Travelport Worldwide's (TVPT) CEO Gordon Wilson on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Travelport Worldwide Limited (NYSE:TVPT)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 3, 2017 8:30 am ET

Executives

Maj Nazir - Head of Investor Relations

Gordon Wilson - President and Chief Executive Officer

Bernard Bot - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Ashish Sabadra - Deutsche Bank

John King - Bank of America

Matthew Pfau - William Blair

Neil Steer - Redburn Partners

Matthew Broome - Cowen & Company

David Togut - Evercore ISI

Brian Essex - Morgan Stanley

There will be a question-and-answer session for analysts at the end of today's presentation.

Now, I would like to turn the conference over to Maj Nazir, Head of Investor Relations for Travelport.

Maj Nazir

Thank you very much Alison and good morning, everyone. Many thanks for joining us on our second quarter 2017 earnings call. Earlier this morning, we issued an earnings press release, which together with a slide presentation accompanying today's prepared remarks are available on our Web site at ir.travelport.com.

Following the completion of today's call, a replay will also be available on our Web site, where it will remain for a period of one year. Participating today is Gordon Wilson, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Bernard Bot, our Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I'd like to highlight that throughout today's call, we will discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures. In our earnings press release, slides accompanying this webcast and our filings with the SEC, you will find additional disclosures regarding these non-GAAP financial measures, including reconciliations of these measures with comparable GAAP measures as required by the SEC.

I'd also like to remind participants that the following discussions and responses to your questions reflects management's views only as of today and will include forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made on today's conference call. Additional information about factors that could potentially impact our financial results are included in today's press release and our filings with the SEC.

So, with that, let me thank you again for joining and hand the call over to Gordon.

Gordon Wilson

Thanks Maj, and good morning, everyone and thank you indeed for joining us today to review Travelport's second quarter and indeed half year 2017 results. Bernard Bot, our CFO will provide some more color around our financials following my review of our performance for the period and Bernard will also provide the forward look for our business before we take your question this morning.

Now, as our way of introduction overall our performance for the first half of the year was solid and indeed where expected to be. Revenue was up 4%, adjusted EBITDA was up 8% and adjusted income per share was up 32%. The results comes across against a background of various external factors emphasizing our industry's growth, which are specific and largely limited to quarter two, some of which are foreseen and those were not.

To give an example, bearing our forecast for 2017, we were of course aware the first quarter travels bookings would benefit from two additional working days compared to the previous year due to where the Easter holiday fell where as the opposite impact would occur in the second quarter.

However, the second quarter this year also experienced some unforeseen advantage which had a short-term impact on travel. For example, the acts of terrorism in Manchester, London along with the snap general election in the U.K. Elections as we know tends to suppress travel activity in terms of bookings.

Additionally, we had some geographical factors which were unusual including a cessation of flight between a number of Arab states to and from Qatar which occurred during quarter two along side continued uncertainty emanating from travel bans, laptop restrictions and so on relating to the USA as the destination market from all via the Middle East region.

Therefore, want to speak to the second quarter in detail; I would be ready to also speak to our first half performance which gives in more balanced view.

For those of you following, we come to slide presentation please turn to Slide 4, so I can give you a little more detail. In the six months to June 30, as I said, we have seen revenue growth of 4% which is $1.26 billion with positive contributions from all of our regions. And inclusive of the planned impact of our divestments in April of our Indian Development Company, IGTS. The growth we achieved of 4% is also inline, therefore, with our full year target of 3% to 5% revenue growth.

Adjusted EBITDA rose 8% in the first six months, now roughly half of this is attributable to the soft comparative following $11 million provision taken in the second quarter of 2016 in relation to a travel agency insolvency UNISTER. The balance is due to better business performance.

Adjusted income per share rose to $0.32 earlier for first half to $0.91, so both of these earning metrics adjusted EBITDA and income per share were also inline with our expectations.

Free cash flow has increased year-over-year to $132 million at the midpoint, after the 127% on the same period last year. Whilst partly reflective of the saving of our capital and commercial investments, this also demonstrates the underlying strength of our operating performance and our cash flow conversion. We are therefore raised our expectation for full year free cash flow and Bernard will have a small -- outline this in more detail shortly.

Our results also shows that our next leverage has moved down to 3.5x turning adjusted EBITDA as of 30 June. And we are delighted to announce that post period; we secured a further successful repricing of our term loans producing interest rate repay by another 60 basis points.

So we turn to Slide 5, and to give you some operational highlights for the first half of the year and further momentum indicated for the remainder of 2017 and into 2018.

Let me start with the most recent, indeed in a deal concluded just last week, we were delighted to renew and extend the anticipation of the very highest level including full content with one of our largest airline customers Delta. Delta has been in early and successful adaptor of our merchandising fares families and ancillary product capabilities. While this agreement continues in the same dimension as the previous deal with Travelport, it also encompasses potential upside as we drive more value add to the airline as a result of the capabilities we have invested in to better sell that products and their value proposition.

Furthermore, as you may recall from our earlier earnings calls, we have invested to enable a Travelport managed disaster recovery facility for some of Delta's prime resistance. And this went live in our secondary data center in Atlanta area. Revenues have therefore also starts to flow for this service helping to offset some of the impact in technology services from our sale of IGTS.

