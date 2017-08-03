LSC Communications' (LKSD) CEO Tom Quinlan on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

LSC Communications, Inc. (NYSE:LKSD)

Q2 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

August 3, 2017, 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Janet Halpin - SVP, Treasurer & Investor Relations

Tom Quinlan - Chairman & CEO

Drew Coxhead - CFO

Analysts

Charlie Strauzer - CJS Securities

Bill Warmington - Wells Fargo

Janet Halpin

Thank you, Cynthia. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining LSC Communications' second quarter 2017 results conference call. This morning, we released our earnings report, a copy of which can be found in the Investors section of our website at www.lsccom.com.

During this call, we'll refer to forward-looking statements that are subject to uncertainty. For a complete discussion, please refer to the cautionary statement included in our earnings release and further detailed in our Form 10-K filed on February 23, 2017, as well as LSC Communications periodic filings with the SEC.

Further, we will discuss non-GAAP financial information. We believe the presentation of non-GAAP results provide you with useful supplementary information concerning the company's ongoing operations and is an appropriate way for you to evaluate the company's performance. They are however provided for informational purposes only. Please refer to the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results for the second quarter of 2017 included in the earnings release schedule, as well as the appendix to the webcast presentation that is posted to the LSC website.

We are joined this morning by Tom Quinlan, Drew Coxhead and Kent Hansen.

I'll now turn the call over to Tom.

Tom Quinlan

Thank you, Janet and thanks to everyone for taking the time to join us today.

As expected we saw significant improvement in our earnings trend compared to recent quarters and I am pleased with our operating performance even in the face of disappointing educational book demand. We were updating our full year guidance to reflect the expected impact of recent acquisitions, the continuing impact of lower volume in books, and other ongoing trends in our business. Drew will provide more detail on the second quarter results and our full year guidance later on in the call.

During the second quarter, LSC made significant progress and continuing to invest in our clients business needs. This focus is highlighted by our recent announcement of two important acquisitions, CREEL and Fairrington Transportation.

In an effort to bring more value to our clients, as well as strengthening our presence on the West Coast, LSC announced that we've signed a definitive agreement to acquire CREEL Printing. As a leader in print and digital media, CREEL led by Alan Creel, the founder's son has over 700 employees at six different facilities and ranks as one of the 10 largest publication printers in the U.S.

Recognized by associations with numerous awards for quality, CREEL is also known for having one of the best reputations in the industry. In addition to bringing expanded offset and digital production capabilities to our platform, CREEL offers advanced digital technologies to support our clients involving needs.

To further improve client efficiencies and streamline our supply chain as a service offering, LSC also announced its weaker acquisition of Fairrington Transportation, an industry leading full-service logistics company founded and led by Rick Warren. Fairrington's capabilities include a complete range of logistics services from fleet management to poster optimization solutions.

Fairrington's experienced leadership and highly skilled team combined with a focus on highly strategic and cost-effective posted solutions make this ideal fit for LSC. Fairrington's Transportation management services will bring a new level of efficiency to the LSC platform. We will also integrate Fairrington's co-mail capabilities into our existing industry-leading co-mail services offerings in order to provide increased posted cost savings to both about LSC and Fairrington's clients.

Our vision is to continue expand our logistic services platform beyond traditional print distributions needs. The CREEL and Fairrington acquisitions demonstrate our commitment to a balanced capital deployment strategy. While we are focused on both organic investments and acquisition opportunities such as these that enhances LSC's communications long-term value, we are also committed to providing a comp return to shareholders for our regular dividend.

Our intent is to pay a regular dividend at a sustainable level and our debt agreements allowed for dividends well above the current level giving us flexibility to consider dividend increases in the future.

And our strong free cash flow enables us to make these investments while staying within our targeted leverage range. To that point, the CREEL and Fairrington acquisitions are expected at minimal impact on our year-end 2017 gross leverage and will reduce gross leverage by year-end 2018.

Continuing with our vision of cultivating our offering in order to support our clients business needs, we recently announced two new advanced technology driven solution offerings. The first to mention is our intercept technology platform. To support our continued fight against pirated content in the publishing industry, this platform was developed leveraging the scale of LSC's production and distribution capabilities along with HP's linked technology for product authentication.

This enables clients to attract publications as they travel from the print facility to the retail distribution network and into the hands of the consumer. By assigning each book a unique digitally encoded identity, we help put the power back in the hands of the publishers to protect their intellectual property.

