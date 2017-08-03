Omega Healthcare Investors REIT: Income Play With 8.2% Yield, August Update

Omega Healthcare Investors' dividend yield is 8.2% and has been increased each of the last ten years with quarterly increases of $0.01 or better for the last 20 quarters.

This article is about Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI), a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) in the skilled nursing care sector, and why it's an income and dividend growth company that has been increased to 6.2% of The Good Business Portfolio.

Fundamentals of Omega Healthcare Investors will be looked at in the following topics: The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines, Total Return And Yearly Dividend, Last Quarter's Earnings, Company Business Overview, and Takeaways And Recent Portfolio Changes.

Good Business Portfolio Guidelines

Omega Healthcare Investors passes 10 of 11 Good Business Portfolio Guidelines. These guidelines are used only to filter companies to be considered in the portfolio. For a complete set of the guidelines, please see my article "The Good Business Portfolio: Update To Guidelines and July 2016 Performance Review." These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average. Some of the points brought out by the guidelines are shown below.

Omega Healthcare Investors is a mid-cap company with a capitalization of $6.1 Billion, just missing my guideline of wanting at least a capitalization of $7 Billion. Its portfolio of real estate investments include approximately 1000 properties, located in 42 states and the United Kingdom, operated by 79 different operators. Its portfolio includes healthcare facilities and mortgages on healthcare facilities. They are the largest company providing skilled nursing care facilities. This size will allow OHI the ability to buy and add smaller companies to continue its great long term growth.

Omega Healthcare Investors has a dividend yield of 8.2% and its dividend has been increased for over ten years. The payout ratio of FFO is high at 74% because of its REIT designation. Omega Healthcare Investors therefore is a dividend growth and income story as the demand for the skilled nursing care segment continues to increase with the aging population growth. The dividend is expected to be increased in mid-October and is estimated to be increased $0.01/quarter or a 1.6% increase and equal to 7% per year assuming the other dividend increases for the year will be $0.01. This will be the 21st straight quarterly dividend increase for OHI. The last increase was $0.01/qtr.

Omega Healthcare Investors' income is great at $0.87/share adjusted FFO, which leaves Omega Healthcare Investors plenty of cash flow, allowing it to pay its high dividend and have a enough left over for its continued growth investments and increase its dividend for many quarters to come.

I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses. My dividends provide 3.1% of the portfolio as income and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5%. From S&P Capital IQ Omega Healthcare Investors has a three-year CAGR of 26.5%, more than meeting my requirement. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $17,900 today (from S&P IQ). This makes Omega Healthcare Investors a good investment for the income and dividend growth investor with its steady 8% increasing dividend and earnings growth.

Omega Healthcare Investors' S&P Capital IQ rating is a buy with a target price of $35.78 using the 5 year Price/FFO ratio of 10.4. Omega Healthcare Investors is underpriced at present by 16% and a good choice for the income and dividend growth investor. Using the peer average of 15.9 for price/FFO, OHI has a target price of $54.70, well above its present market price by 77%, giving OHI a lot of upside when Mr. Market sees the growth and income potential in this defensive business.

One of my guidelines is whether I would buy the whole company if I could, and the answer is yes. The dividend stream has a great yield and the growth of the dividend is high in a growing business sector. Total return is fair. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business and also generates a fair income stream. Most of all what makes OHI interesting is the dividend growth rate and the potential growth of the skilled nursing sector as the population gets older.

Total Return And Yearly Dividend

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. Omega Healthcare Investors did better than the Dow baseline in my 55 month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 55 month test period (starting January 1, 2013 and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2013, and other years that had fair and bad performance. The good total return makes Omega Healthcare Investors appropriate for the growth investor with the 8.2% high dividend great for the income investor. The dividend is well above average and easily covered by the FFO and has been paid and increased each year for over ten years. The dividend has been increased in each of the last 20 quarters and is now 0.64/Qtr. with the expectation of another $0.01 increase in mid October. I estimate from looking at the present adjusted FFO from the second quarter of $0.87 OHI will easily be able to increase the dividend by 0.01/Qtr. or 1.6%.

DOW's 55 month total return baseline is 66.6%

Company Name 55 Month total return Difference from DOW baseline Yearly Dividend percentage Omega Healthcare Investors 73.64% 7.04% 8.2%

The five year chart below is not impressive, with ups and downs and reasonable flat showing a slowdown in growth for the last two years, but you are collecting 8.2% each year, giving OHI a good total return. Another dividend increase may get Mr. Market to see the up potential of OHI and the price will go up to where is should be.

OHI data by YCharts

Last Quarter's Earnings

For the last quarter on July 27, 2017, Omega Healthcare Investors reported earnings that were above expected at $0.87 FFO compared to last year's FFO at $0.82. Revenue was higher at $194 Million higher than a year by 4.0% but missed expected by $40.4 Million. This was a good report. OHI increased their guidance to $3.42 -3.44 FFO for 2017. Earnings for the next quarter are expected to be at $0.86 FFO. The steady growth in Omega Healthcare Investors should provide a company that will continue to have above average total return and provide steady income for the income investor.

Business Overview

Per Reuters:

Omega Healthcare Investors is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company maintains a portfolio of long-term healthcare facilities and mortgages on healthcare facilities located in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through the segment, which consists of investments in healthcare-related real estate properties. It provides lease or mortgage financing to qualified operators of skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) and assisted living facilities (ALFs), independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. As of December 31, 2016, its portfolio of investments included 996 healthcare facilities located in 42 states and the United Kingdom and operated by 79 third-party operators. As of December 31, 2016, the Company's portfolio consisted of 809 SNFs, 101 ALFs, 16 specialty facilities, one medical office building, fixed rate mortgages on 44 SNFs and two ALFs.