In the mobile and digital side of our business, in addition to further deliver with capabilities to clients such as easyJet, Singapore Airlines, Etihad and BCD Travel, we also launched two more generic mobile applications. One for our travel agency customers we call TripAssit and the second for the tier-2 airlines, who want to operate better mobile experience declines which were enabling through a portal we called Travelport Fusion.

Locomote, our corporate travel management application is currently testing in the United Kingdom for a launch later this year. And in addition, Locomote also one part of a new deal for GDS services, we signed with UOB Travel, which is one of the leading corporate travel agencies in Singapore another country where we are gaining share and gain at a faster rate than the overall air GDS market.

In commercial payments, eNett continues to perform well with 19% revenue growth in the first half. We were just particularly pleasing given the very strong comparatives then we remind you that in the first half of 2016, eNett grew by over 80%. Therefore, the almost 20% growth secured on top of that in the first half of 2017 is indeed in line with our plans with an expected acceleration in the second half.

I'm very pleased to report that revenue growth in July for eNett has accelerated to over 25% as we continue to implement new customer wins and grow our share of wallet with many of our existing customers.

And finally, as I mentioned, our net leverage is now down to 3.5x trialing adjusted EBITDA versus 4.1x one year ago. Additional, 50 basis points of interest rate reduction secured post period means that in just 14 months, we managed to reduce the interest rate on our term loans by a total of 200 basis points, which amounts to around $45 million of pretax benefit on an annualized basis.

Let me now turn to Slide 6 and to give you more color on the key drivers of performance specifically in the second quarter. Of our two reporting channels, which are Travel Commerce platform and Technology Services; the Travel Commerce platform is [back-end] [ph] business as you know the largest representing about 95% of our business. Our Travel Commerce platform delivers revenue growth of 2% in quarter two and attribute this performance was inline with our expectations reflecting a slowdown in the overall GDS market growth from quarter one for the reasons I have outlined in the start of my presentation.

Do bear in mind also, within our platform, we recognize air bookings in the months they are booked rather than the month that the passenger actually flies. Geographically, the United States turned in a stable performance against the backdrop of this GDS market has growth decelerated somewhat in the second quarter. Outside the United States, we saw a better performance. The most notable within Asia Pacific where we saw 4% volume growth and revenues of 9% in quarter two. This growth was driven by 100 basis points of gain of air market share in Asia year-over-year.

In India alone we gained nearly 70 basis points of share as a result of new customer wins and greater share of wallet penetration, but we also saw nice gains in momentum in big markets such as Indonesia, Hong Kong and Singapore, which I have already mentioned.

In Latin America, we grew at nearly twice the market rate in a region which is beginning to show signs of healthy growth in several of the key countries, notwithstanding, what's going on in Venezuela where Travelport as little exposure. The second quarter is the seventh consecutive quarter in which we gained share in this region with notable movements in several key markets including Argentina, Peru and Chile.

Europe with more Easter impact in some other regions and following the elections in the U.K. and France was somewhat softer with modest volume decline year-over-year. The reason we have seen in the United Kingdom, which suffered from a number of terrorism related instances in run of the election was partly offset by share gains that Travelport made in Scandinavia, Germany, Italy and the Benelux.

Finally, the Middle East and Africa saw some continued volume weakness largely due to reduced government travel in Saudi Arabia and where Ramadan fell together with the impact of widespread uncertainty in the Middle East region following sanctions imposed on Qatar by several Arab states including an air travel embargo as well as the travel with electronic equipment restrictions put in place by the U.S. administration.

And last we are encouraged by changes announced recently in respect of the laptop ban. We remain vigilant given forecast of slower economic growth in the region. But, do bear in mind that some of the largest carriers in this region Emirates, Etihad, Qatar and Turkish Airways all pick up many more passengers from outside their home region as they do from within it.

So overall, our international business grew by 2% in revenue also 1% decline in volume in quarter two. Both return on average for each segment, our RevPas grew by 2% to an average of $6.76 demonstrating once again the benefits of differentiation beyond baseline air bookings where we are gaining more value per segment booked as a result of our broad range of content and capability in airline merchandising, in payments and in hotels and car distribution.

And finally, Technology Services, which is less than $0.05 of our business was down in the quarter by $3.5 million or 11% year-over-year largely due to the sale of our stake in our UTS as I mentioned in my opening comments and which we indeed spoke about last quarter. And that was offset by the new revenues from Delta which I also mentioned and the ongoing business we do with Emirates and other airlines for fares shopping and other IT solutions.

If you are following with the slide, please turn to Slide 7. So having given you a geographical breakdown of the quarter, let me now turn to air and beyond air and give you analysis of this business for each flowing through our platform.

And will start with air first, revenue distributed to our air booking business were up 3% in the first half and modestly down 1% in quarter two. The [quarter's revenue] [ph] was logic to the reasons I have already mentioned together with a tough compare given the price and merchandise available we called out one year ago that caused the air revenues in quarter two last year to rise by 6%.

