you have?

And lastly, Bill, what are you doing to improve VIBERZI and ACZONE, things that the company can control from this point? Thanks.

Brenton L. Saunders - Allergan Plc

Great, yeah. So I think our strategy largely remains unchanged. We'll continue to focus on building out global leading positions in each of our therapeutic areas, where relevant. I think as you look at – the past is a good indicator of the future. Obviously we've invested a lot in Medical Aesthetics. We believe that's paying off, and that will pay off for the long term. Our pipeline is focused in areas like Eye Care, CNS, and GI. And so we're looking for new product flow there to strengthen our business over time. And we continue to look at adjacencies, much like we did Regenerative Medicine to complement our plastic surgery business, much like we did NASH as an adjacency to our GI business. So we have what I call a lot of white space opportunity. There's no shortages of opportunities, and we really have to focus on leveraging or getting more leverage out of our existing infrastructure, maintaining leadership positions in each of our therapeutic area, and bringing new innovative first-in-class, best-in-class treatments or cures in our therapeutic areas.

That being said, you look at international, and our international business has so much opportunity to continue to grow and strengthen, on a 16% – over 16% improvement in sales in the quarter. We saw Asia and Middle East/Africa up over 20%. We saw Latin America/Canada up over 16%, and we saw even Europe up just – 9%, just shy of double digits. So really robust performance outside the U.S., and I think that's something that we continue to invest in. We've really increased our field force in markets like China and Brazil. We look for other opportunities to do that where appropriate, where we see a good ROI. And so we're doing it prudently, but we're pretty excited about it.

Bill, you want to talk about ESMYA and then VIBERZI and ACZONE?

William J. Meury - Allergan Plc

Yeah. Gregg, on ESMYA we're not going to have to add any infrastructure to support the launch of ESMYA. We have coverage of obviously the OB/GYN space or segment, primary care, and any institutions that we need to cover, and of course the payer environment. So there's certainly leverage there.

As it relates to VIBERZI, the problem that we're focused on right now is retraining over 500 gastroenterologists around the country to talk about the new label change and to put into proper context the benefit-risk profile of VIBERZI. At the same time, we're continuing to improve coverage for the product. I don't see that as being a problem for us going forward. It's progressing along with expectations.

And in terms of ACZONE, the distribution model there is in flux. As I mentioned, there are formulary coverage gaps that we need to close given the genericization of the category. There a lot of generic retinoids, generic anti-inflammatories, generic antibiotics that are being promoted. And it's something we have to manage. With ACZONE, we've been successful moving from 5.0% to 7.5%. In fact, we've converted 70% of the business over a relatively short period of time. We have an underlying demand problem that we're solving for because of the availability of generic alternatives. I think it can be managed, but it's just going to take a little bit of time.

Gregg Gilbert - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Thank you.

Brenton L. Saunders - Allergan Plc

Hope, next question?

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Jami Rubin with Goldman Sachs.

Jami Rubin - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Thank you. Just sort of a high-level question. It seems that most of the guidance raise for the year is related to the lower net interest expense of about $0.15. And just wondering, with the $50 million increase in revenues, as you said, attributed to no FX impact versus a $100 million hit previously, plus no generic competition for NAMENDA, I'm just surprised that you wouldn't see more of that flow to the bottom line. I'm just wondering if there's something going on with the margins of that older business that we should be aware of.

And then also, Brent, if you could comment on just pricing in general. You were very, very prescient at our conference about a month ago in predicting the executive order and being not only potentially neutral but maybe even constructive, but here we are a month later and no executive order. I'm just wondering if you can share with us your latest insights into what's going on there. Thanks very much.

Brenton L. Saunders - Allergan Plc

Yeah. So maybe let me take the second question, and I'll ask Tessa to talk about the guidance.

Look, when I think we last spoke, Jami, around the executive order, I think I also commented that I didn't expect the White House to do anything while the Senate was debating healthcare reform. Clearly, that is – it's clearer now than it was several weeks ago. I do expect that the White House and the Senate and congressional leadership are still debating what to do next on healthcare. I think once that's resolved, I think the likelihood of an executive order would certainly increase, and based on what I'm seeing in the dialogues that exist today – and by no means do I have perfect insight into this – it appears to be constructive.