OHI is in a growing segment of the American economy as the senior citizen population lives longer and needs more assistance in their later years. The company's management has shown over the last few years that they know how to grow the business with increasing FFO almost each quarter.

From the recent earnings call Omega’s CEO, Taylor Pickett, said:

We've now increased the dividend by 20 consecutive quarters. Dividend payout ratio remains very conservative at 74% of adjusted FFO and 82% of FAD. We increased the low of our 2017 and adjusted FFO guidance range by $0.02. The new range is $3.42 to $3.44 per share which reflects our $219 million new investments, including capital investments completed year-to-date. The issuance of $700 million sub 5% long term debt, repayment of our high-yield bond and a new 5 year credit facility, including extensions. Our operators continue to successfully manage through labor and senses challenges. Occupancy increased slightly while EBITDAR direct coverage was flat. We believe that some of the negative news regarding the reliability of our future rents and the ability to continue to deliver dividend growth to our shareholders significantly overstate the issues that our operators are managing through today and ignores the enormous demographic wave at seniors that will have greatly expanded healthcare needs over the next 5 years.

I love the graphic below. It shows how I feel about Omega Healthcare: It just keeps moving along and growing like Mr. Pickett said above.

OHI has two overhangs that I believe have overly depressed the company price making OHI a great buy at the present price. First is that Medicare rates will be cut. Our new president has stated that Medicare will not be cut. Second is that rising interest rates will hurt the company's earnings. The company has taken steps to reduce the short term headwind of rising interest rates by refinancing their debt. The economy is showing moderate economic improvement right now, but I think the Fed will only increase the interest rates one time this year; they do not want to trigger a recession.

Takeaways and Recent Portfolio Changes

Omega Healthcare Investors is an investment for the income and dividend growth investor with a dividend increase of 1.6% possible in mid October. Considering Omega Healthcare Investors' steady dividend growth of 7%, its current dividend yield of 8.2% and its total return better than the Dow average, Omega Healthcare Investors is a great buy for the income and dividend growth investor. At the present price OHI appears to be a good investment with future gains to come. A negative for Omega Healthcare Investors is when the Fed continues raising interest rates that will cause rising interest expense, giving Omega Healthcare Investors a headwind. Omega Healthcare Investors is also in a defensive business helping to dampen the market swings.

Recently on July 27 trimmed Boeing (BA) from 10.9% of the portfolio to 10.7%. A great Company but you have to be diversified. The Paris Air Show was great for Boeing and they easily beat Airbus in orders by a mile.

Increased position of Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) to 6.2% of the portfolio. I wanted a little more income.

Wrote some HOG August 4, strike 50.0 calls on the total of holding. If the calls remain in the money they will be moved up and out as it gets closer to the expiration date.

Added to position of Digital Reality Trust (DLR) now at 2.6% of the portfolio. I feel the computer industry facilities business has nowhere to go but up and DLR pays an above average 3.3% dividend. I wrote an article on Digital Reality Trust this year if you are interested. This is another specialty REIT in a growing sector.

Trimmed Harley Davidson (HOG) to 1.3% of the portfolio. Growth looks likely to be negative again this year. S&P lowered HOG target to $50 and sales look slow for a while. 3M (MMM) is intended to be bought after the HOG position has been sold off.

Started a position (position number 25, portfolio now full) in American Tower (AMT), a specialty REIT, at 0.4% of the portfolio. Their earnings for the second quarter were good, beating expected by $0.06 and with revenue increasing 15.3% year over year.

Added to position of Texas Instruments, now at 4.4% of the portfolio, a full position. S&P raised TXN target price to $84 from $77.

The Good Business Portfolio generally trims a position when it gets above 8% of the portfolio. The four top positions in The Good Business Portfolio are Johnson and Johnson (JNJ) at 8.3% of the portfolio, Altria Group (MO) at 6.9% of the portfolio, Home Depot (HD) at 8.1% of portfolio and Boeing is 10.7% of the portfolio, therefore BA, JNJ, and HD are now in trim position.

Boeing is going to be pressed to 10% of the portfolio because of it being cash positive on 787 deferred plane costs at $316 Million in the first quarter, a increase from the fourth quarter. The second quarter saw deferred costs on the 787 go down $530 Million a big jump from the first quarter. The second quarter earnings were fantastic with Boeing beating the estimate by $0.25 at $2.55. S&P Capital IQ raised its one year target to $252.

JNJ will be pressed to 9% of the portfolio because it's so defensive in this post BREXIT world. Earnings in the last quarter beat on the top and bottom line, and Mr. Market did like the growth going forward. JNJ is not a trading stock but a hold forever. It is now a strong buy as the healthcare sector remains under pressure.

I have written individual articles on HOG, JNJ, EOS, GE, IR, MO, BA, Omega Health Investors, TXN and HD that are in The Good Business Portfolio and other companies being evaluated by the portfolio. If you have an interest please look for them in my list of previous articles.

Of course this is not a recommendation to buy or sell and you should always do your own research and talk to your financial advisor before any purchase or sale.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, JNJ, HD, OHI, MO, HOG. TXN, DLR, EOS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.