A second technology driven announcement in the quarter was our equity investment in artificial intelligence technology though office link. We are excited about the groundbreaking potential of this investment and what it means for the future of not only LSC but the industry as a whole.

We are seeing machine learning playing an integral part in forging the future of how consumers are connected with our client's products. This technology will help to provide smarter way for publishers to select and market their content therefore delivering to our customers a tool to increase revenues.

The investment put LSC at the forefront of a pivotal shift towards what could quickly become the industry standard. Shipping to the performance of our office product segment, we are pleased to see continued growth of sales for our e-commerce channel. Those sales were up over 50% in the quarter compared to the second quarter of last year and I'd like to extend a thank you to the office product teams for their continued focus on driving growth in this segment, as well as to all of our employees who have been instrumental in delivering our strategy to expand our product and services portfolio to provide more value to our clients and all of our stakeholders.

Now I would like to turn the call over to Drew to review the quarter's financial results in more detail.

Tom Quinlan

Thank you, Tom.

As shown in our press release, it was obviously a very challenging quarter for box, but we continue to make strong progress on productivity and cost reduction. We also saw some stabilizing of volumes in catalogs, magazines and retail inserts compared to recent quarters. I will go through these significant developments and other details of this quarter's financial results.

During my comments I will be discussing both GAAP results and non-GAAP results. Please refer to the reconciliation of GAAPs to non-GAAP results for the second quarter of 2017 including in the earnings release schedules, as well as the appendix to the webcast presentation that is posted to the LSC website.

Net sales for the second quarter were $848 million, a decline of 6.4% from the second quarter of 2016. Adjusting for the acquisitions of Continuum and HudsonYards, changes in pass-through paper sales and foreign exchange rates, our organic sales decline was 6.8%. This organic decline in net sales was mainly driven by volume declines and price pressure across both the print and office products segments and I will discuss more details on each segment shortly.

We reported second quarter GAAP net income of $5 million compared to net income of $28 million in the second quarter of 2016. It is important to note that the second quarter of 2017 includes interest expense of $17 million related to the debt issued in connection with the separation from RR Donnelley, while no interest expense was allocated to LSC in the second quarter of 2016.

Also the effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2017 reflected tax benefits associated with the reorganization of certain entities. Second quarter non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was $82 million compared to $93 million in the second quarter of 2016. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin in the quarter of 9.7% was 60 basis points lower than the second quarter of last year.

The EBITDA decline versus last year's second quarter reflects lower prices in both segments, as well as an unfavorable business mix within the print segment particularly the impact of lower volumes in educational books. These impacts were partially offset by cost reduction actions and productivity improvements.

Now I will discuss net sales, income from operations, and non-GAAP EBITDA performance for each of the segments. Net sales in our print segment were $723 million in the second quarter of 2017, a decrease of 5.4% from last year's second quarter. After adjusting for the impact of the Continuum and HudsonYards acquisitions, changes in a foreign exchange rates and pass-through paper sales, year-over-year sales decreased by 6.0% on an organic basis.

In magazines, catalogs and retail inserts, the overall organic decline was 3.5% and improving trends compared to the last few quarters particularly in catalogs and long-run magazines. Retail inserts and volumes for brick-and-mortar retailers generally continue to be down in the face of those customers difficult environment.

Another bright spot in the quarter was continued revenue growth in our co-mail services offerings and the first of two new co-mail is coming online in the second half is now in full production. In book we had an organic decrease of 6.6% in the quarter.

As we continue to experience lower than expected educational book volume particularly in the K-12. Going into the quarter we expect the volumes to pick up from the slow first quarter but disappointing activity levels have continued throughout the traditional education peak and we are now expecting Q3 and Q4 comparisons in book to be similar to the first half.

Our Europe reporting unit experienced an organic decline of 16.4%. This decline is related to volume, as well as a $5 million negative impact roughly half the decline related to certain customer contracts previously managed by LSC's European operations that were assigned to RRD entities as of the spinoff date.

For the print segment, GAAP income from operations was $22 million compared to $34 million in the second quarter of 2016. Print segment non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA in the quarter was $64 million and non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin was 8.9%.

The non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin decreased by 130 basis points from the second quarter of 2016 primarily due to price pressure and unfavorable mix with a significant portion of the decline relating to the challenges in educational books partially offset by cost reductions.