And I admire what Commissioner Gottlieb is doing to try to use the FDA powers to lower prices of medicines and create more competitive marketplaces. I think CMS and the administration are looking at opportunities that are, in my view, also constructive. And, look, we have to in this country – and Allergan has taken a leadership position in this over a year ago now – find the right balance between making medicines affordable and accessible while also creating the incentive needed to invest to find cures and treatments for unmet medical need. And these are daunting tasks that require significant investment, and there is a balance between the two, and I think we all need to be – in this industry and in the policymakers and the government – need to be sensitive to that balance and try to act responsibly. So I'm cautiously optimistic that we are moving into a more constructive dialogue and a more constructive environment.

Maria Teresa Hilado - Allergan Plc

So to address your first question, Jami – I think Liav asked a similar question earlier as well. So the removal of the FX headwinds of roughly $100 million, as Bill pointed out, was offset by lower sales levels from VIBERZI, ACZONE, and KYBELLA, which Bill spoke about earlier. And then just to remind you, the EPS raise wasn't really just simply driven by interest expense. Interest expense was one of them – and kudos to the team for our liability management efforts to not only reduce interest expense significantly but also strengthen the balance sheet. But also if you look at our guidance, we actually raised gross margin, if you take the midpoint, by about 25 basis points, which is significant from a profitability standpoint. So that allowed us to raise EPS guidance.

Brenton L. Saunders - Allergan Plc

And you have to also remember we're investing significantly in R&D, and we've increased our spend and guidance during the year on R&D, so -

Maria Teresa Hilado - Allergan Plc

If you recall, we raised R&D guidance last quarter.

Brenton L. Saunders - Allergan Plc

Last time.

Maria Teresa Hilado - Allergan Plc

Yeah.

Brenton L. Saunders - Allergan Plc

Last time. So we continue to also make the appropriate investments behind the new product launches and the Aesthetics franchise. So I think the team has done an incredible job across a broad base of issues in terms of investment, both in R&D and in promotion and sales, while keeping G&A very tight. It's been a very impressive performance.

Maria Teresa Hilado - Allergan Plc

Right. And operationally, if I could kind of like wrap a picture (1:00:42) around it, we raised midpoint on guidance and EPS by $0.15. If you strip out the incremental Teva dividend this quarter, there's the $0.13 EPS raise driven by various factors on the P&L. So very happy with that.

Jami Rubin - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Thank you.

Brenton L. Saunders - Allergan Plc

Yeah. Hope, next question.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Chris Schott with JPMorgan.

Chris Schott - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Great. Thanks very much. Just a few questions here. Maybe coming back to VIBERZI, do you see the challenges this year as simply an interruption in the growth of the product given the label change? Or something more fundamental that's making the drug less attractive to physicians and could have a more significant impact on the ultimate opportunity in peak sales?

And then my second question, BOTOX Migraine, given that we're expecting some upcoming CGRP approvals, just remind us, how are you thinking about the dynamics of that franchise you start to think about competition from a number of players as we look out to next year? Thanks very much.

Brenton L. Saunders - Allergan Plc

Yeah. Let me make one comment on VIBERZI, and then Bill can certainly chime in and take the BOTOX. The way I think about VIBERZI, this was a unanticipated label change by the FDA, a contraindication for people without a gallbladder. The patient satisfaction with the therapy remains high. The adverse event profile remains consistent with the label. And so I view it clearly as a one-time step back. And the market so far is playing out exactly as we thought once it happened, which is we have to go through a period of stabilization, which it appears we are moving through, and the team's doing a nice job of stabilizing. And then we've got a return to growth, which we expect to happen in the back half of the year.

So unanticipated, but I think our team has managed it well, and we're exactly where we need to be, and it's got nothing to do with the performance of the product. I think it's performing consistent and exactly with the label and the risk-benefit within the label. I don't know, Bill, if there's much more to say than that. But feel free to chime in and then maybe take the BOTOX Migraine.

