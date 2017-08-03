PetroQuest Energy's (PQ) CEO Charles Goodson on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

PetroQuest Energy Inc.'s (NYSE:PQ)

Matt Quantz

Thank you. Good morning, everyone. We would like to welcome you to our second quarter conference call and webcast. Participating with me today on the call are Charles Goodson, Chairman, CEO and President; Bond Clement, CFO; and Art Mixon, EVP of Operations and Production.

Before we get started, we would like to make our Safe Harbor statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements made today regarding PetroQuest's business which are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties.

For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Risk Factors in our annual and quarterly SEC filings and in forward-looking statements in our press release. We assume no obligation to update our forward-looking statements.

Please also note that on today's call, we will be referring to non-GAAP financial measures, including discretionary cash flow. Historical non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in our press release and included in our Form 8-K filed with the SEC.

With that, Charlie will get us started with an overview of the quarter.

Charles Goodson

Good morning. During the second quarter, we produced 6.3 Bcfe or approximately 70 million cubic feet equivalent – gas equivalent per day. The 70 million cubic feet equivalent per day which comprises approximately 48 million cubic feet of gas, 1,600 barrels of oil and 2,000 barrels of NGLs.

Our second quarter production was 21% higher than our first quarter’s volumes and represents a 39% increase over our fourth quarter average daily production rate of 50 million cubic feet equivalent per day. In addition, since the fourth quarter of 2016, we reinitiated our drilling program, our revenues are up 50% and cash flows are up over 200%. This pace of recovery and scale growth speaks to the quality of our assets, the PetroQuest team and the execution of our operations.

Looking out for the third quarter of 2017, we are guiding 80 million to 84 million cubic feet equivalent per day. It’s worth noting that our third quarter projected growth rate would have been even higher, if not for approximately 6 million cubic feet equivalent per day of Gulf of Mexico production, as well as untested production from a recently recompleted Ship Shoal 72 well that remains shut-in due to ongoing third-party pipeline repairs. Our updated guidance now assumes this pipeline will remain shut-in throughout the third quarter and we are hearing production should be restored early in the fourth quarter.

As a reminder, out previous third quarter guidance assumes production would be restored August 1st. Even considering these temporary deferrals, we are forecasting sequential production growth of approximately 18% with the restoration of production from the shut-in pipeline combined with at least four additional Cotton Valley wells that are expected to be returned to sales before year-end, we remain wholly confident in hitting our production target of 100 million cubic feet equivalent per day during the fourth quarter. As a result, our top strategic goal of reducing leverage through organic production and cash flow growth is tracking in line with expectations.

Now turning to our operations, where last month we completed our initial multi well pad in the Cotton Valley. This three well pad established a cumulative initial 24-hour gross production rate of approximately 38 million cubic feet equivalent per day. PQ 23 and PQ 25 wells which were part of this pad posted IP 24-hour rate of 14.5 million and 18.3 million cubic feet equivalent per day respectively.

PQ 25 well’s max 24-hour rates had a new company record, but what we are more encouraged about is that this well employed a new frac design that utilized a significantly higher proppant concentration than our previous 24-hour horizontal Cotton Valley wells. This well was completed with approximately 1,200 pounds of lateral foot versus our traditional 700 to 800 pound per lateral foot. Even with this higher density completion design, our cost pre lateral foot were still $914, which was approximately 15% lower than the average cost for our last 10 wells and approximately 60% lower than our first horizontal cotton valley well.

We are also encouraged by the reservoir performance of our PQ 24 well, particularly considering that approximately 50% of the lateral was drilled out of the productive section due to a malfunctioning directional drilling tool. When adjusting the initial rate for the shorter effective lateral length, we believe this well was comparable to our tight curve.

In addition, this was our first horizontal test targeting the E-Bench and we would expect to see similar rate improvement that we achieved in the development history of our E-Berry Sand. This initial positive well result increases our conference level in our total drilling locations. We are currently in the process of reviewing our growing inventory and plan to update these numbers before year-end, aiding in this analysis will be the micro seismic work that was obtained in connection with the completion of our recent three well pad.

We are currently studying the frac heights and propagations associated with the very completions design for this pad. We will continue to monitor the flow rate and the client profile for these wells to not only update our location count, but more importantly optimize our completion design for our next generation Cotton Valley wells.