Net sales in the office products segment were $125 million, a decrease of 12% from the second quarter of last year. Sales decline was primarily related to lower volume driven by continued contraction of brick-and-mortar retail which impacted both sales directly to the retailers and sales through wholesale distributors.

Store closures and resulting inventory reductions as expected have continued to drive office products volume well below the level of end-user secular decline for these products. Although a relatively small portion of our sales, we continue to see strong growth in the e-commerce channel during the quarter as sales grew at a rate of over 50%.

Given the attractive growth in these sales channels, we continue to focus our efforts on further growing our e-commerce presence. Office product segment income from operations was $12 million compared to $13 million in the second quarter of 2016.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA in the office product segment was $15 million for the quarter with a non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin of 12.0% flat with the second quarter of 2016. Despite the lower volume, our office products team delivered stable margins as they continue to focus on cost control initiatives and product innovation.

Free cash flow for the second quarter was negative $1 million compared to a positive $34 million in the second quarter of last year. The $35 million decrease in free cash flow was driven by $27 million in interest payments in the second quarter of 2017 related to debt that was issued in connection with the separation from RR Donnelley.

A $12 million increase in cash restructuring costs and an $8 million increase in capital spending partially offset by strong working capital performance. The increased capital spending included continued investments in our co-mail services capacity and our digital production platform for books.

As of June 30, 2017, our gross leverage was 2.27 times just outside our targeted gross leverage range of 1.75 times to 2.25 times. However we had $98 million of cash on hand at June 30, so our net leverage was 2.0 times.

At June 30, 2017 net available liquidity was $447 million and there was nothing drawn on our $400 million revolving credit facility. We used cash on hand and approximately 1 million shares of LSC stock to fund the purchase of Fairrington on July 28 and intend to use cash on hand and borrowings under the revolver to fund the purchase of CREEL Printing.

As we noted in our first quarter call, we paid the full $50 million of term loan B amortization required payments for 2017 in February. On July 20, the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share payable on September 5 to shareholders of record as of August 15. The payment of future dividends will depend on many factors including the company's financial condition, legal requirements, and other factors that the Board of Directors deems relevant.

As Tom stated earlier, we are extremely excited to announce the acquisitions of CREEL Printing and Fairrington. Strategically these acquisitions will enhance our capabilities by providing additional digital print assets, expanding our West Coast manufacturing footprint, providing additional co-mail capacity, and scale to enhance this growing service offering, and by adding strong freight management capabilities to better serve our customers.

The aggregate purchase price of these acquisitions will be approximately $120 million. On an annual basis they are expected to add approximately $160 million of aggregate revenue and expected incremental EBITDA of approximately $30 million unopposed synergy basis.

For 2017, the expected incremental EBITDA impact is just $5 million based on the timing of closing which is still to be determined for CREEL and the limited time to realize synergies before the end of the year. We expect the acquisitions to be slightly de-levering by year-end as the cash portion of the aggregate purchase price is expected to be fully funded through cash on hand and free cash flow generation. We expect the acquisitions will be further de-levering in 2018 as the full-year impact from earnings and synergy actions are realized.

Lastly, I’ll share some more detail of full year 2017 guidance that we updated in this morning's press release. The updated guidance includes expected impacts from the acquisitions of CREEL and Fairrington and ongoing business trends. We now expect net sales between $3.55 billion and $3.60 billion for the year.

As noted, this range includes the expected impact from the announced acquisitions, as well as the impact from the negative trends in educational book that we continue to experience in the second quarter and that have continued into this quarter. As I mentioned earlier, we now expect lower educational book sales for the year and second half revenue comparisons for book similar to what we saw in the first half.

We expect our non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin to be between 9.60% and 10% for the year. This range reflects the margin mix of the announced acquisitions without the benefit of full synergies. The guidance also reflects a continuation of the unfavorable product mix mainly driven by lower expected educational book volumes.

We continue to expect capital expenditures to be in the range of $60 million to $65 million, depreciation and amortization is expected to be in the range of the $155 million to $165 million. We continue to expect interest expense in the range of $68 million to $72 million. Our full-year non-GAAP effective tax rate is expected to remain in the range of 33% to 36%.

We continue to expect free cash flow to be between $125 million and $155 million, as additional cash flow generated from the acquisitions will be partially offset by higher cash restructuring costs.