William J. Meury - Allergan Plc

Yeah. The only thing I'd add about VIBERZI, I think Brent's right, is I don't believe it's something fundamental. We're adding on a consistent basis weekly a lot of new writers. And by the time the year finishes, we'll probably have 20,000 or 30,000 writers. The PCP part of the story looks good, and as I mentioned during the first part of the call, new patient starts in gastroenterology over the past four weeks are up 10%, which I think is a good sign of a recovery. And, as far as I could tell, this should be in good shape as we move through the second half of the year.

As it relates to BOTOX Migraine and how we're thinking about it relative to the CGRPs, I think there are, depending on which estimate you use, 3 million to 5 million people that suffer from chronic migraine, and there's roughly – as successful as we've been with BOTOX in migraine – there's under 200,000 receiving BOTOX treatment. And so there's plenty of opportunity in this market for BOTOX to coexist with the CGRPs. Whether they're used sequentially or together I think remains to be seen. Of course, they haven't been studied together.

I would just remind you, Chris, that when you look at the data on BOTOX in the treatment of chronic migraine, it's as good as anything that's been published by the CGRPs, which means it produces roughly a 50% reduction in headaches on a monthly basis. And the responder rates, if you look at that kind of an analysis, are also 50%. In terms of the benefit-risk profile of BOTOX, it's probably as well-understood as any product in the world. And then, finally, it's the biggest bargain, as I've said many times in the past, effectively $5 to $7 a day depending on how you look at it. And so my sense is we can sustain growth for BOTOX through the launches of CGRPs that are maybe an interruption for a quarter or two. I think the bigger story about the market is that it's completely untreated, and there's a lot of off-label use of products like opioids and TCAs and things like that.

Brenton L. Saunders - Allergan Plc

Hope, next question, please?

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of David Maris with Wells Fargo.

David Maris - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Can you tell us what you're seeing on the competitive dynamic there? Not just competitively prescription-wise, because we can all see that, but more like revenue per prescription? Used (1:05:21) refill rates? What you're hearing from physicians?

Brenton L. Saunders - Allergan Plc

David, I'm sorry. The beginning of your question was cut off, so we don't know what product.

David Maris - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Oh, well, just fill in the blank. Any product will do. No, on LINZESS, can you tell us the dynamic there?

And then separately, Brent, you had a posting recently about cosmetic procedures in younger patients. So can you just tell us what prompted that posting? And if it does go away, does that impact any of your growth, and do you really care?

Brenton L. Saunders - Allergan Plc

Yeah. So let me take that second part, and then Bill can talk about the LINZESS dynamic.

Just to level-set for everybody, I tend to blog. You guys know that. And I wrote a blog about what I believe – an important dialogue we need to have in our industry is the use of aesthetic procedures by minors. And one of the things that really opened my eyes to it was some conversations I had with my two teenage daughters that caused me to do a Google search of children getting lip injections, and it got over 50,000 hits. And so that kind of opened my eyes to it.

I spoke to all the medical associations. I spoke to many of the leading KOLs around the world, and there's just tremendous alignment around being thoughtful in terms of intervention with aesthetics in minors. Now, that's not to say that there aren't minors that – whether it be rhinoplasty, whether it be a scar, whether it be a real defect that is causing a loss of confidence and morale in the child – but a conversation needs to be had.

And so I will tell you that since I posted that, the reception amongst the community has been overwhelmingly positive, and now we're looking at convening perhaps a group to have a more robust dialogue that includes the associations and the KOLs. So it really was meant to start the conversation. It's done well. I don't think it – it's immaterial, I think, with respect to our business impact. But I do believe, given our leadership position in this space, we need to act like leaders and have responsible, appropriate discussions about the important issues. And this is one of them.

Bill, you want to talk about LINZESS?

William J. Meury - Allergan Plc

Yeah. David, in terms of just the overall picture here, I would describe it as very stable and manageable at this point. I think LINZESS has a pretty commanding lead of the category relative to Amitiza or Trulance. I don't think that that's going to change. Our formulary coverage is as strong as it's ever been. I think we're managing price-volume in a good way. The average patient on LINZESS is paying $30 or $40 a month, or $1 a day, for LINZESS. Our ASP is pretty stable on a quarterly or annual basis, and I don't see anything derailing the growth rate for this business over the next several years.