This week we commenced completion operations on two – on a two well pad, PQ 26 and PQ 27 in Centennial, the Northeastern portion of our 55,000 acre Carthage field position. These wells with average lateral lengths of 6,600 are currently being completed using approximately 1,200 pounds per lateral foot of proppant, which is comparable to the frac design of our currently record PQ 25 well.

In addition, our PQ 27 will test a tighter frac cluster of 75 feet versus our traditional 100 feet. We’re looking forward to seeing these well results, which could strengthen our hypothesis that higher frac concentrations in tighter frac spacing equals higher recoveries, while positively impacting the cost of versus value equation.

Lastly, we’re nearing total depth of our PQ 28 well, which is located at the southern end of our acreage. This 5,000 foot lateral well is expected to be completed in approximately four to five weeks. After that our plants call for moving back to the north to drill PQ 29. Proceeding that well will be another two well pad that most likely will be completed in early January, which will provide a nice start to our 2018 production growth. All three of these remaining wells for 2017 will have lateral lengths averaging approximately 6,400 feet.

Briefly touching on Thunder Bayou, where the well continues to flow at approximately 60 million cubic feet equivalent per day. Since the well is recompleted into the upper section of the Cris R2 sand in early February, it has cumed [ph] over 9 Bcfe. For the second quarter of 2017, the well has generated a staggering $7 million of field level cash flow net to PetroQuest or greater than $1 per share on an annualized basis. The cash flow from this well along with our La Cantera project in south and other Gulf Coast assets will continue to support our Cotton Valley development program for many years.

With that, I’d like to turn it over to Bond to go over our second financial results.

Bond Clement

Okay, thanks Charlie. Good morning everybody. The positive impact of our production ramp up is becoming more apparent with each subsequent quarters. Second quarter revenues and cash flow increased sequentially 17% and 22% respectively. And as Charlie mentioned earlier, we’re making nice progress towards reducing our relative leverage.

In terms of top line growth, we’re on track to exceed a $100 million of revenue this year. That’s a big move from 2016 revenues of only $67 million. With continued successful production growth throughout the back half of 2017 and assuming a relatively constructive natural gas backdrop, we believe we could have our relative leverage metrics at a point where we get into a more traditional or beyond market sometime in 2018. This obviously will lower our fixed charges and provide much more flexibility than the current term loan offers.

Turning to expenses for the quarter, LOE totaled $7.1 million or $1.12 per Mcfe, which is below our guidance range, reducing our third quarter per unit LOE guidance to $1.10 to $1.20 per M, to account for our continued higher forecast of production volumes. G&A cost for the second quarter totaled $4.3 million. These costs were slightly above guidance due to higher employee related costs. For the third quarter we are guiding back down to the range of $3.5 million to $4.0 million per quarter.

Interest expense during the quarter totaled $7.1 million, which was slightly below our guidance range. For the third quarter we’re guiding interest expense to range between $7.3 million to $7.5 million of which we’re forecasting about $6 million of that to be PIK interest.

Production taxes during the quarter were $0.09 per Mcfe, which is on the low end of our previous guidance. On the third quarter you will notice we increased our per unit guidance range on production taxes to $0.12 to $0.17 per M, to account for the exploration of a two year severance tax exemption associated with Thunder Bayou, that severance tax exemption expired in June.

Looking at CapEx for the quarter, we invested about $13 million, which is net of around $2 million in proceeds from the sale of one of our Gulf Coast wells in April. The breakout of the net capital spend was about $11 million of direct CapEx and about $2 million of capitalized overhead in interest. For the first half of 2017 CapEx was totaled about $24.7 million relative to our 2017 CapEx budget of $40 million to $48 million. So, with less than $25 million of total spend during the first half of the year we’ve grown production by almost 40%, which is pretty remarkable.

Finally on the hedging front, we’ve not been active over the last several months, but remain approximately 50% hedged on the gas side for the back half of this year. In total we have approximately 6.4 Bs of gas hedge for the second half of 2017 at an average floor of $3.22.

Additionally we have hedges about 3 Bs for the first quarter of 2018 at an average floor price of $3.24. All of our hedges are currently in the form of straight swaps. As always, we’ll continue to look for opportunities to add to our hedge positions and content that the gas has more upside potential than downside risk looking at the current 2018 share price.

With that, I’ll turn it back to Charlie to wrap up.

Charles Goodson

As we hit the halfway point to the end of the year, we’re on track to exceed almost every metric of our 2017 business plan. Most notably our production and leverage statistics, which are significantly improving with each passing quarter. Our Cotton Valley performance is clearly demonstrating that this is one of the top gas sets in North America. This trend will continue to garner attention in the ensuing months due to its capital efficiency, premium pricing and potential IPOs.