And with that, I'll return the call to Tom for some closing comments.

Tom Quinlan

Thanks Drew.

In closing, I’d like to thank all of you for taking the time to join us this morning as well as express my gratitude to our employees including the talented people CREEL Printing and Fairrington Transportation that will be and have joined LSC.

Staying ahead of technology trend is critical to the success of any company. Through the efforts of every employee here today, LSC remains not only at the forefront of print and digital media, but also on the leading edge of innovation. We are not a technology company, but we are a company that uses technology as a differentiator in every facet of our business.

With that, operator, I will turn it over for questions.

[Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from Charlie Strauzer with CJS Securities. You may begin.

Charlie Strauzer

So let’s start with guidance if we could, and just talk a little about the tighter range on sales digging down on the EBITDA a little there. Obviously, the book market is challenged there. I think you have a large publisher today talk about double-digit decline in K-12. What are some of the factors kind of impacting that marketplace? Is it just hesitant to spend money yet in terms are you waiting to see what some of the Trump policies will be? Or is it just - are there bigger macro pictures at play here?

Tom Quinlan

You’re right we tightened the range with two quarters gone. I think you know my MOs has always been under-promised and over-deliver. But with that said, the K-12 textbook market, just it hasn’t materialized at least as I thought it would this year. I'll get into that in a second. But the K-12 textbook market was there. There’s no question we would have taken the lower end of our guidance higher instead of basically leaving the lower end of the range alone. So I think as you think about the textbook market, we don't look at this as something that, what I’ll call a structural change.

I think if you look at our clients and what they’re going through, the comments that they've given us is that the build of inventory last year exceeded demand, and the publishers are going to work through that inventory. The digital printing inventory management models are supporting, they need to have less inventory on hands. So in a way, our efforts with the publishers to use digital printing inventory management tools, we could be making the exasperating I guess the problem.

And negativity what I feel it’s going to impact us negatively here. It’s the right decision to make sure that the industry stays healthy and good on an ongoing basis. The inventory correction will be less of a factor going forward in 2018. So our comps of 2018 over 2017 and also future, but I feel good about that. School districts, another reason school districts just aren't making decisions on some of these things right now, I think from a political standpoint, so that's the interesting thing that I believe is taking – account in textbook.

Again, we’re slightly down where I’d say the mid-range that we expected for this year. So guidance is not falling through the floor, and our lower end of the range were not coming off of what I would have wanted to see from a higher end of the range we could hit. It is being impacted by the book market. But again, with all that said, you look at the companies that we bring into the platform, these companies offer new capabilities to settle our client.

The companies can serve clients in industry verticals outside of publishing. The companies have new digital products, the companies further our plan and diversify our revenue base to basically withstand the economic downturn and electronic substitution. So we feel good as we’re sitting here today about the guidance that we’ve given you for 2017 we brought down the high end of the range, but really nothing to dramatically from that standpoint.

Charlie Strauzer

And it sounds like there’s not much contribution from the two recent acquisitions baked into that as well. It sounds like you’ve got a little bit of synergies that work through on that side but is that correct?

Tom Quinlan

Yes, Drew said. Drew said in his prepared remarks we’re estimating we’re going to get about $5 million there. And I think if you look at the webcast, we’re showing that look, this is $30 million plus transactions from an EBITDA standpoint that once we get up and running, we’d be out there for us. If you think about distribution, and if you think about the Postal right now, I think we’re all expecting for the Postal Service to file for the CPI increase.

That's probably going to be about 2%. We think it’s going to happen in 2018. There’s going to be legal challenges to that and maybe someone get into the politics there. The 10-year review was still out there between the PRS and USPS, and they’re advocating for elimination of the price cap. Obviously, the mailing industry, people like us and our competitors and mailers themselves are going to fight that. So either way that goes, I can guarantee you the decision is going to be appealed.

So to me, that's not going to be 2018 event. But when you think about what we've been able to do by bringing Fairrington onboard -- here’s a business that’s been built by core almost four decades ago. And it’s got a strong management team. They’ve been through economic cycles. And postage is still more than 50% of what our customers pay. So the distribution of physical content is still critical from a cost savings initiative.