We just launched the 72-microgram, which I think was perfect timing, given some of the competitive activity. I would say the most encouraging finding so far from that launch is that 80% of use for the 72-microgram dose is coming from the over-the-counter market or from other businesses as opposed to the 145 microgram. And it's just a great product, and gastros love it, and so do primary care physicians. And we're going to continue to invest in it. We have a patent that extends well into the next decade. And our primary objective right now is volume and market share, and that's how we're thinking about it.

David Maris - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Great. Thank you very much.

Brenton L. Saunders - Allergan Plc

Thanks, David. Hope, next question?

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Ken Cacciatore with Cowen.

Ken Cacciatore - Cowen & Co. LLC

Thanks, guys. We're getting close now to the back half of the year where we're going to be potentially getting decisions on RESTASIS. Just wanted to know if you could give us an update on how we should be thinking about potential for settlements and if you're in negotiations.

And then also, clinician checks on RHOFADE have been very positive. Just wanted to get your all's sense of the initial launch, when you might turn up the promotional efforts on what appears to be a real interesting asset. Thank you.

Brenton L. Saunders - Allergan Plc

Yeah. So let's take RESTASIS first. And before I ask Bob Bailey to comment on the litigation in IPR, I would just commend Bill and the Eye Care team in the United States for I think a tremendous performance a little over a year after a competitive launch to have roughly 80% unit share, to really be in a leadership position, to see multi-dose, preservative-free really take off I think is a testament to executional excellence in our Eye Care group. And for those that are listening from that group, we're proud of them, and they did a tremendous job. Set us up great for the future.

Bob, you want to comment? Bob Bailey, our General Counsel, will comment on the patent situation.

A. Robert D. Bailey - Allergan Plc

Sure. Thanks, Brent. On RESTASIS, since the last earnings call, a couple of things. First, we have a trial that is beginning in Texas on the 28th of August. We have an IPR hearing that has been adjusted to September 13. All of the discovery in the matter has been completed, and the case is pretty well set now as we move toward both of these proceedings. We continue to feel strong about our position. Having said that, we continue to be open to settlement discussions. And, as you've seen, we have settled with at least three of the filers, and we continue to be open, because certainty is better than the uncertainty that comes with litigation under the IPR process.

Brenton L. Saunders - Allergan Plc

Does that answer your – oh, RHOFADE was your last question. Yeah.

William J. Meury - Allergan Plc

Yeah. I mean, it's early as you pointed out, Ken, but it passed Mirvaso. We have 3,000 dermatologists in the United States that have used it. So far, the feedback that we've gotten is very positive. Formulary coverage is developing. In fact, RHOFADE was just added to the formulary at Caremark. Some forms of direct-to-consumer advertising have just started. In fact this week, we're advertising on Facebook, and then we'll, over the next several quarters, begin to ramp up other aspects of the consumer program. And our aim is to produce a multi-hundred-million-dollar dermatology product. That's how we're thinking about it, and so far it looks good, but it's early.

Brenton L. Saunders - Allergan Plc

Yeah. And I think, just to be fair, on all of DTC investments, I think Bill and I think about it the same. As you get formulary coverage, that gives you the ability to advertise more broadly. I liken it back to my consumer days: You don't run a lot of advertising until your product's on the shelf, and that's akin to having formulary coverage. So the team's really focused on access, and they're doing a great job. And as that continues to build, you'll see us continue to ramp up promotion.

Next question?

Ken Cacciatore - Cowen & Co. LLC

Great. Thank you.

Brenton L. Saunders - Allergan Plc

Sure. Hope?

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Ronny Gal with Bernstein.

Aharon Gal - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. LLC

Good morning, and thank you for taking my questions. I just want to follow a little bit if I can on RESTASIS and then jump over to ubrogepant. So, Bill, great job on maintaining your position in the market. As I talk to payers, they're beginning to talk about lower net pricing for that product in 2018. Should we generally think about that product as net of price increases and rebates and ending up in a lower net price just for modeling purposes? And then staying with RESTASIS, I mean, my question about it, can this be settled? There are so many folks who can just put in an IPR and go through the process. And even if you have a first-to-file you can identify clearly, can you actually settle this?

And then on ubrogepant. My understanding, David, is that – have you basically told us that you will not be able to file the product until sometime in the second half of 2019, given the additional trials that you need to do here? I'm just trying to make sure I got that right.