In addition to the implied returns to PetroQuest is and what continue to rely from the Cotton Valley, we also have to be cognizant that top tier returns are equally important to our joint venture partners for our long terms relationship. As we are now approaching the end of the first year and we’ll have drilled and completed eight to ten wells, we can comfortably say that they are involved in a very attractive investment that creates yet another win-win relationship for PetroQuest and our partners.

While there is no denying that the current commodity prices are posing a challenge for the industry, we believe that we are at an inflection point in the gas market. The reality is there are only a few areas in the country that are economic at the current price, which is why we believe that gas prices will ultimately have to rise to meet the rapidly increasing demand pull from exportation, power generation and newbuild, downstream facilities.

Exploding a very insightful recently released Gulf Coast Energy Outlook report from LSU Center for Energy Studies, natural gas price outlook remains solidly above $3 per Mcf. Gulf Coast natural gas feedstock facilities located between New Orleans and Corpus have or will spend approximately $240 billion for upgrades or new facilities before 2020. And if all applied for approved LNG export facilities to build, US full capacity will approach 50 Bcfe per day, not including the 10 Bcfe per day of pipeline capacity to Mexico. Bottom line, growth in natural gas demand as opposed to reductions in supply will control prices in the future, which is a very positive sign for US natural gas producers.

With that, we’ll open it for your questions.

Ron Mills

Hi, good morning Charlie, a couple of questions. First, I know it’s too early; but you’ve had some, obviously some really strong results here on a one rig program and Bond referenced potentially, accessing a typical RBL type facility next year. As you and your Board think about future, future plans how does this year’s success play into how you might think about staying at one rig or potentially increasing the two rigs or what are some of the levers that will determine that?

Charles Goodson

Well, I mean handling cash flow is obviously very important. Obviously the results are very important. We definitely plan to increase activity, and it’s all depending on where gas prices go and our ability to fund the program. And but I can tell you right now that we are very excited about continuing to grow this and we see that a two rig program in 2018 is definitely, you know is what we plan on doing.

Ron Mills

Okay, great. And then as you move the rig kind of from the north end to the south end and back, as you look at your acreage position, have you seen any great differences between well performance and maybe even secondarily, have you seen any great difference between the separate benches, because from where I look, it looks like the results have been fairly consistent across the position end zones?

Charles Goodson

I think we are very pleased all the way from the north end to the south end. And you are always in a type seeing and see variations, but they’re all, you know from the standpoint of where we began producing, you know 6.5 million a day as initial. Right now we’re averaging about 6.3 million for the first year and these rates continue to increase.

We see that we are – the results we see on a north end impact things on the south end. Things from the south end impact things from the north end. And it’s – right now, we feel like we can improve performance simply by tighter frac clusters, proppant size and as we are dealing with the tight sand. So to answer your question, no, it’s pretty much homogeneous what we see from north to south as far as economical wells.

And as we’ve said, we are still – when you have one rig, everything is magnified, but we feel like when you look at how we’ve growth our production this area with one rig, it speaks very highly to, one, the quality of the rocks and the execution of our team.

Ron Mills

Okay, and then lastly, I’m curious, in terms of the preferred and the deferred dividend, I don’t think you made the payment, but can you just talk about your thought process of managing the liquidity and maintaining liquidity, the benefits of that to – to put into the ground and what the next steps are from your standpoint on that front?

Charles Goodson

Well, I mean obviously we’ve come through a very difficult time and we feel like we managed it at a Board level for the benefit of all shareholders, equity holders, debt holders, all of them. As we now continue to grow the cash flow, we eventually want to get back to clients with everything, that’s our goal here.

Bond Clement

And Ron, this is Bond, just to be clear, we are prohibited from making that payment by the First Lien term loan, so our hands are kind of tied really to that, but we are continuing to work through some thoughts internally about how we deal with that piece of the capital structure. We understand that it’s out there and there’s nothing we could talk about concrete here to-date, but we are thinking of alternatives behind the scenes on how we address that.

Charles Goodson

And we basically have on our Board, we have people that own the common, we have people that own the preferred and the debt. And we basically have, over time, are cognizant of all that, but most importantly is to utilize our cash flow to grow this company, so all those holders will be taken care of.

Ron Mills

I agree, and I appreciate the clarification on the First Lien holders, because that definitely helps clear that up a little bit too. Let me let some others to jump in, thanks so much guys.