Notwithstanding this, we are confident in our outlook for new signings and improve share we are achieving with the wide range of our travel agency customers. This is supported by investments we've made in industry leading content with now around 230 airlines live with our first from this merchandising solutions, and moreover, our investments in our product and technology around the speed, accuracy and easy of access to our system the best pricing and availability and so on, which are beginning to yield tangible results.

Admittedly from slower than expected start, we have nearly 20 online travel agencies live with these merchandising solutions in addition to all of our Travelport best of clients, these are award winning smart points point of sale product. Our note down such as price line, Expedia and conquer are all testing our branded fares or fares families capabilities

Certainly be perfectly clear, the vast gains and losses in our 30 airline timing wise, we now have a signed price line capable of more than offsetting their losses once implemented and are already found in detailed investments and enhance capabilities therefore remains key to the conversion of these exciting new wins.

And finally, in addition to the two new digital and mobile points I reckoned earlier, we also introduced at the very end of the period a further innovation for our airline clients which we call Travelport Result. This product takes advantage of the industry leading hotel account we have by automating hotel bookings to airline passengers in the event they have an operational delay caused through a technical problem or bad weather, which means that flight cannot take off and they need overnight in a hotel. All this empowers the traveler and takes some manual and inefficiency process out for the airline, whilst making never great customer experience because you are delayed considerably better with a combined power of what we can do in mobile apps and content.

Turning to Slide 8, Beyond Air revenues increased 8% in the quarter to $160 million with growth across all of hotel, car distribution, payments and digital. The complete mistake Beyond Air in the first half of the year was at 9% to $308 million. I will remind you that unlike air, we recognize hotel and car segments in the month of stay or rental, not the month of booking.

For the quarter, our hospitality attachment rate or the number of hospitality segment sold for 100 airline tickets was up 1% at 49 per 100 largely driven by growth in car distribution. The number of rental days was at 19% largely due to a surge in lesser bookings around Easter and these tend to have longer rental periods.

Our strong growth momentum in this area was also supported by the extension of our successful partnership with Mobacar, which is given as real-time inventory and pricing for some 300 smaller or regional car rental companies in addition to the global car rental brands such as Enterprise, Avis Budget first in rental to whom we are already directly connected.

Our data and analytics capabilities provide actual insights to car providers and it also enable them to enhance their product offering and pricing to travelers, it's also driving up both booking volume and value for us.

I mentioned earlier, the new mobile products directed for our customers through Travelport Digital these with continued growth in our largest candidate for customer engagement together with continued momentum in Locomote and hotels on in corporate travel are perfectly aligned to our growth objectives and Beyond Air.

Digital remains a core investment focus of us, and we will continue to invest in people and product development to further enhance our growing leadership position in this space as we have outlined at our Investor Day held in New York in May.

And finally, for the quarter, our commercial payments business eNett performed well with revenue up 16% benefiting particular for strong growth in the Asia Pacific region, where we are continuing to grow our share of wallet with several large online travel agencies in particular in Southeast Asia, Japan and China.

Growth for the first half overall as I mentioned was 19% which against the [tough comps] [ph] I spoke about and where we expected to be. Momentum is building into the second half as a result of the new customer wins being implemented, greater share of wallet, existing customers being secured and some new product innovations from the eNett team being introduced.

I need to reiterate that eNett's growth profile is expected to be lumpy but we have seen strong revenues in both June and now July, if that July had record breaking settled GDV, I mean in the early stages of second half the business has seen the acceleration we anticipated to be able to deliver as of 20% of full year revenue growth as indeed we guided to.

So, that are my remarks and I'm proud of Q2. Let me hand over the call to my colleague Bernard to provide you with some details on our financial performance.

Bernard Bot

Thank you, Gordon. Hello everyone.

I'm on Slide 10. In the top half of our summarized income statement, as Gordon mentioned our revenue increased by 1% in the quarter. This was driven by a Travelport commerce platform growth of 2% offset by 11% decline in technology services following the planned sale of ITGS in April, conditions which improved both travel distribution cost and eNett customer rebates declined by about $3 million in the quarter, a little over 1% excluding the $11 million provision taken in Q2 of last year related to a travel agency insolvency, commissions were $8 million or 3% higher. Within this travel distribution cost were marginally higher, largely reflecting limited levels of rate inflation. eNett contributed the most to commissions growth.

Next to technology costs, which were $4 million lower and this was due to the disposal of ITGS. Continuing down to the SG&A cost has increased by $6 million. This was due to higher headcount as we invest in talent within growth areas such as payment and digital and also in personnel to support the implementation of a significant pipeline of fine business.

Salary inflation added to our spend that was offset by favorable currency impact. Overall, adjusted EBITDA increased by approximately $8 million or 6% year-on-year, which was inline with our expectations.

Moving further down depreciation charges were $5 million higher. This was due to incremental depreciation for assets transferred from construction in progress to capitalize software. As for the previous quarter, amortization of customer loyalty payments was slightly ahead of the prior year due to newer account wins.

Overall, we finished the second quarter with adjusted operating income of $85 million up $2 million or 2% year-on-year. Adjustments to GAAP operating income totaled $11 million, $34 million less than the prior year which was largely due to a $25 million swing in the mark-to-market of outstanding foreign exchange derivatives contract and lower impairment charges.