Brenton L. Saunders - Allergan Plc

Yeah. Bob, do you want to take the RESTASIS (1:14:18) part of the question first?

A. Robert D. Bailey - Allergan Plc

So on RESTASIS, I think the one thing – it's a very good question, and it's a question that I think is important in a situation where you have a clear regulatory pathway. I think the complicated regulatory pathway does enable settlements where they might not otherwise be enabled in a clearer situation. And so that's an added wrinkle that I think you need to think about there.

Brenton L. Saunders - Allergan Plc

Maybe I would say it – and, Bob, please correct me if I'm wrong. The other point I would make – and Rob Stewart can certainly jump in, too – is that without a clear first-to-file, no one with an approved ANDA, that's really what generates I think momentum to settle, because no one has anything really to gain in large part. Right?

A. Robert D. Bailey - Allergan Plc

That's exactly right. (1:15:09)

Brenton L. Saunders - Allergan Plc

There's no leader in the bullpen, right? There's no first-to-filer. And the way we structure the settlement.

Aharon Gal - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. LLC

(1:15:19)

Brenton L. Saunders - Allergan Plc

Yeah. So you get it. So there is incentive on both sides, our side and on the generic sides, to create certainty and to create a generic market when it's appropriate for there to be generic market. And so I think that there's a lot of room for settlement, which is why we've been able to do three of the nine that have filed, and we'll probably continue to make progress on that over time.

Bill, you want to talk about the gross to net and pricing?

William J. Meury - Allergan Plc

Yeah. Ronny, I think you're right on RESTASIS. We're very pleased at where we are. Our market share and volume is exactly where we wanted it to be a year ago. For modeling purposes, you're right. There's going to be some downward pressure on price. Competition for formulary coverage right now is high. I will tell you that as I sit here right now 2018 for RESTASIS in Part D and commercial is going to look as it did in 2017. And so not all, but some of the discounts that we're providing to obtain formulary coverage will be covered by improved volume or preserved volume in 2018. And, as we both know, I think one of the things Shire did prove is that the category is underdeveloped and that there are more people being treated for dry eye today that there were a year ago. And while the category may not grow at quite the same rate in 2018 as it did through parts of 2016 and 2017, it's still going to expand. And that's how I think about it.

Brenton L. Saunders - Allergan Plc

Great. Hope, next – oh, wait. David, yeah.

C. David Nicholson, Ph.D. - Allergan Plc

Yeah, there was a question about ubrogepant, yeah. So as I said in my remarks, we are finalizing the Phase 3 program with the FDA. Obviously precise timing of filing is dependent on recruitment rates. We're not anticipating any sort of significant delay in that, and we still expect to be able to launch in 2020.

Aharon Gal - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. LLC

Thank you.

Brenton L. Saunders - Allergan Plc

Great. Now, Hope, next question?

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Umer Raffat of Evercore.

Umer Raffat - Evercore Group LLC

Hi. Thank you so much for taking my questions. David, you mentioned no safety signals identified for both your oral CGRPs. So I have two very specific questions on that. One, in your chronic dosing study – this is for the backup molecule in Phase 2/Phase 3. What percentage of patients, or what number of patients, have had more than 90 days of continuous dosing, first?

And secondly, are you aware of any cases of ALT elevation above three times for any of your oral CGRP trials that are ongoing?

And perhaps one for Bill. Bill, can you break down the 17% year-over-year growth in BOTOX Therapeutic between the percentage that came from migraine versus non-migraine? Thank you.

Brenton L. Saunders - Allergan Plc

So I think Bill's question is the easiest one. You want to take it, or I can answer it, Bill? I mean, we don't provide that breakdown. So -

William J. Meury - Allergan Plc

(1:18:15) You know that 30% or 40% of our sales is coming from roughly, or a little bit more, from migraine, and that's the fastest-growing part of the business. I don't have the breakdown in front of me, but we could follow up at some time.

Brenton L. Saunders - Allergan Plc

But, David, do you want to take the more complicated – or complex question, I should say?