John White

Good morning guys, can you hear me okay?

Bond Clement

Yes, good morning John.

John White

Good morning. Well, congratulation, strong results up and down all the numbers. I know you’re lowering the per – with regarding to lease operating expenses you are lowering the per unit guide, but your aggregate LOE for the second quarter was pretty surprising, I had $7.7 million, you reported $7.1 million, you want to talk about that or?

Bond Clement

Yes, sure. Hey John, this is Bond. The biggest driver there, we did receive a transportation credit in the second quarter that was previously unaccrued from the BOEM and that was about, call it, $0.02 per – $0.17 per M for the quarter, so that was a one-time deal that hit here in the second quarter that really benefited us.

John White

Alright, I appreciate that detail and your differentials were better than I expected across all three streams, is there any comments on that?

Bond Clement

No, it’s hard for you guys to model that, given the fact that we sold some of our gas 1st of the month, some of our gas on a daily basis and those percentages change from month-on-month perspectives, so it looks like we just made the right choice during the quarter.

John White

Well, good and again, did you say a date when the micro seismic on the first three well pad would be completed?

Art Mixon

Being reprocessed and formulated now, we expect to have an internal review sometime next week in Houston to look over the data. We’ve gotten some preliminary results to-date and that’s one of the reasons from those preliminary results of why we are trying a tighter per cluster on the two well pad that we are currently completing.

As Charlie, I think mentioned, one of the wells we’re going to try a 75 foot spacing on per clusters versus our traditional 100 feet, because preliminary micro seismic data indicated that that tighter spacing might help us closing some of the gaps that it looked like we were getting from a propagation perspective on a 100 hundred foot spacing.

John White

I really appreciate that detail and good luck with the seismic review. Thank you.

Charles Goodson

Thanks.

John Aschenbeck

Great. Good morning guys, thanks for taking my question. I had a follow-up on the balance sheet regarding Bond’s prepared to margin in Ron’s question. In terms of your ability to potentially enter into traditional RBL, lower your cost of capital. I was just curious if you guys look out into next year as you grow production and underlying EBITDA and begin to delever, and again assuming, let’s call it a $3 per Mcf world. Wanted to get your thoughts, when you look at it internally, what does leverage look like as you exit next year, specifically from a net debt-to-EBITDA perspective?

Bond Clement

Because we don’t have any guidance at all for 2018, so it’d be premature for me to tell you what debt-to-EBITDA looks like at the end of next year. I will tell you as we think about our modeling, you look at the growth trajectory and you assume some constructive gas price which obviously we know is going to be heavily dependent upon the weather this winter, we think we can be in a position sometime in 2018 to sit down with the banks and show them a track record of relative deleveraging and show them a continued path forward, drilling low risk wells to get to a sub four times metric where we can get back into a traditional RBL.

John Aschenbeck

Okay, that’s helpful, I appreciate that. And then a follow-up on the 27 and the 28 wells, which we believe are going to be your second and third shot on the E-Berry following the 24 well. Just curious to get some maybe qualitative commentary on how drilling and completions operations have progressed and I guess are progressing on those? And then more specifically, if you ran into any trouble landing those wells?

Art Mixon

Just to be clear John, the 24 well was an E-Sand test, it wasn’t an E-Berry, that was our first E-Sand test. As we go back to the north and the wells are completing back in the E-Berry.

Charles Goodson

We have not had any problem landing. No, it was an outlier that happens, tool malfunction and landing is not a problem, staying in the section is not a problem, it’s just, like I said, when you have one rig running, it kind of magnifies these issues that all companies have periodically and our goal is to make sure they don’t happen at all.

John Aschenbeck

Understood, that’s helpful and thanks for the issue with the nomenclature there on the E-Sand, E-Berry. That’s it from me.

Charles Goodson

Yes, I mean, I guess to the last comment, I must say, we tested all of these benches vertically and we’ve seen tested horizontally, and all in us and around us and so we’re comfortable that over time all these benches are going to work and it’s just right now we got so many wells that we can drill in the E-Berry that we come out of this – where we’ve been in the last two years, we want to make sure that we use the absolute safest time to grow production and make it easier for our team to move forward and so we will over time get to – all our acreage and all our interest and jus to grow the great growth platform we have.

John Aschenbeck

Got it thanks Charlie.

Matt Quantz

Yes, thank you everybody this morning for their time and please call us or email us with questions. Thanks