The result in GAAP operating income for the second quarter was $74 million up by $36 million or 96% over the prior year.

Turning on to Slide 11, and the bottom half of our summarized income statement, you will see that as expected our interest expense decreased largely as a result of our debt repricing in June last year and January this year along with a lower level of absolute debt.

Moving on to tax and their our provision for income tax decreased $4 million and this was primarily due to the release of a divested tax liability resulting from the IGTS disposal and changes in the territorial mix of profits, which enabled us to benefit from U.S. brought forward net operating losses and the associated release of the portion of our U.S. valuation allowance.

For the year, we expect our P&L tax to be at the lower end of our $50 million to $65 million guided range. Adjusted net income increased by 46% or $60 million to $50 million.

Adjustments to the U.S. GAAP net income totaled $60 million, and it is $33 million less than in the prior year. The result, U.S. GAAP net income for the second quarter was $34 million up $48 million.

Turning on to Slide 12, we will find a summary of our cash flows for the second quarter. Net cash provided by operating activities increased by $7 million or 9% to $84 million and free cash flow increased by $6 million or 11% to $60 million. This is slightly higher than we had anticipated due to the timing of certain outflows.

Between our net cash from operations and free cash flow is our capital expenditure of property and equipment. And as you can see, it was 3% higher and to $23 million for the quarter. The total is $47 million for the first six months.

And at the half year, we've taken the opportunity to review our plan investments across search and shopping, digital and payments. And while we expect these to continue throughout the second half, we now anticipate our full year capital expenditures on property, plan and equipment to be around $110 million to $120 million mark. This is lower than our previous view of $130 million to $140 million as we expect some investments will straddle the year end.

Our overall investment plans are unchanged from those communicated in February and at our Investor Day in May.

On the bottom, we provided some supplemental cash flow information and could see our interest payments were down significantly due to the impact of two debt repricings as well as the timing of our interest payments. In particular, last year, we brought forward, the payment of $40 million of interest in association with the debt repricing that we undertook at that time.

Looking at cash taxes, these were up largely due to the facing of tax payments made last year together with the payment of close to $2 million of withholding taxes in relation to the IGTS sale.

Customer loyalty payments which are agency commissions that are paid upfront at the inception or modification of contracts were flat overall in the quarter. And I would like to note that inline with the limited pressure, we see on our volume-related travel agency commissions, this reflects our ability to compete on superior product.

I will also like to remind you that our free cash flow is inclusive of all corporate and restructuring payment, which includes the cost related to our technology transformation program announced late last year.

And as a reminder, this program which will yield annualized savings between $19 million to $23 million consisted of three main initiatives. The first was to focus on our U.S. product development and infrastructure services into two centers of excellence Atlanta and Denver while closing our Kansas City Development Center. This part of the program is on track to be completed in the fourth quarter.

The second was to consolidate the work that took place with the multitude of external application development partners to tap our consultancy services. And this will enable us to leverage our purchasing power while driving efficiency through economies of scale and a standardized process. And this too is on track to be completed by the end of this year. And finally, this quarter we completed the divestment of our 51% stake in IGTS to our former business partners.

In terms of full year cash payment on corporate and restructuring initiatives, we now expect these to come in between $40 million and $45 million around $5 million lower than previously guided.

Turning to Slide 13, and you can see that our net leverage reduced to 3.5x trialing adjusted EBITDA was a positive movement reflecting a combination of EBITDA growth and cash generation. And as Gordon mentioned earlier, we are pleased to secure a [fuller] [ph] 50 basis points reduction in the interest rate margin on our term loans. Our overall interest rate is now LIBOR plus 275 basis points.

And for completeness, I would like to reiterate that we had in place interest rate swaps on a notion of 2/3rds of our term loan, so around $1.4 billion became effective from February for the next two years. We have also put in place hedges for $1.2 billion of our term loan from February 2019 for one year.

Finally to Slide 14, and summarizing we had a positive first half of the year with solid revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth. Revenue was up in all regions and in Asia, the fastest growing travel region in the world, we realized 30% revenue growth an increase of market share. And we are excited about our new business successes particularly in the OTA space, which is endorsement of the investments we are making in our platform. Moreover, we are encouraged by the success we have in implementing new business wins and growing revenue with existing customers.

So, turning to guidance for the full year 2017 which for revenue is unchanged. We continue to expect total net revenue in 2017 to grow between 3% to 5%. This includes the impact from the completed divestment of our stake in IGTS and we anticipate our travel commerce platform revenue to grow in the mid-single range.

Given our solid first half performance, we continue to expect adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted income per share to be towards the higher end of the ranges shown. And finally, we now anticipate free cash flow to come within the range of $190 million to $210 million principally due to the facing of capital and other expenditures.

Thank you for your attention. And we will now open up for Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator Instructions] And our first question will come from Ashish Sabadra with Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead.

Ashish Sabadra

Hi. Thanks for taking my questions. Just quickly on free cash flow, good to see the improvement there. How you think about the use of free cash given that you are tracking ahead of your -- you reiterate your guidance for the free cash flow for the year?