C. David Nicholson, Ph.D. - Allergan Plc

Sure, no problem. Yeah, always happy to talk about these compounds. I mean, I would say that atogepant is not a backup compound to ubrogepant. We're developing the two for two different indications. Ubrogepant is for the acute treatment, and atogepant is for migraine prophylaxis. So we're going for two different indications.

Brenton L. Saunders - Allergan Plc

Two very different studies.

C. David Nicholson, Ph.D. - Allergan Plc

Two very different studies and very different compounds. So – and with atogepant, what we've treated as of a couple of weeks ago, we have 460 patients exposed to atogepant for one to three months. And so we've now treated a lot of patients with atogepant for a very significant period of time. And we've only had five patients out of 596 randomized – this is now really getting into the details – and we have to look at randomized patients with atogepant, because this is a double-blind study. So we don't know which of these patients were in the placebo group and which were in the atogepant group. And only five have had elevations greater than three times. Okay?

Brenton L. Saunders - Allergan Plc

And remember they're on polypharmacy, there were exclusions (1:19:46).

C. David Nicholson, Ph.D. - Allergan Plc

Yeah, they're on polypharmacy, so we don't – they've got background medication, and these 596 randomized. So I really want to repeat that. We've no idea which of those patients was in placebo.

Brenton L. Saunders - Allergan Plc

(1:20:03)

C. David Nicholson, Ph.D. - Allergan Plc

Yeah, the DSMB look at it blinded, and they've looked at it twice and told us to continue. You remember a bunch of these patients get paracetamol. I'm in danger of going on for too long in answer to your question. So yeah. We really do feel that there is no safety concerns with either of these compounds identified today. Hope that answers your question.

Umer Raffat - Evercore Group LLC

Right. David, this 1% is consistent with background rate, right? I feel this is going to get a lot of investor attention.

C. David Nicholson, Ph.D. - Allergan Plc

I love talking about this, I get lots of questions, I'm happy about that. Yeah, so to put it bluntly, in my opinion, if this wasn't CGRPs, this wouldn't get any attention at all. You always see low-level elevation of liver enzymes in every trial because of polypharmacy, because of background medication, because people have a drink every so often, so yeah.

Brenton L. Saunders - Allergan Plc

Yeah, so I think that, in layman's term, it's background, right? I think we have a lot of confidence in the safety, but as David says, and I steal his British expression, the proof will be in the pudding when we get the final results of all the data. But given what we see in the number of patients treated, the DSMB two check-ins, and the like, our confidence and conviction continues to improve on the safety.

Hope, next question?

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of David Amsellem with Piper Jaffray.

David A. Amsellem - Piper Jaffray & Co.

Thanks. So a question on NAMZARIC – a couple here, actually. First, any thoughts on how the generic erosion on NAMENDA XR could impact the volume trajectory of NAMZARIC? And then, just thinking of further ahead, what – realistically, what portion of the overall memantine market do you think you can capture with NAMZARIC?

And then secondly I had a question on sarecycline and just digging deeper into the derm pipeline – this is a question for Bill – is do you think that product potentially could be RHOFADE-like in your thinking about peak sales potential? Thanks.

William J. Meury - Allergan Plc

Yeah. On NAMZARIC, if XR loses exclusivity in 2018, I think as a base case we keep whatever we've moved over to NAMZARIC. The one positive here is that over half of the sales and utilization for NAMZARIC today isn't coming from NAMENDA XR but is coming from ARICEPT 5 and 10 milligrams. And that a unique situation. And I don't want to overestimate what we can do with NAMZARIC in 2018 in the face of memantine XR, but we may be able to at least maintain the business, as I said, and potentially show some increased sales in 2018 given that situation.

And I've always said with these types of line extensions, it's a great product, but it's a line extension. If you can get into that 30% to 50% range – right now we're trading at the lower end of it – you have a pretty good product. And I continue to think that about NAMZARIC, and as I said here today and I've mentioned it on other calls, we have coverage for NAMZARIC all the way through the end of 2018.

As it relates to sarecycline, I think you're exactly right, Dave. That is a good analogy, which is it could be a RHOFADE-like product.

C. David Nicholson, Ph.D. - Allergan Plc

Sarecycline.