We've got to continue to mitigate that as we go forward. And I think, again, when you think about where they excel and we excel, as you think about co-mail, co-[indiscernible] services, the data processing, analytics, international mail, I mean, I can go on and on, this is a great addition to our platform that we think our clients are going to really, really benefit. So I think the bottom line here is, as you think about Farrington, with their assistance, we’ll do even a better job with our client’s content where it needs to be and get it there in a most efficient manner possible.

So, again, I think we’re putting piece of this together. Its nine months basically of results since we executed the spin, and I think we’ve made the tactical move that are positioning LSC well for not only this year, but for the future.

Charlie Strauzer

And, Tom, speaking about Farrington, obviously, you’ve got a logistics relationship with RR Donnelley still. Talk about how that might coexist together.

Tom Quinlan

Look, RR Donnelley logistic, it’s a value partner of LSC. They move a heck of a lot of freight for us in our clients, and we see that as an important relationship going forward.

And our next question comes from Alexia Quadrani with JPMorgan. You may begin.

Unidentified Analyst

This is [indiscernible] for Alexia Quadrani. I just had a quick question for you guys. As the company moves into a more seasonally busier back half of the year, how do we think about the company's ability to drive EBITDA enhancement and further free cash flow generation here?

Drew Coxhead

So a couple of things if you look at what our full-year guidance implies in the back half, we continue to expect to drive a lot of cash flow typically at the seasonally strong quarter from a cash flow perspective. And if you look at the fact, we generate roughly $40 million of free cash flow year-to-date. We’d expect strong free cash flow in the back half. Also to give you a little perspective kind of Q3 versus Q4, you get some seasonality.

So Q3 historically is sort of the stronger seasonal quarter for us, both on the sales and a margin perspective. And we'd expect that to continue. That said, the year-over-year comparisons are a little tougher in Q3 than Q4. There's a couple of reasons for that. One is this K-12 education book volume trend that we've been discussing, that impacts Q3. The K-12 peak, that will extend into July and August and then kind of peters out.

So the impact from that continues to Q3 which will continue to be a challenge to the year-over-year comparison. And then the impact of the acquisitions of CREEL and Fairrington, impact of those will be weighted to Q4 of course both when you consider the timing of getting those deals closed we still don’t know exactly when CREEL will close. And also timing for us to start to see some benefit from integration for those deals.

Tom Quinlan

And I think look, as you go around the hone on our products and services, if you think about magazine and catalog, we’re winning business there. Dave Cardona, John Coyle, Beth Adler, Charles Moran their respective team have done a solid job for us by any measure this year on something that we weren't expected as we look at things.

We talked about the book market here. One column market is stable to growing, that's good. I think in spite of everything, Dave McCree runs the book group for us. He and his team done a great job in making supply chain as a service of core offering of our book customers.

Our fulfillment revenue has doubled. And the pipeline is robust, and expect to more wins for the year end. So again, I think that's all positive, office products which we never received, we have nationally recognized brands with solid private label customers that we think position us well as you look at the back-to-school, that’s taken place right now, both brick-and-mortar and as well as eCommerce. So I think again, I think the platform what we created is, we’re taking the necessary actions and we’re going to see the benefits of it.

And our next question comes from Anthony Pettinari with Citi. You may begin.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning this is actually [Brian Bergmeyer] sitting in for Anthony. My first question just on your EBITDA margin guidance. It appears to imply at least some level of growth in the back half. I was just wondering if you could just walk through some of the detail on the main drivers of that growth. I know you have a couple [co-mailing] facilities coming online, just any detail you can provide there would be very helpful?

Tom Quinlan

Yes, sure. There is a few drivers, I mean one is, we've been very focused on productivity, cost reduction throughout the first half and we’re going to see continuing benefits of that in the second half. So that is definitely a big factor in what we’re seeing.

If you look at what the margin impact from the education book trends that we've been seeing. It’s much more significant than year-over-year than what the decline in margins that we saw in the third quarter was and especially as you get into the fourth quarter.

When we don't have that education peak there we think you'll really see the benefit of the productivity and cost reduction actions that we've been doing start to show through on a year-over-year basis. There is also a little bit of noise not too much from some of the spin cost in the first half. You kind of get beyond that as you get into the second half. And then like you said, some the investments that we’ve been making – those you know we’ll see increased impact from co-mail lines. We have seen pretty strong volumes in the book digital platform and all those things will help.