Bernard Bot

Hi, Ashish, its Bernard. I think that the allocation of cash range unchanged from, so what we presented at the Investor Day, so priority remains on investment in growth, and in CapEx and it's bit of timing difference that we are seeing that that means we have adjusted the total cap expense for this year, so that's a primary allocation. And then I said, we will look at any remainder to be applied to losing a debt along with a target of around 3x leverage which we have for the end of 2018.

Ashish Sabadra

Thanks for the color, Bernard. And then, quick question, Gordon, you talked about some headwinds in Europe in particularly with the U.K. snap elections and fewer timing of Easter. Europe segment declined and your competitor Saber reported a 11% growth. Can you help us reconcile what's going on there because you've also been winning a lot of business in Europe, is it mostly each like within the European region, is it more country level differences or can you help us explain what might be going on there?

Gordon Wilson

Yes. That make up a good point Ashish. First of all, and the point about that we had softness New Year with basically Q1 to Q2, Q2 you will see Europe is the big celebrator of Easter, and then, also the U.K. where we are a very big player and the U.K. election -- elections we have this conversation when the U.S. election took place it tend to short-term suppress travel booking. So, good news is, it's always short lived and also the impact of terrorism also short lived as well.

So, the good news is, it's going to Q3, we had seen a good start to the year, third quarter of the year.

And with regard to the other question, we are gaining very nice share in Europe and a number of countries, I mentioned Germany, Scandinavia, Benelux and so on, which we effect to continue. And one of our competitors as very isolated and gains in share in just two countries that's what I would like to see which are Russia and Greece and there is one customer in Greece, which is a big OTA there which is accelerating fast. But, outside of that we have not seen very much in terms of share shifted to that.

Ashish Sabadra

That's helpful. And maybe just one final question for me, I think you talked about 100 basis point of pipeline in that region, which is very positive. So, as we think about the fact that you are aligned to faster growth countries in Asia, should that help offset the impact from the flight center drop, any thoughts there?

Gordon Wilson

I think what we said is that, the pipeline of new wins that we got in growth and obviously a large chunk of that -- I will be discreet. A large chunk of that is in Asia. We think we will counteract any known losses that we have as a business. And in fact, I'm very confident in the next couple of weeks, we will announce some other pretty major wins particularly in the online space in Asia, where we believe by some margin now moving into a leadership position. And that is obviously fastest growing economies, fastest growing sectors of the marketplace and versus bricks and mortars [Technical Difficulty].

Ashish Sabadra

Thanks for the color. Thanks Gordon.

Gordon Wilson

You are welcome.

And our next question will come from John King with Bank of America. Please go ahead.

John King

Great. Thanks. Thanks for taking the questions. Just two please, Bernard maybe could you just elaborate on the timing differences on the CapEx you called out, sorry, if I missed it at the start. But, just imply basically we should be thinking about pretty high CapEx in 2018 to offset something a bit lower this year.

And then, the second one, perhaps a quarter and around the bookings there has been a lot of share shifts it seems recently obviously you might have lost something in Asia Pacific and gaining a number of others to offset that. I suppose the question is, could you characterize what you think that's going to -- how that's going to impact your commission spend over the time is that net going provide a bit more headwinds on the commission or the opposite? Thank you.

Gordon Wilson

Maybe I should take that, John, because I do want to correct what you just said. What we said is, we gained share in Asia not lost it. We gained 100 basis points of share in Asia. So, that's why we are quite excited because we gained share in the biggest fastest growing travel market in the world which bodes well for us.

With the commissions and actually if you look at our commissions and the underlying commission rate given we have one time lapping of UNISTER, which I mentioned the charge we took last year grew at 3% on a line basis. And if you look at our CLP, our customer loyalty payments, that are basically flat year-over-year. So, what's very encouraging to me is, we are not winning share because we are throwing money out. We are winning share because the investments we have been making aggressively, we will continue to make in terms of our improved center shopping faring pricing, the content we got et cetera is now beginning to translate into real tangible movements for us.

As a business we set out to continue, we think that's going to offset any known losses we got to Ashish's question, and what's so very encouraging is, we are growing at two of the fastest growing regions in the world, Asia which is huge in growing fast, [indiscernible] is smaller but it's still got huge potential and it's coming back as a region.

Bernard Bot

Hi, John. Bernard here. I think you remember that the capital markets we guided about $130 million to $140 million on CapEx on KTE, $50 million on capital leases. And I would say around the world that's the amount we expect to spend on annualized basis. So, we haven't -- we are just starting the budgeting for 2018. The lower CapEx this year is really a timing issue and I think you should be looking at those by book amounts on the manualized basis on the whole, which indeed may mean that that 2018 maybe a little bit higher. But, I think it's little bit early to call that. I want to make the point that, if you look at -- the way I look at the free cash flow over the -- let's say the combination of the two years key changes I see is the impact from the -- that repricing we have done which benefits $10 million on a year-on-year basis and somewhat lower restructuring cost.

But, the quantum of CapEx and the activity there, it should be roughly the same, if you look at it over that two year period.