William J. Meury - Allergan Plc

Yeah, sarecycline could be a – the RHOFADE analogy. It could be a multi-hundred-million-dollar dermatology product. You have retinoids and antibiotics and anti-inflammatories, and it looks like the tolerability profile of this one looks pretty good, and it's going to be an alternative to doxycycline and minocycline, and that's how we're modeling it.

Brenton L. Saunders - Allergan Plc

I think, Hope, we have time for perhaps two more questions, so let's take the next question.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Vamil Divan with Credit Suisse.

Vamil K. Divan - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC (Broker)

Hi. Great. Thanks for getting my questions in. So just two. I'm sorry if these were touched on with the other news – I may have missed this. But one, with the VRAYLAR label expansion for the negative symptoms, it looks like that has not been submitted, but the plan had been for first half of the year. So just curious what the delay is there. Looks like a second-half submission now.

And then the second one is for BOTOX Depression. You spent quite a bit of time on the call last quarter talking about the depression data and your plans to start Phase 3 in that indication next year, but now it looks like based on your supplies (1:24:43) this quarter that's not in the plan anymore, at least for 2018. So if you can just talk about what's changed from last quarter till now? Thanks.

Brenton L. Saunders - Allergan Plc

Sure. David, do you want to take a shot at it?

C. David Nicholson, Ph.D. - Allergan Plc

Yeah. So, I mean, regarding VRAYLAR, it is our company policy to announce submissions to the agency when they've been accepted for filing, and we want to stick with that policy.

Brenton L. Saunders - Allergan Plc

But I would add, all of our clinical programs are on track. So all of our regulatory programs are on track.

C. David Nicholson, Ph.D. - Allergan Plc

Yeah. I'm not suggesting there's any delay. On the contrary.

Brenton L. Saunders - Allergan Plc

Right.

C. David Nicholson, Ph.D. - Allergan Plc

Yeah. Thanks, Brent. And regarding BOTOX Depression, also there I'm not suggesting there's any delay. We remain committed to looking at toxins in depression, and we have a decision to make which toxin to move forward with for this indication.

Brenton L. Saunders - Allergan Plc

And, just to be fair, Vamil, we had, maybe subtlety but I thought clearly, said on the last call and in the press release that we do intend to go forward in 2018 with a toxin for depression, and the timing would depend largely on agreeing to a protocol at the FDA and then, second, agreeing what toxin we want to use. And that could plus or minus several months on the initiation depending on how we see which toxin would be appropriate for that study. That will be the variable. Not the commitment to it.

Vamil K. Divan - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC (Broker)

Okay. And then on VRAYLAR, maybe it was more of a acceptance issue, either 1H to 2H change, from last quarter to this quarter?

Brenton L. Saunders - Allergan Plc

No, nothing's changed. It's just we simply don't do the press release till it's accepted. Some companies press release when they file. Some companies press release when accepted for filing. We have over the last few years always done it on the acceptance of the file, and so we're going to just stick with our policy.

Vamil K. Divan - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC (Broker)

Okay. All right. Thanks.

Brenton L. Saunders - Allergan Plc

Okay. All right. Last question, Hope.

Operator

Your final question comes from the line of Louise Chen with Cantor Fitzgerald.

Unknown Speaker

Hi. This is Jen (1:26:58) on for Louise. I was just wondering, was there a cash tax payment made this quarter? It looks like historically you make a tax payment in the second quarter, but it doesn't seem to have been made. And if you can quantify that amount, that would be helpful, too.

Maria Teresa Hilado - Allergan Plc

No. There was no tax payment made this quarter. Obviously, we look at our tax liabilities every quarter and assess whether a true-up is necessary. There was none this quarter – with the exception, obviously, you saw in our cash flow we had a refund related to the gain on sale estimated taxes for Teva.

Unknown Speaker

Thank you.

Brenton L. Saunders - Allergan Plc

So just to wrap up, and – I'm just going to tease Jen. (1:27:40) It's always exciting to end on a tax question. I would just wrap up by thanking everyone for participating in the call and for the great questions. And just again thank our colleagues at Allergan for a tremendous focus on execution and delivering our pivotal year, driving sales, advancing our pipeline, and managing costs. I think this team has really hit its stride, and we're excited about delivering the back half of the year and 2018 and beyond. Thank you very much for coming, and we look forward to talking to you all soon.