Unidentified Analyst

And then office product margins maybe a little bit better than we expected especially given the decline in organic sales. I was wondering, if you would expand on how you’re able to cut cost so effectively in the quarter. And then what do you think the margin potential is for this business when the top line does occur into a more normalized growth rate?

Tom Quinlan

The margin have been strong for a number of quarters in office products. We got a few things going on that I’ll touch on. One is, the team just been really aggressive in managing costs and that covers the full range of cost from how we ship product to product design and then material intensity that you get into product because of how products are designed to just kind of day-to-day productivity improvement within our facilities. And so, all of that’s made a big difference.

This channel shift that we’re seeing, doesn't hurt us in terms of margins because as eCommerce grows, it’s a little more focused on the branded product and we see a bit stronger margin. So we don't have a headwind at least from the product mix to – and so, both of those things help and those trends we would expect to continue as you go forward.

So, we do think in a – as you get to the kind of more stable environment that would expect in office products going forward. There should be the ability to drive some margin expansion?

Drew Coxhead

As you think about the back-to-school season, everybody is expecting it to be stronger than last year, due to consumer confidence, strong employment levels and increase wages based across the company. There is a large volume of schools now that starting in middle to end of August.

So, we should start to see that start to come to us earlier in the quarter than we did last year. This is tax-free shopping holidays in many of the states now. But no question, eCommerce is rising for back-to-school. But if you go back and look at 2016 70% of the back-to-school of all items purchased were purchased at the brick-and-mortar stores.

I think if you look at almost 80% if you just look at school supplies. So, we know that the office super stores are going through some interesting time so to say. But again, I think our team is getting out ahead of that. We know that something is going to take place. So we can’t reside and excuse, we know that there's something that's going to happen. So, I think if you look at – what they’re projecting in the mass market indicates, you know about flat to 2% up.

I think as we said eCommerce is off to a strong start. So look, it’s a 100-200 basis points out of the question don't think it is. So, I think there is some bright spots there. We continue to look at a few things in the pipeline from an acquisition standpoint. That we think that help. But we think that the team is doing good job there, especially given the market conditions.

And our next question comes from Charlie Strauzer with CJS Securities. You may begin.

Charlie Strauzer

Drew you talked a little about the Q3 versus Q4. How to kind of think about the guidance there. Obviously last year, you had I think sequentially Q3 was about $30 million higher than Q4 on the top line. But given kind of the puts and takes in the K-12 market there, do you expect to see Q3, Q4 being more flattish with each other, just go around?

Drew Coxhead

We would expect – probably will be closer to that you got a little bit less of a peak in Q3. On an organic basis at least you’ll see some impact though from the acquisition since you’re going to have a big cycle full quarter of impact from the acquisitions in Q4 that will also start to bring Q4 up relative to Q3 this year when you look at the reported numbers.

Charlie Strauzer

And how should we think about EBITDA on the same basis there too, under the Q3 versus Q4?

Drew Coxhead

You expect to see the same kind of seasonal pattern in margin that we’ve seen. So margins are stronger in Q3 than Q4 overall. So, I guess if you look at the absolute margin number, that seasonal pattern you’d expect to continue.

I said I think the comparison year-over-year is going to be tougher in Q3 on the margin perspective. So, we should see I guess margins are little closer together between Q3 and Q4 than what we’ve seen historically.

Charlie Strauzer

Right, I would imagine Q3 versus last year the margins were slightly lower just the text book declines there

Drew Coxhead

We would certainly are working to try to get margins close to and in line with last year and exactly how the peak shakes out and everything, but sort of flat to maybe a little bit down could be a possibility.

Tom Quinlan

I think Charlie look as we sit here the guidance, I think we feel good about we’re not at the higher end of the range, but we're not coming off the low-end of the range either. So, we got half the gain left and you know the third quarter is going to be slightly better than the fourth quarter. But again, I think where we see things from a forecasting standpoint we’re going to work like heck to get back. But third quarter won't be as robust as it was in 2016.

Tom Quinlan

Operator, we got time for one more question.

And our last question comes from Bill Warmington with Wells Fargo. Your may begin.

Bill Warmington

I know you’ve given some color on the 2017 guidance, I just wanted to ask for how much of a guidance or how much of the acquisitions are in the guidance for revenue. And what I am trying to get at, I am trying to understand what the implied organic revenue growth for 2017 now. with a range for it?