Gordon Wilson

John, sorry. It's Gordon again. What I actually said last quarter about the underlying growth rate in our commission 3% do bear in mind that is inclusive of eNett. And so, eNett pays commission to its customers and of course, it's growing at a quite pace. And so, actually the major component to that 3% is actually eNett. So, we think we have been responsible in terms of how we deploy how many with our customers and we are winning based on products and service and quality and operational excellence as opposed to a check book.

John King

Understood. And that parsimony on the commission would also stand-in as we look into H2 as well?

Gordon Wilson

Yes. I mean obviously this is -- it's a big piece of business that comes along, we are not going to say no we won't be beaten on price. But, so far we are growing and we have got great traction and pipeline based on products and service and material increase in the commission line. You will see integrated as I mentioned but we are quite comfortable, we will continue in the kind of this single-digit range that's what we guided to.

John King

Very clear. Thank you.

Our next question will come from Matthew Pfau with William Blair. Please go ahead.

Matthew Pfau

Hi, guys. Thanks for taking my questions. First, just wanted to touch on eNett, I realized part of the acceleration and the back half of the year here will come from easier comparisons, but I guess as we look over the back half of the year and then through the targets you provided at the Analyst Day, I believe it was 20, 21 there is also some acceleration from a CAGR perspective implied in that number. Can you give us a sense of what the visibility is into that acceleration of the back half and then the out years, is it coming from pipeline of customers that you have to implement or is it more of anticipated growth within customers that have already been implemented?

Gordon Wilson

Yes. It's a great question. And if they feel the above, company which we now believe, we think we are now the market leaders international B2B payments in the space. And we believe 8 out of 10 of the top online travel agencies in the world are now using eNett services. And so, what you will be -- obviously, we have to do it as well. But, we've seen progressive rounds of the share of wallet we have got with these guys and we are growing as they grow.

We are adding to that and increased currency capability and some improved product capabilities. Currency, to give an example, we have gone live now with the next space, which I believe is the whole new history of business for us. And in terms of product, we are improving the -- the other thing we do increasing some new products and which we aim to bring in to the marketplace shortly, which we think we will kind of widen the range of payment so that we can deliver to our customers. I don't want to give you too many details, so this is all very competitively sensitive, as I'm sure you might imagine.

So, this is the year whereby we are continuing to grow share of wallet with customers, we are getting the new products into the marketplace. We are expecting around through the 2018, 2019, 2020 period to deliver the $0.5 billion that we target ourselves with -- in terms of revenue growth from the -- revenue achieved I should say from that.

Matthew Pfau

Got it. And then, just also wanted to touch on RevPas, now that you got in --probably from a bookings perspective the majority of airlines implement on merchandising and we have sort of seen RevPas growth flat now bit here so, I guess we are sort of thinking about that longer term what's the opportunity to continue to drive that up within those implemented merchandising customers? And then, you also mentioned something about the new deal with Delta, they are potentially being additional monetization opportunities there? So maybe how should we think about that and are those monetization opportunities with Delta possibilities with other airlines as well.

Gordon Wilson

Yes. I think in general -- to answer the last part of your question, in all my dialog with the airlines, airlines are willing to pay more -- they can see more value generated as they are moving share some of that value. And certainly we think the Delta is doing and saying in one of their that's obviously, last week at industry conference basically said that their structures will lean into the GDS with rich content, it's not about creating incentives, but basically growing revenue. And I think that's the dynamic that you will see play out with a number of that, I think Delta is pretty forward looking. I think they need to fair, and I think that this will go that way.

To come back to the RevPas question that would obviously play into RevPas number. In the first half, our RevPas growth was basically third from the payments growth, a third from hospitality and digital and third from [indiscernible]. And I think that you would probably see overtime the air component declining a little bit mainly because we expect the growth in the payments in hospitality and digital B2B growth considerably because our digital business is growing not far off the rate [indiscernible] growing at. And we would expect that to continue and I mentioned we're having great growth in the car rental business in particular 19% increase in car rental days. And we are doing pretty well in the hotel space also.

So, I think this room to growth I think we said in our guidance, kind of low to mid-single digit growth in RevPas which is because of the -- more beyond air stuff there, but still got some room for growth in it.

Matthew Pfau

That's helpful. Thanks guys for taking my questions.

Gordon Wilson

You are welcome.

Our next question will come from Neil Steer with Redburn Partners. Please go ahead.

Neil Steer

Hi, thanks for taking my question. I have got two if I may. Firstly, on Asia, Gordon, in response to an earlier question, you said that you are optimistic with the pipeline of potential deals that you were sort of plugged the gap from flight center. Given that there is obviously a time lag between signing contracts as you implementing, presumably you must know now pretty much whether that is indeed the case? Is that a fair assumption?

Gordon Wilson

I think is fair. The unknown in this case, we already signed a lot of business, the unknown is basically what the customer on year end work at the same speed that we are anticipating because you will always find some customers now implement fast than you think other implement slower because they got other prices or things are happening in that business. That's a bit of kind of the unknown that's around there. But, in terms of what we have already signed, we are pretty confident as we go through end of 2017 and into 2018, any loan loss will be accounted for. And we may in the deals that we know we were doing but we haven't announced yet. We think we got some further -- not selling that.

The great thing is, some of the big online travel agencies, their ability to move and move fast is actually higher than that of bricks and mortar agencies, we have to go shop by shop by shop. And whereas big online agency can turn you on almost overnight once they are done with the proxy work.

Neil Steer

Okay. Thanks for that. And the second question is just to do obviously with your very high market share in the U.K., is there any comment that you could make around the IAG or the BA surcharging and their push for direct connect in the U.K. Any impact or any dynamic there, which we will be able to take into consideration?

Gordon Wilson

Not really at this stage. It's around -- first of all, I think it's been well documented, BA is in aircraft the latest version of the -- if they ask for NDC API announce yet. They got it on a [indiscernible] which had more limited functionality. And we are engaged with BA in terms of how they can -- some of their flight and services deliver that content through that API. And as you know, we already connect to multiple carriers like easyJet, Ryanair, Indigo et cetera through an API. The API is not an issue for us.

And obviously, BA's basic intension is to surcharge the channel from the 1 November and obviously you got kind of changes the compact that we had for some years now whereby this various costs and something as we do which we don't charge for which in exchange for the full contents being there because that changes then some of that content will change also. But, at this what we are sorting out with the people and we will decide.

Neil Steer

Okay. Thanks a lot.

[Operator Instructions]

Matthew Broome

Hi. Thanks for taking my call. So, congrats on renewing your full content agreement with Delta. Can you say the terms are potentially the same as before or whether any meaningful changes?

Gordon Wilson

Obviously got discussed. Since we contract, let's say we are happy with the results.

Matthew Broome

Okay. Thanks. And are you on track on reach your target leverage ratio by the end of 2018 and I guess have you thought more about how you might return capital to shareholders once this target is met?

Bernard Bot

Thank you, Matthew. So, 3.5 and we are obviously we are happy with them. And that's a little bit more work to be done, so again, till around 3x by the end of 2013 [sic] [2017] or 2018 and that will come through combination as we stated earlier, if you are paying down debts and increasing that BTI. So, nothing changed that there. And I think well in terms of the allocation again I will reiterate what we said as a couple of loan markets say that, once we are at that target then obviously we will revisit again in favor to the order. Can we invest in growth in the business that remains the priority, be it organic or inorganic, but then once let's say the debt is paid down, the requirement has come off, it's a discussion of looking at dividends and share buybacks, I think those two will be open.

And a little bit on where we are in terms of what's best for shareholders at that moment. But, I can assure everyone we look at that closely today and we will look even more closely at it as we reach our leverage numbers.

Gordon Wilson

It's a very healthy dialog, regular dialog at our Board in terms of our customer allocation policy and also we have very good dialog with our shareholders, who have the range of opinions as Matthew mentioned as to -- the best way to create value for them and we will continue to listen to all of them and take their views into consideration.

Matthew Broome

Absolutely. Okay, great. And then, just one last one for me, what has been the initial reactions to the new hotel retail tool?

Gordon Wilson

Very positive and because if you know, it really gives, and agency is the first time in many cases, good to see whole variety of different rates and schemes and content on one screen and easy to navigate format. So, we are beginning to see -- we have very healthy growth in our hotels bookings in the quarter and we are drifting some of that facility, ease of navigation, ease of attachment et cetera to this to a new retail platform is driving. So, this is a great thing about to know our point of sale cases, we are on position 7.3, a small point now. We have got huge learnings, which we are benefiting from and those are discontinuing as we -- as we put down more kind of iterations at the product.

Matthew Broome

Okay, excellent. Thanks very much.

Gordon Wilson

You are welcome.

Our next question will come from David Togut with Evercore ISI. Please go ahead.

David Togut

Thank you. Good morning. Question Gordon on whether you think U.S. travel agents can implement direct connect and respond to the $2 incentive fee per booking that American is now offering. Do they have the technology to resource this actually respond to this?

Gordon Wilson

I think with some noticeable exceptions, David, the answer is you know what thing to do and I'm not sure that actually for $2, it would be worth that while to do so. And also, it's not just the kind of one-time implementation but you have to reengineer all the systems they have got that kind of have to be driven by that there invoice, itinerary, robotics, quality control, systems and policies and et cetera. And then, the ongoing maintenance because the one thing about API is, it doesn't stand still for ever changing, so certainly a cost today normally they have to bear, which is going to be or sensibly given to them. So, our personal view that as this industry needs to make them want to do that, and again, we continue to work with all variety of airlines, American included and integrating their API content into our platform.

And what's the -- there is no need for it. And this is a thing, I think we must stress, we are not just as a GDS and this guy is not the [indiscernible] brethren in the industry. We don't just do basic content aggregation. We also ask for the travel agency, they can find a way they are running that back office systems, the way they issue itineraries, the way they issue invoices, in way to deal with chain management, in a way they deal with schedule changes, and a way that they -- they put together -- everything they do generate also the GDS and API in the majority of cases. And all that internalization they have got already interfaces into it. So, all of that would have to be somehow replaced or adjusted or whatever to deal with what American and as they are talking about. I just don't see it happening.