Drew Coxhead

Yeah. So, if you look at the revenue line obviously we’re taking some estimate about what the impact will be based when things close. And outside of book, our organic revenue growth trend isn’t any different than what our original guidance reflected. Book like I said we expect that organic revenue growth in the second half, to look like what we saw in the first half.

So, we went into the year expecting sort of flattish like we said we set all the units with the exception of office products. We expected it to be within their long-run ranges and book, we now expecting to be down in the back half. So, like I see it’s a kind of what you’d expect organic.

Tom Quinlan

And Bill, this is an electronic substitution like we brought in the years passed with magazines, catalogs, retail inserts to lead to us – look this is a delaying of something that's going to take place. As Drew talked about the digital part of book this is going fine. But we feel one color book is going fine.

Again given, getting all that we’re reporting as the book this particular back-to-school season. We think the numbers are really good and bodes well for the future. So there is no panic here, there is no – nothing is coming back I’m saying oh my goodness, we completely done thing. We think given all the efforts and things as we made we've actually made sure that we got strong foundation going forward and book is a product again K-12 that we feel, is going to come back and it’s not obviously doesn’t affect the school years as you’ve seen it from some of our clients.

But '18 at some point, these books need to be reissued for new content, new curriculum. There is not something that’s going to take place with 16,000 business school districts. Overnight that’s going to say, hey, we’re going to go electronic substitution, which is 20, 25 and I might not be saying that.

So again, we think the quarter was trending well. We think the year is trending well. We’ll continue to go after things.

Drew Coxhead

One other thing, I’d mention just you know that when you are thinking about organic for the back half is obviously office products as we expected was down pretty substantially on organic revenue basis in the first half. We’re expecting that to improve. So, we did say at the outset of year we expected them to be – that outside their kind of long run range, given what's going on in retail. But that trend you know and Tom mentioned some of the back-to-school trends that we’re seeing, that trend we would expect to improve in the back half also.

Bill Warmington

And then, second question for you, on the CREEL and Fairrington acquisitions, it seems like there has been a shift in your M&A strategy and here is what I mean, in the past, I think part of what you would do is, you would buy printers and not too far from the ultimate multiple of five times, you knockout a lot of cost and you would get the post cost - post synergy cost down to maybe two or three times EBITDA.

This one is coming in post synergy of these two combined, coming in post synergy about 5.3, which is not far off from where you are trading now. But it just seems a lot higher than historically where we would expect the post synergy multiple to be?

Drew Coxhead

So, we talked about on a post synergy basis, we’re expecting $30 million worth of incremental EBITDA and aggregate purchase price was 120. So, gets you look to closer to up 4.

Tom Quinlan

Please do not ever, ever thing we’ve gone away from what made it successful. This is one thing that I firmly believe we do very, very well. And with the West Coast presence, but the rationale for CREEL, so that there's no misunderstanding there, they print 90 catalogs retail inserts, they got direct mail, they got customized print communication and follow specialty printing.

CREEL adds additional free press and digital press capacity for us. We're going to provide more manufacturing flexibility across the platform for film insertion, database management. They offer as topline growth with an attractive revenue mix. We expand our customer base. We increase our presence as the - on the West Coast, as I said, which is very important. If you look at the footprint for us, our competitors having somebody like CREEL, where they are located with the - with a reputation that they have really bodes well for us and there are more cross synergies there.

The CREEL Printing plant is not going away. But there's other things that we can think we do more effectively than what we're doing now, by having them on board. So, you’re going to see them being our print unit. And again, we think we got outstanding business that the CREEL family started and looking forward to work with them, and really making a difference for our clients.

Tom Quinlan

Thank you for everybody for joining me here in story today. My hope, our hope is that, at least you can see that even though, we're [indiscernible] season, a public company. You're now seeing the benefits of why we did the spin.

We can match our capital deployment as it relates to capital expenditures and acquisition investments, specifically for our client needs. And again I don’t believe this deployment of capital is going to allow us to add scale and simultaneously take advantage of synergies that occur as a result of this deployment.

One and one should always equal more than two, when it comes to the way we are deploying capital and we feel good about that.

So, look forward to talking to you in another 90 days. Hope everybody enjoys the rest of the summer season. And thank you very much again for your time.

Thank you, ladies and gentlemen. This concludes today's conference. Thank you for participating. You may now disconnect.