David Togut

Just as a follow-up to that, how far along is Travelport and being able to offer full ancillary services from the airlines on your GDS versus what let's say airlines can offer on their own Web site. And I guess in connection with that is there a strong enough revenue model, an incentive structure for you to sell ancillaries?

Gordon Wilson

Well, yes. I mean the answer is, 230 airlines, David, that we mention with rich content surrounding ancillaries we having that in our capability. And that includes seat backs, special negotiated, tailored offers to corporation, fast track security and et cetera, we can do all of that already. And this is the big quandary basically for me. It’s already there for most of these airlines and as you have seen in our RevPas we have been charged for the capability to some time now and they are happy to make it because they see the benefit of it. And we're charging a small amount ancillary closing to sell through the system.

So, again, this is the -- couple of things we can't do, for example, I don't think of the move, I'm rightly saying we can't enable some airlines not who thought [indiscernible] order a meal on the plane in terms of -- from the menu if you are traveling in business class, you can say you want chicken or the beef, before you go. We can't do that at the moment. But, that's enough kind of train smash.

David Togut

Understood. Just a quick final question for me. Mastercard briefly announced the partnership with Amadeus to offer a virtual account number technology in the U.S., with U.S. bank as the issuer. And I'm wondering whether you see a business opportunity to perhaps extend and that's a capability to U.S. to U.S. transactions or U.S. cross-border?

Gordon Wilson

Yes. It's a great question. We are already doing U.S. cross-border David. So, one of the great things of getting Mexican peso up and running, it obviously does a huge amount of U.S. to Mexico travel that goes on. So, the fact that we should see over time the growth in our business unit x-U.S. And the challenge in America in terms of how we operate currently with eNett is from an issuer point of view the very complicated way that you have to have licenses in all American states to be able to operate.

And so, we are working through that now we both are existing and show it to our joint venture partner Optal and maybe working through them with the end of the partner in America. So, it's clearly opportunity for us, but outbound international payments from U.S. we will be doing.

David Togut

Understood. Appreciate all the insights. Thank you.

Gordon Wilson

Only pleasure.

Our next question will come from Brian Essex with Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Brian Essex

Hi. Good morning. And thank you for taking the question. I was wondering if you can dig in a little bit on eNett. Some of the key drivers there obviously some tough comps in the quarter, but not a whole lot to kind of get -- needed to get to your 20% or at least 20% level I think about $4 million in a quarter would do it. What is the kind of -- how did the pipeline look for eNett, what would drive you kind of to disclose maybe a little bit more about the KPIs there, just so investors can get a little bit better handle on performance of the business?

And then, maybe if we can get an update on the margins there and have those margins are progressing?

Gordon Wilson

The last question Brian is on the margins, the margins remain low double-digit percentage which is kind of improving, so as you recall last year we went from single-digit to low double-digit and margins as we continue to ramp up.

And we are not at this point, David we will be disclosing more information on eNett because it's a great deal with commercial sensitivity about that vis-à-vis some of eNett's clients and also some of the partners we got. And in the eNett so frustrating though it maybe and I appreciate that. We are still nurturing and growing this business before we kind of unleash more on it.

Coming to the start of the question, the great [indiscernible] is going to be achieved as a result of the continuing growth of share of wallet. We've got some very good customers producing forward in Japan, in China, this is for outbound China, they are obviously not for the Chinese domestic marketplace. And for other Asian customers, well-known to you who continue to grow faster and getting to get more of that business [indiscernible] because of the superior service technology and reporting and other thing that we are providing.

Answer to another question, we are also expanding eNett product range, with some various innovation. Again, I know it's frustrating, I don't want to dip my hand [indiscernible] in terms of what we are doing here, we are confident those products into the end of this year and certainly into 2018, we will continue to give you eNett kind of great growth momentum.

Brian Essex

Maybe if I could sneak one more, you talked about the momentum you have on the agency side kind of filling the hall from flight center. I guess, if we look at your guidance for the full year, how much sensitivity is there to hitting the top-end of that range on global travel volume or things that might be out of your control from a travel mix perspective as opposed to what you might have in a new business pipeline?

Gordon Wilson

We did in top-end. We said that we should do the top-end through our key profit drivers. I mean EBITDA, net income et cetera, we basically haven't set we're in the range and revenue, we are going to full power, because we are taking into consideration there maybe some [indiscernible] over the factors that occur. We are very comfortable with 3% to 5% range that we have given.

Brian Essex

Okay, great. Thank you.

Gordon Wilson

You are welcome.

Ladies and gentlemen, this will conclude our question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Mr. Gordon Wilson for any closing remarks.

Gordon Wilson

Thank you very much. I think ladies and gentlemen the summation of our quarter is, that we are on course and we are all where we thought would be at the start of the year. We are very excited about new products and innovation that we bring in the mobile and other spaces. We are gaining share in Asia and Latin America. And I would like to wish all of you [Technical Difficulty] over the summer a good restful time and then we will see you back with our Q3 earnings later on in the year. Thank you very much indeed.

The conference is now concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect your lines.

